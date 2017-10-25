Melexis' (MLXSF) CEO Francoise Chombar on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MELEXIS NV IEPER (OTC:MLXSF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Dear audience, thank you for joining this Earnings Call for the Third Quarter 2017. As usual our CFO, Karen Van Griensven and myself Francoise Chombar, CEO will be your speakers for today. And after that we will ready to answer any questions you might have.

First some highlights from the business and the market. With sales of EUR 127 million, we are fully in line with our growth in the first half year and would offset to fulfill our year guidance. The U.S. dollar did weaken somewhat more than we expected. The euro dollar exchange rate evolution had a negative impact as 2% compared to the same quarter of last year and a negative impact of 4% compared to the previous quarter. Excluding this negative currency headwind, Melexis sales growth in quarter three would have been 13%.

Customer sentiment continuous to be positive, to even very positive. And we are looking ahead to continue our track record the profitable growth this year again. The Melexis products are in high demand everywhere in particular in Asia and Europe. Virtually all product lines see growth to high growth, in particular magnetic sensor, sensor interfaces and pressure sensors, but also 3D sensors and temperature sensors post above average results and equally LIN RGB, the ambient light drives are soaring. So it's pretty much across the board.

It's also be great pleasure that I can inform you that we started shipping production volumes of our newest tire pressure monitoring system in China in the past quarter.

While, I also would like to highlight is our year-to-date growth in adjacent markets, so outside of automotive. Indeed, our sales growth there for the first nine months of 2017, it is now at 24%. It demonstrates our success to bring innovative sensors and drivers to consumer and industrial markets. The product lines in those market segments include magnetic and temperature sensors and also fan drivers. The great thing is that it's about many different applications like white and grey good, smart buildings, office equipment, automation, solar and drills. This gives us comfort about the future potential.

I am really excited about our future. So in the markets we serve shows some fundamental. And second, Melexis strategy is full playing out now which makes us consistently outperform. Year-to-date by more than 2 times the automotive semi market growth.

It is a strategy focused around innovation in both automotive and the adjacent markets which leads to product leadership in sensor drive solutions. That is exactly what we feel is right in order to serve our customers at best.

It is no coincidence that Melexis stands where it stands. For years, we have been oriented towards the future, which needs and wants with our current and potential customer base have in five to ten year and how could we solve those better with our technology go straight than anyone could and how can we best differentiate from our industry peers. Over the years, with orientation towards the future has only made us more solid.

And our financials continue to be very solid as well, as our CFO will now elaborate on further. Karen, you have the stage.

Karen van Griensven

Thank you, Francoise. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. So what can we say about the financial, so the quote which was explained already by Francoise were came out at 127 million or 11% group. If you look at the financial, then the gross margin came at EUR 58.2 million or an increase of 10% compared to the same quarter of last year and a decrease of 2% compared to the previous quarter.

The gross margin was again actually remain stable around 46%. If you look then at operational expenses, R&D expense were 13.6% of sales, slightly in absolute terms slightly lower than the previous quarter but that is in line with seasonal effects that we see coming back every year was the third quarter, R&D activity slows down due to the holiday season. We expected to further grow over the next quarters again.

If we looked at our G&A that came out at 4.7% of sales and selling was around 2.4% of sales. The operating results was EUR 32 million, an increase of 8% compared to the same quarter of last year and a decrease of 3% compared to the previous quarter.

The EBIT margin or operating margin was around 25%, just above that, so fully in line with the guidance we gave for the full year 2017.

Net income was EUR 28.1 million or EUR 0.70 per share, an increase of 12% compared to EUR 25.2 million or EUR 0.02 per share in the third quarter of 2016 and a decrease of 9% compared to the previous quarter.

If we look forward, so for the full year 2017, Melexis expected sales growth to be around 12%, a gross profit margin around 45% and then operating margin around 25%. Taking into account, the current euro U.S. dollar exchange rate.

Maybe also worth mentioning, we will do a dividend payment on October 26. And I think with this we can actually close the financial result and go over to the questions and answers.

Francoise Chombar

Operator, could you take questions and answers, please. Thank you.

Francois Xavier Bouvignies

Hello, everyone and thank you for taking my questions. The first one I have is on your inventory and so what is implied in your Q4 visual guidance to 12%, interest is particularly high this quarter, so what is - if there is any reason behind this or should we assume like an acceleration of the cost or is it because this year a strong growth going forward or is it because you had slower growth than you expected? Just trying to understand. And if you see this strong quarter, why decreasing your guidance for the full year? That is the first question and I have follow-ups as well.

Francoise Chombar

Yeah. Sure. Well in the inventories, it's always a bit of a cutoff situation. In fact the inventories are high because we are preparing indeed for growth. And I don't think we have lowered our guidance, we have kept our guidance but adopted it to the dollar as such. So the reason of it a bit of a higher inventory is rather preparing for further growth and being able to deliver to our customers.

Francois Xavier Bouvignies

And if you look at the history coming this kind of low value particularly high and if you look at what we implied even on constant currency in Q4, if not standing out versus a level of inventory which is standing out. So I am just trying to understand is it because you are conservatives here or is it because you're preparing more for Q1 next year beginning of next year that you see particularly strong, just to get a sense?

Francoise Chombar

Yeah, so we're trying to be always as realistic as possible and end of the year is always very difficult to estimate. I don't believe that the inventories are that particularly high, maybe they're higher than other ones, but again it's because we have order behavior of customers that makes us confident about future growth and it's important in many cases for example also in adjacent markets, it's important to be able to deliver when they ask you, they don't give you a lead time of 16 to 20 weeks. It's rather if you can deliver immediately then you have to business.

So adjacent markets, it's more difficult to estimate which is also a bit why at some - in some cases in some product lines we decided to take a bit of higher inventory in order to make that happen. So yeah, I don't read anything in particular in that except for we're preparing for growth.

Francois Xavier Bouvignies

Okay. And the outlook for the first half of the next year that you should stop seeing now is to positive from what I can hear right?

Francoise Chombar

Well we are not giving any guidance for 2018 until our call in February, but things do not change that rapidly, so again I can repeat what I said before customer sentiment is positive to very positive. We are positive about the fits of our products in the markets, so it's a question of yeah of making sure that we can follow.

Francois Xavier Bouvignies

Yeah. I tried. And maybe another question on the wafer prices that we see in the market that there are lot of discussion around the price of the wafers increasing. Do you see that impacting you as well with your foundry partners that may also increase their pricing more than you could expected in the past because of these prices increase?

Francoise Chombar

No, we still, we have our long term agreements with [indiscernible] and it's also in times of short just like they also stand in opposite situations where there is rather a down cycle down or so. So prices are relatively stable and despite some of the increases that stock might see but the wafer material or the direct material that it's actually only a very small part of the cost sustaining way.

Francois Xavier Bouvignies

Okay.

Francoise Chombar

So we cannot - we do not expect any effects on Melexis.

Francois Xavier Bouvignies

Okay. That's clear. Thank you. And the other one I had is you talk about your growth or your segments growing above average, can you tell us what is going below average, so I just to get a senses of all to your product portfolio and see what you are growing to get the sense of what's going on as well?

Francoise Chombar

Yeah. Well, per quarter is there are of course many fluctuations but in fact everything else we do is then below average. Everything that I've mentioned is above then everything else is below. But then too much left that is below. What is a bit a lower is year wireless but we're not focusing really on wireless that much anymore. Some of them are rather stable. Sometimes for seasonality reasons, sometimes for other reasons, but I think yeah as I said before, it's all our product lines are virtually growing there almost none that are declining except for the ones that you really want to decline or that we don't mind declining let's say it like that, that we don't mind declining.

Francois Xavier Bouvignies

Okay. Thank you. And maybe one on prepayment, your comment was interesting in China. Can you elaborate a bit more on this and what you see in terms of pipeline, should we expect like a particularly strong ramp and that what is driving, is it like new products coming in, is it like a customer, just trying to understand?

Francoise Chombar

Yeah, it's a couple of customers. On the one hand, it's both aftermarket and first how you say that first, so direct sales to the tier ones who then deliver to the OEMs for building new cars. And China is a particular market in the sense that forecasting is extremely difficult for them. So it's hard to - one of the other reasons I could say that the inventories are maybe that we prepare a bit more inventory is because they are very short term oriented as far as their order behavior is concerned.

So in that sense, we see now TPMS has taken off. Once you start delivering production volumes, we are going to continue to ramp up over the next quarters. How the ramp up will be that is exactly because of China, it's a bit difficult to say. But we see it as being a start of something we have been anticipating already for quite a while now that the legislation China is a bit more clear, things are apparently now moving ahead. So yeah that was a nice thing for us to see.

Francois Xavier Bouvignies

Okay. Thank you very much. I will leave the floor to other.

Francoise Chombar

Thank you for your questions.

Janardan Menon

Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. Just a couple, one in on your gross margin outlook into Q4, you've maintained 45% gross margin for the full year guidance, but that actually implies a bit of a drop in Q4 almost to 42% to get to exactly 45%. I was just wondering is that just being conservative when you don't want to change your gross margin from your historical sort of steady 45% that you've maintained or is it the currency impact is likely to drop your gross margin in Q4 and if it is the latter at all, is that - will that be a continuing impact into next year as well? And then I have a couple of follow-ups?

Francoise Chombar

Yeah, for the moment, 46 is more the level of reference how it will further evolve. We kept our guidance for the year but for Q4 we - yeah, for the full year, it will be rather, I mean, it will be a little bit high, probably because the first three quarters were clearly above the 25%, how it will be evolved over the next quarters; there are many factors playing there. The US dollar might be one that might have some negative influence. We are also investing for the future, so that might also have, rather a negative impact, but then the product mix for the moment is rather favorable, so it is difficult to predict, but we don't expect major changes over the next quarter anyway.

Janardan Menon

Understood, on the non-automotive side, obviously, you have done extremely well with a 24% growth in the first three quarters. When you look out into the future, do you think you can maintain these kind of growth rates, the base is still quite small and obviously you have a number of opportunities out there, so do you think non-auto will continue to grow much faster than auto and the percentage of non-auto will continue to rise in the coming quarters and years or would both be on the same.

Francoise Chombar

Well, our target is indeed that we can sustain the level of growth in automotive. Yeah, like I said, 2017 year-to-date or the full 2017 if you look at the predictions for the automotive semi-conductor growth in 2017, they are around 5%. We have more than doubled that figure. We intend to continue to try and outperform for the quarters and years to come, and our target is indeed to grow the adjacent markets, the markets that I just mentioned in the introduction by more than that. How much, and this will fluctuate is definitely more than the automotive, is less forecastable than the automotive as well, sometimes it is for the business and it depends a lot on whether, we have seen that, we have seen that within the past, and we will continue to see that in the future, sometimes the customer thinks that he has a great product.

He uses your or our Melexis product in there. He starts off by, yeah, fueling all his distribution channels and then either consumers pick it up and they are plumed about it, and then we cannot follow the demands, which is why we are a little bit preparing for that as well, or it does not pick-up and then there is no follow-on order or the follow-on orders are much lower than our customer had anticipated, so it's market, that is, much less easy to predict but then there also markets that are pretty steady, if you look at, we want to definitely, our target is definitely to play a role in the industry for the zero trends, that we see out there, robotics, etc., and of course, once you are in a socket like that, I think, that will be more robust as such. You write the base from, which we are starting is a bit thin, right now.

We are very glad that the moves that we have made past years making, also the products more fit, looking into the ecosystem and understanding better the requirements that are out there from those markets which are, yeah, pretty new markets for us. We see that those efforts that we have put in are now somehow showing results, so it's our intention, whether we can execute and whether our customers will be successful in their endeavors with their new products, yeah, time will tell. It's very hard for me to predict, and I won't thin us down on it because it is too hard; for the time being, it is too hard.

Janardan Menon

I understood. That was very clear. Just on the margin side, would the margins be same on the auto and non-auto or would non-auto will be slightly higher?

Francoise Chombar

I think they are similar. Yeah, they are similar. Sometimes, they are higher; sometimes, they are lower. I think it is quite similar. It is that the technologies that more defines the margin than actually the entities.

Janardan Menon

Entities, okay. The last question; you kept saying, you know, positive, very positive, and you know you were printed comments were quite similar in your Q2 release and Q3 release in terms of customer sentiment and order behavior. I was just wondering how would you characterize, is the demand environment from the automotive industry almost exactly the same as you had three months ago or has it strengthened a little bit since then, how would you characterize it.

Francoise Chombar

That is a difficult comparison to make. I think it is definitely not worse, it may be a little better, let's say it like that.

Janardan Menon

Understood, thank you very much.

Francoise Chombar

You are welcome.

Unidentified Analyst

Good Afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions, so actually most of the questions were answered previously, but may be a question on your CapEx, so I see that during the two last quarter's CapEx were a bit higher than usual, so what's behind this move? Thank you.

Francoise Chombar

Yeah, the main reason for that is preparing for front, so we are investing to make sure that also over the next quarters we will be able to deliver to the customer and that is also what I mentioned earlier. It might put some pressure on the margin, but then again the product mix is helping on the positive side.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Francoise Chombar

You are welcome.

Paul Moran

Good Afternoon. I have two questions based on 3D sensing if it is okay, so first one is obviously, it is a big opportunity and likewise, there are a lot of players that are investing in this space and acquiring. Could you explain would you be prepared to just collaborate more you see whether your solution is differentiating other than now in the next couple of years, and the second one relating to that, in terms of applications, what would you say as the - what are the most attractive segments with respect to 3D sensing as you see them. Thank you.

Francoise Chombar

Okay, so on 3D sensing as far as we are concerned, there are not a lot of alternative solutions for automotives as such because one of the most difficult requirements is sunlight rejection, just a recognition or a driver monitoring and we have come to the applications later on. When used in the car has to be working reliably whether in sunlight, shadows, or dark or changing light circumstances. So in that sense there might be other time-of-flight or structured light, etc. They call it a bit differently in around, but not necessarily ones that would survive an automotive environment, so that's one.

So a lot of them are already been ruled out. Then the second strength, I believe, we are an incumbent that means we have proven with production volumes and very good take rates on the part of our customer's customer and would have to say the customer customer's customer, very good take rate; people are happy with the performance that means, that is the strength as such. The other strength that we have is that we have developed meanwhile a whole range of - there is a portfolio of products, there is new products coming on board, there are different types of products coming on board where we have on the one-hand what we started of which is a stand-alone sensor, then we added a companionship, which then made the whole system for our customer much less complex and bill of materials also less complex and thus also less expensive. We are coming out with an adapted sensor; we are coming out with multiple sensors on one companionship which I guess customers a wider flexibility in the design of their systems and on the roadmap, we also have an integrated part. So we have in fact a whole family of products that are coming on board. Now, if you look at the applications today, introduction is only gestures recognition systems.

Simple gestures and there's more coming with more gestures and more complex or more types of gestures coming, but where we see the biggest interest and the biggest traction in the development programs and research programs and feasibility studies that we're doing is more in everything that has to do with interior awareness. So in the past towards autonomous drive, you have of course you first pass by a lot of assisted drive. And in the assisted drive, you need to make sure that the system or the car that is driving by itself understands how far the or how attentive or non-attentive the driver is and how fast the system estimate that the driver could take over.

So there is a whole complex also behavioral and complex environment that time-of-flight driver awareness or driver monitoring systems can go into. So it's started out as a I would say a bit of a comfort function or a feature to attract more buyers for luxury vehicles let's say, but it's continuing its path into real integral or being integrated into more complex safety system active safety systems for assisted drive. So in that sense there's still quite a potential lying ahead.

Paul Moran

That's very helpful. Thank you.

Francoise Chombar

You're welcome.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, hi. Just a quick follow-up on the time-of-flight what you mentioned and they're also for in the car for gesture recognition, different sensor types like ultrasonic et cetera. Is that a real threat or how you positioned or what is the differences there to ultrasonic?

Francoise Chombar

Well, time-of-flight measures the time and light source or an emitted light travels to an object and then bounces back. And it's that space shift that is measured by the sensor and the whole system behind it. So it measures depth, it measures real accurate depth like you would have that flying around and not hitting any wall because the signal has bounced back, it's a - yeah the message would sound and the time-of-flight sensor is with light.

Now the difference with ultrasound is that ultrasound does not measure that accurately. It measures that something is there but it cannot measure how far it is, is it big, is it small, it just measures that something is there. And I'm sure you must have experienced this if your car has for example surround systems or parking aid, which is mostly ultrasound, it beeps everywhere but you don't where you have to look for what is it now the beeps.

So it's a bit different, you cannot really for example if in the driver's monitoring, you want to identify whether for example the eyes of the driver are closed or they're open or the head is looking left or right or down or sleeping with the eyes closed, ultrasound cannot measure that, you can simply not have that with ultrasounds.

Unidentified Analyst

So, I guess but it's cheaper in terms of ASP and time-of-flight, right?

Francoise Chombar

Yes. Sure. It is cheaper. Yeah, for sure. But then the performance is in a whole different, it's a whole different ballgame.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you give a little bit color around the I mean if you have seen time-of-flight sensors in the smartphone space or you U.S. dollar around one U.S. dollar et cetera, the new generation for the real 3D sensing the module points just and USD 10 to USD 15. So in the outer space, what is the content you're delivering there roundabout if you're able to share number?

Francoise Chombar

Well. It's definitely far off to the north of the figure that you have given because also there is a whole different ballgame. Yeah, the sunlight rejection et cetera is very different in a car than it is in a smartphone, and it's not something that we are intending to serve as a market. There might be adjacent markets that we intend to serve with time-of-flight is, for example the one of slow moving robots where you need to accurately measure distance for an automation - for automation of a battery for example, you have to measure our customer needs a robot that may slowly move, but still needs to be very accurate in measuring where it is and where it would bump into or not. Those are the type of applications that our time-of-flight sensor will be able to address without any problem, without any change neither in except maybe the system of course but that's done more for the customer, for our customer and then for the software partner that is involved in that. But the sensor in itself the hardware and a companionship or the integrated sensor would not have to change from in that perspective.

So we're in totally different markets and you cannot compare definitely not the cost, but also not the performance, so also there is a fully different ballgame.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Very helpful. On the manufacturing side of the time-of-flight which you have, just really very, very briefly, is that eight inch production already or and what is the base substrate you're using for this one I mean.

Francoise Chombar

It's clean 8 inch.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Francoise Chombar

With of course some tips and tricks with the optics on it et cetera. But if the base is just seem us and it's indeed 8 inch most of our products are 8 inch, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then a little bit of color, I mean of course you mentioned you cannot give a guidance into 2018, but if I look like okay over the next three to five years, people are expecting in the outer semiconductor market a general growth of around 5% based on flat to 1% to 2% out of volume growth. So if we speak about three years out there, what could be the potentially you might achieve? Not really as a guidance but your semi-content increase has been double-digit in recent years. So the double the pace like the globe, the outer semiconductor market, is it a realistic view over the three to five years as well?

Francoise Chombar

I think our targets have been and will remain to outperform the market. In some years it will be double, in some years it will be more than double and some years it will be less than double but overall as a trend, it remains our target and we design also the products that are needed for the markets of the future.

So we have a view and together with the customers, yeah everyday let's say our people are with customers to understand what their pains are. And I think this strategy that we've been following is to make sure that we have products that add value to customers with which that are desirable either because they fulfill and need and pain that a customer currently has or one that - we have discovered that they might be having in a couple of years and that we are anticipating on.

This we've done that for a couple of product lines already just look at the thermal couple, we had one ready to sell before people knew that they needed it, exaggerated to make a point, but it's close yeah because we understand the system, we talk to a lot of our customers very, very deeply. Our marketing people are real good engineers who understand the system and can think together with the customer. And we of course look out for customers, lead customers that we know our knowledgeable as well and that are ahead of all the rest which helps us again to make sure that whatever we come up with as a new product, whatever we identify as a new product and make a requirement on we know that it is one desirable or will be desirable, two it is feasible from a technical point of view because we really have good engineers. And three we make sure it is viable also from an economic point of view. So we really look for products that can give us long term sustainable gross profit margins.

We're not looking to increase those. I think we're at the right level. The right level of gross profit margins. The right levels of the EBIT margins. We are looking for adding products that add the right value to our customers and that keeps our business sustainable over the long term, whether it's three five or ten years.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And one final question from me, we have recently a lot of pass around clear cards full EVs and my understanding if you have really a full EV than particularly in the power domain of the car, the position sensors related to all those magnetic sensors, so the content will be not that that's high like a traditional combustion engine. Is that the kind of threat you see or just the clean car full EVs provide new opportunities for you? A little bit color on that?

Francoise Chombar

Well, I would say you have given the answer yourself. So it's a yes and yes. It can be both a threat because indeed if the market goes to full EV and it's definitely a trend that is there. The big question is how long will it take before the majority of cars who have an EV and we think there is still a way ahead but no one can predict it.

So - but even if it would be full battery operated vehicle then indeed come many new applications that we haven't even heard of and I was even with a customer this morning and yesterday where we discovered new opportunities just by looking at yeah what's happening and based on our strength and the strength of our customers, how can we build new applications and it's amazing what comes out. And just as an exercised not that we can publish it, but we made an exercise on a EV that is currently on the market not too long ago and you might remember that we deliver ICs to every new car. Well in that battery operated vehicles are not a hybrid but a battery operated vehicle, we have 24 to 29 parts.

So, it seems like it's indeed not a necessarily a threat because we have current sensors coming up which are the heart of the BUV. Well then coming back to the prediction, nobody can predict what is the percentage going to be and when, but what is definitely sure is that on the road towards the living up to regulations by the OEMs, there will be a lot of other types of cars not only battery operated vehicles, but a lot of hybrids, the introduction of the 48 volt board net, the types with the extended range et cetera or with the range extender. I mean there are different ways in which an OEM can satisfy the regulation requirements for tier two and other emissions.

So in that sense for us, these type of products are even better because they have two engines, the IC heat engine which will be less and less a diesel and more and more a gasoline and hybrid and they have to talk to each other. And if you look at gasoline, you still have or there are still many, many opportunities to make a much more efficient gasoline engine and reduce also the energy consumption and the emission levels of gasoline engines. And it needs exactly the same technology as we now have in a diesel.

So in that sense, yeah on the road towards more hybridization first and then electrification, there's a lot of opportunity for further new existing and new applications for Melexis products, both the sense and the drive solutions.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Francoise Chombar

You welcome.

Janardan Menon

Follow-up, one is on the comment you just made that in a newly launched BV which I assume is the Tesla three, you have 24 to 29 parts. How many of that would be current sensor just some might be inquisitive?

Francoise Chombar

Well, I did not mention the name, you mentioned and there are not many more vehicles and just Tesla launching the biggest supplier of - and I'm not saying it's that one neither. The biggest supplier of battery operated vehicles today it's Renault and Nissan and people tend to forget, Tesla is only I think numbers four. But indeed in - I don't have it in the top of my head but I think the range in current sensors for a battery operated vehicle is anywhere from 5 to 12, if I'm not mistaken.

Janardan Menon

Understood. Yeah I only said Tesla because in your Capital Markets Day, you had talked about I think 20 sensors in a Tesla or something to that extent? But if I can two…

Francoise Chombar

Not officially, I'm sure.

Janardan Menon

Okay. If I can go to the time of flight that two small clarifications, one is, one of your competitors recently made an opinion that the automotive industry may not concentrate too much on what is called level three automation which is where the driver has to take over and times when the car is not able to drive et cetera which was because it's just too complicated to handle that and so the industry may move sort of directly from level two to level four which is a more fully automated sort of a situation. And therefore there will be less requirement for the kind of driver monitoring systems using time-of-flight like that you were talking about, would you agree with that or you think there is a natural progression as previously planned?

Francoise Chombar

Well, I would agree with that to a certain extent, only the discussions we're having with customers on concrete projects on feasibility studies et cetera tell us differently. You will need interior awareness also in level four.

Janardan Menon

Okay. Understood. And can you - have you got any further design wins outside the BMW for the gesture in any kind of time-of-flight yet, could you confirm whether you have?

Francoise Chombar

We do not communicate over that but there's quite a lot of projects ongoing, let's say it like that.

Janardan Menon

Understood. Thank you very much.

Francoise Chombar

You're welcome.

Francoise Chombar

Okay. Dear all, thanks a lot for being with us, today. I hope we will be able to welcome you again to our next conference call which is February 7. Thank you very much again and have a great day. Goodbye.

