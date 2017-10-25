ROKU: Analyst Upgrades? Or Chefs Claiming Their Food Is The Best?

Another IPO, another quiet period ending and another stock with sky-high price targets and gung-ho "Buy Buy Buy" recommendations.

The quiet period has ended on Roku (ROKU) and they came in waves.

Roku Inc. has seen its quiet period come to an end and many of the firms have cautious ratings after a strong post-IPO trading. Roku was started as Perform at Oppenheimer. Citigroup started it as Neutral with a $24 price target. RBC Capital Markets started it as Sector Perform with a $26 price target. Needham started it as Buy with a $28 price target.

After rolling my eyes, I needed to check something.

One other recent IPO which I followed and discussed in depth was YogaWorks (YOGA), a small cap which is in the business of running yoga studios. After coming out in the $5 range the stock fell to the current $2.68 range. Nevertheless, as soon as the quiet period ended, we had a slew of "recommendations" with a $7 price target. In the article "YogaWorks: Not Quite Holistic," we discussed these analyst reports and saw that all of those targets were from the underwriters of the IPO.

Is it the same with Roku?

You bet!

All of these lofty price targets and reports are from the underwriters of the IPO!

Can you take them seriously? Or did we honestly expect a realistic or less than glowing report from the underwriters?

Ask any Jewish mother if she thinks her children ate enough, ask any Russian woman planning a party and asking if there is enough food, or ask a Chef or restaurant owner if his food is good.

The answers will always be the same, the Jewish mother's bubbale is always hungry and did not eat enough, the Russian woman NEVER thinks she cooked enough food and I have yet to meet a Chef or a restaurant owner that would admit his food is bad or mediocre.

Do I expect or take seriously the $26 price targets and "buy" recommendations from the underwriters for a company that is not profitable and has no moat around their business plan? Not anymore.

In fact, in my previous article, "Love My Roku Devices, But Still Sold It Short," I stated,

We do have to keep in mind however that this is an IPO and underwriters have an interest in keeping the stock price up. Before long a few reports may come out stating that Roku is the next great device and that it is a steal. Over time, this too shall pass.

It is rather ironic though that on the day that we see these recommendations and reports, the stock is down $1.50 per share or more than 6.8%.

In "Love My Roku Devices, But Still Sold It Short," I stated that my initial target is in the $12 to $14 range, or where it IPO'ed. Ultimately I see it trading at what I feel the company is worth in its current form, $4.50 to $8.

Has anything changed in the last few weeks?

The Roku Channel

I have described at length the lack of monetization and monetization power that Roku has over its top sources of streaming content, Netflix (NFLX), Amazon Prime Video (AMZN), and YouTube (GOOG)(GOOGL).

Shortly after the IPO Roku announced "The Roku Channel," their own channel which they can monetize with their own advertisements.

My first experience with it was that the channel felt rushed with a pretty basic user interface and an extremely limited selection of movies and programs.

At first, though, it was okay, you did have advertisements, but they were far less frequent than what you found elsewhere.

Unfortunately... that is now in the past as well. Recently Roku not only increased the amount of advertisements in each group from 3 to 4, but they also increased their frequency to about every 8 to 10 minutes. Yes, 2 minutes of ads every 10 minutes or so.

And THAT is when I stopped caring about The Roku Channel and chose to watch those movies and programs on the myriad of other options such as Netflix, Amazon, or YouTube.

And I was not the only one,

The above is a screenshot of just one of many comments on Roku's website complaining about the increased ads on The Roku Channel.

As much as Pandora (P) was a leader in the streaming music channel, Roku is a leader in the streaming video space. Being the leader does not, however, generate PROFITS especially when both were built upon the concept of FREE.

"The Roku Channel" is an important project for Roku as they attempt to transition from hardware sales to ongoing advertising revenues.

Roku was built upon "free" and unfortunately, ad-sponsored content will not likely be the way Roku grows, especially since they CANNOT monetize their top viewed content, Netflix, Amazon, Youtube, and Hulu.

Can you imagine the outrage if Roku decided to put their ads into those premium services? How quickly would those services pull their channels?

The "Content" Issue

There is a reason why Netflix, Amazon, and Google are investing billions into exclusive content. That is the ONLY way they can compete with each other and ensure people have a reason to subscribe, especially if they already have a subscription to another service.

More than that, all three have multitudes of ways of sharing their content, everything from mobile devices to built-in apps in TVs, Bluray players, gaming consoles and set-top boxes from your cable companies.

Beyond that, both Amazon and Google have their own streaming devices.

Roku is just the middleman with ZERO exclusive content of their own, nor are they in a position to invest billions in creating their own content with their small size and ongoing financial concerns.

As much as retail was cut out to a large extent with the growth in direct to consumer e-commerce, companies like Amazon, Google, and Netflix cut out the middleman as it comes to licensing fees paid to studios by investing in their own shows.

What most people take for granted, and what I believe many Roku investors are choosing to ignore is that Roku needs its competitors, they DO NOT need Roku.

Does anyone believe that Roku would survive if Netflix decided to stop streaming to Roku devices?

This is a real possibility if Netflix does not renew their agreement.

Google? They are already giving Roku the cold shoulder with YouTube being the only notable Google app on Roku. You can, however, watch them all on the Google Chromecast device.

Amazon? If it is not on the Roku, it is on Android devices and very soon will be available on the Apple TV devices. Of course, Amazon Prime Video is also available on their various Fire devices.

Roku's success will only be around as long Google, Netflix, and Amazon let it be successful. At any point in time, those content providers can simply pull their content from Roku or flood the market with even cheaper devices putting more pricing pressures on Roku as they have already done.

Roku didn't help themselves recently, however...

Recent "Operating System" Errors

It seems since the IPO, Roku has been rushing and it shows.

First was the lackluster "Roku Channel." More recently, however, was a pushed system update that caused numerous audio and video errors.

The Roku Reddit sub is now mostly filled with errors rather than an actual discussion which we were used to seeing discussing channels, devices, and uses.

Of course, it is not limited to just Reddit and there are more and more users reporting issues on Twitter and other sites.

The problem for Roku is that these are not minor occurrences but major issues, and something that would be thoroughly tested and avoided in a major release by Apple, Amazon, and Google.

The reason why this is a major problem is that unlike those other devices, Roku forces you to update through their automatic updates. With the competitors, the users at least have an option of waiting to do a major update until all of the bugs are found and worked out.

Roku also recently released a number of new devices. In true disappointment fashion, however, the new high-end device is actually a downgrade from the previous high-end device as Roku removed a digital output port on the Ultra model.

Where this shows up in the investment world is that consumers do not want to deal with errors and problems. If I am watching Netflix and I am having issues with the Roku device, I will not tolerate it and simply put on Netflix on my Apple TV, Blue-ray player, cable box or gaming consoles and still be able to watch it on my TV. Ongoing issues will reflect poorly in future hardware sales, especially when the newer devices are not actually better.

Bottom Line & Looking Ahead

On November 8th after market close, Roku is set to report their Q3 2017 results, their first earnings report as a public company.

Even though this earnings report will not cover any periods as a publicly traded company, it will be interesting to see what they plug in expense wise. I fully expect more losses.

Technically speaking, the chart is looking bad for longs.

After the initial IPO highs, the stock sold off and after a few days, tested the $25 range. Since then, it has been in a sell-off mode.

The momentum is bearish and getting more so. After a few days of very tight trading, the Bollinger bands have started opening up and unfortunately for Roku, they are heading lower.

I am currently short the stock from my original $25.XX entry and will continue to hold it short, either via short stock or long puts.

I do not currently see anything as an investor or as a Roku user that would send the stock higher in the intermediate to longer term.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ROKU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.