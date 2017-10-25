The Baltic Dry Index Rises To Its Highest Level Since 2014

The Baltic Dry Index (BDI) is a measure of freight rates for shipping dry bulk commodities around the world on ocean-going vessels of certain sizes. While the BDI does not represent the entire freight market, it is a benchmark instrument when it comes to measuring demand for shipping industrial raw materials from points of production to consumption.

The level of the Baltic Dry Index is often a function of economic expansion or contraction around the world. During periods of economic growth, infrastructure building tends to increase demand for the raw materials that are basic building blocks for construction. At these times, production of essential industrial commodities increases to meet accelerating demand. Therefore, the flow of commodities like copper from major production areas like Chile to consumption hubs like China increases. When the business activity accelerates, the demand for shipping increases and freight rates move to the upside. During times when economies are contracting, demand for commodities tends to decline which causes production to slow. Economic contraction decreases the demand for raw materials and freight rates tend to move to the downside as a result. Over recent months we have witnessed rising industrial commodities prices, and freight rates have been increasing, most recently to the highest level since 2014.

A rally in industrial commodities

Over recent months we have seen the prices of many industrial commodities soar, and while some have come back down to earth, others remain close to or at highs. It is likely that China had been buying raw materials in the lead up to their Party Congress that took place on starting on Oct. 18. China is the world's leading commodities consumer, and when China buys, prices tend to move to the upside. We have seen rallies in almost all industrial raw materials over recent months.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of NYMEX nearby crude oil futures illustrates, the energy commodity rallied from lows of $42.05 per barrel on June 21 to its current level of just above $52 per barrel. Crude oil is the commodity that powers the world, and when it comes to construction projects, energy is a primary input in building infrastructure around the world. At the same time, another critical commodity, wood, has been rallying since September 2015. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of CME lumber futures shows that the raw material has been making higher lows and higher highs since September 2015. The most recent high came on this Monday, Oct. 23, when the price reached and closed at its highest price since 2004 at $435.60 per 1,000 board feet after trading as high as $444.40. Most construction projects require wood in some form and demand for the commodity has been soaring leading to it to rally to the highest level in thirteen years.

So far in 2017, the best-performing commodities sector has been in the industrial work as nonferrous metals have led the pack.

Base metal prices soar

Through the first three quarters of 2017, base metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange had moved over 16% higher, and so far in Q4 most prices are even higher than their end of Q3 closing levels. The prices of aluminum, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin are all higher on the year. Perhaps the most closely-watched in the sector is the red metal, copper. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of COMEX copper futures shows, the nonferrous metal has rallied from $1.9355 per pound in January 2016 to its most recent high of $3.2595 on Oct. 16. Copper had pulled back and was trading at just under $2.90 per pound on Sept. 22, but it powered to the upside and the highest level since 2014 and was trading around the $3.19 per pound level on Oct. 25.

Iron ore rallies and fails

Iron ore is the primary ingredient in steel, which is a construction essential and a bellwether commodity for economic growth.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of December iron ore futures highlights, the price increased from lows of $51.65 on June 13 to highs of $74.03 on Sept. 5. The price has come back down to the $61.67 level but remains $10 or over 19% above the June lows.

The BDI explodes higher

With most of the industrial commodities posting gains, it should come as no surprise that demand for shipping dry bulk commodities around the world has been soaring. Source: BDIY Quote - Baltic Dry Index

The BDI has rallied from 820 on July 10 to its most recent high at 1588 on Oct. 25. The freight index was trading at the highest level since 2014. The BDI has appreciated by over 93% since July, and that is because of buying in the raw materials sector and is a commentary on the health and well-being of global economic conditions.

Demand reflects an improvement in the global economy

All evidence points to the fact that China was buying industrial commodities going into their Party Congress. At the same time, in the U.S., interest rates have been rising since December 2015. In Europe, it may not be long before rates begin to increase from negative forty basis points and the ECB starts to taper their quantitative easing program which is scheduled to conclude at the end of 2017. Equities are rising around the world, and while the geopolitical landscape remains a minefield with potential problems around the globe, economic conditions have improved, and optimism for the future is high.

The Baltic Dry Index at 1588 is at the highest level since March 2014 as are many base metals prices. The demand for shipping commodities from points of production to consumption is telling us that while China has been a major buyer of raw materials over recent months, the phenomenon is not limited to the Asian nation. The BDI is an economic indicator, and in many ways, it is an inflationary gauge. While the U.S. Fed probably does not monitor freight rates when making inflation projections, they should as the index provides insight into the demand for the commodities that often are the best indicators of inflationary pressures on the global economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.