Macquarie Infrastructure: Investment Grade Balance Sheet, 8% Dividend Yield, Trading At 11x FCF

Management's track record is impressive, and concerns over fees are way overblown given the current stock price.

Most of its free cash flow is contracted for years and mostly non-cyclical in nature (management has boasted that they know what the next 6 quarters will look like).

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) has been quite an underperformer over the past 3 years. It hit a one-year low this week, and since its peak in mid-2015, is down 22% despite the market rallying 26% over the same time frame. This is despite the fact that FCF per share has grown, from $4.66 in 2015 to an estimated $5.70 in 2017. Next year, FCF/share should reach roughly $6.50 per share, implying MIC is trading at a paltry 11x forward cash earnings (versus the market at 20x forward earnings).

From a dividend yield perspective, MIC has traded from a low of 5%, now to a five-year high dividend yield of 8.0%. These are pretty close to “pound the table”-type levels, and worthy of consideration for moderately aggressive portfolios.

Using a 15x FCF multiple, roughly in line with MLP peers and other infrastructure names, MIC would be worth $97 per share, upside of 50% in a year including dividends.

Financials

Business

Macquarie’s main businesses are its tank terminals business (IMTT) and its Atlantic Aviation business, which together account for 78% of the company’s EBITDA. The others include a utility in Hawaii, as well as a renewable energy business (CP&E), which owns 8 contracted renewable generation facilities (6 solar, 2 wind). CP&E in 2015 acquired a 512 megawatt (MW) natural gas fired power plant that serves the New York City area too. This plant has an 11-year power purchase agreement (PPA) in place.

A breakdown of EBITDA by segment:

Segments

IMTT

The crown jewel at Macquarie, IMTT (short for International-Matex Tank Terminals) is a bulk liquids storage business with 10 marine terminals in the US and 2 in Canada. IMTT formerly was only 50% owned until July 2014, when management picked up the remaining 50% after some arbitration with the former family owners/founders (the Coleman family). MIC paid 10.7x EBITDA. Since then, management has taken control and improved this business dramatically, with EBITDA margins improving from 50% in 2014 to 61% in 2016.

This year, IMTT should do roughly $335 million of EBITDA, up dramatically from $148 million in 2009. Management continues to forecast $50 million+ of projects for existing customers every year, with new customer projects and acquisitions also adding growth. Overall, investors should expect mid-teens ROEs on new capital.

It’s worth noting that around one-third of EBITDA at IMTT is derived from its Bayonne facility in New York Harbor. This is an irreplaceable asset with plenty of growth to come too. Stored products include a mix of refined products as opposed to crude oil. Its customers are major oil companies and refiners, with a few traders in the mix. The top 10 make up around 50% of revenue, 7 of which are investment grade-rated. Management has indicated that pricing for storage continues to remain firm, with new contracts getting done at higher prices today. Typical storage contracts tend to last 4 years, with inflationary escalators built in.

As for utilization and storage rates, while the company halted certain disclosures in 2012, this chart gives a good indication of the stable, long-term upward trend in utilization/rates:

In 2017, utilization was 95.2% in H1 2017, a bit lower than the year before (at 96.2% mostly from tanks off-line due to cleaning/inspection). 94% is management’s long-term storage utilization estimate.

Atlantic Aviation

Atlantic Aviation operates a network of fixed base operations (FBOs) at 72 airports across the country. Its FBOs are leased from airport owners/authorities, but generally have an average expiry of 19 years, and in the past, Macquarie has not had trouble re-leasing locations.

This a high-quality service business with hangar, storage, and refueling services provided primarily to owners of general aviation aircraft (i.e., private planes). Roughly 2/3rds of gross margin is from fueling-related services. This business requires limited capex and does steady 20-30% type EBITDA margins (see below). The negative is that this is the one segment at Macquarie that is cyclical. Overall, it tends to grow at 2x GDP, but in 2009, EBITDA fell from $137 million to $107 million, down 22%. Still, it generated tons of FCF in 2009-2010.

Again, note the strong level of unlevered FCF generated by this segment.

The past five years have been solid for Atlantic Aviation, and Q3 trends continue to be quite positive. Flight takeoff/landing data (found here) indicate that organic growth was running around 3% in the September quarter.

Contracted Power & Energy (CP&E)

MIC’s CP&E segment consists of a renewables business with 6 solar facilities and 2 wind facilities, plus the BEC power plant in Bayonne, New Jersey. The renewable assets are contracted out for 15-20 years to highly rated counterparties, who pay a fixed price per megawatt for power delivered.

The primary variable here is sun/wind conditions, and hence, how much power is produced. The BEC plant (Bayonne Energy Center) is a relatively new combined cycle natural gas-fired power plant serving the New York City area. 62.5% of power here is tolled, with the remaining power sold on a merchant basis. Cold winters and warm summers tend to help power prices and demand for the merchant megawatts.

The CP&E segment produces roughly 14% of the company’s EBITDA.

Hawaii Gas

This is a smallest business of Macquarie, representing about 9% of EBITDA for the company. Hawaii Gas is a stable monopoly gas distribution business that has been in operation since 1904. While not a fast grower, it generates lots of stable free cash flow year in and year out.

Segment Financial Summary

Reasons for Poor Performance

The question is, why has MIC underperformed the market so dramatically?

Recently, midstream MLPs have taken a beating, as a steady flow of bad news has hit these stocks. Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) and Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) cut their distributions this month. Hurricane fear has investors worried about Q3 earnings. And generally speaking, the space has consistently been aggressive with both leverage and payout ratios. Many questions regarding non-GAAP EBITDA and maintenance capital expenditures also appear legit.

Regarding MIC, we have modeled and analyzed it in a very conservative manner. First, we calculated EBITDA and then backed out base management fees (which are actually paid in stock). Second, we took a hard look at maintenance capex to see if there really is an issue of underinvesting in the company's assets (as some have alleged). Third, we looked at growth capex (including for acquisitions) and analyzed what kind of aggregate multiple management has paid over time, and whether these deals were accretive. First, we’ll discuss the performance fee, an overhang that many cite for avoiding MIC today.

Base and Performance Fees

I think few investors would have a problem with base management fees. Here, they run about $75 million per year, and given the size of the company, are not egregious. They are paid in stock too, creating management incentives aligned with investors.

The issue many take with MIC is with regard to the performance fees. While MLPs tend to pay a huge chunk of incentive fees to their general partner over a certain distribution hurdle (encouraging overpaying distributions), MIC’s performance fee is market-driven and a far better means of aligning management’s incentives with investors.

The performance fee is paid quarterly, with management taking 20% of the excess return of MIC stock over the MSCI Utilities Index. The bad news is, when MIC ripped from 2012 until mid-2015, management collected $526 million in performance fees in aggregate. ($67 million in 2012, $53 million in 2013, $122 million in 2014, and $284 million in 2015. None have been paid since.)

The good news is, the fees are reset quarterly and have a high water mark. Given the poor performance of the stock since June 2015, MIC will pay zero performance fees until the stock gets back to almost $100 per share (based on how the US Utilities Index has performed).

Surprising to many investors, however, is the fact that FCF per share has continued to grow steadily, despite issuing tons of stock to the management team in those years. Recall, also, that while $500 million sounds like a shocking number, the company created tremendous per share value for shareholders, even in the face of this share dilution.

Maintenance Capex vs. Growth Capex

Hedgeye published a research piece in January 2017 that advised investors to short MIC. Many reasons appeared somewhat valid on the surface, but in actuality, the piece was more sensational in nature with quite a bit of misinformation too. Perhaps the biggest scare to investors was their thesis that management was understating maintenance capex.

Here is a Hedgeye chart below on the topic:

This chart suggests that maintenance capex has dropped from its 2012 peak, and so today, is too low. Therefore, Hedgeye concludes that the company is overstating its FCF.

This is somewhat ridiculous, as capex jumped meaningfully after Hurricane Sandy hit in 2012, pushing maintenance capex higher in 2012 and 2013. Also, the Coleman family (owners of 50.1% of IMTT until July 2014) was in a dispute with MIC over distributions. To the dismay of Macquarie, the Colemans overspent on capex just to limit distributions to MIC. Macquarie actually won in protracted arbitration against the family, and did ultimately buy the rest of the business from them.

So, in reality, the drop in maintenance capex was not a result of underspending, but rather overspending by the Colemans and by the one-time costs to repair damage from Hurricane Sandy.

Below is the company's slide on IMTT capex:

I looked up the maintenance capex per barrel of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP), another storage peer. It will spend roughly $0.66 per barrel in maintenance capex in 2017, versus $0.94 per barrel at MIC over the past 2 years. Nothing seems out of the ordinary. If anything, MIC is spending generously.

Remember, these are steel storage tanks - they need cleaning and repairs done, but these are not robotic factories or complex/expensive assets requiring tons of capital to operate and maintain.

In Atlantic Aviation too, Macquarie appears to be spending at least as much as its peers at $145,000 per FBO:

In its CP&E business, solar and wind farms require little capex once installed, and the company's Bayonne gas plant is practically brand new, also requiring little maintenance capex.

Hedgeye also made a bit of noise regarding maintenance capex being far below depreciation expense. This seems a simple case of giving GAAP accounting too much credence.

Simply put, GAAP requires depreciation to be expensed annually over a fixed life for an asset. For MIC, its storage tanks have to be depreciated under GAAP over 20 years. The reality, however, is that these facilities will last far longer than 20 years, perhaps 100 years even. That means, depreciation will appear high, but expenses to maintain them will be much lower in reality. Don’t forget that the company also expenses lots of repairs, which arguably could be capitalized instead.

On the growth capex side, perhaps the most impressive quick and dirty analysis is by aggregating growth/acquisition capex over the past 5 years and comparing that to the growth in EBITDA. Indeed, MIC has dropped $2.2 billion on growth capex and acquisitions in the past 5 years, with EBITDA growing from $226 million in 2012 to $695 million last year. Adjusting the start year EBITDA by 5% a year for organic growth, that still implies the company has been able to deploy this capital at a multiple of 5.3x EBITDA.

Said differently, EBITDA per share has jumped from $4.37 to $7.66 from 2012 to 2016, a 4-year CAGR of 15%. Remember, this is even after management paid itself $526 million in stock from performance fees!

Free Cash Flow

Below is my summary model:

The important metric to look at here is FCF/share in yellow above. As mentioned, I subtracted out base management fees, to be conservative. The company won’t pay performance fees for a while, and if it does, then that means the stock will be up over 40%, which I am ok with.

Taxes should remain quite low, as the company has approximately $400 million in Net Operating Losses (NOLs) on the balance sheet (yes, Hedgeye assumed a hefty tax bill, which is simply wrong). While MIC's NOLs, in theory, could run out in 2020, management has been quite adept at extending NOLs to avoid corporate level taxation.

In fact, in 2011, investors feared NOLs at the time would run out in 2013. Renewables projects, stepping up the value of acquired assets and growth capital expenditures will all work to keep MIC from paying out much in the way of taxes likely for years.

Dividend coverage doesn’t seem an issue here either. The company will pay out $5.52 in dividends in 2017, and probably $6.10 per share next year. The 2018 forward FCF/share estimate of $6.49 appears to easily cover a $6.10 dividend, meaning little near-term risk to its 10% dividend growth rate guidance.

Regarding EBITDA, next year MIC should be in the low $800 million range. The bridge from $732 million in EBITDA in 2017 to $818 million next year in the model is pretty straightforward.

MIC purchased Epic Midstream (adds $30 million in EBITDA), a deal closed in Q3. There is a rate case for Hawaii Gas that should add $15 million in EBITDA. SG&A cuts of $15 million gets to $60 million of EBITDA right there. With another $400 million in growth capex budgeted for 2017 (which could easily add $40 million of EBITDA at 10x), it’s pretty easy to get to about $830 million in EBITDA next year. (For the record, I just used Street estimates, which are as good as any.)

With the stock at about $70/share, MIC is now trading at a 9.5% FCF yield and at 11x 2018 EBITDA. Pretty remarkable for a fee-based, non-MLP business with a solid, investment grade balance sheet.

Conclusion

The best peers to Macquarie are probably energy midstream companies, or even better, infrastructure stocks like Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) or Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI).

BIP trades at 20x 2017 estimated EBITDA, and FTAI at 15x. Fortress, by the way, is a less attractive name, as 2/3rds of its assets include ~15-year old aircraft/engines. These are 30-year life assets generally, so actually, will require tons of real cash maintenance capex as planes are retired. The company also appears to be way overpaying its dividend (as it counts no maintenance capex, but oddly, includes asset sale proceeds!).

Names like Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) and ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) are bigger midstream, fee-based businesses with similar assets (and also are corporations, not MLPs). They trade on average at 13.5x 2017 EBITDA and at a 5% dividend yield.

Here is a list of midstream-type peers:

Throw a 13.5x EBITDA multiple on MIC and it would trade at $95 in a year, upside of well over 40% with dividends. And still before any performance fees.

At a 6% dividend yield, which happens to be where MIC has traded on average over the past 5 years, the stock would be worth $96 in a year, upside again of 40%.

MIC has clearly been roped into the MLP crowd lately, dropping 10% year to date, despite really only half of its EBITDA coming from energy midstream businesses.

Overall, the company owns assets investors should like. They are fee-based, monopoly-type, high-barrier-to-entry businesses. Macquarie isn’t really impacted by commodity prices either. There is some cyclicality to Atlantic Aviation, but overall, these are also high-FCF, hard-to-replicate assets (e.g., how many marine terminals can be built in this country?).

Oh, and it is worth mentioning that management also owns almost 6% of the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MIC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.