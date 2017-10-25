Waste Management Inc. Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio

Balance sheet looks healthy enough to add to the 13 years of dividend growth

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) has several attributes that make it an ideal long-term investment. What are these factors and why do they make WM an attractive buy?

Waste Management, Inc. is the number one waste management company in North America, offering a full range of waste collection, transfer, landfill and recycling facilities to more than 20 million residential and 2 million commercial customers. The total number of households in the United States is around 125 million, which means Waste Management addresses nearly one-sixth of the US residential market.

Source: WM Company Presentation

Waste Management has smartly spread its services across commercial, industrial and residential segments, providing a nice balance to its revenue streams.

The company operates 248 landfill sites, the largest landfill network in the United States. As typical landfills are located far from urban markets, the company uses its 310 transfer stations to consolidate, compact and transport waste to its landfills. This network of landfills and transfer stations are the company’s biggest strengths, and it forms a moat that is nearly impossible to penetrate.

How so?

Regulations around waste management practices are extensive and exacting. New applications for landfills go through a rigorous vetting process before being granted. Moreover, several relevant federal regulations have made it more expensive to properly construct, operate, maintain, and close landfills.



To be fair, it’s a limitation for Waste Management as well, because the company cannot keep indefinitely adding more and more landfills and keep increasing their collection volume. So, it's not really a surprise that Waste Management’s revenue has been extremely slow-moving in the last five years and has been stuck at around $13 billion.

The company has been trying to grow through acquisition, and considering the nature of the segment it operates in, growth through acquisition remains the best option for expansion.

Recent Acquisitions

January 2016 - Waste Management Inc. acquired certain operations and business assets of Southern Waste Systems/Sun Recycling (“SWS”) in Southern Florida.

March 2015 - Acquired Deffenbaugh Disposal, Inc., one of the largest privately owned collection and disposal firms in the Midwest with assets including collection operations, transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills.

January 2013 - Acquired Greenstar, LLC (“Greenstar”), an operator of recycling and resource recovery facilities.

July 2013 - Acquired substantially all of the assets of RCI Environnement, Inc. (“RCI”), the largest waste management company in Quebec, and certain related entities.

Source: WM Annual Reports

The stability of its revenues - thanks to the moat and the resulting pricing power - makes Waste Management a must-consider stock for dividend investors. Despite revenue being stuck at around the same level in the last ten years, Waste Management Inc. has increased its dividends for the last 13 years.

Stability of cash flow and increasing operating margins have allowed the company to steadily buy back its own shares, keeping its dividend outlay in check. The total number of shares outstanding has come down from 475 million in 2010 to 439 million in 2016. The payout ratio shows that Waste Management still has plenty of room to increase its dividends.

Waste Management has stayed conservative with its spending, as the company relied on its cash flow to fund its share repurchases and dividends instead of raking up debt.

At the end of second quarter, Waste Management had $8.667 billion in long term debt, or $506 million lower than what it had by the end of 2012.



Though the company hardly has any cash on hand, the operating income of $667 million during the second quarter is more than adequate to take care of the $13 million the company paid towards interest during the quarter.

Investment Case

Waste Management, Inc.’s revenue looks highly stable, though revenue growth will be slow and steady at best over the long term. In the first six months of the current fiscal, volume as well as price increases have helped Waste Management report 7.8% growth in revenue. The company also improved its operating margin from 16.9% to 17.29% during the period compared to last year.



The strong performance has helped push the stock price by nearly 27% in the last one year, driving yields lower. As the market keeps moving to higher ground, solid revenue earners like Waste Management, Inc. become much more valuable because, in the event of a downturn, you would much rather own a company like Waste Management that can add a lot of stability to your portfolio.

Even at the current levels, Waste Management is a good buy if you can spread your investment over the next several years, because you can buy and hold it forever. Whenever the stock price drops, just add more, because it's a bit rare to find a company with stable cash flows and a strong balance sheet offering a recession-resistant service that can easily outlive all of us. And let’s not forget its industry-leading position and the decent dividend yield of over 2%.

