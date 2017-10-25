Whirlpool: Another Disappointment, Goodbye 2020 Targets

If shares dip a bit further, I might be a buyer on the back of valuation solely, as I am not convinced by the current management team.

Shares trade at non-demanding multiples because of these disappointments and lack of confidence in the likelihood that 2020 targets will be achieved.

Whirlpool (WHR) posted soft third-quarter results as the resulting $20 move lower in the share price, corresponding to a +10% move in the stock, has wiped the very small gains which the stock has seen over the past year. The reason is simple as Whirlpool continues to disappoint investors, this time blaming it on soft sales results in Europe and margin compression across the board.

This is very disappointing, as continued charges make non-GAAP earnings meaningless, while the 2020 ambitious are probably not going to be reached, even if management believes it will be able to do so. Nonetheless, Whirlpool is not very expensive at 14-15 times earnings, although the business operates with a bit more leverage than I would like to see. If shares dip a bit further, I am appealed to the earnings and dividend yield and the valuation at large, as continued disappointments have lowered confidence in the team.

Troubles In Transition?

Whirlpool has the vision to become the best-branded consumer products company. That seems quite ambitious as Whirlpool has a tendency to be a bit optimistic. In the investor presentation from May of this year, Whirlpool describes how it has arrived at today's position.

The company claims that the period 2010-2014 has been a period of growth and margin expansion, but the cold hard facts reveal that both sales and margins have been flat over that time period. The following four years, that is until 2018, are defined as a period of global growth, thanks to overseas acquisitions, product innovation and focus on the cost structure.

All of these claims seem a bit like an exaggeration in my book. Between 2007 and 2016, Whirlpool has grown sales from $19.4 billion to $20.7 billion, negligent growth if you ask me, as revenues have not even kept up with inflation. The 6% reduction in the share count makes growth per share a little bit better, but it remains unimpressive. Worse, included in the growth is the purchase of Indesit and Sanyo in 2014, coming at a combined cost of $2.3 billion.

Operating margins came in at around 5% in 2007, fell to lows of 3% during the crisis and now come in around 6%, which is an improvement but is not that spectacular. I note that these are GAAP numbers which Whirlpool has been taking as "one-time" charges in recent years related to restructuring, pension funding and legal issues. These costs have been both very substantial and recurring in all of the recent years.

Despite the uneven past performance, Whirlpool has quite ambitious targets for 2020 which calls for 3-5% organic growth rate and EBIT margins being equal to 10% of sales.

Too Much Of Everything?

Whirlpool operates mostly in the "middle" of the market as its namesake brand, Bauknecht and Maytag, mostly cater the middle segment as this category makes up 75% of sales. Both value and premium markets are catered as well through value brands Indesit and Amana and premium brands KitchenAid and Jenn-Air.

The company is largely a play on developed countries which make up nearly 80% of sales, driven by the $10 billion US business. Brazil is the second most important market with $2 billion in sales as Canada, large individual European countries and China, India, and Russia each contribute between half a billion and a billion in revenues.

Capital spending and R&D totals 6% of sales as this budget has been fairly stable in recent years, supporting over 100 product introductions this year. Key in household appliances is the fact that they get smarter as well, notably in the kitchen including connected appliances for which the company has announced agreements with names like IBM and Nest.

One point of attention is the changing retail environment which the company illustrates in the US in its presentation of last May. After Whirlpool has started to sell through Lowe's and Home Depot about two decades ago, their combined share of sales to US consumers has risen to 30%. This has notably come at the expense of Sears which in 2000 still made up about 40% of Whirlpool's US retail sales, as this percentage has been reduced to +20%, but will shrink altogether as Whirlpool has ended the agreement. On the call, CEO Marc Blitzer told analysts that Sears only accounted for 3% of total sales which seems to contradict with the presentation on the day of the annual meeting.

Q3 Numbers

Whirlpool reported a 3.2% increase in third-quarter sales to $5.42 billion, in part aided by the softer dollar as growth came in at 2% in constant currency terms. Growth was relatively solid in the US, Latin America, and Asia as Europe was a remarkable soft spot. European sales, which represent about a quarter of total revenues, were down by 8% in constant currency terms.

While overall growth was relatively solid, if not for the European operations, margins were another story. GAAP operating margins were down a full percent to 6.1%, as adjusted operating margins were down by a similar percent and came in at 6.9% of sales. The company blames this on raw material inflation and product price/mix effects, as well as a struggling integration process of the acquisitions in Europe, which date back from 2014 already.

To address the impact of raw material price inflation, the company is passing on costs to its customers as well as initiating a new cost-saving initiative. The company now sees GAAP earnings at $11.10-$11.40 per share, equal to 82% of the guided adjusted earnings of $13.60-$13.90 per share. The difference between both metrics comes from restructuring and transaction-related costs, which I dare to say is pretty structural for Whirlpool. After all, such costs keep appearing and they have been present for years in what is generally a good economic environment today.

Following the decline to $163 per share, the earnings multiple based on the conservative GAAP guidance is still modest at 14-15 times, but investors have seen a history of disappointments.

The balance sheet warrants some attention as well, even as the company holds $1.1 billion in cash. Regular financial debt stands at $5.8 billion, for a net debt load of $4.7 billion. This leverage number jumps to $6.1 billion if pension and other post-retirement liabilities are included. With EBITDA trending around $2 billion a year, leverage ratios come in at 2.3 times, or at 3.0 times if pension liabilities are included, as this is on the higher side.

The Potential

Based on current trends, Whirlpool still has a daunting task to achieve its margin and sales objectives for 2020, notably due to continued underperformance of the European activities. In that sense, the situation reminds me a bit of GE and Ford which are hugely profitable with >10% margins in the US, while European operations are posting very modest earnings, or are only barely breaking even.

If the company delivers on its 3-5% sales growth target from here onward, revenues should come in at $23-$24 billion by 2020. If margins of 10% are achieved and finally the non-recurring items really start to no longer occur, EBIT might come in at $2.3-$2.4 billion. With interest expenses currently trending at $160 million a year, and accounting for a very low effective tax rate of the business (at 15%), I see earnings come in at $1.8-$1.9 billion which works out to $25 per share based on the current share count.

If one were to apply a market multiple to such earnings potential, shares of Whirlpool could trade at $450 by 2020, nearly triple from current levels. The potential shows that the market is discounting Whirlpool's continues rosy expectations, as we are at a favourable point in the cycle.

Looks Appealing, Be Cautious

As mentioned above, the 14-15 times GAAP earnings multiple is not demanding even as leverage is a little bit high at the moment for what remains a global, yet cyclical business. Shares are now trading flat for 4 years already as the company struggles to achieve structural growth in sales and margins, as the latest quarterly results provide no indication that this will happen anytime soon. On the bright side, the earnings yield of 7% is high, dividends run at 2.7%, and leverage will come down as the business will focus on European integration which makes acquisitions unlikely.

If I work with a $24 billion revenue target for 2020 (which might very well be ambitious) and a 7.5% margin target, I end up with operating earnings of $1.8 billion and after-tax earnings of $1.4 billion. Combined with modest share repurchases, this could still work out to $20 per share. A 15 times multiple, in that case, could still allow shares to double in that case, translating into handsome potential returns.

So while I am perfectly aware that Whirlpool has a history of overpromising, risks might be sufficiently priced in at these levels, although I would like to see some deleveraging and margin progress.

Placing a discount on the valuation to create appeal and reflect for continued disappointments, I will start to pick up a few shares at the $150 mark at which the yield will hit nearly 3%, looking to average down a bit if shares move down further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.