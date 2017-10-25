AMD: Solid Q3 Results. Is Selloff Justified?

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reported its Q3 results, beating on EPS by $0.02 and on revenue by $130 million. However, despite the fact that the corporation demonstrated better-than-expected results and continued to grow double digits in revenue, the stock price plunged from $14.25 on October 24 to the level of $12.5 on October 25. Clearly, many investors do not understand what are the reasons for such a decrease.

Q3 results: everything looks good?

First of all, let us look at the numbers.

The revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.64 billion, which represents more than 25% increase year over year, and now it has been six straight quarters of positive revenue growth for the tech company.

Half of this amount ($819 million) was derived from the Computing and Graphics segment, "up 74 percent year-over-year primarily driven by strong sales of Radeon graphics and Ryzen desktop processors." It can be easily estimated that the crypto currency boom we currently observe boosted the corporation's revenues significantly, which is why a hefty 74% growth does not seem impossible. Hence, my Seeking Alpha colleague Motek Moyen described the situation in his article:

The Radeon Vega 56 and Vega 64 video cards from Advanced Micro Devices are now the top-rated GPUs for mining Ether...AMD’s Radeon GPU business, therefore, still has a strong tailwind from the $150 billion global industry of cryptocurrency mining.

This makes even more sense considering the price of Ethereum showed, in general, an upward trend over the last three months. As a result, Radeon cards' sales were likely to be very strong and contribute to the segment's solid performance. AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su emphasized this during the earnings call:

In graphics, we achieved record GPU revenue in the quarter based on significantly improved ASPs and higher unit shipments from a year ago. These financial improvements were driven by the launch of our Vega-based GPUs and had strong demand for Polaris products across both gaming and blockchain markets.

(Source: Coindesk)

The situation with Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment was not so encouraging. The segment's revenue amounted to $824 million, which is almost flat year over year. As the new family of EPYC processors was launched in the end of June, the sales of the new chips should have contributed to AMD's results, and, therefore, lack of growth in the segment is especially disappointing. As I explained in my previous article on AMD, the corporation's future relies heavily on the server business, as the corporation aims to take at least 10% market share, which would represent about $2.1 billion in revenue for the corporation.

However, the corporation's management explains Y/Y results in the segment by lower semi-custom processors sales. The situation here is not different from this of Q2, which I mentioned in my previous article:

While AMD’s semi-custom business depends heavily on the game console market, the current console cycle is in its fifth year, which means a certain saturation point is likely to be achieved.

Therefore, it can be expected that over the next 2-3 quarters the growth in server business will start to offset the decline in semi-custom, and the Enterprise and Embedded segment will show a positive revenue growth. It is stated by Lisa Su:

In our server business, server revenue increased from a year ago as we began ramping sales of our EPYC datacenter processors to key cloud and OEM customers. Customer engagement with our EPYC processors is growing as the true performance and features of the platform are tested and implemented with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) joining the list of datacenter customers planning to deploy EPYC processors.

Another important point is the fact that AMD's margins continued to increase in Q3. Hence, the corporation's gross margin grew from 33% in Q2 to 35% in Q3, while operating margin amounted to 7.7% in Q3 2017, compared to 2% in Q2 and (-22%) in Q3 2016. This is a positive sign of a turnaround, as, coupled with the growth in revenue, improving margins will help AMD fortify its financial health.

With regard to cash and debt positions, the situation is controversial. On the one hand, AMD increased its cash position by $35 million from $844 million to $879 million. On the other hand, the debt burden also increased from $1417 million in Q2 to $1426 million in Q3, and inventories went down by $39 million. Therefore, it can be seen that an increase of $48 million in cash driven by the two positions was not realized, and an optimal target of $1B was still not achieved.

(Source: AMD Q3 Earnings Call Slides)

DCF Update

In light of Q3 results, I updated my DCF model based on the "best-case" scenario set by the company's management.

The main change is related to the growth estimates: three months ago the corporation guided revenue growth of "mid to high teens" for FY 2017, while after Q3, the projection changed to the level of higher than 20%. Therefore, I changed my estimation of a five-year average growth from 10% to 11.6%.

The WACC was also revised in order to reflect the change in the U.S. 10-year government bond yield, which is currently at the level of 2.44%.

All other estimations remained similar to my previous model:

As a result, the model shows $17.77 billion equity value under the base scenario, which assumes EV/EBITDA multiple will be at the level of 28 by the end of the horizon period (FY 2021). In this case, the fair value of the stock is $15.6.

The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by actual results of the corporation in the coming years. In light of this, the updated fair price range is $15-16.1.

It seems that the current price of AMD stock ($12.5 as of 25 October) implies 22x EBITDA exit multiple, which is a rather conservative level.

I should again note here that the assumptions for the modeling represent the “best-case scenario” which implies the corporation will demonstrate positive EBITDA in 2018 and will grow its EBITDA margin rapidly. It is hard to estimate the probability of such a scenario, and, therefore investors should decide how possible this case is.

Possible risks and final words

Overall, AMD demonstrated solid Q3 results and provided a strong outlook for full 2017. Hence, the revenue growth of more than 20% and increasing margins are good signs of a turnaround in the corporation. As a result, I believe the decrease in stock price is a short-term event, and the trend is likely to change in the future.

At the same time, there are certain risks associated with the company. First of all, the crypto currency market is likely to be an unstable source of profit, as a sharp drop in Ethereum price would cause a sharp decrease in AMD's revenue, which seems to be taken into account by the corporation:

In terms of the headwinds, we have the semi-custom seasonality and we're also predicting that there will be some leveling-off of some of the cryptocurrency demand. As we look at it, it continues to be a factor, but we've seen restocking in the channels and stuff like that. So we're being a little bit conservative on the cryptocurrency side of the equation.

Moreover, the current price of AMD stock implies very high trading multiples, which means investors are driven by the hopes about the future of the company. As a result, even though the corporation has demonstrated promising results over last six quarters, the uncertainties about the future of the company and the overall market will keep the stock under pressure.

Finally, AMD ought to compete with such giants as Nvidia (NVDA) and Intel (INTC) in such important segments as servers, graphics, and, eventually, AI. Even though AMD's progress is significant in terms of current technologies, big companies still have financial power, high expertise, and ties with the industry, which will make AMD's life harder.

My detailed analyses of AMD and other tech companies can be found on my profile page. If you like my article and would like to stay up to date on the next one, you can click the "Follow" button next to my profile.