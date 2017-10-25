Dr Pepper Snapple Group's (DPS) CEO Lawrence Young on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE:DPS)

Heather Catelotti

Thanks, Lori, and good morning, everyone. Before we begin, I would like to direct your attention to the Safe Harbor statement, and remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our operational future, financial and operational performance.

These forward-looking statements should also be considered in connection with cautionary statements and disclaimers contained in the Safe Harbor statement in this morning's earnings press release and our SEC filings. Our actual performance could differ materially from these statements and we undertake no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

During the call, we may reference certain non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the way we evaluate the business, and which we believe provide useful information for investors. Reconciliations of those non-GAAP to GAAP can be found in our earnings press release and on the Investors page at www.drpeppersnapple.com. This morning's prepared remarks will be made by Larry Young, President and CEO; and Marty Ellen, our CFO. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions.

With that, I'll turn it over to Larry.

Lawrence Young

Thanks, Heather, and good morning to everyone. I'll start by saying that notwithstanding several weather-related natural disasters in the quarter affecting our business in both the U.S. and Mexico, our teams continued to execute against our priority brand strategy and we delivered solid results. We are investing heavily in marketing and trial activities for Bai, and further investing in our front-line DSD workforce, which is clearly contributing to our share gaining performance.

In our CSD portfolio, we once again outperformed the category, growing both dollar and volume share in IRI-measured markets. Our Allied brand strategy continues to be successful, allowing us to participate in rapid growth for minimal investment. In light of softer traffic, cool weather and higher gas prices, our business performed well on the convenience channel this quarter. We gained both dollar and volume share across all of our LRBs and CSDs.

We continue to gain distribution across Bai, and collectively with our Allied brand portfolio, we are gaining a larger share of voice and driving meaningful growth for our retail partners. For the quarter, bottler case sales were flat on about 2.5 points of positive price mix. We've estimated that the unfortunate natural disasters negatively impacted our volumes by about a 0.5% in the quarter. However, we are pleased to report that all of our employees are safe and our facilities and equipment are intact.

Our CSDs declined 1% and our non-carb brands increased by 6%. Dr Pepper decreased 2% primarily driven by performance in our fountain business as a result of timing of orders for a large customer. 7UP declined 8% in the quarter on reduced activity in the marketplace, bringing its year-to-date performance down 2%; both A&W and Schweppes declined 1%. Canada Dry grew 2% on continued growth in the ginger ale category, and Squirt increased by 1%. Penafiel increased 5% on strong performance in both mineral water and our ades line.

All other CSDs decreased 3% led by the loss of Rockstar distribution on the West Coast, which represented just over half a point headwind to our net sales growth this quarter. In non-carbs, Snapple bottler case sales declined by 5% in the quarter primarily on diet declines. Mott's increased 5% primarily on growth in sauce, and Clamato grew by 7%; Bai increased 108%, both on the acquired volume outside our system as well as on continued growth in our own DSD system.

Our growth allied brands increased 40%, driven by continued strong growth across BODYARMOR, FIJI and Core, once again demonstrating the continued success and importance of this strategy. All other non-carbs declined 1% in the quarter.

As we look to finish the year strong our marketing calendar for the balance of the year is packed with programs that will continue to leverage the power of our priority brands. Dr Pepper will be the one fans crave during college football season. Our college football celebrity, Larry Culpepper, and his tailgating RV are back with this team for the Larry road show.

While have national TV, media, digital, and social messaging and strong activation at retail, college football game packaging and on package consumer value offers. And once again this year, we will help worthy students achieve their dreams with our Dr Pepper tuition giveaway program.

During the holiday season we will highlight our 7UP and Canada Dry, Red and Green bottle program with national media social and digital execution. Holiday theme packaging and a donation to the Salvation Army for every consumer purchase. Schweppes sparkling waters will also be loss will be front and center for the holiday mixer occasion.

And with the continued rollout of our convenient 16 ounce plastic model that looks and feels just like our organic 16 ounce glass bottle. Snapple will give on the go consumers a more convenient single serve option that we believe will also help additional momentum for the brand in the convenience channel.

Now let me give you an update on our newest brand Bai. I spoke last quarter about putting even greater levels of investment than initially planned behind the brand during the summer selling season to drive both trial and awareness and we are achieving good results. During our investment window we saw trial rates across some of our platforms nearly doubled, while still maintaining strong repeat across the brand.

Our brand equity tracking reflects a significant uptick in aided brand awareness not only across our base Bai product, but across several of our Bai platforms. We're also encouraged by the continued growth in distribution and availability across the brands, particularly in the highly profitable convenience channel.

Bai remains the fastest growing brand in the enhanced flavor water category was retail dollars of close to 50% in the third quarter entire I measured markets. Our velocities continue to be strong across platforms and channels and we recently had some impressive account specific wins for the brand.

We're continuing to execute our strategy to reset bubbles in the sparkling water set and in specific accounts where we play Supertea in the tea category the brand is seeing strong growth. We're relaunching our antioxidant water this quarter complete with a new formula and updated packaging this will be a 2018 initiative.

As I said the day we announced the acquisition of Bai. The organization and I couldn't be more excited about the prospects for this brand. We're executing against the strategy we communicated and ensuring that we continue to drive sustainable growth across the brand.

Now I'll turn the call over to Marty to walk you through the financials and our guidance.

Martin Ellen

Thanks, Larry, and good morning, everyone. Our third quarter results reflect generally strong topline performance continued marketing and trial-driving trade investments in Bai and the edition of further resources to our DSD front-line which are clearly aiding our retail execution.

Unfortunately, our financial results were negatively impacted by a default by a longstanding resin supplier to our business in Mexico and the unfortunate natural disasters affecting parts of the U.S. in Mexico. Core operating income and core EPS declined by 4% and 6% percent respectively.

As we invested heavily behind by spending $20 million in marketing this quarter and we incurred the $6 million write-off of prepaid resin inventory that I just mentioned. Furthermore, we estimate that the natural disasters negatively impacted both core income from operations and core EPS by about 2%.

Now let me walk you through the details. Reported net sales increased 4% in the quarter including the Bai acquisition, which accounted for just over one percentage point of this net sales growth. Total Bai sales including our DSD distribution accounted for just over two percentage points of our net sales growth. Bai now represent about 4.5% of our total company revenue, reflecting a positive shift in our portfolio.

Organic net sales grew on volume growth of about 0.5% and favorable mix. Net sales was further increased by just over 0.5% of favorable foreign currency translation and price increases taken earlier in the year. This net sales growth was partially offset by the loss of our remaining distribution of Rockstar on the West Coast and the effective lapping, a favorable true up of our customer incentive liability a year-ago.

Reported gross margins increased 10 basis points from 59.3% last year to 59.4% this year. The favorable impact of unrealized mark-to-market commodity changes, increased gross margins by 20 basis points and continued productivity improvements increased gross margins by 10 basis points. The added margin from now owning the Bai brand increased gross margins by 120 basis points, while the write-off of the prepaid resin inventory and other manufacturing cost increases reduced gross margins by 60 basis points.

Furthermore, we incurred a 30 basis points reduction to gross margin due to accelerating the expensing of higher cost apples for much applesauce, as we were on the light full inventory method. Also decrease in gross margins in quarter with the effects of sales mix, mostly from continued allied brand growth and foreign currency transaction, which reduced gross margins by 30 basis points and 20 basis points respectively.

For the quarter, SG&A increased $37 million. The acquisition of Bai added $38 million, including the $20 million in marketing spend that I already mentioned. Also certain operating cost inflation and the additional planned investment behind our DSD front-line workforce increased SG&A partially offsetting the increased SG&A was a $6 million favorable comparison of unrealized mark-to-market activity in the quarter.

Depreciation and amortization increased $2 million in the quarter. Other income decreased $3 million, as we recorded a non-cash gain on our step acquisition of our joint venture Aguafiel business in Mexico a year-ago. This decline by $6 million in the quarter, as the favorability from volume and sales growth was offset by further investment in Bai and further investment in our DSD front-line.

Other factors including the resin inventory write-off, the unfortunate interruptions caused by the natural disasters and accelerating the recognition of inflation in the cost of apples also impacted reported income from operations. And finally, we experienced inflation and certain other operating expenses. Below the operating line, net interest expense increased $7 million mostly due to the higher debt balances associated with the Bai acquisition.

We also recognize the $13 million loss on the early extinguishment of debt, resulting from the tender offer and redemption, which commenced in the second quarter. Our reported effective tax rate was 36% compared to 29.7% in the prior year, which included a $17 million tax benefit that increased reported EPS by $0.09 last year.

Moving on to cash flow, cash from operating activities were $732 million, up $27 million compared to last year. Capital spending was $85 million, compared to $110 million last year. Total distributions to our shareholders were $629 million with $309 million in dividends paid and $320 million in shares repurchased.

Before I move into guidance, I give a quick update on RCI. I've mentioned many times that the structural pillars of RCI are safety, quality, delivery, productivity, and growth. But remember that the order of these pillars is non-negotiable in a lean environment.

After safety, we drive to achieve customer defined levels of order completeness, on time delivery, reduced shelf out of stocks, improving display execution and meeting all other important customer attributes. We then and only then drive to improve the profitability of this customer value attributes while eliminating all others.

Visual management boards are being improved across the organization and are creating the pull for areas of improvement to be achieved and because of the breadth and scope of our physical DSD footprint we're adding further RCI resources at the local level to assure these pull activities are worked on every day further building RCI into the DPS way of doing business.

Now moving to our 2017 updated guidance. We continue to expect net sales growth of about 4.5% with no meaningful effect from foreign currency translation. We now expect that our acquisition of Bai will contribute over 1% of this net sales growth as we now believe the brand's volume will grow about 40%.

Organic volume growth is now expected to be over 1% and the acquired Bai volume that which is sold by other distributors is expected six to contribute about 0.5% of our total company volume growth. There is now about 2.5% of price mix embedded within our expected net sales growth due to continued strong growth in our allied brands. Our expected net sales growth also reflects the loss of our distribution of the Rockstar brand on the West Coast.

Moving on to cost of goods. Given our hedge positions and current market prices for our unhedged positions we now expect packaging and ingredients excluding the acquired Bai business to be inflationary by about 80 basis points on a constant volume mix basis. This is something now includes a higher cost for resin purchased in the fourth quarter given the tightness in the supply of resin, but we have secured the necessary quantity for our business. Also include is the higher LIFO cost primarily related to apples.

For modeling purposes remember that growth of our allied brands will increase the dollar value the cost of goods and also remember the cost of goods sold is negatively impacted by foreign currency transaction. Collectively all the factors I just mentioned coupled with the added gross margin we realized as the brand owner of Bai are now expected to result in flat gross margins for the year.

Moving to SG&A, excluding our acquisition of Bai we're expecting an increase of approximately $35 million collectively in general cost increases and expense associated with investments made in our DSD front-line workforce. We expect an increase of approximately $5 million to 10 million in health and welfare and risk insurance as compared to last year. And as we've done before RCI productivity benefits will help offset a portion of these increases. We continue to expect our marketing investment excluding Bai to be about 7.5% of net sales in line with historical trends.

Now moving below segment operating profit. Our net interest expense is still expected to include an incremental $15 million associated with the debt to acquired Bai. Our full-year core tax rate is still expected to be approximately 34%. We continue to expect strong free cash flow in 2017 with stock repurchases of approximately $450 million to $500 million subject to market conditions.

We also continue to expect capital spending to be approximately 3% of net sales. We continue to expect foreign currency to negatively impact our income from operations in 2017. The effective foreign currency transaction is now expected to reduce core EPS by approximately $0.02 for the year primarily driven by the Mexican peso.

After considering current volume and investment expectations for Bai the impact of the acquisition on consolidated core EPS is now expected to be $0.11 dilutive and as I previously mentioned we have estimated that the natural disasters that occurred this past quarter have reduced core EPS by $0.02 for the year. Taking all of the above into account we are now expecting core EPS in the $4.50 to $4.57 range.

With all that said, let me turn the call back over to Larry.

Lawrence Young

Thanks, Marty. Before we open the line for questions, let me leave you with this. Our teams are focused on driving growth through our priority brand strategy through allied communication and execution. We're executing against our strategy for Bai gaining new points of distribution availability in critical channels and driving trial and awareness of the brand. Our allied brand strategy is driving meaningful growth for the Company. RCI continues to be the platform on which the business operates and we remain committed to returning excess free careful to our shareholders over time.

Operator we're ready for our first question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Kevin Grundy of Jefferies.

Kevin Grundy

Thanks. Good morning, guys.

Lawrence Young

Good morning.

Kevin Grundy

I want to start off on Bai, maybe you guys could talk a little bit more about what led to the downward revision maybe where some of the results have come in a little bit below what you had expected previously? And then maybe touch on a little bit some of the challenges that you guys have had I guess with respect to forecasting this business both with respect to topline and with respect to cost controls given that it's now expected to be a little bit more dilutive? And then I have a follow-up. Thanks.

Martin Ellen

Kevin, it's Marty. Thanks. And I want to answer your question and probably provide some more data, so I can give sort of a complete review hereby since we suspect many have questions all about the brand. So let me start by saying, we clearly said earlier this year we're going to drive trial. And we spent $10 million in Q3 doing that and about $22 million year-to-date mostly on price promotion.

You've probably seen the market large format, lot of three for fives, convenience two for fours. The result of all that has been from when we measure from March to the end of September. We've more than doubled household penetration on trial. It is still single-digits, but we doubled it. And repeat purchases are still strong, so we think the results of that activity which is mostly completed now gave us the desired result in building the brand.

I'll also tell you that, we said, we needed to deemphasize the club channel building a brand in a highly promoted environment is not the way we want to build the brand profitably for the long-term. A year ago through Q3, club channel mix was 31%. We've decreased it to 26%, year-to-date it was 33% last year, it's now down to 27%. And if you look at the non-club channels in Q3, the brand with 45% really grew 11% in club. That's a conscious decision. It probably has caused us some volume in net sales because you sell 15 count packs for the most part in club, but again highly promoted.

It's not the way we want to build the brand. If you look across the distribution, if you look at IRI data for the base, which is the biggest product base still by - quarter-to-date brands, up 48%, year-to-date 40%. If you look at shipment volume across the whole space and our side of the business inside the Package Beverages, brand with 36% in the quarter, 34% year-to-date. We've got all the blocks that's slow in Q1, it was only 26%.

Total shipments out of Bai, just to all distributors is up 45% in the quarter, 35% year-to-date. And if you want to look across the total growth, the brands had for us across the whole company 35% in Q3. So, look we've got lots of good results here. And yes, we had admitted in the past quarter, we did ship some things, we made some conscious decisions that we knew would hurt the growth and profitability in the short-term, but I think we've been really clear about what we think it takes to build the brand over the long-term.

And of course, finally inside Bai itself, we did spend $20 million in marketing and then we're trying to do all we can to create the right pool activities, and that's a lot of spend in one quarter. So hopefully that Kevin provides you with some good information.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Caroline Levy of Macquarie.

Caroline Levy

Thanks so much. I'm just wondering if you guys could comment on the pricing environment. Pepsi had a particularly disappointing quarter in the U.S. And there is a fear that what's been a very benign and comforting price mix environment in carbonates and in general, might change. Would just appreciate your insights on that.

Lawrence Young

Caroline, we've not seen anything out in the market. We've seen a lot of good discipline. Everybody is I think putting more of a focus on alternative packages, some of the smaller packs and also maybe more on some of the promotional activity, but pricing has been very rational. We're very pleased with what we're seeing.

Operator

Your next question comes from line of Bonnie Herzog of Wells Fargo.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. It's actually Adam on the line for Bonnie. Wanted to actually just touch on two of your safety brands, Dr Pepper, I was hoping you will quantify the impact of the fountain foodservice ordered. And really just comment on the brand health, it seems like scanner data was pretty strong for the quarter. So it's a little bit surprised at the results for the brand?

And then also in 7UP, which I know recently has been doing much better, as a result of the lean track started last year. So it was a little surprised that the extent of the deceleration of that brand this quarter. So please comment on these two brands? I'd appreciate it. Thanks so much.

Martin Ellen

Hey, Adam, it's Martin. I mean Dr Pepper is the easy - our fountain volume, which many times in the quarter can be affected by the timing of the large purchases of concentrate by one of our large partners made the brand down 3.3 in fountain, which is course is not measured. So otherwise the brand is fine and it's growing.

Lawrence Young

And I'll take the 7UP, and just to reiterate what Marty said. We have no concerns at all over in Dr Pepper. We're very confident with programs in our growth of continuing, but 7UP as I said in my prepared remarks. We were laughing some very, very heavy activity year-ago in Q3. It's another brand that what we have put together for the fourth quarter for the holidays with our green and red bottle. We're very confident that will bring it back up and the plans we have for 2018 give us even more confidence that we've got this brand on the right track.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Amit Sharma of BMO Capital Markets.

Amit Sharma

Hi, good morning, everyone.

Lawrence Young

Good morning.

Amit Sharma

Larry, there are examples of many, many companies that choose to go outside of their core expertise and end up getting hurt, right? I mean just talking about Bai, [indiscernible] really small part of the portfolio, but your stock price is really telling you that people are worried about. What does it mean from an earning predictability point of view going forward? Can you talk about that a little bit and at what point, do you make that decision whether the spending that are going down to brand are delivering the ROI that you acquired of them or not?

Lawrence Young

So absolutely, I mean we look at the spending. We're doing right now. We're very confident with the information that we brought in, especially from our consumer centric strategy on where we need to be spending. The results that Marty gave you earlier show that we have doubled the household penetration, our repeat rates continue to stay at levels we're not used to seeing. We're very confident with what we're doing with Bai.

In the beginning you always spend and it doesn't mean we'll spend that forever. We've also had a lot of things in the beginning that we had out there that we've looked at and said we're going to relaunch some of our innovation. We're going to pull back on it, focus on the base, get the bubbles reset, we're redoing our Superteas, the labels, Bai, in my prepared remarks, I told you we relaunched it, we're going to see the Bai water just for 2018, and then the packaging is beautiful.

We were at the max convention, everybody that was sampling at, just loved it, they love the packaging, they love the mouth feel, and it's water with an antioxidants. So we're looking very, very forward to what we can do with that. But we will continue to invest. We will watch the returns on our market investments and whenever we see that we've got it where we want it, you'll see that come down.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Laurent Grandet of Credit Suisse.

Laurent Grandet

Good morning, everyone. Another question on Bai and I'm looking for further outside here potentially. So right now, if I recollect correctly Bai is still entirely manufactured outside of your own system. I believe there are some contractual commitments providing you to switch in the short-term. Now are you planning to repatriate any production enough? If yes, when? And what would be the synergies here? And also another question on Bai results in the UK.

Martin Ellen

It's Marty. Let me - so yes, the product is manufactured by third parties under some contracts. It will take a few years to expire. However, we are able to take four Bai Bubbles for example. We can take that - we're going to put that in our system that's actually we're going to add a good amount of profitability for us next year.

We'll talk about next year when we're ready to talk by next year but that's clearly an improvement for us. And by the same token, we've now that the brand within our warehouse management system. So there's been a lot of inefficiencies in the way they've moved product between their cold packers and points of distribution we're actually began changing that on the month of October, but it required to get them on our SAP system which took us a little time. If I forgot part of the question please restate it.

Laurent Grandet

UK.

Lawrence Young

The UK business is going well they started with alliance boots and again we're making we made a choice again to sacrifice short-term profitability to build the brand in the market both meaning we're making it in the U.S., shipping is there, so there's not really any real margin big, and we're also putting some local marketing behind it. When we get to a requisite volume point of view then we can move - we have identified a cold packer there. We just think we'd rather deal with that when we have more volume and when we believe the brand is actually established itself.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Nik Modi of RBC.

Nik Modi

Hey, good morning, everyone. I was hoping you can give a little bit of context on your view on the consumer, and I asked because as earnings season has been going through, many companies have been talking about a sluggish consumer environment broadly. But no one has a really good answer and I'm hoping to try my luck with you guys to see you know kind of what your view is of what's going on to consumer, and if you do see general weakness, what you attributed to. And maybe you can even make a specific comment on C stores because it looks like you guys did fairly well there. Is that a result of share gains or is the entire channel doing okay.

Lawrence Young

All right, I think we've got a in convenience we've had a lot of share gain there added availability as I mentioned in my prepared remarks we're doing very well there on volume share and dollar share. We're doing this with Bai and our allied strategy allied brands and also with our CSD, so we're win in the across that but we have seen the convenience store channel less than a little slower as a whole.

Now I think a lot of this causes some of the weather, higher fuel prices and towards the end of the third quarter they're in August, September. So that's kind of works there on CSRs we're seeing that kind of flat, the quick-serve restaurants are kind of flat, but I think overall the consumer is kind of hard to follow right now because we're trying to see how much is going through e-commerce we don't really know where that said you know so we're trying to track and a lot of different avenues now to figure out where that consumer is.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ali Dibadj of Bernstein.

Ali Dibadj

Hey, guys, so I wanted two think that possible. I don't think they're necessarily related, but they might be allied brands more broadly from strategic perspective given suddenly everyone's concerned about Bai and we saw on Rockstar. It's been something that really we've been worried about for more than a year now.

And this look to know how you think about the future of some of the properties and so in particular BODYARMOR right now at this point you know can you speculate about what the future of it is in your system. And then from Bai perspective this is a fair question you tell me if you knew what you know now about by would you still have bought it.

And the second question outside of the quick answer. The second question which it may or may not be related I'm not sure is just around the front-line investments in DSD. Can you elaborate little bit about that the number of people is it wage increases it is something…

Martin Ellen

Absolutely, it's a combination of all of them on the front-line which is the most important as I would get our brands out there. Marty mentioned to you RCI that I mean we don't look at any productivity until we know we have quality and delivery for our customers and we're putting more feet on the street and we're making sure those people are compensated fairly and it's paying dividends for us.

So you can see by the share gains that I mean we're executing on the street. Again I'll reemphasize on Bai. The answer would I buy it. Yes, exactly I mean whenever you want to buy these things and look at it I mean I'm thrilled a bit of what's going on. I know we're going to be able to build this brand, but the main thing is that we strive for sustainable growth that's what we go after.

Let me deal with the LA brands, because we've talked about this quite a bit. We don't believe it would be possible to actually move into all these growing categories on our own, and nobody else in the industry has proven they can do that either, so we partnered with these Allied brand owners. And so far, the results have been good.

And we have no knowledge of what may or may not happen to these brands down the road, but we've been very open and honest by saying look these are entrepreneurial led companies for the most part, and at some point they will look to monetize their investment if they are successful, and of course, the only ones that matter to us are the ones that are successful. And we will have to see what the future holds for those.

It is possible; of course, we can lose one or more of these brands. By the same token, I will tell you the pipeline of innovation by third-party companies is about as full as we've ever seen it across so many categories. Organic energy drinks, kombucha ready-to-drink, there is a tea category. And we continue to look and we continue to try to identify who we think the successful brands will be, so that we can begin partnering with them. This is part of our strategy and we understand the risks inherent in that strategy.

I want to go back and talk about frontline a bit because I really want to make this point as many of you have been with us through RCI journey when any of us go into a facility into a branch, a DSD branch. We look at their visual management board; I'll be honest with you. Unless we see high levels of on time order delivery and completeness which is a key metric, we personally as senior managers, we don't really care what their cost per case is which productivity is until we know that customers are being satisfied then and only then.

We will actually improve productivity and we have improved productivity. But that is the culture we're building. We do what our customers want us to do. They come first then we will improve the business. And all of our people are getting aligned around this. And as Larry said, in some markets, we've had to add people to get the service levels, where our customers demand them to be, and that's sort of our operating model. That is our operating model.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Judy Hong of Goldman Sachs.

Judy Hong

Thank you. Good morning.

Lawrence Young

Good morning, Judy.

Judy Hong

So Marty on Bai and I'm not going to ask about the strategy, but I just wanted to clarify some of the numbers and the guidance that you've given. So if I think about the sales impact from the acquired Bai sales, now you are saying it's about a 1%, like $65 million impact this year. It seems like it actually implies a decline versus what I would have backed into 2016 based number.

So first is the promotional investment that much of a drag in terms of 2017 sales? And then for earnings solution, it seems like now you're kind of guiding to the operating income impact for this year that implies - a still pretty strong fourth quarter profit impact. I know you did like a $25 million loss year-to-date expecting maybe a pretty big recovery in the fourth quarter, so what sort of the inflection that you're expecting in the fourth quarter at least from a profitability perspective?

Martin Ellen

Okay. Judy, in terms of the sales, what I'll tell you, the promotional spending is pretty much all a hit to the net sales line. It's not below the line marketing. It's really trade money, so that's going to take all things being equal, going to take the net sales number down anyway. And as I said earlier, we're not seeing and we're okay, we're not seeing the same level of growth in clubs, so our ability to sort of wean ourselves a little bit away from that probably hurting our topline expectations somewhat as well as I said earlier. So I - otherwise, look all the systems, our system, the other parts of the distribution system, we call them the ISO distributors, are doing just fine.

And I'll tell you, I mean, we haven't said, I mean the retailers just love this brand. I mean they are - and the confidence it's giving us across the port. If you think about our enhanced water and even broader water portfolio, you know all the brands that are in and we will speak to retailers now owning this brand. It's meaningful and gives us a much more meaningful to see that the table to help them across the entire category. And it's given a lot of optimism to our national account people. We have really something strong to go talk about.

And as Larry said, they've seen the innovation and everybody is really encouraged by it. Brand is coming later than we thought at the beginning of the year, but that's all behind us. So profitability wise, I think you're really looking at the marketing investment. That's a - it actually reduce as you would expect our general administrative expense.

I mean we've help them takeover something out. That was obvious, but they're totally focused at their level on sales and marketing and innovation. So I think that is really the marketing below the sales line that's causing some of the further delusion and a promotional spending.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Lauren Lieberman of Barclays.

Lauren Lieberman

Thanks. Good morning. And obviously I'm going to continue on Bai and my biggest questions is, everything that you guys are just gone through on Bai, both in terms of even that the incremental, the investment spending, plans are resetting, elements of portfolio, shifting out of club, all of the things that you've talked about previously. I think and have been very clear on long-term brand building do this the right way. Where I'm sort of little stuff there was on something got worse in the outlook this quarter, right.

I think again everything you said very, very consistent; very, very clear. It does give us something changed for the worst. So I would just like to try to ask one more time, what was that? Was it getting more aggressive on getting out of club? Is there further spending on Bai than we already had built in our models? I think for all of us the incremental $20 million or so within there. So that would be really helpful.

The other thing was just on ginger ale and that's been a nice growth for a few guys. But it did slow this quarter and there's been some stuff in the press, I guess a) about in “real ginger.” And then also activity from some small and disruptive brands and having more additional if you will ginger ale brands. So clearly trying to capitalize on the trend, but doing it in a slightly different way. So I'd love to hear your thoughts on some of the slowing this quarter in ginger ale and outlook from here? Thanks

Lawrence Young

It's Lawrence. Let me handle Bai. What we did say in our prepared remarks, we now expect the volume to be at 40%. We're previously talking 40% or 50% and I hope everybody appreciates it and we're trying to predict volume growth at those levels of percentages on a relatively smaller base than many of our other brands that tend to be between zero and 1%. I hope you realize that sort of a little - there's a more variability in the prediction. So yes, you could say we've tempered the volume a little bit. But I don't know of that there's no business reason other than sort of clarifying a foggy crystal ball, just because of the lot numbers here. And maybe I come around under ginger ale question?

Martin Ellen

No, on ginger ale, I think you can look at the same as 7UP. We had some really heavy activity last year in the third quarter. We have no concerns at all with a Canada dry ginger ale at all. I mean the programs we had especially going into the fourth quarter, we're very confident with our brand.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Mark Swartzberg of Stifel.

Mark Swartzberg

Yes, thanks. Good morning, guys.

Lawrence Young

Good morning, Mark.

Mark Swartzberg

Snapple has been a challenge and as we think about the way the year has unfolded earlier in the year, Larry you thought some channel activations would get the brand to pick up and in fact that's not what's happened of course it declined again pretty significantly in the third quarter.

So it seems like it's really a consumer issue and innovation is a lot of the issue and maybe you just have to accept that this brands trajectories going to be lower than you might have thought at the beginning of planning this year? Is that the right way to think about it, just accept a lower kind of trend for that brand into the future or do you feel good about them innovation that they we're not seeing or we're not aware of presently?

Lawrence Young

Yes, we don't ever accept it being down. We recognize we've had some issues with Snapple. We've done a lot of things out here with the - I mentioned in my prepared remarks, the new plastic bottle that is just coming out Mark. It is basically started in the southeast. If you look at the results we had in the southeast, where we rolled it out, there up strong single-digit. So that gives us a lot of encouragement going forward.

I think we've got a look at the category too that category has slowdown. That's not going to stop or see that. We want to continue to have seen success with Snapple and we think the programs we have for 2018 and the new plastic bottles going to bring us back to where we need to be with Snapple.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Robert Ottenstein of Evercore ISI.

Robert Ottenstein

Great. Thank you very much. I was just wondering just kind of change the topic a little bit some good news out of Chicago seems to be led by some of the local merchants in some of the economic impact that they had to endure? Do you see that as a tipping point here and believe that that can hold these laws and regulations that discriminate against your products and the industry? Or do you see that as more of a one-off?

Lawrence Young

No, it certainly not it's not going to hurt us I tell you that. I think it becomes very evident the impact of putting taxes out there like that we were very fortunate to have our retailers joining with us and go in and show the impact. At the hearing the number of people that were lined up to testify was mind-boggling. I think it's going to be a great help force, none of these of things you know a layup, but will definitely use what we did learn in Chicago and use that in the other markets that we have taxes and markets are going to look at taxes. Because the other markets I guarantee you're looking at that impact right now.

Operator

Your next question comes in line of Peter Grom of JPMorgan.

Peter Grom

Good morning, everyone I just want to ask a quick follow-up on BODYARMOR and the sports drinks category as a whole in the U.S. So the categories been under some pressure over the past few months. But BODYARMOR has been clear out performer. So first, I'd love your thoughts on what you see going on with the sports drink category as the whole. And two how should we think about the growth in share gains for the brand BODYARMOR going forward? Thanks.

Lawrence Young

Well, you look at I mean BODYARMOR has been very, very successful I think the sports drink category you've got a compare to some of the other category CSDs different loan - people are looking for something different. They are looking for something that's better for you, new, niche. This brand is on fire, we have a tremendous relationship with BODYARMOR the chain we get together constantly we had our boot together at the max convention.

It's still early days, it's gaining share every quarter, every four weeks, but it's still small and early. We are very excited about the possibilities with BODYARMOR it's a great category to be in and I think you're seeing the changes like we've seen in the other categories while suspecting the success of BODYARMOR, plus it is a great tasting product of fabulous brand and a great sales team behind it.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Bryan Spillane of Bank of America.

Bryan Spillane

Hey, good morning, everybody.

Lawrence Young

Hi, Bryan.

Bryan Spillane

Just had a couple of quick follow-up some related to the guidance in the fourth quarter. One is just I guess as we look at revenue - in revenue growth in the fourth quarter. Was there any interaction between some of the disruption in 3Q and 4Q meaning like have shipments that got delayed or didn't may a current 3Q that get pulled in the fourth quarter or other way around is there still any like ongoing drag from some of the affected areas.

And then the second question I had was just if I think if I plug in some of the guidance items, it looks like growth in SG&A, just absolute dollar growth in the fourth quarter flows from what it was through the year-to-date period. So just wondering if there was something specific about the fourth quarter? Do you have more cost savings coming through or something that would just kind of slow that rate of dollar growth in the fourth quarter?

Martin Ellen

It's Marty. So let me take those couple of questions. In terms of guidance implied, these are the Q4. I would say a couple things number one, our little Caribbean business, which we never talk about part of the LAB business. It is pretty much shutdown as you can imagine in terms of sales in Puerto Rico. So that's pretty much had to take just about most of its revenue out in the fourth quarter.

Look timing of concentrate shipments, which have been strong, we temper that a little bit in the fourth quarter maybe we'll overachieve on that. This is just our sort of forecast at the moment. I would say some of those, I don't - there's just nothing else strong allied brand growth is still in there, we see no slowdown there. So I think those have probably got into most of the variation.

Look SG&A I mean we've acquired Bai, and so a lot of the Bai acquired of SG&A is in there. There's probably a lapping of the DSD front-line investment because we started that last year. So you're going to see a tempering of that there by and improvement in SG&A trends in the fourth quarter and I suspect that your largest single factor in SG&A.

Operator

Your final question comes from the line of Kevin Grundy of Jefferies.

Kevin Grundy

Thanks for the follow-up. I appreciate it. Marty, just a point of clarification on Bai, but I think it's an important one given the brand contribution to the Company's overall organic sales growth. You said you expect this brand to double over the next couple years, but now with the more moderate volume outlook given what yes with the lower outlook and where you guys are with respect to penetration rates and then where you are respected distribution? Where are you now in terms of those brands ability to double over the next couple years or is this more of a three year timeframe where you see achieving that goal? Thanks.

Martin Ellen

This is still Kevin - this is still what we've seen preliminary plans now for next year for the brand including our best estimate of the innovation, which now is mostly on bubbles and water is now mostly at 2018 factor and not an end of year 2017 factor. Yes, growth is only 40% or so this year. We believe will be really close to doubling this brand by the end of next year. So that's nothing has changed or other than the timing for the most part, the timing spending this year on building it and then sort of timing of some of these initiatives rolling into next year.

Lawrence Young

Well, thanks for joining the call today, and for your continued interest and investment in Dr Pepper Snapple Group.

Operator

Thank you for participating in Dr Pepper Snapple Group's third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. You may now disconnect.

