Ventas: The Fork In The Road

Investment Thesis: Sentiment on the high-yielding stocks has gotten too depressed. We passed on Ventas (VTR) at $68.75 as it did not pass our value screen. However, with more of the bad news in the sector getting priced in, we decided to take another look.

The business:

VTR is a diversified healthcare REIT reaching all segments of the market. Recent expansions have been in the medical office and life sciences field while dialing down exposure from the skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

Source: Ventas Presentation

VTR has been around for a long time and shown some remarkably good execution to deliver stellar long term returns.

What changed since we said this?

Well to explain that, we have to give you a small primer on our ...

Investing philosophy

Investing for us is about getting in with an adequate margin of safety. That is paramount. No amount of "awesomeness" about a company makes us chase it at any price. We figure out what a company is worth in our opinion, and if we can buy it at a good discount to that value, we buy it. We know the saying about Warren Buffett preferring to buy great companies at a fair price. We don't. We prefer buying fair companies at a great price, something similar to the Howard Marks philosophy.

We are not dividend growth investors. Sure, if we can buy a growing dividend at a great price, nothing like it. But we will never pay a significant premium for it. For us the math has to make sense. If we had to choose between

A company growing at 3% trading at 15X earnings and paying out all of it.

A company maintaining a steady state, trading at 10X earnings and paying out all of it.

A company declining at 5% a year, trading at 5X earnings and paying all of it.

We would choose the third one every time.

Discounted Net present value would be even more in favour of company C.

Further, we will buy anything (with the exception of some "sin stocks" that we ethically draw the line at) that we think is worth significantly more than what the market is currently pricing it at. Yes, and that does result in us picking up a few value traps despite our best efforts to avoid them. That is part of the process.

Now back to VTR and why we bought it.

1) Valuation has grown more compelling.

Since our initial assessment VTR has moved down sharply. Back then we rated it as a hold and at 5.0 on our 1-10 scale.

Source:Tradingview & author's awesome annotations

Interestingly, the sharp decline seems to be more of a high-yield selloff as every high-yielding asset class has been sold. VTR is now below the median multiple it has held over the last 7 years.

VTR Price to CFO Per Share (7y Median) data by YCharts

We also did a more detailed NAV estimate and concluded that while not at a big discount to NAV, VTR was reasonably priced here.

Source: Author's calculations

2) No news is good news

While the senior housing sector was rife with news about difficulties with certain operators (cough... cough... Signature), and Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) decided to do a radical rehaul of its portfolio, we were pleased with the relative lack of news from VTR. The company does have about 5% of its total NOI tied to very low-coverage NNN leases.

While this is still much lower than other healthcare REITs - for example Omega Healthcare Inc., (OHI) has over 10-15% of its NOI in this range - we were still waiting for this shoe to drop. With all the press this subject as got, we think that if VTR had significant information related to operator distress or rent cuts, we would have heard it. We also have compared the rent coverage of VTR versus Welltower (HCN) and HCP Inc., (HCP) and VTR is significantly superior in the senior housing sector. This was another item that moved our decision in favour of VTR versus either HCN and HCP, both of which have also traded lower.

3) Senior housing supply growth may finally be dialing down

The last 12 months have highlighted the distress in the senior housing sector. We believe that this news is filtering down to the supply side and supply growth will slow down. Senior housing construction is ultimately dependent on operators willing to operate these, and with the widespread problems reported, we think that while the pipeline is strong, it will slow down and allow better balance between supply and demand.

Source: NIC Q3-2017 review

The pace of inventory growth has now peaked in our opinion, and occupancy should start stabilizing.

4) The Kindred transaction was just mind blowing

With SNFs trading at close to 10% cap rates, VTR's Kindred (KND) transaction at a 7% cap rate just left us speechless. That kind of premium would have to come from some extraordinary properties or management having access to Mandrake The Magician. We were not the only ones who were impressed.

We were aware of this transaction at the time of our initial article, but we just did not feel it would go through on such amazing terms. We have seen deals fall apart and thought this would be one given the market conditions.

Conclusion

VTR is now better priced and offers investors a better risk-reward ratio than when we last looked at it. We are still monitoring the senior housing situation carefully and looking for the trends in the construction industry to back our thesis. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate VTR a BUY and at 6.5.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Tipranks:BUY

Seeking Alpha has changed its policies. Previously "following" someone required a ritualistic commitment and an offering of not less than 4 oxen or 3 breeding horses. Now, all it takes is one click! If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR, OHI, SBRA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.