They know better than that, but they have no choice and the reason they have no choice is because they made some bad choices initially.

Believe it or not, some folks were characterizing the modest (by any definition) declines in stocks today as a "plunge".

Well, Wednesday was all kinds of fun and I hope you'll join me for a quick discussion about security blankets.

Bad news: it turns out you shouldn't, in fact, buy tech stocks at any price.

Or at least not according to Goldman, who was out on Tuesday with a list of 50 growth stocks that the bank says should outperform in an environment where the global economy is resilient but not ebullient.

Here's the list which was derived from screening the 2,300 stocks in their global coverage universe for the following factors:

actual sales growth of at least 10% in 2015 and 2016; forecast sales growth of at least 10% in 2017 and 2018 by GS analysts; consensus long-term earnings growth of at least 10%

Conspicuously absent: Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), Tencent, and Alibaba. Can you guess why? Well, because what Goldman did after they screened for the above-mentioned three criteria is exclude stocks in the top quintile of EV/Sales for a given region. In other words: they crossed things off that are overvalued.

The reason I bring this up (well, besides to to show you that list which I imagine might be useful to large numbers of readers) is because Wednesday was yet another day where the trader chatter surrounding what was by any definition you care to conjure a very mild bout of risk-off sentiment, bordered on the absurd.

When people buy at prices that are detached from fundamentals (i.e. when people grossly overpay), it by definition means there's nothing to fall back on psychologically when things look like they're moving in the "wrong" direction.

Buying something that's undervalued (i.e. getting a bargain) means you're not dependent on the "greater fool" theory of investing. You don't have to worry about whether you might be last "fool" in the chain because the rationale behind your initial investment wasn't based entirely on the assumption that someone else would be willing to overpay even more than you did. Rather, the rationale behind buying something that's undervalued or otherwise attractive on a fundamental basis is that at some point, the market will realize that you were right and the mispricing inherent in the term "bargain" will correct itself, with the spread between where you bought and the "correct" price for the shares being your profit. That might happen tomorrow or it might happen five years from now with the former being clearly preferable, but you're not going to be overly concerned about what happens in the interim because, assuming the fundamental picture doesn't change, you believe you paid less than what the shares are actually worth.

If you're overpaying, on the other hand, there is no comfort blanket. Linus is up the proverbial creek if the tide turns. If you buy at valuations that are stretched to historical extremes, you are betting on either one of two things:

that the definition of "stretched" has changed (i.e. comparisons with history are no longer valid for whatever reason) that it doesn't matter how much you pay because someone else will pay more later

Those are the only two reasons why you would overpay for a stock. There just aren't any alternative explanations that can be couched in terms of rational actors. Note that the first point can capture all kinds of things like, for instance, the notion that you can't value certain tech stocks based on traditional metrics due to their potential to fundamentally change the world, or that with rates as low as they are, stocks are actually not as expensive as they appear, or [fill in the blank].

But while there are lots of plausible reasons why the first point above might in fact be the case, buying on any of those reasons still leaves you just as psychologically exposed if the tide turns as if you bought based on the second point (i.e. on the "greater fool" theory). Consider a few quick examples of what I mean.

So you bought a tech stock at a ridiculous multiple because of the company's potential to one day change the world? Great. But "one day" isn't "today" and it's probably not "tomorrow" or "next month" either, so if all of the sudden multiples start contracting on you out of the clear blue (maybe Goldman decides to release a cautious note on FANG which triggers a rout like what happened in early June), the fact that "one day" the company you own via those shares is going to change the world isn't going to make you feel any better when the Nasdaq 100 VIX is suddenly spiking by 5 vols.

Same thing goes for the rates argument. Ok, so you bought stocks at elevated multiples because they still look cheap compared to bonds. Well what happens when yields suddenly spike to a 7-month high (like they did on Wednesday) and all of the sudden people like Jeff Gundlach are making things worse by tweeting stuff like this:

And then making it worse still by tweeting things like this less than a week later:

And then tweeting things like this just hours after that:

That kind of thing weighs on psychology and when everyone is long risk based on one of the two points delineated above, there's nothing for people to fall back on because they didn't enter their positions based on fundamentals in the first place.

Just to give you an idea of what I'm talking about, consider that around lunchtime on Wednesday, Bloomberg was already making calls to figure out what was "going on", even though again, nothing was "going on" other than stocks (SPY) weren't rising. Look at this:

As the S&P 500 threatened its biggest drop since early September, traders trotted out everything from the fate of tax reform and retirement accounts to generalized rally fatigue in explaining the suddenness of the plunge. The S&P 500 slid steadily through the first two hours of trading, bottoming around 11:20 a.m. in New York at 2,548.61, down 0.8%. The Nasdaq 100 fell to 6016.87, down 1%, while the Nasdaq Biotech Index dropped as much as 1.6%; among tech megacaps, Facebook fell as much as 1.7%, Amazon.com slid 1%, Netflix lost 1.5% and Alphabet fell 1.1% The decline came amid a backdrop of steadily rising interest rates, with the 10-year Treasury yield; UST 10Y yields topped at 2.47% during a futures- led sell-off, which saw 10-year futures reach 124-06 December contract lows amid surge in volumes

Not to put too fine a point on it, but: what "plunge?" There was no "plunge." There was just "stocks aren't rising."

And that was hardly the end of it. By the closing bell, the chorus of "explanations" approximated a veritable cacophony.

That is indicative of a market that doesn't know what to do when yields are rising and risk assets are falling. And the reason people were scrambling around to "explain" why what's supposed to be a one-way market was moving the other way, is precisely because when everyone is long based on i) some combination of excuses for why what counted as "stretched" pre-crisis no longer counts as "stretched" and/or ii) the assumption that it doesn't matter anyway because someone will always buy higher, there's no psychological respite available.

I brought this up a while back and I think it's important to take note of because it's a reflection of how no one seems to understand how to make sense of two-way price action anymore.

Now look, if you're a buy-and-hold guy/gal with an investment horizon that might as well be "forever", then you might not immediately understand why it's worth tracking how traders react to price action on a daily basis. If that's you, let me explain why it matters: it matters because rampant irrationality and the generalized inability to keep perspective in a world where risk assets aren't supposed to ever fall has the potential to beget panics.

I don't know if this has occurred to you or not, but it is likely that a whole lot of the people with their fingers on the button on the Street have literally never traded in a market where real two-way price action is a thing. It's been a decade since the crisis. If you're 28 on Wall Street right now, you were still in high school when Lehman collapsed.

So ultimately, I would submit that you, like Linus, need a security blanket. And no, I don't necessarily mean you should run out and hedge, although that probably wouldn't be a terrible idea, especially when options are cheap. Rather, I just mean in the very common sense way where you take a close look at what's in your portfolio and make sure you're confident that in a pinch, you've got the peace of mind that comes from knowing you didn't grossly overpay based on possibly dubious assumptions.

I'll leave you with an updated version of Goldman's cross-asset valuations table:

