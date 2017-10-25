EIA Weekly Report Update

Last night, I published my article Oil: Key Figures For Wednesday, in which I discussed that I would be keeping my eye on U.S. crude oil exports and refinery input in order to better understand if my bullish investment thesis is playing out as expected.

Let's review.

Today, the EIA reported that total oil inventories dropped by 12.5 million barrels. Even though the crude oil inventory increased slightly by 0.5 million barrels, both gasoline and distillate inventories dropped by more than 5 million barrels each.

Exports

I noted in last night's article that since the price differential between WTI and Brent crude oil had remained close to $6 per barrel throughout the last week, I was expecting exports to have remained above 1.5 mb/d and possibly higher.

U.S. crude oil exports surged to more than 1.9 mb/d, and it was a primary factor in plunging U.S. total oil inventories last week. I expect this figure to remain high throughout 4Q17.

Refinery Input

I noted in last night's article that I was expecting refinery input to increase counter seasonally, and average close to 16.5 mbd for the remainder of the year.

Refinery input increased by 600 kb/d from the previous week's 15.4 mb/d to more than 16.0 mb/d. I expect this figure to continue to increase, contributing to further large total oil draws throughout the rest of the year.

U.S. Production

Following production disruptions due to Hurricane Nate, U.S. oil production rebounded strongly. Lower 48 production rose above 9.0 mb/d, and combined with oil production in Alaska, domestic production was above 9.5 mb/d.

I note that EIA weekly reports have often been revised in the EIA-914 monthly report, the latest of which will be released next week.

Bottom Line

Today's 12.5 mb drop is another indication that the so-called "glut" is quickly declining. I expect the high rate of weekly total oil declines to remain above 10 mb per week.

