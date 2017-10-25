The Pros And Cons To Investing In Extendicare

By Lars Moffatt

As investors search for stocks that have great growth potential, the health care sector is definitely a very appealing place to start one's search. In Canada, the health care sector is beginning to grow tremendously as the country enters into an era where a larger portion of their population is in the elder senior demographic. For investors, this means that the health care sector is expanding and will continue to grow in the near future, as new retirees enter long-term care homes and require additional services. Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) is one of Canada's premier long-term care corporations, and as the older demographic continues to grow, it have the opportunity to grow and become a company of higher value for any investor. This article will study Extendicare's business model, earnings, growth potential, and comparisons.

Business Overview

Extendicare is a Canadian corporation that is headquartered in Markham, Ontario, Canada. Despite most of their operations being dominant in the long-term health care sector, it also have operations in retirement living, home health care, workplace health and wellness, Group purchasing (subsidiary is SGP Purchasing Power Network) and management & consulting (subsidiary is Extendicare Assist). One important aspect of this company is it now only operates in Canada. Extendicare has had previous experience operating in the United States (subsidiary was named Extendicare International Inc.), but these operations were discontinued and the company is now focusing on all business north of the border.

Extendicare is the largest private-sector operator of long-term care centers in Canada, where it is also one of the largest corporations in the private sector for in-home health care. With over 114 centers owned and operated by the company, of these the company own 58 long-term care facilities and 7 retirement communities, serving over 14,000 residents across the country. Their purchasing power network also allowed them to provide services to their third-party clients, which totaled another 44,700 residents.

Source: Extendicare 2017 Shareholders report - Second Quarter

One thing that I really like about operations of long-term care/retirement homes in Canada is that much of their operation income is received from government funding. Although I'm not a huge fan of companies of who receive a large portion of their funding from the government, this is a key aspect in long-term health care that is extremely attractive (revenue wise). No individual in Canada is refused long-term care because they are unable to pay for the services, and the portion of what the resident/merchant pays is based on their disposable income. Therefore, if anything was ever to happen and the individual could not pay for these services, the government will step in and assist with the financing.

Long story short, their income is almost always guaranteed. In some provinces such as Ontario, these facilities can also increase their revenues in some of their units if the company provides higher accommodations - these would include private and semi-private rooms. One thing Extendicare is looking to do is currently increase the number of these semi-private/private rooms in order to increase their revenue per unit.

Growth Prospects

Before we identify their earnings, it is important to know that due to their discontinued operations, the company experienced a net loss in their second quarter of 2017 and a very weak net income in the first quarter. The company is still working out some of the legal obligations as well as losses that the company has incurred due to the cancellation of most of their operations in the United States, but these are not expected to be costs that will continue for years. The company posted a net loss per share of $0.26, which was caused by a loss of $0.37 in their discontinued operations. Therefore, when looking at the positive side, the company posted a small EPS of $0.11 for the second quarter and first quarter in its continued operations.

The following chart depicts Extendicare's EPS from 2010 to 2016. These earnings reflect all losses on discontinued operations, sale and gain from uncommon sources and other income/loss that is not part of their daily operations.

Source: Data from 2010-16 Earnings Per Share - Extendicare Annual Reports

With this chart showing earnings per share since 2010, investing in the company looks dangerous due to their inconsistent performance. The company lost 32.9 million in revenue this quarter due to realized losses from the sale of their intangible assets from the sale of their U.S business, which was written off and as a result the company posted a loss for the second quarter. Other than this, if you look at Extendicare's continued operations income, the company made a small 9 million dollars, which although is not outstanding is still a positive.

The following chart shows adjusted earnings which reflect more of their continuing operations. These do not count losses/earnings from their uncommon revenues/losses.

Source: YCharts

This chart gives us more of an idea of how Extendicare is really doing in regards to operating gain/loss. Figures indicate the company is performing not as well in comparison to pre-2009; however, Extendicare is still posting fairly mild earnings year-per-year, which is a good sign. Extendicare has also continued to grow their NOI for their continuing operations over the last few years, which is a definite positive if you are an investor who is looking for a turnaround of the company in the long run.

Source: 2016 Extendicare Annual Report

Another prospective thought about Extendicare is their recent expansion that is still ongoing. Since October 2015, the company has acquired six retirement communities, with three new retirement communities being built and opened between the fourth quarter of 2017 and the fourth quarter of 2019. These nine acquisitions/developments are great indication that the company is headed in the right direction as it prepares to aggressively grow in the future.

Source: 2017 Second-Quarter Extendicare Financial Results

Another factor for their future growth that cannot be ignored is Canada's change in demographics. As the year's continue, baby-boomers will head for retirement and finally retirement homes, indicating that there is a strong ability to grow in the future as their will be a much higher demand for long-term care facilities, in-home care and retirement communities.

Competitive Advantage and Recession Performance

One great advantage in the Canadian health care industry is that there are very few competitors in the long-term care sector, where luckily if any do merge into the market, there is healthy room for everyone to share the pot of increased wealth as Canada's aging population continues.

Extendicare compares to other Canadian long-term care corporations as follows:

It is key to note that there are other Canadian corporations that are involved with long-term care facilities. However, many of these corporations are more in the business of leasing and renting of their owned properties to long-term care companies, so they were not compared in this chart. Chartwell (OTC:CWSRF), Extendicare and Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF) have more of a focus on their operations within these facilities, and will be used as fair comparable corporations.

In comparison to other long-term care corporations, Extendicare has the lowest P/E ratio and the highest dividend yield. The company also has the highest price-to book value, however much of this would be caused by much of their capital being financed through banks. This indicates that much of their company is leveraged, which indicates in additional risk factor for the stock.

Extendicare also provides a monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.48 yearly), which is also very attractive. This company has stayed strong with giving this dividend payout ratio out over the last few years and it does not appear that the company will lower it any time soon. Overall, it should be not forgotten that Extendicare is also the largest Canadian long-term care facilitator, and despite that there are other potential future competitors, the market will continue to expand as the number of elder's continue to enter into Canadian long-term care/retirement services.

Extendicare performed during the 2007-09 recession as follows:

2006 Adjusted Diluted Earnings - $0.39 EPS

2007 Adjusted Diluted Earnings - $0.87 EPS

2008 Adjusted Diluted Earnings - (loss) $0.16 EPS

2009 Adjusted Diluted Earnings - $0.91 EPS

2010 Adjusted Diluted Earnings - $0.47 EPS

Despite the fact that Extendicare's earnings fluctuate mildly throughout the recession, their sector income is much more guaranteed as their operations are funded by provincial and federal governments. Although Extendicare is slightly recession-receptive, it is less receptive than many organizations in the retail or airline sector as their income is less dependent on disposable income.

Valuation in Comparison to S&P 500

The S&P 500 metrics are as follows:

Price-to-book value (As of Oct. 24, 2017) - 3.27

Price-to-earnings ratio ( As of Oct. 24, 2017) - 25.62

In comparison, Extendicare has a higher price-to-book value and a lower price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the S&P 500. This indicates that the company is undervalued if you base your investment on price-to earnings ratio. Any investor should note that Extendicare's price-to-book value is almost double of the S&P 500, which increases the risk of the stock.

Final Thoughts

Overall, despite the fact that the company is slightly overvalued in comparison to the price-to-book value of the S&P 500, Extendicare has provided a great monthly dividend that is expected to continue to follow suit in the future. Extendicare has shown that the company also plans to continue to look in expanding their company through developments and acquisitions, where from six new homes have been acquired in the last 24 months and three more are expected to be finalized by fourth quarter of 2019. Selling off all of the American operations was also very smart, as the company can now focus north of the border on a market that needs immediate attention.

Their overvaluing in comparison to the S&P 500 is something to be concerned about, but Extendicare still appears to be a fair investment if you are holding for the long haul. In my mind, their growth prospects, the business sector the company operates in (being in such demand in the future), and the fairly generous monthly dividend at just over 5% are indications that investments into Extendicare will only become more and more valuable over time -- as long as it can continue to lower its leverage from extensive bank loans in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXETF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.