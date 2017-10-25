What's Going On In The Bond Market?

The third possibility has to do with Mr. Trump's appointment of someone other than Janet Yellen as Chair of the Fed's Board of Governors, someone that would raise rates faster.

There seem to be three scenarios leading to such a market with two being a rising inflation rate and an European Central Bank that goes off quantitative easing.

The bond market has turned around, and now, people are saying that yields could go higher relatively quickly.

Wednesday morning, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond hit 2.45 percent. This was a security that early in September was around 2.05 percent.

Daniel Kruger and Sam Goldfarb write in the Wall Street Journal that "Breaching 2.4 percent marks a milestone for the bond market, some analysts said."

Gennadiy Goldberg, a Treasury strategist at TD Securities is quoted in the Wall Street Journal as saying "It's a market at a precipice. It's making a lot of people perk up and notice that we're at a potential turning point."

Much the same was said in the middle of March when the yield on the 10-year Treasury closed above 2.60 percent. Even Bill Gross…the "bond king"…stated that bond yields hitting this level may represent a tipping point. Once the 2.60 percent level was breached, the market, Mr. Gross said, might take off to higher levels.

And, what happened?

By the first of April, the yield on the 10-year was below 2.40 percent. So much for a "tipping point." Then, the yield continued to fall during the summer to reach the low in September.

In March, the bond market was reflecting two things. First, there was an increase in inflationary expectations. After Mr. Trump's election last November and his talks about tax reform, tax cuts, and infrastructure spending, inflationary expectations took off.

Before last fall's election, the inflationary expectations built into the 10-year Treasury yield were below 1.70 percent. By March, the number had risen by about 40 basis points so that inflationary expectations almost reached 2.10 percent.

A second factor also contributed to the rise in the bond yields. With Mr. Trump's election to become president, foreign, "risk averse", monies seemed to be leaving the United States. As a consequence, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury Inflation Protected securities rose from about 10 basis points, or 0.10 percent, just before the election to slightly below 60 basis points, 0.60 percent, in the middle of March.

Between March and early September, inflationary expectations backed off as it became apparent that many of Mr. Trump's proposals for economic stimulus were not going to be enacted anytime soon. In that early September period, inflationary expectations dropped off to around 1.80 percent, a drop of between 25 basis points and 30 basis points.

Furthermore, it appeared as if the flow of funds out of the United States slowed down and this resulted in the yield on the 10-year TIPS falling by about 30 basis points to just below 0.30 percent.

So, what has happened since that early September time period.

Well, inflationary expectations have increased by about 10 basis points to around 1.90 percent, and the yield on the 10-year TIPS has increased by almost 20 basis points to trade around 0.50 percent.

What seems to have changed in the past month or so?

Well, Mr. Kruger and Mr. Goldfarb argue in the Wall Street Journal cited above that some of the rise is due to the Federal Reserve confirming that it will continue to pursue its signaled interest rate increases. The Fed has signaled that it will raise its policy rate in December 2017 and then increase the rate three more times in 2018.

The implication here is that the economy is expected to continue to grow satisfactorily through 2018 and that Mr. Trump is likely to see some progress on his tax reform proposals, which are expected to positively impact economic growth. Because Fed officials accept this analysis, they are willing, at this time, to proceed with the signaled rate increases.

Second, however, Mr. Kruger and Mr. Goldfarb focus on what the future holds for the European Central Bank. The ECB is in the process of deciding just what it is going to do about reducing its current efforts at quantitative easing. The ECB is thinking about reducing the amount of bonds its purchases each month.

Mr. Kruger and Mr. Goldfarb write "There could be 'some kind of tantrum,' reminiscent of the 2013 jump in yields related to the Fed's tapering of bond purchases, should the ECB surprise investors with a decision that threatens to send yields sharply higher."

Also, the start of "tapering" by the ECB could be interpreted that the eurozone economies were sufficiently recovered so that the "risk averse" monies planted in the US could continue to return to Europe. This action, as I have earlier documented, could lead to further increases in the yield on TIPS.

A final suggestion of why the yield on the 10-year Treasury has risen has to do with the forthcoming nomination by Mr. Trump of a new chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Specifically, the suggestion is that many investors think that Mr. Trump could nominate a replacement for Ms. Yellen who would quicken the pace of interest rate increases.

Note: Elsewhere I have argued that Mr. Trump would really not want to replace Ms. Yellen with a person that "would quicken the pace of interest rate increases." A Fed chair that accelerates the speed of interest rates increases might have an impact on the term structure of interest rates, which would not be healthy at all for the stock market.

This seems to be what is impacting the bond market psyche these days. A bet on whether or not interest rates are to go higher…to 2.60 percent for the 10-year Treasury…or more…seems to depend upon your feeling about the future of inflation, the actions of the European Central Bank, and upon who is going to become the Fed chair in February 2018.

I believe that inflation is not going to break out anytime soon and that the ECB will tend to be modest in its tapering, not wanting to set off any "tapering tantrum" like the United States experience, and that President Trump will select a Fed chair that will not push to accelerate increases in the Fed's policy rate of interest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.