Arlington Asset Investment From The Perspective Of A Preferred And Note Investor

However, its notes have performed reasonably well and are currently priced at around par.

While going through my mail I came across Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results and concluded that I'd be interested in placing a bet on this company. Consequently, as I have been doing more and more of late, I downloaded the latest update of my book to check if I had written an article about Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI), and learned that I had not.

Therefore, for those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics: Underlying Investments Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of an AI preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online. Be sure to Type AI in its search box. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that opening page:



Here we learn that AI is an investment firm that acquires and holds a levered portfolio of a mix of government-backed and public RMBS. However, this company formerly a REIT, no longer elects to be taxed as such. The company IPO'd on 12/13/97 as FBR and changed its ticker symbol shortly after the 2008-9 crash to it present AI.

Let's click on the Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds or notes this company might have to offer:

Here we learn that AI offers a single preferred with 7.00% coupon rate and two Notes, AIW & AIC offered respectively at 6.625% & 6.75%.

Let's click on AI-B

I don't like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that its payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed the shareholder and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. The company will suffer sanctions and/or restrictions during the time the preferred payments are suspended. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares are callable on 5/12/22 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed. This means your dividends are secure for at least 5 years.

It pays a yearly dividend of 1.75, paid quarterly at the rate of 0.4375 on 3/30, 6/30, 9/30, and 12/30.

At the time of its IPO, 5/5/17, these shares were unrated by Moodys and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line. This is so because AI is no longer taxed as a REIT.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

For our purposes, we will only look at one of the note's Quantum synopsis, although I will price both to determine which is a better buy, one of these notes or the lone preferred.

I like it because it's a Note, meaning in an event that its interest payments have been suspended, this company is in default and likely to face imminent bankruptcy. Consequently, unless in the direst circumstances this company will make certain to make these interest payments.

These shares are callable on 3/15/18 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed. And this note matures on 5/15/25.

It pays a yearly interest of 1.6875, paid quarterly at the rate of 0.421875 on 3/15, 6/15, 9/15, and 12/15.

At the time of its IPO, 3/11/15, these shares were unrated by Moodys and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are NOT eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, notes are senior to preferreds and commons and pari passu to both secured and unsubordinated debt.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:

It displays how AI performed over the past 5-years. As far as I'm concerned, it has not performed well, falling in price from $22.15 on 10/29/12 to its current $12.67, meaning it lost almost half its value during that time.



Furthermore, for the past 5-years, although all are not shown in the above screenshot, DividendInvestor.com illustrates that AI has consistently decreased its common dividend year over year. This is apparently not a very healthy canary in the coal mine, but a canary none-the-less.

However, I believe this company faces no imminent existential threat and a preferred investment might be considered. But let's decide about that after I've had the opportunity to run the numbers below.

Let's take a peek at AI's Finviz financial highlights.

Its market cap is $327.52 million. It lost $35.30 million on sales of $83.80 million. Its B/S value is $14.44 and D/E a large 11.36. However, YTD is has lost -14.51% in value.

Now let's consider a note or preferred investment in this company. At present, I suggest a watch and wait because I have a feeling that in a short period of time we might be able to pick up some tremendous bargains simply because of the downward trend of its common shares, which if this trend continues will most probably further negatively affect its preferred share values.

The following screenshots are taken from MarketWatch.

I'm going to go with the preferred simply because it offers the highest yield, but more so because its dividends are qualified and taxed at 15 or 20% depending on your income level, while the note interest is taxed as income. However, considering the past 5-year fall from grace and the not so attractive yields available, personally, I'd wait and hope these prices will fall enough to pick one up at a more attractive yield.

Symbol Callable-Mature Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield% Best AI-B 5/12/22 1.75 24.82 1.75/24.82 7.05 AIC 5/15/18-5/15/25 1.6875 24.60 1.6875/24.60 6.86 AIW 5/1/16-5/1/23 1.65625 24.85 1.65625/24.85 6.66

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.