Scary Stocks Could Present Contrarian Investor Opportunities

We've identified a handful of names that score highly based on Validea's fundamental guru-based models. If these retailers can improve business more than expectations, investors could be handsomely rewarded.

Many stocks in the retail industry have been obliterated as investors fear some of these business will be permanently impaired from online competition from the likes of Amazon and others.

Looking at some of the areas of the market that look most scary may be one of the last places to uncover real value.

There doesn't seem to be much that's spooking investors these days. Ever-rising geopolitical tensions loom over a roiling White House and stymied Congress. Yet, the markets remain eerily calm. Volatility continues to be low and consumer sentiment is high. The market is widely considered to be pricey, but the extended bull market seems to be keeping investors pretty upbeat.

But there are some sectors that investors seem to be fearful of, particularly in retail. Discipline value investing requires one to go into areas of the market that are unloved and in some cases by exploring such sectors, warts and all, an investor has the potential to find some value.

The stock screening models I created for Validea were inspired by some of history's most prominent market gurus, including famed value investors Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett and Kenneth Fisher. Buffett, inspired by Graham, avoids the "hot" stocks surrounded by media buzz, nor will you see him cut and run when negative hype abounds. He goes for stable companies with strong fundamentals, capable management and a durable competitive advantage--that provide goods or services that are easy to understand and that people need and want. Fisher pioneered the use of the price-to-sales ratio, which compared the total price of a company’s stock to the sales the company generated, rather than the typically used price-earnings ratio. According to Fisher, evaluating price as it relates to sales gives investors the opportunity to find companies that might be operating at a loss (and have low PSRs) but still have good prospects for growth (such companies wouldn't have P/E ratios as earnings would be less than zero).

Rather than avoid the "spooky" sectors, these guru philosophies can help identify where opportunities may be lurking.

Retail Sector Trends

On the whole, the retail sector has seen hard times. Online retailers such as Amazon are taking huge chunks of market share from brick-and-mortar retailers--which has led to store closures--and recent natural disasters have added insult to injury. Technological innovations and omni-channel stores are offering customers myriad shopping/buying options, and the sector continues to undergo transformation as competition escalates.

That said, there is optimism stemming from increased sales (as wages grow and unemployment remains low), and some retailers are opening new stores. The possibility exists that some of the retail naysaying has been overdone. Between August and September, retail sales saw a slight uptick of 0.5%, while year-over-year numbers reflected 3.2% sales growth for the sector, according to the National Retail Federation.

Earlier this month, the NRF announced that it expects holiday retail sales in November and December – excluding automobiles, gasoline and restaurants – to increase between 3.6 and 4 percent for a total of $678.75 billion to $682 billion, up from $655.8 billion last year. “Our forecast reflects the very realistic steady momentum of the economy and overall strength of the industry,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Although this year hasn’t been perfect, especially with the recent devastating hurricanes, we believe that a longer shopping season and strong consumer confidence will deliver retailers a strong holiday season.”

This data, coupled with overall positive consumer sentiment, could uncover some promising names for the contrarian investor, even those that have stumbled of late, such as Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), and Francesca's (NASDAQ:FRAN), all of which earn high marks from our Graham- and Fisher-based models. Our Buffett-based model gives a thumb's up to Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS). The retail industry is one of the areas of the market that trades at a big discount, and it will be interesting to see if these turn out to be good values or value traps, but since I invest systematically I've been buying some of these names and hoping that investors have overreacted to the downside on these names.

Top Scoring Retail Names Using Validea's Models

SIGNET JEWELERS Latest Close: $66.52 52 Week High: $101.46 52 Week Low: $46.09 The retailer of diamond jewelry has seen its shares get clobbered over the past year, but six of Validea's models rate the stock at 70%+. Strategies that give the stock the highest score include the Graham value model and the model based on famed mutual fund investor John Neff. FOOT LOCKER, INC. Latest Close: $31.13 52 Week High: $79.43 52 Week Low: $30.40 The stock gets 100% from our Ben Graham value model and also a 90% from a model inspired by Ken Fisher. The P/E is 66% lower than the overall market, and the dividend of 4% is attractive. FRANCESCA'S HOLDINGS Latest Close: $6.87 52 Week High: $22.39 52 Week Low: $6.58 Shares of the retailer have gotten hammered this year, but as a result the shares carry a P/E of 7.1. Our deepest value models rate the share highly. Any improvement in the underlying business could have a big positive impact on the stock. NIKE

Latest Close: $53.42 52 Week High: $60.53 52 Week Low: $49.01 The Buffett model based on Buffettology gives the stock an 85% out of 100% given its earnings predictability, ability to pay off debt and its above average ROE and ROC. HASBRO Latest Close: $92.96 52 Week High: $116.20 52 Week Low: $77.20 Stock has been hurt by falling toy sales and the impact of the shutting down of Toy-R-Us stores. The models based on Warren Buffett and Ben Graham like the stock reasonable valuation and decent return on equity and capital.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIG, FL, NKE AND HAS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.