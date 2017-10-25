Eric Sprott's Huge Bets On Kirkland Lake Gold And The Gold Rush In Australia

Eric Sprott, a notable Canadian resource investor, is still very active. According to SEDAR disclosures, this year he increased its stakes or added totally new ones in nineteen mining companies. Apart from that, Mr. Sprott sold out his stake in Barkerville Gold and decreased his shareholding in Golden Predator.

In this article I am discussing the acquisitions made by Eric Sprott this year up to date. The discussion consists of two main parts:

The first part deals with high value purchases – in 2017 Sprott purchased or increased big stakes in four companies. Each of these purchases accounted for at least 7.3% of total investment made this year.

In the second part, I discuss a few minor purchases (below 7.3% of total investment).

Note on my methodology:

Total investment is defined as all purchases made in 2017 (the stakes sold or cut are excluded).

The purchases made in 2016 or earlier are excluded from my discussion.

I have excluded the purchases made in Sprott’s subsidiaries or related companies as, for example, Sprott Inc or Sprott Resource Corp.

I discuss purchases jointly made by Eric Sprott and his subsidiary (2176423 Ontario Ltd.).

Major acquisitions

Source: Simple Digressions

The chart above shows all acquisitions made by Eric Sprott this year – four of them account for more than 7.3% of total investment.

Kirkland Lake

Mr. Sprott, jointly with its subsidiary (2176423 Ontario Ltd.) is the largest shareholder in Kirkland Lake Gold (KL). According to the latest “Early Warning Report” (released on August 11, 2017) he controls 21.5 million shares of Kirkland (10.5% of total shares outstanding).

This year Mr. Sprott increased its direct stake in the company by 2.9 million shares. Interestingly, apart from stock purchases, in the beginning of 2017 he also sold large stakes (for example, on January 9 he sold 1.07 million shares). However, generally he is still betting on this company and it looks like Kirkland Lake is going to be his flagship resource pick.

I am not surprised because Kirkland Lake is a fantastic miner. Last year it merged with Newmarket Gold, an Australian miner. As a result, now the company owns two excellent mines – Macassa and Fosterville. Over the years, Macassa, located in Ontario, Canada, was one of the world’s highest-grade mines. This year the grades reported by Macassa are similar to the grades demonstrated by Fosterville. For example, during the three quarters of 2017 Macassa was processing the ore grading 15.7 grams of gold per ton of ore while Fosterville’s grades were 14.2 g/t, on average.

Summarizing: Kirkland Lake seems to be something like the jewel in the crown for Eric Sprott. I am pretty sure that the merger with Newmarket was his idea. As a result, Kirkland Lake is an emerging industry leader – a mid-cap, low-cost miner with two excellent assets. I would not be surprised to see it among such big miners as Randgold (GOLD) or Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF) in the not so distant future.

Novo Resources

Novo (OTCQX:NSRPF) is more about story than a company. The story is very hot and - so are Novo share prices. It started in July 12, 2017 when the company announced that:

it has found in situ gold nuggets up to 4cm long in primary conglomerates from its first trench at its Purdy's Reward prospect and has collected a bulk sample of these gold-bearing conglomerates for analytical test work. The sample originates from a one meter thick reef near the top of an 11 meter thick stacked sequence of mineralized conglomerate horizons. Purdy's Rewards is part of an 8 km trend that has now been identified by Novo to be highly prospective for conglomerate gold mineralization considered analogous to the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

However, the “Witwatersrand story” started many years ago. It was invented by Quinton Hennigh, a geologist, who presented a theory that an ultra-big gold deposit, comparable to the South Africa’s Witwatersrand, could be located in Australia. Now Mr. Hennigh is the Chairman of Novo and tries to convert his theory into reality.

The news announced in July attracted many other resource companies to Pilbara in Australia (those interested in the story should check the blog run by Mark Hansen, an Australian geologist). What is more, since July Novo has been delivering the news covering the latest developments in Western Australia and attracting new investors to the company. As a result, Novo shares have been in a rapid ascent since then:

Eric Sprott acquired the first stake in Novo in 2016 (2.8 million shares). However, main acquisitions were made this year – between May 4 and October 19, 2017 Mr. Sprott purchased as many as 6.6 million shares.

What is more, Kirkland Lake Gold, a company controlled by Sprott, also took part in this gold rush and acquired 25.8 million shares of Novo:

11.8 million shares were acquired from Newmont Canada

14.0 million shares were purchased through the private placement offered by Novo

Summarizing: According to the latest early warning reports and SEDAR disclosures, Mr. Sprott and Kirkland Lake jointly control 39.8 million shares of Novo (a 27.8% stake in the company). It means that they are betting a lot of money on the gold rush in Australia.

Garibaldi Resources

Garibaldi Resources (OTC:GGIFF) holds a number of properties in Mexico and Canada. Its flagship project is located in the Golden Triangle in British Columbia, Canada and comprises three properties: King, Palm Springs and E&L. The main idea is simple: the British Columbia properties, explored by Garibaldi, are considered to be the next Brucejack (a huge, high grade deposit owned by Pretium).

Now, the interesting thing is that Sprott became a strategic investor in Garibaldi in October 2017. Currently he controls 11.3 million shares (11.7%) and 5.5 million share purchase warrants but a big stake (4.9 million shares) was acquired in October at an average share price of US$1.77. Note that until early July 2017 Garibaldi shares were trading at around US$0.12 a share so Mr. Sprott is not afraid of buying the company’s shares at quite elevated levels:

It looks like he sees big upside potential in the Golden Triangle properties.

Bonterra Resources

Bonterra (OTC:BONXD) is a new resource pick acquired in June 2017 – according to SEDAR, Eric Sprott controls a 10% stake in the company. Bonterra owns two gold projects located in the Abitibi Gold Belt in Quebec, Canada. The first project, Gladiator, is a high grade deposit containing 905 thousand tons of ore grading 9.37 grams of gold per ton of ore (273 thousand ounces of gold). The current estimate is classified as inferred resources but Bonterra is conducting an ambitious drill program and an updated estimate should be released in mid-2018. The second property, Larder, demonstrates a little bit lower grades than Gladiator (4.1 – 5.7 g/t) - this property, acquired in 2016, is another bet on the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt.

Interestingly, Gladiator lies a few kilometers from the Bachelor deposit, owned by Metanor Resources. I discuss this company below but it is crucial to know that Metanor is also controlled by Mr. Sprott.

Minor stakes

There are fifteen resource plays where Eric Sprott acquired small stakes this year (between 0.5% and 3.9% of the cash invested by this investor up to date). Here is the chart summarizing these investments:

Source: Simple Digressions

Below I am discussing the biggest stakes.

Metanor Resources

Metanor (OTCPK:MEAOF, OTCPK:MEAOD) is another company operating in Canada. Currently the company has one operating mine called Bachelor (I have mentioned this mine in the section “Bonterra”) but next year it should put online another project, the Barry mine. Both projects are located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec so Metanor is another Sprott’s bet on Canada.

Mr. Sprott acquired the first stake in Metanor in 2016. This year he increased his stake by additional 4 million shares, acquired in June at C$3.40 a share. As a result, Sprott controls 14.3% of the company but investors should keep in their minds that, apart from Eric Sprott, a stake of 12.2% is held by Kirkland Lake Gold, the company where he holds all the cards.

Metallis Resources

Metallis (OTC:MTLFF) owns the Kirkham property located in the Golden Triangle in British Columbia, Canada. So, it is another bet on the Golden Triangle (refer to Garibaldi) – look at the map below:

Source: Metallis presentation, slide 4

Now, according to the theory presented by the geologist Jeff Kyba (the company’s presentation, slide 6):

Geologic contact between Triassic age Stuhini rocks and Jurassic age Hazelton rocks (the so-called “Red Line”) is the key marker for copper-gold mineralization. Most of the Golden Triangle copper-gold deposits are found within two kilometers of this contact.

Kirkham is very close to the Red Line, so the company is confident that the project could be another golden opportunity in the Golden Triangle.

Investors seem to share this opinion and since late July 2017 the company’s shares have been rapidly going up. Now the company’s market cap stands at US$43.7M, but for Sprott it is still worth buying. Between October 6 and October 18, 2017 he acquired 2.3 million shares (8.1% of total shares outstanding) at the average price of C$1.18 a share. Now (October 23) Metallis shares are trading at C$1.82 a share so it looks like Sprott’s investment attracts a mass of investors.

Alexandria Minerals

Alexandria (OTCQB:ALXDF) is an exploration company operating in Val d’Or gold district in Quebec, Canada. Now the company conducts an ambitious drill program and its results should be released in early 2018. Eric Sprott, controlling 33.3 million shares, is one of the largest shareholders in the company (7.0% of total shares outstanding). Apart from Eric Sprott, Alexandria has a few other, notable investors as, for example, Agnico Eagle (8.0%) or IAMGold (2%).

Northern Sphere Mining

Northern Sphere (OTCQB:NSMCF) is an early exploration company controlling properties in Arizona ((NYSE:USA)) and Ontario (Canada). It is too early to assess Northern Sphere’s potential – the initial drill program started in June 2017.

Eric Sprott owns a 24.9% stake in the company.

Northern Superior Resources

Northern Superior (OTCQB:NSUPF) is another bet on Canadian gold projects. The company owns two flagship properties:

Croteau Est – a gold project located in Chapais-Chibougamau camp in Quebec

Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning (by the way - try to spell it) gold-silver-copper property in the Ring of Fire district in Ontario

Eric Sprott owns a 12.5% stake in the company and is the largest shareholder.

Resource Capital Gold Corp.

Resource Capital plans to restart the Dufferin project, an underground gold mine located in Nova Scotia, Canada. According to the latest announcement, this year the company produced 2.1 thousand ounces of gold up to date. Dufferin hosts 58 thousand ounces of gold classified as indicated resources and 150 thousand ounces of gold in inferred resources so, generally, it is a small scale operation. However, the net present value of the project is C$89.2M. Compared to the current enterprise value of C$26.6M, it looks like the company presents an interesting buying opportunity.

Eric Sprott controls 18.9 million shares of the company (a 15.4% stake) and is the largest shareholder.

StrikePoint Gold

StrikePoint (OTCQB:STKXF) owns a couple of mainly-gold exploration projects located in Yukon, Canada.

Note: To own these properties, StrikePoint has to pay (IDM Mining) the remaining consideration of C$275 thousand – I assume that this consideration will be paid until the end of 2017.

Currently the company conducts drill programs at its properties. Eric Sprott controls 6.8 million shares of the company and is the largest shareholder (owning a stake of 11.3%).

Summary

It looks like Eric Sprott invests in sure things:

Safe, well-established jurisdictions – main purchases were made in the companies operating in Canada or Australia (Kirkland Lake or Novo).

The Golden Triangle in British Columbia, Canada (Garibaldi or Metallis) and the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Canada (Bonterra or Metanor) are the places where Mr. Sprott risks his money.

Kirkland Lake Gold is a favorite mining play – this year this company attracted as much as 40.4% of Eric Sprott’s total investment.

On the other hand, Sprott is betting big money on a developing story – the gold rush in Western Australia. This year he has invested C$11.0M in Novo Resources, the company standing behind the hottest gold story in modern history.

Well, I fully agree with Mr. Sprott – long-term investing in decent mining companies operating in safe, well-established jurisdictions makes sense. In my opinion, it is the main takeaway for investors tracking Eric Sprott’s way of investing.

However, I am very skeptical about his investment in Novo – as with each gold rush, this story will end some day. And then… I would not like to be the owner of hot shares.

