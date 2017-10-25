GM Confirms My Suspicion

In What Is GM's Exposure To Used Car Values? I explained how deteriorating residual values affect General Motors' (GM) results. Yesterday, GM's management confirmed my thinking during the earnings call:

We do see some headwinds in the fourth quarter for GM Financial driven primarily by residual value and used car pricing.

Optimism

Management is expecting the deterioration in used car prices to moderate. I think differently.

When I skim through the comments sections, I see that many GM bulls are still in denial about Tesla's (TSLA) impact on the automotive industry. One oft-cited "support" is:

How could a company that produces less than 100,000 cars affect a much larger company's quarterly numbers?

Tesla delivered 50,000 cars in 2015 and plans to deliver more than 100,000 cars (excluding any Model 3 deliveries) in 2017, 500,000 cars in 2018, and 1 million cars in 2020. This represents a projected compound annual growth rate of more than 100% from 2015 to 2018, or from 2017 to 2020. Don't want to use management projections? Fine. Including an estimated 15,000 Model 3 deliveries in 2017, Tesla's CAGR from 2014 to 2017 approximates 55%. However you slice it or dice it, Tesla is growing quickly, while its competitors are at standstill, at best.

The unofficial Model 3 reservations counter today estimates the number of potential buyers at more than 555,000, and the number increases every minute. This is just the number of people who actually paid the cash deposit to get in line, and it's reasonable to assume that there are a lot more people who are in a "wait-and-see" mode and have delayed their new car purchases.

Sure, Tesla is yet to produce the cars, but who do you think gets affected by potential buyers instead choosing to get in line for the Model 3? Tesla's competitors.

Why do you think GM's revenue plunged more than 13% year-over-year? Do you really think it's just the "planned" lower production?

GM's "planned" lower production is as planned as a high-speed car crash when you realize you can't stop in time.

Give me a break.

Realism

A Bloomberg article published on August 24 pointed out that the used car market is glutted and the pace of depreciation is rapidly accelerating. The article included the following graph:

As the sentence immediately above the graph points out, "vans and pick-ups have held their value better than anything else." These are the two segments in which Tesla does not compete, yet, which will soon change as I explained in Tesla Attacks Ford's Most Profitable Vehicle. In addition, two of the three largest drops in used car values have materialized in the luxury and full-size car segments, which are the segments that Model S has been dominating, as fellow contributor Siddharth Dalal illustrated in his article this week.

The Key

By far the most important characteristic of the automotive industry that helps to predict the future is the extreme operating leverage incumbent players currently enjoy.

For illustration purposes, think of a company with $100 billion in revenue and $10 billion in operating profit (i.e. revenue less cost of goods sold less operating expenses).

In an industry without any operating leverage, if the company loses 50% market share, then the company's revenue drops to $50 billion and its operating profit may halve to $5 billion, but the company could still be profitable.

In an industry with extreme operating leverage, such as the automotive industry, if the company loses even 10% market share, then the company's revenue drops to $90 billion. But because its operating expenses are a lot more fixed than variable, its income could drop to zero.

This is part of the reason why General Motors filed for bankruptcy in June of 2009, following its $31 billion of loss in 2008, even though it sold 8.35 million vehicles in 2008, or down only 11% from 2007.

Bottom Line

The idea that Tesla has not affected GM's quarter is not reasonable. Model S today commands more than one-third of the luxury sedan market, Model X is on its way to do the same, and Model 3 production is slowly but surely ramping up.

This trend has so far been reflected as delayed purchases and significantly lower used ICE car values, and I expect this trend to accelerate in 2018.

