Acme United: Concerns Are Mounting

Acme United (ACU) simply isn't the kind of stock that gets shorted. It's a relatively stable micro-cap with 3.8 million shares outstanding, significant insider ownership (20%+ between CEO Walter Johnsen and COO Brian Olschan, per the most recent proxy statement), and reasonably low volatility. Per finviz.com, short interest is 0.01%, which suggests there are roughly 400 shares sold short at the moment.

But after a disappointing third quarter report, Acme seems like it would be a potential short target if not for the practical impediments. For the second time in three years, Acme has badly missed guidance. Q3 follows a Q2 that was disappointing - supposedly due to revenue shifts into the third quarter that never materialized. The weakness in both quarters is coming from issues that may be permanent, not temporary. 26% of revenue still runs through office superstores like Staples and Office Depot (ODP), leverage is reasonably high, and valuation isn't that impressive, particularly when accounting for that leverage.

I'm not planning on shorting ACU, to be sure, but my long-running bullishness on the stock is pretty much shot at this point. And, I wouldn't be surprised to see ACU take another leg down unless performance improves.

Sales and Margins Concerns

At the least, Acme has set itself up for an extremely important Q4 report in February. For the second straight quarter, Acme missed a two-analyst consensus badly:

Revenue did rise nearly 6% year over year. But a $1.9 million gain came almost solely from the February acquisition of Spill Magic, which contributed $1.8 million in the quarter. Meanwhile, Johnsen on the Q2 conference call attributed that quarter's weakness to online back-to-school revenues being shifted into Q3. That shift did come, per the Q3 call, but it was insufficient to offset weakness elsewhere.

Notably, back-to-school sales to brick-and-mortar retailers disappointed. Johnsen did cite some pressure from hurricanes, and the promotional calendar seems to have shifted into Q4 as well. But the CEO admitted in the Q&A that "it was primarily the weaker back to school" sales that led to the top-line disappointment.

That's not an insignificant concern - because it's likely not a one-year problem. Scissors and pencil sharpeners probably are a declining business long term. Staples and Office Depot already have cut inventory and may continue to do so. Yet the Q3 problem was a sell-through problem, not a stocking issue, and Johnsen even said it was possible that the company had lost market share.

Office sales still are about one-third of the total. First Aid is closer to 40%, and that business has been flat for a while. I do like the Cuda fishing tool and Camillus knife businesses, but they're not enough to offset office declines. And, clearly, they didn't perform well in the quarter, given that what should have been a reasonable tailwind for the shift in online sales (now 11% of the total, and no doubt seasonally higher in Q2 and Q3) led to sub-1% organic growth. YTD, ex-Spill Magic, revenue actually is down about 2.7%.

The bigger concern is on the margin front. Net income declined 19% in the quarter, and now is down 11% year to date. Operating income has dropped 9% - that figure, too, with help from Spill Magic. That business had 2016 EBITDA of $1.4 million; eight months of contribution and the Y/Y D&A increase in the first half (the Q3 10-Q hasn't been released yet) suggests Spill Magic should have contributed at least $500K in EBIT this year - which implies organic EBIT is down high double-digits, at least. (If that's not the case, then Spill Magic is underperforming, which isn't great news, either.)

In Q3, gross margin compressed 100 bps - which CFO Paul Driscoll said in the Q&A was driven mostly by those higher online sales. That's obviously a concern, given that those sales are growing 100%+ a year, as Johnsen pointed out. But with the total likely still in the mid-double digits as a percentage of total Q3 revenue, the pressures were enough to send consolidated gross margin down 100 bps. And, that margin compression is coming off online sales penetration that actually disappointed.

Johnsen said the company was taking steps to improve performance, among them better warehouse layouts, new software, and better freight rates. But it certainly seems as if higher online penetration means lower margins long term. And, that seems like a potential conundrum. The primary growth driver on the top line could lead to margin compression long term. That's a problem for a stock still pricing in a reasonable amount of earnings growth.

An Important Q4

It's certainly possible that the efforts to be undertaken over the next 2-3 quarters will reverse those margin pressures. Johnsen cited a six-month timeline for implementation of the near-term response - but in the next breath admitted that "this is an ongoing issue".

And, there are still growth drivers in place. Europe had another strong quarter, though the region still accounts for just ~6% of revenue. Johnsen remains bullish on First Aid fulfillment. The knives and fishing tools business are getting new distribution, and the company cited $8 million in committed, incremental business for 2018.

But it's hard not to have some skepticism after the last two quarters - and the last few years. Most notably, Acme had to pull down guidance twice in 2015 - and then missed that figure badly. Shares dropped to $13 in response, though the early 2016 correction didn't help. Initial guidance for 2016, given on the Q3 2015 conference call, was missed as well, excluding the contribution from DMT, which was acquired several months after that guidance was issued. And now, Acme has pulled down guidance for 2017 as well, even though the original full-year targets looked highly unlikely coming out of Q2.

But even that lowered guidance suggests an extremely strong Q4. It implies 23% revenue growth and a ~60% jump in net income. Johnsen was asked directly about the guidance on the Q4 call and replied that "we're confident in that". A Camillus promotion is adding $1 million-plus in sales (at least 4 to 5 points in growth), First Aid is growing nicely, and online Black Friday promotions should help as well.

Acme really needs to hit that guidance - because, otherwise, the narrative here simply has to change. Again, the company was in a very similar spot coming out of its Q4 2015 report - and the stock tanked as a result. And, while the sales target might be reachable given the drivers, the guided margin expansion looks like a potential sticking point, given the spend and disruption related to online fulfillment. With the current valuation not particularly attractive, I see very little reason to take on that risk.

Valuation

ACU looks reasonably cheap from a P/E standpoint, trading at 16.2x the updated guidance. But P/FCF, again based on guidance, is closer to 23x. And, the EV/EBITDA multiple is in the 11.5x range, with the net leverage ratio above 3.5x.

That's not a valuation that can handle even stagnant growth, particularly given the exposure to the office channel. And, when ACU fell in early 2016, the P/E multiple was closer to 12x and EV/EBITDA in the 8x range. Assuming a Q4 miss and a similar reaction, ACU could drop toward $13-17, depending on which metric an investor uses.

Certainly, I don't expect that kind of move, and I've been surprised at the lack of a short-term reaction to the Q2 and Q3 reports. (The drop between the quarters appears to have come at least in part from the liquidation of a reasonably large stake, given increased volume.) So far, investors are giving Acme the benefit of the doubt.

But that is precisely the risk here - because I'm skeptical Acme is getting that benefit if it whiffs again in Q4. Full-year EPS is going to decline, there are revenue and margin concerns, and another guidance miss might add management to the list of worries. A 9-10x EBITDA multiple and 13-15x P/E both suggest a price in the high teens - even if Q4 shows some growth, but not as much as promised. And unless there's some sort of near-term rebound in both sales and margins, I think that's where ACU likely is headed.

