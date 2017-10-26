Editors' Picks Daily: Damodaran On Bitcoin, Parnell On The Markets And More...

Did you think there was an article that deserved more attention? In the comment section below, let us know what you thought was yesterday’s most valuable article.

Picks of the Day

Interested in Bitcoin (COIN) or other cryptocurrencies? There may be no one better to listen to than valuation expert and Professor Aswath Damodaran. In today’s post, Damodaran discusses his beliefs on the cryptocurrency and explains that both camps (bulls and bears) “disagree fundamentally on what Bitcoin is.” “Not everything can be valued, but almost everything can be priced” argues Damodaran before going into a detailed discussion of what he thinks are the most basic four categories of an investment (which he lists in his title). In the end, Damodaran argues that Bitcoin “cannot be valued” and that only experienced traders should play “the pricing game.”

Tags – Market Outlook, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin

Stocks: Feelin’ Groovy On Living Island by Eric Parnell, CFA

Veteran Seeking Alpha contributor Eric Parnell, CFA reminds us that “we are investing today in a strange land, and may find ourselves starting to make our way back to reality next year.” This time quoting Simon & Garfunkle, Parnell presents us with another unique and valuable take on the market’s temperature and what it means for investors’ portfolios. While upside exists, so does downside argues Parnell. Remember that “the land in which we continue to invest today remains far removed from any reality that defines a more normally functioning market.”

Tags – Economy, Market Outlook

Contributor Gary Gordon argues that “To the extent that the second longest bull run (3/2009-10/2017) in history is a function of ultra-easy monetary policies around the globe, investors may be in for more trouble than they are able to envision.” This is largely because they’re not factoring in the potential effects of central banks tapering their balance sheets. Gary asks, “if quantitative easing stimulated the economy as well as pushed asset prices higher through a ‘wealth effect,’ wouldn’t the opposite process slow the economy?”

Tags – Market Outlook, Economy

The Outlook For U.S. Natural Gas Prices 2018-2019 by Blue Quadrant Capital Management

In this comprehensive analysis, the author discusses some key evolving dynamics from the most recent EIA productivity report and what that means for natural gas (UNG) prices going forward. What does the decline in conventional natural gas wells mean for prices going forward? Click the link to read and find out more!

Tags – Natural Gas, Commodities

Scorpio Bulkers A Great Play On The Dry Bulk Sector - J Mintzmyer's Idea Of The Month by J Mintzmyer

If you don’t yet know, we have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment. Today, SA Marketplace author J Mintzmyer presents Scorpio Bulkers, a dry bulk company. According to Mintzmyer, “Dry bulk is not a sexy sector, but it does have the best growth potential.” Click the link to watch the video to find out more.

Tags – Cheddar, Seeking Alpha

Financial Gravity: A Stock Defying Gravity And Common Sense by Robert W Walter, Esq.

Not talking about the pressure of providing for yourself and your family but rather about Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTCQB:FGCO), a holding company with seven subsidiaries that offers comprehensive financial services (investment adviser, asset management, bookkeeping, payroll …) to businesses and individual clients. Does Financial Gravity deserve your attention? Likely not, argues Walter. He goes on to state that “An investment…carries numerous risks, including a ‘me-too’ business model, plenty of competition, a history of losses, and missing governance structures.”

Tags - Small Cap Companies, Over The Counter

What Would You Do With $1 Billion: Financial Advisors Daily Digest by Gil Weinreich

In today’s Financial Advisor Daily Digest, Gil Weinreich discusses a question that many of us think (or dream) of rather often: “What would you do with $1 Billion?” Weinreich shares his wisdom regarding financial success and supports his argument with a compelling fact that “lottery winners are more likely than the average American to go bankrupt.” In the end, our Financial Advisor expert hits on something larger than finance itself: what’s really important.

Tags – Seeking Alpha, Financial Advisors

