Use Uncertainty To Buy SunPower's Bright Upside

The company is in a great financial position due to its backing by Total and soon to be sold stake in 8point3 Energy.

SunPower (SPWR) is on my "Very Short List" of about 100 stocks that can lead in the next decade. It is now a holding of mine, as the October $7 puts I sold about a month ago were assigned to me on Friday. I am very happy with a net cost a shade under $7 per share. I'd be happy with any price in the $7s and might add more soon.

Due to the potential for huge growth in the solar space, efficiencies and advantages of the company, solid backing from oil major Total (TOT) and the impending sale of their 8point3 Energy (CAFD) stake that will generate significant revenue, I rate SunPower a strong buy right now. For those experienced in selling cash-secured puts, that is also a very viable strategy that can be done exclusively or in addition to a stock purchase.

I rarely call any investment a potential "10-bagger," despite always looking for these elusive opportunities. The only stock buy that I suggested could be a 10-bagger in 2016 was Exact Sciences (EXAS), which fell to $5 per share, and is now trading near $50 per share (see my profile for free content regarding Exact). Usually there is massive risk to projecting out a potential large gainer, in the case of SunPower though, I believe the risk is minor from recent stock prices.

Solar

Macro-trends are the first leg in my Core 4 Investing Method. Within the big long-term trends is the best place to begin looking for investments in my opinion. I believe that solar is in the early innings of a very long term and very big league business expansion.

I am not going to go through the whole pro-solar argument again. Put simply, I believe that solar is a very pragmatic part of an energy solution for most nations. Energy security is supported due to the sun's daily free availability and rapidly falling costs of solar power generation.

Another key driver for solar is a desire by nations to slow climate change. Whether you believe in climate change or not, most governments do and are taking action. Solar will very likely be a growing part of the energy mix for decades and will eventually comprise over half of all electricity generation.

The mix for solar will include utility scale, municipal installations, microgrids, commercial and finally residential. While residential solar on rooftops is what most people envision when they think of solar, the other types of installations will stay far ahead of residential for the immediate future due to the more expensive nature of small scale installations.

Energy storage is often cited as a problem for solar. However, good batteries are coming imminently. Lithium batteries are in the lead now as companies like Tesla (TSLA) position to be leaders in energy storage. However, while lithium will be the leader for car batteries, power cells and flow batteries appear likely to surpass lithium for other uses.

Flow batteries seem to make particular sense as they can be made cheap. The drawback is size, but in a garage, warehouse or basement, size is not the concern it is with cars. See these two interesting articles, and others like them, to get a vision of what is coming in energy storage.

The reason that SunPower could be a 10 bagger is a combination of the current share price, which I believe is pricing in the most pessimistic scenario, being at odds with the solar growth rate.

Even in the current environment with doubt regarding solar created by the Trump administration, solar had its best quarter ever in Q2 2017. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, the U.S. solar industry "installed 2,387 megawatts (MW) of solar PV in Q2 2017 to reach 47.1 gigawatts (GW) of total installed capacity, enough to power 9.1 million American homes. This represents an 8% increase over the same quarter last year, and the industry is poised to install more than 12 GW of solar capacity before the end of 2017."

The EIA shows definitively the fast growth rate of solar in the U.S. even in the challenged residential market. The simple idea about this is that solar technology continues to improve while expectations of future rising fossil fuel costs persist.

Globally, solar is growing at a rapid pace as well. Nations such as China and India are making huge commitments to solar as they fight climate change and seek energy security.

According to Greentech Media (a Wood Mackenzie company), "the global solar market hit in 2017—double the amount installed in 2014." Demand from China was a key catalyst as: "Chinese demand exceeded 34 gigawatts last year, pushing global installed solar capacity just over 78 gigawatts. That’s up from the 51 gigawatts of solar installed in 2015, and puts cumulative installed capacity beyond 306 gigawatts worldwide."

The trend around the globe post Paris Climate Agreement is unmistakable; solar will continue to take market share from coal as energy needs increase and coal-fired power plant retirements occur. India, China, Italy, the Netherlands, and others are announcing plans to reduce or completely phase out coal power plants.

Solar will continue to ramp up from a small market share to a larger one, and it is likely to approach 50% of total electric generation by mid-century. That will make the solar companies that survived the two downturns this decade into winners in the next decade in my opinion. SunPower is one of those companies.

SunPower Business View

SunPower is a leader in the solar industry. Their revenue in the quarter ending 7/2/2017 was $341.5 million with a gross margin of 12.2%. Their earnings fell negative again. They exited that quarter with $325 million in cash. A summary of SunPower's second quarter earnings and outlook can be found here.

SunPower's debt is a problem at 3.61 billion. Their current portion of their long-term debt is 426.8 million making their ability to finance themselves tight given the cash position.

As a result of the company's tight financial condition, they are actively looking to monetize residential lease assets and sell their stake in 8point3 Energy, which I cover below.

SunPower's long-term advantage is that it is well-diversified across utility scale solar, commercial and residential. They have also been the leader in solar cell efficiency, although that has not translated into the massive leadership they have sought. Management is now focusing more on cash flow and profitability going forward now that the company has a good footprint in a growing industry. I believe the company should have moved in this direction two or three years ago, but better late than never.

The company is doing well internationally, including major installations in Japan such as the 27 meagwatt Nanao solar plant. Their projects are spread across the globe and spreading with China and India as key growth markets.

"Since 2004, SunPower has designed, constructed, managed and supplied high performance solar power plants around the world. Today, more than 3 gigawatts of solar plants rely on SunPower technology." (Source)

SunPower's long-term strength is a near-term weakness in the current markets as residential sales are suffering. SunPower's residential unit makes up about 46% of Non-GAAP revenue. Residential solar installations are languishing due to the extension of tax incentives under President Obama, which seems counterintuitive, but it removed the incentive to hurry.

Under President Trump tax incentives for solar seem to be in doubt, but if they are canceled with any lead time, then I would expect a surge in installations. Also, long-term, incentives won't be necessary as technology continues its amazing improvements to solar cells, equipment and battery storage.

While SunPower's stand alone financial strength is questionable, it is majority owned by Total, the French oil major. This is the sort of backing that nobody else in solar has. Without it, I would not be so keen on SunPower.

Total's long-term intentions with SunPower are to create a global leader in alternative energy. To that end, they are moving along with continued projects and acquisitions. They recently signed an agreement with EREN RE to expand renewable business as well by subscribing to a €237.5 offering. The deal gives Total five years to take over control of EREN RE.

I bring the EREN deal up to show the commitment of Total to clean energy. I believe that eventually, Total breaks up into at least three companies, including a utility, a "dirty power" company focused on oil and gas, and an alternative energy company. Much like banks broke into "good" and "bad" banks after the financial crisis, I believe that oil and gas companies, in particular the majors, will someday break into "clean" and "dirty" companies. It is essential to Total then that they support a company like SunPower in their portfolio.

Selling 8point3 Energy Stake

As we learned on the August earnings call, SunPower intends to sell its stake in 8point3 Energy. Previously, there had been some discussion that they would keep their stake. This creates an opportunity to monetize a significant asset.

I recently wrote about buying 8point3 Energy shares on its impending sale in an article titled "3 Dividend Stocks With Strategic Growth Catalysts."When this transaction occurs, it will also have positive effects for SunPower.

Depending on a sale price, SunPower stands to realize about $700 to $900 million. Finding a valuation for 8point3 is difficult because it relies on discount rates, cost per watt and what another company might strategically see the value of the assets as.

If the discount rate is lower, then the price of the asset rises. Also, as the value per watt increases, then the price of the asset rises. I believe we are likely to see a discount rate around 7% long-term, but could be slightly higher if we see inflation. The price per watt could be nearly a dollar, but is falling, so more likely approaching 50¢ per watt over time.

There should also be consideration to the value of the land, infrastructure and other hard assets. My calculations fell in the $700 to $900 million range. Feel free to play with a spreadsheet to come up with your own using or adjusting the parameters I just laid out.

A short cut is to look at the current market cap of 8point3 Energy, which is sitting at about $1.2 billion. I think it is at the very conservative edge to expect SunPower to get at least $600 million. I am using $700 million in my analysis of the company based on calculations and the idea that there will be a at least some premium to the current price. Anything above is gravy.

The company has stated that they will use the money primarily for three purposes:

Funding of strategic investments

Retire / refinance 2018 convert

Monetize certain ROFO assets in 2H17

If the sale goes through as expected, the money gives SunPower a lot of strategic optionality. At a minimum it would buy the company time for technology to take what might be the last-needed jump to take solar completely to grid parity versus coal and natural gas.

To Tariff or Not To Tariff

There is currently a Section 201 Trade Action before the U.S. International Trade Commission, which has given a preliminary support to the idea that there ought to be a remedy for a complaint made by Suniva and SolarWorld (OTCPK:SRWRF).

The short story is that those companies believe there is an unfair trade advantage with foreign crystalline silicon photovoltaic solar panel manufacturers. First Solar (FSLR) just broke ranks with the Solar Energy Industries Association, of which it is a board member, and is now publicly supporting the complaint.

First Solar's support of the complaint is purely self-interested as it uses thin-film panels and would gain a competitive advantage for potentially four years, which is the proposed length of potential sanctions on foreign silicon panel makers. A more detailed description of the action is given here by Greentech Media.

Here I would also interject that First Solar, which is also on my Very Short List, is a good companion buy as it does thrash SunPower on many key metrics and is the other side of this trade action. First Solar is a stock that I recommended around $30 per share to subscribers, but now trades at about $48. My current analysis is that SunPower represents more upside with little downside due to current sell-off prices - in other words, valuation favors SunPower right now versus First Solar shares.

I expect that there will be sanctions imposed. However, despite the Trump administration's eagerness to impose sanctions on something that would put a shot across China's bow, there are a lot of good-paying jobs at stake. I am certain that the administration does not want to create a new group of disaffected labor like the coal miners at the other end of the spectrum. I expect the sanctions will be minimal, but trumpeted loudly.

SunPower announces earnings on November 2nd. Any beat would be viewed favorably at this point, but the size of the 201 Trade Action will weigh heavier later in the month.

Technical Picture and Trades

Technical and quantitative trend analysis are the fourth leg in my Core 4 Investing Method. Sunpower is at a key technical level. It has been drifting down since the end of July. The 50-day moving average is just about to hit the 200-day moving average. The RSI is also a shade under 30 which represents an oversold condition.

The Chaikin money flow, which is similar to an oscillator that moves above and below the zero line, is still negative, but it is rising. If it becomes a positive number again, that will represent inflows into the stock, meaning demand for the stock and implies a strong likelihood of a rising stock price.

There is a good chance based on the fundamentals discussed above that we are about to see a reversal back to the upside. The key risk is that the 200-day moving average is breached and there is another leg down.

If another leg down occurs, it will not be much lower or sustained for long in my opinion and would represent an opportunity to take leverage on a rebound via LEAPs. There is no relevant support below the 200-day moving average in my opinion, so the stock simply becomes a judgment on the viability of the business and a valuation exercise which I view favorably in the intermediate and long-term.

The volatility in the short-term is an opportunity in my opinion. The negative potential impact of the 201 Trade Action case appears to be fully or nearly fully priced in and the positive future prospects are being ignored by the market. This is not an unusual occurrence. Markets often fully price in the short-term and deeply discount the long-term. I believe that is the case now with SunPower shares.

I am a buyer of SunPower shares in single digit share prices.

I am also a seller of cash-secured puts. The puts I am looking to sell now are:

$7 December 15th puts for over 75¢ - which I am happy to have these assigned to me.

$6 January 19th puts for over 65¢ - which I am also happy to have assigned to me.

I am looking to sell both puts as that allows me to essentially average into the stock over time at different prices.

If SunPower shares fall to around $5 per share, then I will look at a LEAP strategy to amplify intermediate term gains.

To learn about options, visit the CBOE Education Center which is a wonderful resource for these important investment tools.

