Lloyds: Do Bears Finally Have A Case?

We reassess Lloyds after Q3 and take a closer look at the bear arguments.

Lloyds (LYG) delivered a Q3 EPS of GBP0.019, beating consensus by 10%, thanks to lower-than-expected PPI charges. The bank’s core trends were also solid across the board. In our view, it was the strongest set of Q3 results reported by European banks so far. However, several analysts, who are bearish on the stock, have suggested that Lloyds is most likely to face credit quality headwinds as loan loss provisions increased significantly in Q3.

In this article, we are revisiting the cornerstones of the Lloyds’ investment case: NIM dynamics, asset quality, capital, and dividends.

NIM Dynamics Remains Impressive

Yet again, the bank’s NIM increased on both an annual and sequential basis. As the chart below shows, the margin grew by 21bps q/q and 7bps y/y, thanks to lower funding costs. Lloyds continues to re-price its funding base downward due to higher-than-peer deposit costs. Importantly, while the bank has been doing that for the past several quarters, its deposit costs are still higher than the average of other UK banks. That is an important competitive advantage, which should protect LYG’s NIM in a rising interest rate environment.

Source: Company data

In addition, the bank’s NIM was positively affected by a 5bps contribution from MBNA. As a reminder, last year, Lloyds acquired MBNA, a specialist credit card business with total assets of around GBP7bn and millions of customers in the United Kingdom. According to Lloyds, the deal should result in a c.10bp pick-up in its NIM, given MBNA’s focus on high-margin consumer lending.

It is also worth mentioning that Lloyds would be one of the biggest beneficiaries of higher interest rates in the UK due to its rate-sensitive balance sheet. On 25 October, the Office for National Statistics reported that the British economy expanded by 0.4% q/q in the third quarter of this year. In fact, the UK economy is in much better shape than many had feared it would be. As a result, bond traders are now pricing in an 89% chance of a rate hike next week.

Source: Bloomberg

Credit Quality: No Problems Here

Rising impairment charges were music to the ears of those, who are bearish on Lloyds. Indeed, loan loss provisions increased by 32% y/y in Q3. With that being said, there are two reasons why we do not think this is an issue for Lloyds.

First, as management noted, higher provisioning charges in Q3 were driven by a single large corporate impairment and “it doesn’t reflect anything regarding an underlying trend”. Second, impairment charges were partly driven by MBNA. It is reasonable to expect a moderate pick-up in provisions given the bank’s move to higher-risk/higher-margin consumer lending. More importantly, higher provisioning charges were more than offset by a significant margin contribution from MBNA. As noted, LYG’s NIM grew by 21bps y/y in Q3, while the bank’s cost of risk increased by just 4bps on an annual basis in Q3. As such, the MBNA acquisition was earnings-accretive as it has had a positive effect on both LYG’s NIM and its risk-adjusted margin (i.e. the spread between the bank’s NIM and its cost of risk).

Finally, credit performance in the bank’s mortgage book and non-MBNA retail business remains stable. Lloyds continues to expect the full year asset quality ratio to be less than 20bps in 2017.

Source: Company data

Impressive capital generation

The bank’s organic capital build-up remains very strong. The CET1 ratio grew by 85bps q/q and printed at 14.9% (pre-dividend)/14.1% (post-dividend), well above the bank's target of a 13.0%. Lloyds’ capital ratios are among the highest in Europe/UK/developed markets. As a result of this impressive performance, Lloyds increased its guidance on CET1 generation to 225-240bps from 170-200bps.

Source: Company data

The bank also disclosed that IFRS 9 day 1 capital impact is currently expected to be 10-30bps. As such, stricter capital requirements should not be an issue for the bank, given its solid capital surplus.

Special dividends and buybacks on the cards

Given its new guidance on capital generation, Lloyds said it might pay a special dividend or start a buyback.

The Group is awaiting guidance on the PRA Buffer and will provide an update on capital requirements with the full year results. The Group however still expects to deliver a progressive and sustainable ordinary dividend for the full year and the Board will give due consideration at the year-end to the distribution of surplus capital through the use of special dividends or share buybacks.

Lloyds has already paid an interim dividend of GBp1 per share and accrued around 1.6% of CET1 for the final dividend. Given that the bank is likely to pay a special dividend, its total dividend yield for FY2017 could reach 6-7%.

Valuation

Lloyds is still trading at a hefty discount to its peers on both a P/B-RoE and P/TB-RoTE basis.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

As noted earlier, with its high RoTE, strong capital ratios and an attractive dividend yield, Lloyds looks more like a Nordic bank than a European bank. However, while Nordic banks trade at 12-15 forward earnings and 1.4x-1.6x book value, Lloyds trades at just 9x earnings and a 1.1x P/B ratio.

Bottom line

We reiterate our view that the Brexit fears have been largely priced in, given that LYG trades at such a hefty discount. Long-term investors should focus on the bank’s fundamentals, which suggest that Lloyds is a high-conviction buy.

