Tesla Muzzling Model 3 Buyers

Since the first Model 3's were handed over to employee buyers in late July, rumors have been rampant of restrictions being demanded by Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) It would be perfectly understandable if Tesla was giving these cars to employees to test drive and evaluate. But they aren't. Tesla continues to insist current buyers are paying full retail just like any other outsider. That being the case, what gives Tesla any authority to dictate terms to these buyers?

It took weeks for buyers to even post photos proudly displaying their new cars. So far photos are pretty much all we are getting. The reasons behind this are becoming clear. I have conducted confidential discussions with a couple of these early buyers. I can disclose the following from what they are being told in early conversations with their assigned Delivery Specialist, or what they are having to actually sign ahead of their delivery:

1) Buyers are restricted from posting anything negative on social media. Obviously, this would require any postings to be traceable back to the buyer which could prove problematic for Tesla. But it seems to have been effective since you can find very little on the Model 3 on social media forums. The largest amount of information is being posted from third-party vendors like OCDetailing in Fremont, CA. OCD has posted a number of good Model 3 videos on You-Tube. Here is an example.

2) Buyers must retain ownership of their Model 3 for at least one year. This one hopefully has some caveats that would deal with a changing financial situation, such as a family job loss, transfer, etc. California has a similar 30-month ownership requirement in order to retain any subsidies received. Otherwise, the state could clawback the $2,500-$5,000 EV subsidy. But since these early buyers were not given any discounts whatsoever from Tesla, it might be easily challenged. One obvious reason for this requirement seems to be keeping these cars out of third-party hands like journalists or competing manufacturers.

3) Buyers are prohibited from selling their Model 3 for more than the original purchase price. This is one of the wildest demands made by Tesla. Unless we have suddenly changed the laws in this country we are still an open market country. Prices are controlled by the buying public. If someone is willing to pay more than the original purchase price, congrats to the seller. What is Tesla going to do? Send someone to your home to check you still have your car? This becomes really difficult to enforce with family members.

We have already seen this in action. The first seller tested the market at $150,000. But the Craigslist listing quickly vanished. Public listings are going to be tough since the VIN must be disclosed and that makes it simple for Tesla to determine who is selling a car. Other ads have followed as reported in an article from Electrek.com here.

This gets really crazy when it comes to enforcement. Not only does Tesla threaten employees with disciplinary action up to and including termination, they threaten the future buyer! Here is a copy of a portion of the actual form buyers are being required to sign.

So Tesla is actually threatening to "reduce or disable" a second buyer's purchased car! Seriously? How on earth could this be legal in this country? Retaliatory actions by a manufacturer towards a product legally purchased by a buyer!? God forbid Tesla does something stupid that results in an accident.

Were the recent firings a shot over the bow?

Tesla recently fired hundreds of employees. Tesla said they were for "poor performance". However, in recent press articles quoting some of the fired employees, there are claims employees were called by phone or emailed not to return to work. No exit interviews explaining Tesla's decision were conducted. Prior performance reviews were glowing. So what happened to change Tesla's perception?

Was part of this action to alert Model 3 buyers that Tesla could easily terminate any of them for rules violations? There is little doubt employee-owners are taking Tesla's threats seriously.

The terminations have now spread to Solar City where at least 200 more employees have been let go. CNBC today is reporting many of those employees were equally blindsided. The firings have now triggered a protest in Fremont.

Conclusion

Tesla is pushing the legal limits of force that can be exercised over employees here in the U.S. In the last few months we are seeing an increasingly aggressive posture by Tesla towards its employees. It has not gone unnoticed by the NLRB. The organization already slapped Tesla with a complaint in late August for how it reacted to employees interested in union organization.

California makes employee dismissals very difficult. Proper documentation of poor performance, corrective actions taken or offered, and further documentation of the failure of these corrective action efforts are mandatory to support a subsequent termination. The penalties for failing this process can be legal fees, back wages, and even punitive damages awards by way of "wrongful termination" lawsuits. As a former California employer myself, I can tell you if Tesla employees' claims of being blind-sided by these firings prove accurate, Tesla could be looking at huge amounts of cash wasted on settlements. Properly documented layoffs would have been a much better approach if they were looking to reduce their headcount.

Top management missteps just seem to keep on coming. Next Wednesday's conference call should be a real eye-opener. If investors thought today's price action was bad, then they need to buckle up for next week. A much better option would be to sell ahead of earnings. That was also my recommendation at $360 which was $35 ago.

