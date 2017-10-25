Tesla: A New Investment Paradigm May Be Upon Us

Source: Tesla.com



Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shares have been somewhat impervious to negative developments in recent months, and despite various disappointments the company’s stock is up by roughly 66% over the last year. Tesla has failed to live up to its forecasts on several occasions regarding capital raises, Model 3 production, as well as other elements. However, despite the company’s numerous shortcomings and lack of profitability Tesla’s stock has only declined marginally following multiple discouraging developments.



Many market participants had expected Tesla shares to decline precipitously due to mounting losses and the seemingly endless negative news flow. Yet, the stock has held up relatively well in the face of increasing negative developments. A pressing question arises, why are investors giving the company so many passes when it comes to its shortcomings and disappointments, and why haven’t the shares cratered by now?



The Einhorn Letter



I came across a very interesting quote from prominent hedge fund manager and longtime Tesla short seller David Einhorn in recent days that may help explain the underlying paradox.



Source: money.cnn.com



“Given the performance of certain stocks, we wonder if the market has adopted an alternative paradigm for calculating equity value. What if equity value has nothing to do with current or future profits and instead is derived from a company's ability to be disruptive, to provide social change, or to advance new beneficial technologies, even when doing so results in current and future economic loss?”



Disruption



Despite its lackluster results and mounting losses Tesla has been able to successfully disrupt the auto industry on several levels.



Source: chevybolt.org



Production



On the production side, Tesla has created extremely innovative, quality 100% EVs with remarkable capabilities, seemingly beyond anything the competition is able to offer at this time.



Supply



On the supply side, Tesla has sidestepped battery suppliers by partnering with Panasonic to produce batteries specifically for its expanding lineup of electric vehicles. Moreover, Tesla has supplied other automakers with powertrain components and with its acquisition of Grohmann Engineering will likely supply other automakers with various components and lithium ion batteries via the Giggafactory.



Sales



On the distribution front, Tesla is disrupting industry norms by completely bypassing dealerships, selling directly to consumers. This allows Tesla to avoid extra dealer related costs and to build lasting relationships with its customers by offering extraordinary experiences to potential buyers.



Marketing



Tesla also is very different from other automakers as it does not partake in costly traditional advertising. Instead, the company primarily focuses on word of mouth advertising and allows its products to speak for themselves, instead of attempting to impose its views on consumers through costly marketing campaigns.



Charging



The company also manages to disrupt industry norms on the charging side. Instead of depending on a third-party network like traditional automakers do to fill up their vehicles, Tesla has developed its own network of Superchargers to charge up its cars throughout the U.S. and the world.



It appears that Tesla is not only disrupting the auto industry on multiple levels but is attempting to reshape the face of the whole automotive world by bringing all the various components associated with Tesla EVs under its control.



Providing Social Change



Tesla is certainly providing social change, as its main focus is to populate roads with efficient zero emission 100% EVs. With global warming and enormous amounts of pollution due to ICE vehicles, it is becoming increasingly evident that Tesla has found a connection with consumers who want to make the world a cleaner place. Furthermore, Tesla has achieved something no other company has ever done, as it has managed to make EVs extremely appealing.



Source: caihogxing.com



Before Tesla, EVs were considered unattractive, slow, and boring. However, now that the Model S has circled the globe Tesla has become synonymous with EVs, much like Kleenex has become tantamount with tissues, a feat rarely witnessed in the business world. People inherently want to make the world a cleaner place and Tesla gives them the opportunity to do so, by owning its zero emissions vehicles.

Advancing Beneficial Technologies



Tesla is playing an instrumental role in developing, advancing, and mainstreaming beneficial technologies. 100% EVs can be perceived as a constructive technology as they produce no emissions and can serve to mitigate global warming and pollution. Tesla’s solar segment provides another valuable technology as it further limits reliance on fossil fuels. In addition, Tesla’s energy storage business is a beneficial technology as it allows for energy to be used in a more efficient way. All of Tesla’s businesses appear invaluable, and are working toward breaking humanity’s dependence on fossil fuels by providing alternative, clean forms of energy to power our most important assets, such as our homes, and automobiles.



The Bottom Line



It appears that Tesla’s lack of profitability and short-term setbacks are of secondary concern to investors. Market participants seem to favor Tesla despite its shortcomings due to the company’s distinct ability to disrupt industries, provide social change, and develop invaluable future technologies. Furthermore, Tesla investors appear to be focusing on the future, as Tesla’s businesses and technologies have a strong possibility of being widely adopted by mass consumers, which could provide Tesla with significant profits going forward.



To get access to our exclusive articles, real-time trade triggers, price targets, and comprehensive trading strategies please visit our Albright Investment Group trading community.