Peabody Energy: An Undervalued Play On A Stabilizing Coal Market

Peabody Energy (BTU) is an undervalued play on the stabilizing global coal market. After recently emerging from bankruptcy on April 3rd, BTU has a much improved balance sheet and high-margin operations. The global power generation market is currently undergoing a shift back to coal due to natural gas's increasing role in industrial uses and rising power generation costs. The United States is projected to see a significant increase in natural gas demand. The EIA projects that through 2021 demand for U.S. natural gas will increase by 5.4 trillion cubic feet (tcf), with 4.6 tcf in demand coming from exports and 0.8 tcf in demand coming from the industrial sector, while production will only increase by 4.4 tcf.

This increased demand, coupled with cleaner coal-fired power generation, will lead to stable demand for coal in the U.S. power generation market as natural gas becomes more expensive. In the global seaborne market, demand will steadily increase for thermal and met coal as emerging economies in Southeast Asia and India will need met coal for steel production and cannot afford more expensive, cleaner energy sources like natural gas.

These market dynamics will cause coal's global market share to enter a new normal as industry studies and the EIA both project that coals market share will stabilize around 29%-30% through 2030. Given BTU's focus on high operating margins and a stabilizing coal market, BTU will generate significant free cash flow for the foreseeable future. Based on current guidance, I estimate that normalized earnings in 2018 will be $1.56 per share with $6.13 in free cash flow per share.

Currently, the earnings and free cash flow picture is distorted by bankruptcy-related charges and management's debt reduction initiative; which I believe are smart, shareholder-friendly initiatives by management. These initiatives will finish up through the end of 2017, and will serve as a significant catalyst through 2018 as BTU's strong free cash flow generation will be highlighted. Management's focus on cleaning up the balance sheet has allowed BTU to already restructure their senior secured term loan, authorize a $500 million share repurchase program, and potentially initiate a dividend in 2018.

I believe BTU is significantly undervalued due to its unclear free cash flow picture and market uncertainty regarding the coal market. Over the next 12-18 months, BTU's free cash flow picture will become clearer and will be highlighted by its shareholder return initiatives. During this time, the coal market will also see increased clarity as the market realizes the changing dynamics in the power generation market as the U.S. becomes a net exporter of natural gas and coal demand remains strong in the Asia Pacific region.

As of the close on Tuesday, Oct. 24, BTU was trading at $30.03, a 31.5% discount to my estimated fair value of $43.80.

Capital Structure

After emerging from bankruptcy, BTU has the following capital structure:

133.7 million common shares including full conversion of preferred shares

6% Senior Secured Notes Due March 2022 ($500 million) - not callable until 2019, then callable based on the following schedule: 2019: 103% 2020: 101.5% 2021 and later: 100%

6.375% Senior Secured Notes Due March 2025 ($500 million) - not callable until 2020, then callable based on the following schedule: 2020: 104.781% 2021: 103.188% 2022: 101.594% 2023 and later: 100%

Senior Secured Term Loan - Originally $950 million, now $648 million after cash sweeps and $300 million of voluntary repayments in Q3 2017. BTU plans to prepay an additional $200 million of this term loan by the end of 2018. Under the term loan agreements, BTU must sweep excess cash flow based on the follow schedule: 75% sweep based on a leverage ratio between 1.5 and 2.0 50% sweep based on a leverage ratio between 1.0 and 1.5 25% sweep based on a leverage ratio less than 1.0 Where the leverage ratio is defined as net debt/EBITDA; and cash flow is defined as operating cash flow minus scheduled debt repayment, capital expenditures, permitted acquisitions and investments, pre-funding of royalty payments, distributions to non-controlling interests, federal coal lease expenditures, and net cash generated from proceeds of any permitted securitization or loan programs. These cash flow sweeps are less any voluntary prepayments, so if BTU prepays above the excess cash flow amount then they would not have to sweep any additional cash



The excess cash flow sweep serves to pay down the senior secured term loans. Based on current guidance and voluntary prepayments, the term loan will be paid off by the beginning of 2020. Currently the term loan has $648 million in principal remaining, BTU will repay an additional $200 million based on guidance from the Q3 slide deck by year end 2018. After this repayment, BTU will have $448 million in principal remaining which will be paid off by the excess cash flow sweep.

Based on current guidance, I estimate 2018 free cash flow to be ~$820 million and 2019 free cash flow to be ~$845 million. Based on current guidance, 2017 EBITDA will be ~$1,300 million with $1,648 million in debt and $925 million in cash, which gives a leverage ratio of ~0.56. Based on the term loan agreement, BTU will be required to sweep 25% of their cash flows in 2018 and 2019 resulting in payments of $205 million in 2018 and $211 million in 2019, which will leave roughly $30 million for BTU to repay in Q1 2020.

In Q2 2017, BTU amended the term loan which now allows for a $500 million in share buyback program plus the ability to initiate a dividend with management targeting Q1 2018 to initiate the dividend. Management has repeatedly stressed their focus on maximizing shareholder value, and I believe they have done a good job so far on this goal. Since emerging from bankruptcy, management has focused on paying down debt and bankruptcy-related expenses, which has reduced earnings; however, by the start of 2018 this will allow for a much cleaner balance sheet and free cash flow.

Management has stated they will target gross total debt of $1.2-$1.4 billion, which will give BTU a long-term leverage ratio of 1 or less depending on cash levels. It is also important to note that BTU has restricted cash collateral of $537 million, which is currently being used as collateral for bonding. In the Q2 2017 conference call, management stated that this cash will be released sooner rather than later as they continue to clean up the balance sheet and pay down debt. Management is currently in discussion with banks about opening up a revolver facility that will be able to serve as a collateral in the bonding process which will allow for the restricted cash to be released. Prior to bankruptcy, BTU was able to bond itself given its financial position. However, since BTU recently emerged from bankruptcy this option isn't available but could be in the future as BTU continues to clean up its balance sheet.

U.S. Thermal Coal Market

The United States coal market has largely been dealing with the regulations enacted by the Obama administration over the past few years and increasing use of natural gas. Now, the market is starting to stabilize and adjust to the 10 GW of planned capacity coming offline annually over the next five years. The remaining power plants have met the requirements of the Obama administration, or are in the process of doing so, allowing them to continue operations in a much more environmentally friendly way.

The remaining coal plants have seen increasing demand due to higher natural gas prices, which has offset the reduced power plant capacity. One of the keys to the stabilizing coal market is the increasing exports of U.S. natural gas leading to higher natural gas prices. The EIA is expecting the United States will be a net exporter of natural gas in 2018. These projections look to be accurate as the EIA also expects that for the first time the U.S. will be a net exporter of natural gas this coming winter. I believe this is an important signal that the net export story is happening sooner than some have projected. These expectations are supported by the EIA's 2016-21 projections that natural gas exports will increase by 4.6 trillion cubic feet, industrial demand will increase by 0.8 trillion cubic feet while production will only grow by 4.4 trillion cubic feet. If the U.S. net export story continues to play out, then coal will see a stabilization of its market share.



EIA projections are largely in line with BTU's five year projections as they see coal power generation share at 30% in 2017 then declining to 29% by 2021. This slight decline will have a minimal impact on BTU's revenues as this slight decline in market share will be offset by the Powder River Basin and Illinois Basin increasing their share from 51% to 55% within the coal market. Further, BTU projects Illinois Basin coal prices will remain stable over the next five years, while Powder River Basin pricing will improve during that time allowing BTU to maintain its focus on high-margin operations.

This stabilizing market dynamic will not provide substantial revenue growth outside of tracking GDP; however, BTU's high operating margin will allow their U.S. coal production to remain profitable. Based on this information, I believe revenue growth can be conservatively estimated at 1.5% over the next 10 years given the stabilizing market economics that track U.S. growth paired with slightly increasing coal prices. BTU's U.S. operations account for ~55% of revenue, pairing this with the estimated 1.5% U.S. revenue growth, BTU should see ~0.8% overall revenue growth from U.S. operations.

Australian Thermal and Met Coal Markets

BTU's U.S. operations focus on the domestic thermal market, while their Australian operations primarily focus on seaborne exports to the Asia Pacific region. This gives BTU significant exposure to the emerging markets in India and Southeast Asia, which is best described from Peabody's 2016 10-K:

Approximately 375 gigawatts of new gross coal capacity are expected by Peabody to be added by 2021. More than 85% of this projected increase is expected to be concentrated in the Asia Pacific region as Association of Southeast Asian Nations capacity is forecast by Peabody to surge approximately 75% over the period. Approximately 180 gigawatts are expected by Peabody to be added in China, 64 gigawatts added in India, 72 gigawatts added in other Asian countries and the remainder across the rest of the world. The majority of new capacity is projected by Peabody to be ultra or supercritical boiler types as part of a transition to a lower carbon-emitting coal fleet. Peabody expects a shift toward enhanced boilers to result in stronger demand for higher quality coal.

BTU's outlook for the thermal and met coal market is echoed by AME Q2 2017 Thermal Coal Study, which projects that global seaborne thermal coal demand will grow at a CAGR of 2.6% between 2016 and 2030. China's demand for thermal and met coal will slow through 2030 as their economy matures and turns to renewable power generation; however, this decreasing demand will be offset by increased demand in India and Southeast Asia. The AME Q2 2017 Thermal Coal Study projects that coal's global power generation market share will remain stable at 29% through 2030. BTU's Australian thermal coal operations account for 22% of revenues with 2.6% growth through 2030, contributing ~0.5% overall revenue growth.

The global met coal market saw significant increased demand from China in 2016, spurred on by government stimulus and domestic coal regulations, helping balance an oversupplied met coal market. Outside of this supply shock, Chinese demand is expected to moderate in the future with increasing demand from India and Southeast Asia picking up the slack. The global met coal market is in similar condition to the global thermal coal market, but it will experience volatile supply and demand dynamics due to its reliance on economic conditions in emerging economies. Despite the volatile market, the AME Q2 2017 Met Coal Study projects global met coal demand will increase at a CAGR of approximately 3.2% through 2030. BTU's Australian met coal operations account for 23% of revenues with 3.2% growth through 2030, contributing ~0.7% overall revenue growth.

Valuation

I value BTU using a free cash flow to firm model assuming 20% operating margins, a 12% discount rate, $7.74 billion in NOLs, and a 2% growth rate as described in the coal market outlook sections. I assume BTU's tax rate will return to 35% once the NOLs have been exercised. I use a 12% discount rate to take into consideration BTU's recent emergence from bankruptcy as well as their fairly restrictive credit agreements.

Given these assumptions, I value BTU at $43.80 per share based on a fully converted share count of 133.7 million. This is based on $2,345 million in terminal value plus $4,720 million present value of cash flows over the next 10 years less $5,235 million in debt and bankruptcy-related liabilities plus $925 million in cash plus $3,206 million in PP&E. Based on Tuesday's closing price of $30.03, BTU is trading at a 31.5% discount to fair value.

Trailing twelve month revenues are $5,232 million with trailing twelve month earnings per share at ($12.55) due to the ongoing bankruptcy which significantly affected operations. Based on my estimates, normalized earnings for 2018 will be $1.56 with normalized free cash flow of $6.13 per share. Broken out, 2018 will EBIT $1,012 million with $500 million in depreciation, $165 million in interest expense, and $140 million in sales, general, and administrative expenses. Based on these estimates and Tuesday's closing price of $30.03, BTU is trading at 4.9 times 2018 free cash flow.

Based on BTU's current guidance and operations, they will generate significant free cash flow in the years to come. Currently, the balance sheet and earnings look ugly due to the ongoing expenses related to emerging from bankruptcy. Management is aggressively paying these items down this year, so that they can have greater flexibility along with a cleaned up balance sheet and earnings in 2018. Once these items are paid down and the new year begins, management can fully initiate the authorized share buyback program as well as initiate a dividend. These items paired with free cash flow clarity will be a significant catalyst going forward as the company becomes viewed as "investable" again.

Risks

The most significant risk to BTU is instability in the coal market which could from economic instability, stricter climate related regulations, or increased renewables competition.

Met coal demand is dependent on economic activity with most of the demand in the future coming from emerging economies which are notoriously volatile. India will more likely than not have stable demand, but this alone will not offset decreasing Chinese demand. As such, the emerging Southeast Asian economies play a vital role in the global met coal demand. The economies could see any number of hiccups resulting in slowing demand affecting 23% of BTU's revenues.

Thermal coal relies on being one of the cheapest alternatives in the global power generation market. Many of the current coal-fired power plants have met global climate regulations and industry studies indicate that future coal-fired power plants will be built to exceed current climate regulations; however, there could be more stringent regulations in the future that cause these factories to have extensive upgrades to meet regulations. There is also a significant ongoing effort for renewables to become a larger part of the global power grid, which poses a significant threat to coal's market share if renewable energy becomes an economically competitive alternative.

There's an ongoing effort to ensure coal can still be used in the future for power generation; however, given the dirty energy stigma, coal could still be targeted with regulations. To Peabody's credit, they have made a concerted effort to clean up global coal operations which has been recognized by climate and energy groups.

The thesis to coal is not that it will gain market share, but that its use will remain stable in the future. If any of the above risks occur, or others not mentioned, then coal's use could be limited causing the thesis to breakdown. I believe the effort to make coal as clean as possible will allow for the "stable use" case to play out.

Summary

I believe BTU is a well-run, undervalued play on the stabilizing coal market. Coal demand is projected to remain strong globally, and BTU is in a great position to capitalize on this demand. Going into 2018, BTU's strong free cash flow will be highlighted through its shareholder return initiatives as well as its strong operating margins.

Upcoming catalysts:

Management initiating a dividend with Q1 2018 targeted as the start

Continue $500 million share buyback program

Free cash flow clarity

Further debt reduction

Coal market stabilization

