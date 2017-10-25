CA Inc. (CA) CEO Mike Gregoire on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA)

Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executive

Traci Tsuchiguchi - VP, IR

Mike Gregoire - CEO

Kieran McGrath - CFO

Analyst

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Brad Zelnick - Credit Suisse

John DiFucci - Jefferies

Abhey Lamba - Mizuho

Traci Tsuchiguchi

Welcome to CA Technologies' second quarter 2018 earnings call. Joining me today are Mike Gregoire, our Chief Executive Officer, and Kieran McGrath, our Chief Financial Officer. Mike and Kieran will offer some prepared remarks and then we'll open up the call for a Q&A session.

So, with that, let me turn the call over to Mike.

Mike Gregoire

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us. I am pleased with the healthy operating margin and strong CFFO growth we delivered in our second fiscal quarter. We are very pleased that the contribution from our SaaS business continues to grow at a rapid pace. Total new sales, Enterprise Solutions new sales, and Mainframe new sales all outperformed the year-over-year decline in the renewal portfolio. This, combined with our revenue backlog, gives me confidence in our full year guidance.

That said, it is not lost on me that we have work to do. Our sales execution in Q2 was disappointing and revenue came in below our expectations. In particular, velocity in sales outside of the renewal cycle of Enterprise Solutions products was short of our expectations. There are a few primary factors underlying this.

First, the renewal portfolio was smaller in the second quarter than in the year ago period, as we expected. A lighter renewal portfolio creates a natural headwind to all of our bookings-related metrics. However, our expectation is that we should be able to consistently sell outside of our renewals, regardless of the timing of the renewal portfolio.

Any failure to do so erodes opportunity to recognize up-front revenue that directly ties to our quarterly revenue results. After demonstrating success in selling outside of our renewal portfolio, we got complacent. Growth in our ES free-standing new sales requires a level of sales leadership and focus across the team that did not materialize in Q2. We expect to return to a more consistent level of performance in the second half of our fiscal year.

Another factor that impacted our Q2 organic revenue performance was the result of a conscious decision we made to prioritize new sales of the Automic automation platform. Unifying CA’s organic automation solutions into an integrated Automation platform negatively impacts our organic revenue in the near-term, particularly in the Enterprise Solutions segment.

We believe the long-term benefit to all of our stakeholders more than offsets the organic headwinds this creates in the near-term. Over time, our customers will benefit from the clarity of a single platform with robust integrations across our product portfolio. For our customers, this decreases their development dollars, integration efforts, and simplifies their broader IT environment.

We will continue to make decisions that are in the best interest of our customers and long-term shareholders, even at the expense of near-term optics. We remain pleased with the strategic nature of our recent acquisitions. The importance of our Veracode acquisition, which elegantly bridges our Security portfolio to our DevOps portfolio, could not have been more evident this quarter with very well publicized recent data breaches. Security continues to be top of mind among business leaders and individuals.

Looking back at the breaches that have happened in the recent past and looking ahead to GDPR, or the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, which goes into effect in May of next year, it’s clear that security continues to be critically important.

Today, there’s an extraordinary amount of code that’s written. This proliferation accelerates the need to ensure that code is written securely to prevent hacks and compromises that can severely impact consumers, tarnishing the reputation of corporations and their executives. Fixing faulty code earlier in the cycle with a SaaS-based tool, before it’s released, is efficient, cost-effective, and in everyone’s best interest. Veracode’s value proposition precisely is the sweet spot.

When I look at our identity-centric security portfolio, I am incredibly proud of CA’s partnership with customers like NASDAQ and the State of Louisiana Office of Technology Services. With the latter, we are implementing identity and access management solutions across government agencies to further digitize and better protect state and citizen information. It is working to modernize and standardize IT services across the state’s 16 government agencies in order to streamline processes and enable engineers to more efficiently and more securely run services and applications across networks.

In the second quarter, we announced the release of CA Privileged Access Management, or CAPAM 3.0. This gives companies and organizations the ability to scale their PAM deployments across multiple departments, and provides Managed Service Providers a helpful way to manage multiple instances of the product for their customer base across platforms and infrastructures. The scalability of a PAM solution is critical to ensure organizations can address and control cyber risk coming from trusted users in any environment.

Customers need to manage access across departments, geographies, heterogeneous IT environments, and consider complex architectural requirements. CA PAM supports these needs with enhanced features that enable greater control across the spectrum of user access points.

Last month, we announced Day One support for IBM Z14 for our key mainframe solutions. Our continued investment in the mainframe and partnership with IBM helps to ensure the mainframe remains a system of trust with its elevated level of encryption and security. In addition, our solutions, which leverage the new Z14 platform, greatly decrease the risks of data breaches that can arise from the degradation of performance associated with increased encryption needs.

We are collectively providing unified enterprise security that helps to increase an organization’s compliance structure across new and existing mainframes. This is of increased importance as organizations prepare for the implementation of new regulations that focus on data privacy, like GDPR.

Strength in mainframe new sales, despite a smaller renewal portfolio in the quarter, was driven by our newer products, including Mainframe Operations Intelligence, Data Content Discovery, and Dynamic Capacity Intelligence.

Across our product portfolio, we continue to earn the recognition of third party industry analysts. CA was recently named a leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Agile PPM 2017 Vendor Assessment Enabling Adaptive Planning for Emerging Markets, DevOps and IoT. CA was also named a Leader in the Forrester Wave for Continuous Delivery and Release Automation, Q3, 2017. And, CA was positioned as a Leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Release Automation.

We are well positioned in great markets, and our solutions are solving real problems for our customers. This feeds my optimism as I look ahead. In the near-term, we believe we are on-track to achieve our fiscal year 2018 guidance. Additionally, we are working on an on-going plan to improve the efficiency of our OpEx spend across the organization. Longer-term, we are working on a plan to drive accelerated improvement in our organic revenue trajectory. Concurrently, we are putting in place improvements to drive sustainable growth and expand profitability over time.

We are optimistic that we have a path to improve the long-term health of the company and our shareholder returns. I look forward to seeing many of you at CA World next month. Our financial analyst track will take place on November 15. There is no better place for you to see the breadth and depth of CA’s portfolio of solutions and hear firsthand from our customers how they are deploying CA’s solutions.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Kieran to review our second quarter financials and full-year guidance. Thank you.

Kieran McGrath

Kieran McGrath: Thank you, Mike. Before we get started with the quarter review, please note that all comparisons are year-over-year and as reported unless otherwise indicated. This afternoon I’m going to focus my comments on the key business drivers and performance indicators for the quarter. The balance of our financial details can be found in our supplemental and press release.

Q2 total new sales were up mid-single digits as reported and low-single digits in constant currency, and organic new sales were down approximately 10% as reported and low teens in constant currency. As Mike mentioned, while we are pleased by the continued strong performance of our SaaS products, we were disappointed by our overall slower sales velocity in the quarter.

The total renewal portfolio was down mid-single digits as reported and high-single digits in constant currency compared to the year ago period. As we’ve stated on prior earnings calls, the year-over-year fluctuations in our renewal bookings vary on a quarterly basis due to timing and duration of large transactions. Our renewal yield for the quarter was greater than 90 percent.

Organic new sales declined year-over-year across all regions due to the lighter renewal portfolio in the quarter. Within our segments, Mainframe new sales were up in the low-20s and were positively impacted by both product and capacity sales in the period.

Specifically, we saw a strong demand for new products such as Dynamic Capacity Intelligence which optimizes mainframe capacity utilization. New sales contributions from Mainframe Operations Intelligence, which embeds machine learning to improve operational performance, and Data Content Discovery which addresses security and compliance challenges were also drivers in the quarter.

Enterprise Solutions new sales were down in the low-single digits, and organically were down approximately 20%. As mentioned, we were very pleased with the performance of our SaaS products, which continued to grow at a rapid pace in the quarter. Our recent acquisitions also contributed meaningfully to our results in the quarter.

Total revenue for the second quarter was $1.034 billion, up 2% as reported and up 1% in constant currency. Acquisitions contributed approximately 5 points to total revenue growth in the quarter. From a segment perspective, Enterprise Solutions revenue was up 7% as reported and 6% in constant currency. Mainframe Solutions revenue was down 2% as reported and down 3% in constant currency, in-line with our longer-term expectation for the overall Mainframe market. Services revenue was flat as reported and in constant currency.

Total revenue backlog was up 2% as reported and 1% in constant currency, while current revenue backlog improved 7% as reported and 6% in constant currency. Approximately 4% of the current backlog increase can be attributed to the acquisitions of Automic and Veracode, while the remaining balance was driven by organic factors.

In general, the size of renewal portfolio coming due in the next 12 months is a driver of our current revenue backlog. Q2 GAAP operating margin was 27% and non-GAAP operating margin was 38%. Segment operating margins in the quarter were 65% for Mainframe Solutions, 10% for Enterprise Solutions, and 1% for Services.

Our Q2 GAAP tax rate was 28.7% and our non-GAAP tax rate was 28.5%. Q2 GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.44, down 12% as reported and down 10% in constant currency. Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.62, down 7% as reported and down 6% in constant currency.

Our Q2 CFFO was $37 million, up $90 million compared to the year ago period. Single installment cash payments were $80 million in the quarter, and up meaningfully over the prior year. Recall that in the year ago period, single installments were unusually low.

We ended the second quarter with approximately $100 million in net debt. We paid $108 million in dividends and repurchased $90 million worth of our shares outstanding in the quarter. We have $560 million remaining of our original $750 million share repurchase authorization. We continue to expect that we will at least offset dilution with our share repurchase program.

Consistent with what we’ve said in the past few quarters, we’d like to provide some incremental disclosure with regard to our upcoming adoption of ASC 606. Upon adoption of the new revenue recognition standard under the modified retrospective method, we expect that a significant portion of deferred revenue and revenue backlog booked in accordance with the current standard, ASC 605 will not be recognized as revenue following our adoption of ASC 606. Instead, it will become part of a cumulative effect adjustment within retained earnings.

Said another way, the license component of bookings recognized under the current standard will fall out of deferred revenue and revenue backlog. Instead, it will be captured in retained earnings on the balance sheet. As a consequence of this adjustment, we expect to see an acceleration of the timing of income taxes payable. We are still evaluating the amount and timing of those payments upon adoption and awaiting updates from regulatory agencies. As a reminder, we do not expect the new standard to significantly impact billings and cash collections from billings.

Now turning to guidance, Guidance is based upon exchange rates on the last day of the preceding quarter, which was September 30, 2017. No additional material acquisitions are assumed in our guidance. As a reminder, please keep in mind that our renewal portfolio for the year is heavily weighted toward the fourth fiscal quarter. Typical seasonality for CA implies bookings and revenue to be stronger in the fourth fiscal quarter as well.

Operating margin in the third quarter will be impacted by the timing of spend related to CA World, and therefore should be the lowest operating margin of the year. For the full year, we expect total revenue to increase by approximately 5% as reported and 4% in constant currency. This translates to reported revenue of $4.22 billion to $4.25 billion. We also expect our full year GAAP operating margin to be between 26% and 27% and our non-GAAP operating margin to be between 36% and 37%.

We expect our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rate to be between 28% and 29%. We expect our GAAP diluted earnings per share to decrease by 8% to 5%, both as reported and in constant currency. This translates to reported GAAP earnings per share of $1.70 to $1.76. We expect our non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to be down 2% to flat, both as reported and in constant currency. This translates to reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.42 to $2.48.

At the end of the year, we expect approximately 412 million shares outstanding, and a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 415 million shares. We expect cash flow from operations to be up 2% to 6% as reported, and flat to up 4% in constant currency. This translates to cash flow from operations of $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. With that, we’ll open it up for questions.

Raimo Lenschow

Question for Mike first. If you look at your Mainframe unit by depths. If you look at it, we always talked about it, a little stable to small declines. But if I look at the last two quarters, you saw kind of an acceleration of rate of decline compared to the 1% we saw last year. Can you talk a little bit about what gets you the confidence that this is not a trend started in the revenue line in the coming quarters?

Mike Gregoire

Sure. First of all on a quarterly basis, revenues get oscillated in the low single digits within any given quarter. So there’s a bunch of puts and takes and sometimes there is an impact from rounding. So the quarterly results were within our expectations. And as you start thinking about how we look at the full year on the Mainframe, there’s a strong system shipments that you’ve seen from IBM last week and that gives us confidence in the strength of the hardware cycle. And historically our capacity sales like the system hardware by a few quarters.

And despite the renewal portfolio headwind, Mainframe new sales of both product and capacity were quite strong, driven by the newer products like dynamic capacity intelligence, Mainframe operations intelligence and the content discovery. So we’re confident that the revenue declines will remain within our medium target for the foreseeable future.

Raimo Lenschow

And then the other thing I want to say is that, obviously there were the BMC CA rumors. Did that have an impact on the business in one way or the other at all or it’s just the count that’s totally behind us now.

Mike Gregoire

I think it’s all behind us.

Brad Zelnick

I guess just in simple, what gives you confidence to maintain the full year 4% growth guidance that’s out there given your disappointment this quarter?

Mike Gregoire

Great question, a one we’ve spent a lot of time analyzing and make sure that we are confident in reiterating full year guidance. And when I look at it the metrics lead us to believe that we just had an unfortunately bad quarter.

When you take a look at the revenue backlog, it’s up 6% year-over-year in constant currency. We expect our Q4 FY’17 acquisitions to contribute slightly more in the second half than in the first half. We expect the services headwind to moderately debate in the second half, and then of course we have seasonality of our standalone sales, our backhand loaded driving more upfront revenue in the second half, compared to the first half.

And once again, I think from an execution perspective I think we got the attention to everybody in the company after getting to organic growth for a few quarters over the last several quarters, this is not a sometimes thing, we expect it to be an all-time thing. And I think it’s given everybody a little bit resolve of what it takes to be excellent in selling in the products and the marketing and whole company rallying around that motion. So it’s been an opportunity for us to really evaluate what does it take to be a successful software company and consistently grow.

Brad Zelnick

It’s helpful color and it actually leads to my next question on go-to-market. We’ve heard of more recent changes to the field sales organization specifically in commercial account coverage. What’s the strategy for commercial accounts which I imagine you need to get right for new business growth and what does it mean for your channel?

Mike Gregoire

Two things, first of all, the channel is incredibly important and as anyone who’s been in software for an awful long time, when you got a very strong heritage in direct sales, it takes a while to get the channels working. When you take a look at the global system providers, I think we’re doing really, really well with them.

When you take a look at the system integrators, I think that’s a strong spot. When you get in to resellers especially in the United States and in some cases outside the United States that’s an area where I’d like to see a lot more improvement. When you take a look at the point solution providers that we compete against, many of them have never had an opportunity to get out there and build a global direct sales force. And the only way that they’ve been able to get their product to market is through distributors.

So we have to help distributors understand that we’re a better play that our software is better than the competition and that the overall value proposition of CA and the breadth of our solutions can help them be more successful than just hawking a plain product. So a lot of work to be done there. That’s going to take multiple quarters to get done.

On the commercial side of the equation, that’s about three or four different motions. Number one is, we have to have an effective go-to-market cost and go-to-market - and that’s going to be ton of sales, and really working through our digital demand. So by the time we dropped in a very expensive, very qualified sales professional to help sell a product, we’ve already moved down the buying motion at a more accelerated pace.

When we have very expensive sales resources and there’s only so many of them any one company can have, getting in too early in sale cycle and not taking advantage of modern technology, I think we put ourselves at a disadvantage. So there’s a lot of effort in that commercial sector to get that to be more effective and more efficient. Is that helpful Brad?

Brad Zelnick

It’s extremely helpful, and I really appreciate the thoughtful response.

John DiFucci

Mike and Kieran appreciate the candor on what went well this quarter, but also the areas that needs some work. And just a follow-up to Brad, especially on the channel stuff, CA has attempted to leverage reseller channel partners many times over the last 10 to 20 years, and it’s been difficult. And one of the things that I think leaves a question mark in resellers minds and the channel partners is that CA has come in and then they’ve sort of left and we also have heard of some reorganizational round to your channel sales. I think the area you used to call growth. I just wonder how are you going, if in fact you have made those changes. How are you going to maintain the interest of these channel partners, which is an area where you could leverage because CA really hasn’t been able to do that historically?

Mike Gregoire

First of all, you’re hitting on a very salient topic and one that requires a very thoughtful response. I’ll do my very best in this call to help you understand it and everybody else for that matter. First of all, the concept of growth that was just nomenclature on our part. If I could go back in time, I never would have used that world. It all meant one segment.

So that kind of got people a little bit more confused, but it really didn’t have anything to do with a particular market. What it is to your point is getting in to these resellers and quite frankly I think we’ve been kind of Lucy with the football than Charlie Brown. We’re in to it, we’re not it it, we’re in to it, we’re not in to it.

If you take a look at the history of almost 15 to 20 years we’ve been down that path. So we have to earn our way back with these partners and make sure that they understand that we’ve very serious about having a focused channel. Now how do you do that, I think there’s three ways. Number one, we’ve got very hard lines between where direct sales force can go and where a reseller can go, and to the extent that we are very adamant about holding on to those lines.

And if you look at in the previous iterations of CA, we would have a tough quarter. We would want to get a deal done and we would go on with the direct salesforce and accelerate that deal that a partner was doing. That is just bad hygiene, there’s no tolerance for that in CA any more. We won’t pay ourselves professional direct commission if they do that and a sales manager to let that behavior permeate through the company is one that we think is probably not going to be having a strong leadership future in our company. So we’re very serious about that. And I use a very strong language, because it has to be that way.

To change a decade long history, you have to put in a lot of structure and you have to be very serious and a tone from the top matters. Secondly products matter, if you have products that are difficult to sell via channel and there’s no way that you had helped that channel in either the lead generation or their understanding of how to sell that product and help that partner competitively differentiate with other products we compete with and other partners that they compete with. I think that you’re going to have a less than stellar result.

So what we’ve done and to your question of why is there a little bit of a noise in the system, we’ve been very diligent. We used to have something like 300 to 400 partners that we said we were partnering with. We’ve paired that down to somewhere in the 60 to 80 total partners on a global basis and we’re putting the marketing and training dollars on a much smaller base, and we’re really working collaboratively with these focused partners to make sure that they are getting the right kind of lead generation and they are able to articulate how to use our products to differentiate against competition.

I don’t think that get sticks in a short period of time, and it has to be something we are committed to for the long haul.

Kieran McGrath

If I might add as well Mike. So John its Kieran, we spent a lot of time as well ensuring that the problematic rebase incentives that we have with our partners much more aligned with what they see in the industry now. We recognize that the partner has to make money as well. And I think the programs that we put in place over the last year; I think are really starting (inaudible) what my experience has been as well.

And I think we’ll start to get traction with that. As we go through, we’ll constantly be evaluating, do we have the right partners, are we getting traction with them, what more needs to be done, and that 60 to 80 that Mike talked about, as we sign traction, but somebody may decide that we’ll narrow it even further if that makes sense as we look at product by product.

So it is taking probably longer than any of us would like. I do think [problematically] we’re there and I do think Mike was spot on with the discipline inside the company and our reinforcement of that with our partners overall trying to get them comfortable to believe in us.

John DiFucci

That’s really helpful guys. And I really love the analogy. Maybe the mantra should be, let Charlie Brown kick the ball. But thanks a lot guys.

Abhey Lamba

Kieran, we’ve talked about in the past about reaching organic growth, I think exiting fiscal ’19 is what you had talked about. Given all these initials that you’re working on, the challenges we’re seeing or the choppiness we’re seeing. Do you think that’s still the plan or should we expect organic growth in a couple of years or does any of this derail that?

Kieran McGrath

So I think Abhey as we’ve spoke in the past, we’ve always said that CA to really see organic growth, we expect the Mainframe will be in the low single digits, our services business pretty much to push one way or the other, the ES business has got to grow organically in the high-single digits. Obviously our experience last year was we grew very modestly about two points. I’d expect modest growth again this year.

I do think our ES growth will accelerate organically this year, especially driven by the good base line of SaaS business that we’ve been generating in the past year. I do think it’s a little early for you to say declaratively on the company as a whole if we’ll be in a position to do that. We obviously like to see my backlog numbers coming out of the year. But I do think from an ES perspective that we should see a strong acceleration in the organic portion of ES next year.

Unidentified Analyst

This [Stan Hoffman], on for Kirk, thanks for taking the question. First question is did you see any pickup in inbound increase related to Veracode following some of the data breaches this summer. And has that all changed your thinking on the potential revenue contribution from that business this fiscal year?

Mike Gregoire

All of our security products not picking pipeline, it is definitely across our mind. And strategically, we started getting this message now that we are fully integrated with Veracode and they understand our full security stack and we have a better understanding their full security stack and we’ve got the marketing machine of CA starting to work the strategic nature of this. And the message that, if you can fix the security breach when the code is been written, before it gets into production is absolutely and positively resonating on a global basis to just about every company.

So I do think that Veracode’s good to see some level of uptick. We’ve obviously factored that in to our guidance. But I’m very happy with their performance so far. It is a very great team, it’s a great technology and they worked very well in collaborative within the confines of CA.

Unidentified Analyst

And then is a follow-up, it since have been more choppy than expected execution in the ES business in the second quarter. What gives you the confidence that execution will improve in the second half?

Mike Gregoire

When I take a look at execution, I think as I take a look at Q4, coming out of Q4 I was very happy with our ability to (inaudible) at the renewal. Once again Q1 definitely showed progress in that space and for us to get to where we want to be which is organic growth in ES; we have to sell with the renewal for sure. We demonstrated for years we know how to do that. For us to really get and brush up against our potential, we’ve got to be able to sell outside the renewal and add net new customers.

We did that pretty well, I was happy with Q4, I was happy with Q1. And when I take a look at Q2, I just think that we were a little complacent and we backed off the amount of rigor and then the amount energy and the amount of thoughtfulness you have to put in place to get a customer to decide to buy your product over a competitor’s product and to buy your product as opposed to the 20 other things that they could spend money on.

Why does this matter? When you take a look at the modern software factory, a metaphor that we are using in our ad campaign and I’m talking to senior executives. They absolutely understand the modern software factory. Why is it that we’re not getting some of the traction of the tools that enable the modern software factory and other technology purchases are being made is because we have to do a very good job of articulating that this software needs to be bought above all other software.

It’s not like I saw deals lose in the quarter. I saw way too many deals push and some of the reasons for it gave me a pause. They had decided that this wasn’t a top of mind. Well if you really want to survive in the modern business infrastructure, you have to be very adapted software. I can’t think of a single company that’s not going through a digital transformation.

If you’re going through that digital transformation, you should definitely understand how to build your modern software factory. And you take a look at CA and our product portfolio; we are the tooling to build your modern software factory. That message has to be said emphatically and almost evangelically in each and every sales pursuit.

To the extent that we did that, I think there is opportunity for us to improve.

Mike Gregoire

Well thank you everyone for taking the time. We will be right back at it, first thing tomorrow morning and looking forward to talking to you at the end of Q3. We also have CA World if you can make it. That’s a great place for you to see the modern software factory at work and talk to a lot of our customers that truly understand how software from CA differentiates them in the market place. Thank you very much.

