Juniper Pharmaceuticals: A High Risk, High Reward Women's Health Play

Its shares currently trade at a wide discount to peers, and while some of this discount is warranted, I expect the gap to close significantly.

Business

Juniper Pharmaceuticals (JNP) is a women's health company. Its sole product, accounting for close to 70% of revenue, is Crinone - a vaginal gel for infertile women with progesterone deficiency (a hormone essential for ovulation). Juniper manufactures the product and then sells it through its commercial partner Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF). The remaining roughly 30% of revenue comes from providing outsourced clinical trial manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Growth

Both segments have experienced high-teen revenue CAGRs over the last few years. Management's comments in recent conference calls and company reports (for example, see here and here) suggest that this growth trajectory should continue going forward. Although there are risks, I believe this projection is reasonable.

By far, the biggest risk is Crinone. Again, this is Juniper's primary source of revenue, all of which depends on Merck. Losing this customer would obviously be a crippling setback for the company. The fact that Crinone's patents have long expired in all the major countries where it's currently being sold, exposing it to generic competition, certainly doesn't help matters.

That being said, things actually aren't as bad as they appear. Despite no longer being under patent protection, Crinone's sales show no signs of abating. In fact, Merck continues to successfully launch the product in new territories. There's growing demand for Crinone throughout Asia, and particularly in low birth rate countries like Japan, where it was launched in late 2016. This gives me confidence that Merck will renew the Crinone license and supply agreement prior to its May 2020 expiration, allowing Juniper to secure this important source of revenue over the long term.

The manufacturing business, on the other hand, faces far fewer risks. Juniper's highly diversified clientele provides it with a relatively predictable and growing revenue stream. Drug makers are increasingly outsourcing their R&D activities to contract manufacturers and contract research organizations. This allows them to cut costs and even, in many cases, reduce a drug's time to market. Juniper is well-positioned to continue benefiting from this trend. The company has substantially expanded its manufacturing capacity and service offerings in recent years, which will enable it to take on new customers and undertake larger-scale projects.

In addition to growing its two core businesses, Juniper has also been heavily investing in R&D. There are three early-stage product candidates currently in development, all three of them designed around the company's proprietary IVR (intravaginal) drug delivery technology:

JNP-0101 oxybutynin IVR for overactive bladders in women.

JNP-0201 progesterone + estradiol IVR for female hormone replacement therapy.

JNP-0301 progesterone IVR for prevention of preterm birth.

JNP-0201 looks the most promising as of right now. In the U.S., some 45 million women are menopausal or approaching menopause. This natural process that women experience in their 40s and 50s causes a hormone imbalance, which can lead to all sorts of health issues, such as bone loss and cardiovascular disease. Juniper is looking to address this problem with a unique IVR-based hormone replacement therapy that combines both natural progesterone and natural estradiol in one drug. JNP-0201's key advantages are improved delivery and fewer side-effects compared to oral or patch-based hormone replacement.

Since JNP-0201 is essentially a combination of already FDA approved drugs, Juniper is looking to leverage the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway in the first half of 2018, which would basically allow it to skip Phase I and II trials and move straight to Phase III trials. This final phase of the FDA approval process typically lasts anywhere from one to three years. If all goes as planned, JNP-0201 could hit the multi-billion dollar U.S. hormone replacement market sometime by the early 2020s.

Profitability

Juniper was a big money loser prior to 2011. As a result, it's had significant protection from income taxes. While the NOL tax credits will last for many years to come, keep in mind that these will eventually be exhausted and the current net income is inflated. NOL carryforwards of over $150 million are still available to offset future taxable income. They will begin to expire between 2020 and 2035.

Also note that EBIT, which excludes non-operating items like taxes, is distorted as well. The largest item worth noting is the $11 million one-time royalty payment that Juniper received from Allergan (AGN) in November 2016. Total non-recurring royalties over the last 12 months were $12.5 million. There were also about $2 million in various legal/accounting-related one-time charges the over this time period. When adjusting for all this, Juniper's normalized trailing 12-month EBIT was roughly negative $3 million.

However, EBIT should approach positive territory in 2018 thanks to cost-cutting initiatives Juniper recently implemented, which is expected to result in annual cost savings of approximately $1.9 million. Looking out to 2019 and beyond, EBIT should see exponential improvement as Juniper's R&D spending ramps down. An EBIT in the $10-20 million range is very possible, especially if JNP-0201 gains FDA approval.

Valuation

With an enterprise value or EV of less than $33 million, Juniper trades at a mere 0.7x its trailing 12-month core revenue (excludes non-recurring royalties). By comparison, typical industry peers trade at well over twice that, at just around 1.9x EV/revenue. While some of this valuation discrepancy can certainly be justified given Juniper's high revenue concentration risk, a 60+% discrepancy seems unfairly high as it completely ignores the company's double-digit growth potential.

Taking all factors into account, I believe Juniper is worth around anywhere from 1x to 1.25x EV/revenue. This implies a conservative fair value estimate of $5.80-6.85/share, representing about 25-50% upside from recent price levels. Do note that if/when JNP-0201 gains approval, this estimate might have to be revised significantly higher, as this product would significantly decrease Juniper's overreliance on Crinone sales.

Notes: 1) EV = mkt cap - liquid cash and investments + total debt + preferred stock + minority interest; 2) peers are biotechs and pharmaceutical companies, sample size = >100; 3) Used core revenue to value Juniper - it excludes non-recurring royalties of $12.5 million.

Sources: A North Investments, company reports

Conclusion

To summarize my thesis in short, I believe Juniper is a wonderful little business trading at a very attractive valuation. Continued high-teens growth in the core Crinone and manufacturing segments, the potential FDA approval of the JNP-0201 female hormone replacement product, and cost/efficiency-driven margin expansion are potential positive share price catalysts. Upside of at least 25%, perhaps as much as 50+%, is possible over the next 24-36 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

