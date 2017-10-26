Philip Morris: 4.00% Yield Again

I promised investors in my earnings preview article for cigarette giant Philip Morris (PM) that I would return after the report with some thoughts. While I usually analyze the numbers almost right after, I waited a week this time to see how the stock would react. As I expected, the bad news that was reported has sent shares down enough that the stock is back to a 4.00% annual dividend yield, a point where investors should again consider the name.

First, let me reiterate that the stock had run too far, too fast this year, to begin with. I certainly was not a fan when the stock was over $120, especially because the 52-week high was before this year's dividend raise, so the annual yield was down to 3.36%. However, with shares at $107, that extra 64 basis points of yield is not something that can be ignored in this low interest rate environment, even though US treasury yields have risen recently.

The stock needed a readjustment, and perhaps street analysts did do. As you will see in the graphic below, Philip Morris has not done well against expectations going back to last year. While the company did show decent top and adjusted bottom-line growth in Q3 over the prior-year period, analysts were expecting a bit more. I'm sure a few more analysts have to readjust their current numbers, so a proper reset of estimates should put us closer to reality for 2018.

It's hard to sugar-coat a double miss like this, but the company still showed 7% revenue growth, or 9.0% excluding currencies, despite a 0.5% decline in total shipment volumes. The company's future, heated tobacco units, shipped 9.7 billion units in the quarter after just 2.1 billion in Q3 2016. Year to date, net revenues are up 3.8% despite a 4.9% decline in total shipment volumes. You really have to appreciate the pricing power that this company has.

There's been a lot of concern in recent years about Philip Morris's financial state, given the sharp rise in the dollar hurting results. The more than $26 billion net debt position is not pretty, but only a couple of billion dollars is due in the next year or so. In fact, there's one $2.5 billion bond that carries a very high 5.65% coupon; so if that can be refinanced down or eliminated completely there will be some nice interest savings.

The high debt situation has worried investors about the condition of the dividend, but we've still seen continuous raises and in fact saw the biggest raise in a few years during Q3. The company is on pace to pay out about $6.5 billion in dividends this year and generate $6.9 billion in free cash flow. So there is in fact room to still raise the dividend. A little help from currencies or a return to normal capex next year could boost free cash flow by a few hundred million dollars, easing concerns even more.

In the end, Philip Morris's shares look quite different than they did a few months ago. While earnings reports have not been pretty, perhaps it is more a case of expectations being too high. The company did still show decent growth in Q3 despite more currency pressures, and investors don't need to worry about the dividend. At a 4.00% yield and down more than $16 from its 52-week high, this is a name worth looking at again.

