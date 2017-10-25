3 Industrials Crushing Expectations - But Only 1 Of Them Is Worth Your Money Now

The market is full of surprises. Even when you think that it's overvalued, you can find companies that are producing strong earnings. The industrial sector seems to be on fire, with several companies beating expectations or raising their guidance. Today I'm looking at three of my favorites:

Caterpillar (CAT) 3M Company (MMM) United Technologies (UTX)

Caterpillar, or the Return of the Mighty Tonka?

Caterpillar didn't only show more than $2 billion in sales compared to last year, management also raised its 2017 year-end guidance. Everything seems to be up and in the pink in the realm of the Tonkas:

Source: CAT Q3 2017 presentation

The main difference comes from the fact that all three segments of business (construction, resources, and energy transportation) contributed to both sales and profit increases. After a painful restructuring, it seems as if CAT is entering the perfect scenario. With a leaner business model, CAT is well-positioned to capture the economic rebound in both resources and energy sectors. After all, they are the largest construction and mining equipment company in the world.

As a CAT shareholder since 2013, I'm happy to have remained patient with this holding. However, now that CAT's stock price has surged by about 50% since the beginning of the year, I think it might be time for me to kiss it goodbye. I appreciate the hype around the company's improvement. However, I don't see how a company trading at a forward P/E of 24 can really be attractive. It's not like the mining and energy sectors are going to explode in 2018-19. There is a rebound, not a surge, coming up.

Caterpillar is still highly dependent on what will happen in both sectors going forward. I think management did an awesome job, but the valuation is just too high.

3M, or the Ever-Growing Innovation Giant

What's not to like about MMM's latest earnings?

Source: MMM Q3 2017 presentation

I've often found that the biggest risk when investing in MMM is the fact that it can't really grow faster than the world GDP anymore. The company is so big and has so many products in so many different sectors that it's hard to find strong growth vectors. Yet, the company keeps surprising me with stronger results each time. At the beginning of 2016, I decided to buy my first shares while many investors thought MMM was overvalued. After an amazing ride of +58% between Jan. 1, 2016, and Oct. 24, 2017, I think it's time to call a timeout.

Using the dividend discount value, I can't see how MMM at nearly $240 makes sense. Even when I use a high dividend growth rate of 8% for the first 10 years and then reduce it to 6%, I get a fair value of around $200.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix Inputs Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $4.70 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 8.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $355.32 $235.37 $175.46 10% Premium $325.71 $215.75 $160.84 Intrinsic Value $296.10 $196.14 $146.22 10% Discount $266.49 $176.52 $131.60 20% Discount $236.88 $156.91 $116.97

Note: Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

If you are like me and purchased the stock a while back, enjoy the ride and do nothing. If MMM just appeared on your radar, I feel sorry for you as I don't think you're making a good deal if you invest now. I'd say you're better off with another pick in the industrial segment.

United Technologies Has the Engine to Bolster Your Portfolio

UTX has been increasing its dividend for 23 years in a row. This makes it part of the elite Dividend Achievers list, and next on the list to become a Dividend Aristocrat. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least 10 consecutive years. At the time this article was written, there were 265 companies that had achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Interestingly, UTX is the only company among these three industrials with strong earnings reports, but it showed a loss after it went public. This is part of the reason why it deserves your money more than others.

Source: UTX Q3 2017 presentation

The company is on a roll for growth with the acquisition of Rockwell Collins (COL) for $23 billion, or $30 billion including net debt. This move enables UTX to improve its dominance in the aerospace business (through its Pratt & Whitney). Rockwell operates under four divisions: Commercial Systems (29% of revenue), Government Systems (27% of revenue), Information Management Services (8% of revenue), and Interior Systems (36% of revenue).

This will improve the diversification of its current business mix:

Source: UTX fact sheet

With a P/E ratio of 18.33, UTX looks like a very good deal considering the current market. This new acquisition will ensure continuous revenue and earnings growth in the future. As for the dividend perspectives, the company has maintained a low payout ratio of 38% and cash payout ratio of 44%. Therefore, future dividend payments are not only secure, but you can expect additional growth going forward.

Final Thoughts

While I definitely intend to keep my MMM shares for years, I think it's time to sell CAT and cash in a healthy profit. To be honest, I think my money will be better invested in UTX at the moment. What do you think?

If you like my analysis, click on the "Follow" button at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, CAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold MMM and CAT in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.