AT&T: Buying Opportunity After Third-Quarter Earnings Overreaction

We believe investors should take advantage of this short-term market pessimism to accumulate shares of this high-quality business on the cheap.

This caused the stock to drop by ~4%, worsening a year of poor performance for the company's stock.

By Nick McCullum

AT&T (T) reported earnings on October 24, which drove the stock even lower after a year that has seen the stock lose a significant portion of its value.

In many ways, AT&T's ten-month price decline is surprising. AT&T is a well-known "widows and orphans" stock, characterized by its low volatility, mediocre growth, and exceptionally high dividend yield.

Indeed, AT&T is one of the most stable businesses around. With 33 years of consecutive dividend increases, AT&T is a member of the exclusive Dividend Aristocrats list - stocks with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases.

Given AT&T's historical stability, investors might rightly be concerned about its recent stock price decline. Over the past 8 months or so, the company's stock has declined from above $42 to under $34 this year, a decline of ~20%.

Source: Finviz

What makes this price action even more remarkable is that it came during a time period where the broader equity markets have been on an absolute tear.

Importantly, though, the underlying business continues to perform well. Some careful due diligence reveals that AT&T's fundamental performance continues to meet its expectations. It appears that the company's price movements may be due to a change in sentiment, not a change in profitability.

This article will take a fundamental, bottom-up approach to analyzing AT&T's third quarter earnings release and determine whether the company's current valuation merits investment for long-term, buy-and-hold investors.

Financial Performance Overview

Despite the company's ~4% price drop following the announcement, AT&T's third-quarter financial performance was actually roughly in line with what the company expected.

Revenues declined 3% from the same period a year ago, primarily due to declines in legacy wireline and consumer mobility services.

However, margin expansions and share repurchases helped the company's bottom-line to remain flat. AT&T's third-quarter adjusted earnings-per-share of $0.74 was equal to the figure from the same period last year, helped along by an 80 basis point expansion in adjusted operating margin.

Additional details on the company's third-quarter financial performance can be seen below.

Source: AT&T Third Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 3

There are many encouraging observations that can be made when investors dive deeper into AT&T's performance.

One of the most important is that the company continues to generate very strong cash flow. AT&T is a cash-intensive business that pays a high dividend yield, so cash flow management is of paramount importance for the company and, by extension, its investors. AT&T's CFO, John Stephens, said the following about the company's cash flow in the quarter:

Cash flow also continues at a very strong pace. Cash from operations is up for both the quarter and year to date. That's helping us handle increased capital spending so far this year. Capital spending was $5.3 billion for the quarter and $16.5 billion year to date. Free cash flow was $5.9 billion in the quarter, or up more than 13% year over year. That's one of our highest quarters ever and provides ample support for our attractive dividend.

Secondly, AT&T managed to essentially meet expectation (earnings were $0.01 below analyst expectations) despite the impact of various natural disasters on its financial performance. Some of the pessimism surrounding AT&T's stock price right now is due to a Current Report filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission on October 11, in which AT&T representatives stated the following:

Several devastating hurricanes, as well as earthquakes in Mexico, significantly impacted certain regions of our service area during the third quarter. Damage to our network and other property, costs to restore services, and revenue declines from waived charges will decrease our reported third-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues nearly $90 million and our reported pre-tax earnings about $210 million, or $0.02 per diluted shares. We expect further reductions in the fourth quarter as we continue to assess damage to our network and fully restore service.

Despite this impact, AT&T's adjusted earnings-per-share were flat year-on-year.

Another observation that investors should make is with regard the company's entertainment unit. This segment was bound to be heavily scrutinized after the company's SEC filing earlier in October that detailed the expectation of a decline in the number of AT&T's total U.S. video subscribers. This was announced in the same SEC filing that described the expected impact of natural disasters on AT&T's financial performance. Here's precisely what the filing stated:

We also expect to report the following for the third quarter: -Nearly 300,000 DIRECTV NOW net adds with total U.S. video subscribers down about 90,000 -The video net losses were driven by heightened competition in traditional pay TV markets and over-the-top services, hurricanes and our stricter credit standards. The decline of traditional video subscribers negatively impacts our Entertainment Group revenues and margins, resulting in an adjusted consolidated operating income margin that will be essentially flat versus the year-ago third quarter.

Despite the company's video subscriber loss, the segment posted revenues that were nearly flat ($12.6 billion compared to $12.7 billion in the prior year's quarter). Over time, this secular decline should be offset by rapid growth in the company's DirecTV Now offering, which has ~800,000 subscribers despite being launched just a year ago.

Additional information on the Entertainment Group's performance can be seen below.

Source: AT&T Third Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 4

Importantly, AT&T continues to move towards the closure of the massive Time Warner acquisition, which was announced roughly a year ago. Management expects the transaction to close by year-end, at which time it will issue pro-forma financial statements for the newly combined business.



Source: AT&T Third Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 7

Altogether, it was business-as-usual for AT&T in the quarter. Adjusted earnings-per-share were flat year-on-year and a penny below analyst expectations - reasonable performance for a company like AT&T that pays out a significant portion of its earnings as dividends.

We view the price decline of AT&T's stock as an overreaction and a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Growth Prospects

AT&T is known as a slow-growing, high-dividend, blue-chip stock. However, a number of factors indicate that the company is well-positioned to continue growing at a reasonable rate growing forward.

One of the largest growth drivers available to AT&T is the Time Warner acquisition. This transaction will create a new kind of media company that has complete control over content creation and distribution. We expect that this end-to-end business model will allow AT&T to fully optimize and tailor content to meet the needs and desires of consumers.

AT&T also has a rapidly-growing international segment that receives little attention in the financial media. In particular, AT&T's Mexico unit has been growing at a very rapid pace. The following excerpt from AT&T's third quarter earnings conference call provides some information about Mexico's recent financial performance.

In Mexico, revenue grew both sequentially and year over year. Revenues were up almost 27% year over year. We continue to add subscribers in Mexico, about 700,000 new customers in the quarter, with a total approaching 14 million customers in service. We were able to accomplish this at a very difficult time for Mexico. The earthquake devastated parts of the country and some of our operations. We do expect fourth quarter sales to be strong and so forth to pressure – have some impact on margins. But we also expect to turn the corner with positive EBITDA in the next few quarters. At the same time, our Latin American satellite operations continue to be profitable. Revenues were up about 5%. Revenues were up more than 12% if you back out the impact of foreign exchange.

The Time Warner acquisition combined with international expansion efforts should fuel AT&T's earnings (and dividend) growth moving forward.

What does this mean for the company's investors?

In the long run, we believe that AT&T is well-positioned to continue growing at rates slightly above its long-term average. As the following image shows, AT&T has compounded its adjusted earnings-per-share at just 1.3% over the past fifteen years.

Source: Value Line

AT&T's 15-year performance record is marred by some poor financial results in the early 2000s (3 consecutive years of adjusted earnings-per-share declines); the company's 5-year adjusted earnings-per-share CAGR of 5.3% is likely more in line with future performance (though a bit high).

Moreover, the value of AT&T's services has only grown as the world has become more connected. We believe that this telecommunications company is still likely to deliver 2%-4% adjusted earnings-per-share growth over full economic cycles.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

AT&T has a very stable total return profile thanks to its exceptionally high 5.8% dividend yield. This means that investors can "lock in" returns of at least 5.8% over long periods of time if the company continues to pay steadily rising dividends (as we expect) and investors hold through any temporary price declines.

With that said, there are other characteristics of AT&T's total return profile that we also like. In particular, we find the company's valuation appealing. AT&T continues to expect adjusted earnings-per-share to increase in the "mid-single-digits" for fiscal 2017, which amounts to adjusted earnings-per-share of ~$2.95. The company's current stock price of $33.70 represents just an 11.4x multiple of fiscal 2017's expected earnings.

A price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4x is extremely low for any business, even one that is growing relatively slowly like AT&T. Importantly, this earnings multiple is also lower than the stock's long-term average, as shown below.

Source: Value Line

AT&T's current price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4x is trading at a ~19% discount to its long-term price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5x. If the company reverts to a price-to-earnings ratio of ~13 (lower than its long-term average) over the course of the next 5 years, this will add 2.5% per year (on average) to the stock's total returns.

To sum up, AT&T has a very attractive total return profile composed of:

5.8% dividend yield

2%-4% adjusted earnings-per-share growth (as discussed in the growth prospects section of this analysis)

~2.5% per year contribution from valuation expansion

AT&T has the potential to reach double-digit total returns if its long-term average price-to-earnings ratio is achieved and it manages to deliver low-single-digit earnings growth. Importantly, the stock is still capable of returning ~8% per year if earnings stagnant, which makes this security's margin of safety even more powerful.

Final Thoughts

Our fundamental assessment of AT&T's third-quarter earnings release reveals that the market appears to have overreacted to the company's "missed" performance (EPS were $0.01 below expectations).

Investors now have two choices: either avoid this stock because everyone else is, or take advantage of short-term market overreaction to a temporary stagnantion in earnings.

The best thing that happens to us is when a great company gets into temporary trouble. … We want to buy them when they’re on the operating table. - Warren Buffett

AT&T is far from being "on the operating table," as much as its stock price would indicate otherwise. We recommend buying AT&T at its current favorable valuation and holding it for the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.