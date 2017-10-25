10% Dividend Yield Is Scarier Than Any Halloween Monster

What kind of an investor are you?

My job is to make you an informed one. I love my job. My job is to make people money. Keep that in mind as you read about Annaly Capital Management (NLY). The company does not have an inherently flawed portfolio. The issue is simple: The stock is massively overpriced and the dividend isn’t sustainable in the long term.

Mortgage REITs make their money on spreads. The issue is that simple. The only way to make more money when spreads are bad is to ramp up leverage. Ramping up leverage results in massively more risk. So stop for a moment and take a look at current spreads:

This is not good. Spreads are lowering, but the companies that use the spreads are seeing higher prices.

The underlying problem is that earnings and dividends will not rise. Let me repeat that: Earnings and dividends will not rise. If you want to focus on GAAP net income, then you are ignoring the fundamental operations of the company. If you want to focus on core EPS, then you need to adjust for how the hedging costs are flowing through the income statement. They are deliberately excluding them from core earnings.

Now, if you’d like to focus on the reason NLY is so expensive, then let’s continue:

As you can notice from the high-yield option-adjusted spread chart from above, the spread stinks. It’s not quite the worst of the past decade, but it is very close. It might seem like the movement between early 2016 and today isn’t large, but that is only because of 2009 distorting the scale. Let’s look at the last 5 years:

The difference between those spreads is absolutely massive. They peaked out at nearly 3 times the current level. Because credit spreads are so obscenely thin, income investors are turning anywhere they can for a higher yield. In the absence of suitable junk bond yields, many investors are flocking to mortgage REITs. Consequently, the price becomes inflated. That is a huge problem when the dividends are less than perfectly sustainable.

Why Are Dividends Unsustainable for Most mREIT Common Shares?

Here’s a chart that really simplifies the way spreads are impacted:

That’s nearly 3 decades of the comparison. Perhaps it seems like the current spread is about average? Maybe, but that would primarily be because spread was so tight from 2006 to 2008 and leading up to the first recession at the turn of the century.

Consider the spreads over the last 5 years:

The first box demonstrates the widening that slaughtered book values. The mREITs were running light on hedges and it was a significant movement higher in interest rates. The second box shows the spreads shrinking in early 2016, which coincided with the decline in the S&P 500 and the wider high-yield option-adjusted spreads. The result was the cratering of mREIT share prices. Many touched discounts as large as 30% to book value.

Now many mortgage REITs are trading at premiums to book value, but how are the spreads? On a very general basis, a wider spread means the mREIT can earn more for taking on more duration risk. In this case, we can see the reward for taking on duration risk is pretty bad. That means mREITs would need to run lighter on hedges or heavier on leverage just to earn the same amount they earned in prior periods. Combine that with many mREITs losing a chunk of BV in the movement following the presidential elections and there is less equity available to leverage. Annaly leverages most of their equity into the agency MBS portfolio:

What does this mean for NLY?

With dreadful spreads, it should be no surprise I want large discounts on mREITs. The market has gone precisely the opposite direction and awarded many of them premiums to book value. With the thinner high-yield spreads, it takes even more work to find any respectable margin of safety on the preferred shares.

If you’re invested in NLY, why? Is it because you see the stock growing? Is it because you’re looking at historical values? Understand that these values are usually irrelevant. What is important is how close the mortgage REIT is trading to BV (book value) per share. As long as Annaly Capital is trading at a premium they will continue to issue new shares again and again and again. Let me stress that this is entirely the correct move from NLY. It is what they should be doing. However, it is hiding the fact that they cannot cover the dividend without issuing the new shares.

Does Annaly care about shareholders?

No.

No is the short answer. The long as is that Annaly Capital Management loves issuing new shares. Management only benefits from issuing new shares since it dramatically increases annual management fee revenues. Their decisions clearly followed the money. Why do I have such an issue with this? Because NLY management is raking in 9 figures. We are dealing in the hundreds of millions. Management refused to buy back shares when NLY was trading at a discount. NLY even had a program to repurchase shares:

Notice the red box. NLY didn’t even come close to repurchasing all those shares. This was terrible for shareholders. If management had shareholders in mind, repurchasing shares was a no-brainer.

A mortgage REIT does not issue debt to repurchase shares.

They sell off extremely liquid assets, such as agency fixed-rate RMBS, which are among the most liquid assets on earth. Assuming 7 to 1 debt to equity, management would sell off $8 billion in assets, pay down debts by $7 billion, and use the other $1 billion to repurchase stock. The financial structure remains the same, but each share has more equity. Because the financial structure is unchanged (same leverage), each share has more assets as well. The result is an immediate increase in net interest income per share. This is the fundamentals of how a mortgage REIT works. They are not like a traditional business. Most business are investing in illiquid assets. Because a mortgage REIT’s assets are generally highly liquid, they can simply sell assets and repurchase their stock at a discount.

Further, Annaly essentially bragged about issuing new equity:

This new equity creates around $22 million in income for management annually. That income to management is an expense to shareholders.

NLY continued to trade at a premium, and they just issued new shares:

If we’re just accounting for the 65 million shares at $12 each we’re looking at about another $12 million for management annually.

Who’s buying Annaly Capital?

I believe the major buyers here are retail, not institutions. Unless, of course, you want to count a passive ETF with zero discretionary allocations as being "institutional".

Fundamentals

I’ve gone over the fundamentals of how mortgage REITs work. In essence, they should trade somewhat close to book value. In some cases, trading at a premium or discount makes sense depending on the mREIT environment and management. If you believe NLY’s management is currently worth a premium, then my condolences for the future death of your money. It could happen soon, or it could be well down the road if management can continue to issue new equity.

The fundamental truth

Here is how Annaly is hiding the death of their dividend. Note: This is an extremely important concept. Annaly Capital is paying dividends using book value. The environment stinks for mortgage REITs. For a few quarters, many mortgage REITs can hide not being able to sustain dividends (not including a material interest rate change). If your plan is to hold Annaly for years, your stock and dividends are going to be decimated.

Fundamentals are what guide a company long term. Short-term is market irrationality (volatility). On a long-term basis, this is the “growth” of Annaly Capital Management:

Fundamental analysis is akin to watching the direction of a man on a walk. The stock price is akin to a dog on a walk. The dog can run north and south to his heart's desire so long as it does not exceed the range of the leash. If you know where the man is going, you know where the dog will end up also. The dog cannot run north infinitely. The man will eventually drag the dog back on course.

What should you do?

Sell NLY for a better investment. Altria Group (MO) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) are just a couple options trading at massively better valuations.

Unless an investor knows of a catalyst, NLY is not worth shorting. You’re required to pay the dividends to the owner of the stock. Annaly Capital has a 10% dividend yield. If the stock returns negative 3% adjusted for all dividends over the next three years, it was a terrible stock to be long but also a poor stock to be short. I need a precise catalyst for a short rating to work. Opportunity cost is very material. Plenty of good options among mall REITs and occasionally great choices in preferred shares or baby bonds. Taubman Centers (TCO) and Simon Property Group (SPG), to name a couple of mall REITs. Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) have both seen their prices drop recently.

Dividends

The reason to invest in NLY is for the dividends. It is not because it can be used as a “growth” stock. I urge you to choose a much better price point to buy in. NLY has seen a significant price jump over the last year. Historically, NLY’s dividends have seen some ups and downs:

Mortgage REITs are going to see continued pressure with bad spreads. Annaly’s dividend is inevitably going to get cut – it’s just a matter of time. The price has climbed too high and any material catalyst will mean massive losses for investors (and a dividend cut). Part of my job is to know if an investment is sustainable or if it’s a terrible investment, like Wheeler (WHLR):

Conclusion

The mortgage REIT sector is massively overvalued. OAS spreads are how Annaly makes money and they are currently awful. When Annaly is trading at an exceptionally high price-to-book ratio, it is not a time to buy. With the current market environment, it is time to sell and wait for a massively better price. Annaly has encouraged this premium through their presentations and carefully picked time periods. The common stock is overvalued, but the company is not at risk of collapse. There should simply be a correction in the common share price and an impending dividend cut. Since Annaly is trading at a premium (and can issues new shares for management’s revenue), I expect them to postpone the dividend cut as long as possible. However, the dividend is eventually going to be on the chopping block.

The preferred shares of NLY are solid. A correction in the common share price should have a fairly minor impact on the preferred shares.

