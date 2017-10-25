Should Investors Buy The Drop In Enterprise Product Partners?

I break down the recent news and give my thoughts on the stock, which now yields close to 7%.

Investors seem to be disappointed in the announcement, as shares have sold off a bit to $25, down by approximately 5%.

EPD data by YCharts

Recent Stock Price: $25.04

Units Outstanding: 2.15 billion

Market Cap: $54.26 billion

Yield: 6.69%

I recently added to my position in Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) following a drop in the share price from $26 to $25. With its yield close to 7%, I couldn't resist adding to my position. Along with Phillips 66 Partners, (PSXP), Magellan Midstream (MMP), and Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP), this is one of my largest holdings in my non-gold portfolio.

A quick note on EPD: It is a master limited partnership, so dividends are referred to as distributions, and shares as units. Like other MLPs, profits generated by the company are only taxed when unitholders in the partnership receive distributions; this is a huge advantage to MLPs like Enterprise, which pays no corporate income tax (unitholders are only personally liable for income taxes on their portions of the MLP's earnings). And if you own Enterprise or any other MLP, you'll need a file schedule K-1 (speak with your accountant or tax professional for further information if needed).

Enterprise recently sold off likely due to its Oct. 12 announcement, in which it declared a quarterly distribution of $.4225 per common unit, or $1.69 per unit annualized.

This was just a .6% increase from its prior distribution of $.42, which is perhaps why some investors were disappointed and sold units. Annually, this would represent growth of just 2.4%.

However, when looking at a one-year timeframe, the distribution represented a 4.3% increase from Q3 2016, and this was the 53rd consecutive quarterly increase from the company. This is impressive since Enterprise has increased the payout through some tough times in 2008-2010. The slower distribution growth also makes sense for reasons I'll discuss below.

EPD data by YCharts

(Credit: Enterprise Investor Fact Sheet)

Enterprise has indicated that this small level of distribution growth should be the norm for the next few years; the company says it will aim to grow the distribution at $.0025 per unit, per quarter, for all of 2018, and then will reassess the growth rate for 2019, as it looks at "alternatives" for returning capital to investors, which could mean other investment opportunities, or even buybacks, if units continue to trade at a discount.

In my opinion, this small distribution announcement by Enterprise is not a cause of concern for me and shouldn't be for other investors.

Despite the small increase, the stock still yields close to 7%, which is among the highest yield of its peers - Magellan Midstream yields 5.35%, while the Global X MLP and energy infrastructure ETF (MLPX) yields 6% - and its fee-based business model will likely continue to provide strong cash flow to maintain this yield.

You'll see in the above YChart that its yield has reached levels not seen since early 2016, and prior to that, the period between 2008-2010 during the oil bear market. I'll add that its distribution was never cut during this timeframe, despite the oil price crash.

Enterprise's total assets have grown at an impressive 25% compound annual growth rate dating back to its IPO, while quarterly cash distributions have grown by 7% annually during that timeframe, as you'll see above.

The company's distribution is well-covered by its distributable cash flow (money available to be paid to investors as distributions), which, last quarter, totaled $1.051 billion, and provided 1.2X coverage of the distribution, with $145 million cash flow retained. Over the past 12 months, $635 million in distributable cash flow has been retained.

Distributable cash flow is on pace to exceed last year's total of $4.1 billion, as the company has reported $2.2 billion in DCF for the first six months of 2017.

(A look at Enterprise's major growth projects from 2017-2019. Credit: Enterprise corporate presentation)

Meanwhile, the slower distribution growth should help fund the company's $9 billion in growth projects that will be completed from 2017-2020, with cash flow from these projects providing the next phase of growth for the company.

A reminder that from 1998 to 2017, Enterprise spent $38 billion on its growth projects, and spent $26 billion on major acquisitions, and once you reach the current size Enterprise has reached, it definitely gets harder to grow distributions at a 10%+ annual pace.

The company's balance sheet also remains a strength, with total available liquidity of $4.1 billion as of June 30, 2017, and it has a Moody's/S&P credit rating of Baa1/BBB+, which is among the best of its peers. Slower distribution growth should only help this.

The bottom line: I'll take a stable 6.7% yield any day of the week over a smaller MLP or oil stock that pays a 3%-4% yield and is growing the distribution at a faster, yet less stable pace than Enterprise. And I think the distribution will likely pick up the pace once Enterprise has funded and completed its $9 billion in growth projects by 2020. Of course, higher oil and gas prices may also result in additional cash flow and distribution growth for Enterprise.

This is remains a real solid long-term buy and hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, PSX, MMP, ARLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.