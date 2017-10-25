Quest Diagnostics Agrees To Acquire Cleveland HeartLab

Quest is acquiring the firm to extend its cardio testing capabilities into promising but largely unproven testing areas.

The HeartLab is a pioneer in alternative biomarker testing for cardiovascular disease.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) has announced an agreement to acquire Cleveland HeartLab for an undisclosed amount.

Cleveland HeartLab provides inflammatory and other biomarker testing services that it believes are predictive of cardiovascular risk.

Quest is acquiring the firm to expand its cardiovascular testing options for care givers and patients, but scientific validity is still unproven as to the ultimate value of these newer biomarker-based testing capabilities.

Target Company

Cleveland, Ohio-based Cleveland HeartLab was founded in 2009 to develop diagnostic tests using biomarkers to better predict patient cardiovascular risk.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Jake Orville, who was previously Vice President Global Sales and Business Development at Third Wave Technologies and National Sales Manager at Smiths Medical.

Below is an overview video of Cleveland HeartLab’s Telomere biomarker testing:

(Source: Cleveland HeartLab)

The firm’s primary offerings include inflammation testing via its patient-centric ‘Know Your Risk’ program.

For healthcare providers, it provides a suite of tests, including advanced lipids, metabolic, vitamins and supplements, genetic tests and other cardiovascular tests.

Heart disease is a major factor in more than 800,000 deaths in the U.S. alone and is the most common indication, accounting for one in three deaths from disease annually.

Investors have funded more than $48 million in disclosed financings and include firms such as Mutual Capital Partners, HealthCare Ventures, Advantage Capital Partners and others.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither firm disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Quest didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so I presume the deal was a non-material amount for Quest’s $13 billion market capitalization.

The HeartLab was created by the Cleveland Clinic, which intends to collaborate with Quest to ‘accelerate the conversion of emerging innovations into diagnostic services,’ and on trials that aim to more scientifically demonstrate the validity of various biomarkers in predictive analyses.

As Quest CEO Steve Rusckowski stated in the deal announcement,

Heart disease kills more people than all cancers combined, yet it is also largely preventable if caught and treated early. By combining the science of Cleveland Clinic with the innovation and reach of Quest Diagnostics and Cleveland HeartLab, we will provide new insights for empowering better health. Quest's relationships with these top institutions also highlights progress with our accelerate growth strategy, which focuses in part on strategically aligned, accretive acquisitions.

More specifically, Quest will combine HeartLab’s personalized biomarker evaluation capabilities with its Cardio IQ lipid particle analysis and related testing services to provide new testing options for cardiovascular practitioners.

Quest will also make Cleveland HeartLab’s Cleveland facility its ‘center of excellence in diagnostic information services.’

In its 50th year, Quest is stretching beyond its traditional testing paradigms and attempting to incorporate new test inputs and capabilities. Time will tell if this acquisition will grow revenues and profits.

