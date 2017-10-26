What To Expect From Alphabet's Upcoming Earnings

Introduction

We’ve written two pieces of analysis on Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), the parent company of Google. The first examined long-term threats to the core business model and revenue generator of the company - search advertising - while the second examined the potential for its “Other Bets” portfolio to yield returns over the long run.

We explained the strength of Google’s position:

Google has been an incredibly dominant player in advertising on the web for years. Its revenue continues to grow in the double digits in percentage terms year on year, and it remains the crucial revenue provider that keeps Alphabet growing. The Google arm provided 99.1% of Alphabet’s revenue in 2016, making the two companies virtually indistinguishable.

Alphabet now has an earnings release scheduled for October 26. This article examines what can be expected from that release, and the implications of any surprises.

Analysis

Several analysts have produced estimates of what to expect from the upcoming earnings release. In total, Google’s history has been very positive over the course of the year, with the stock rising by close to 30%, far ahead of benchmark. According to Zacks Investment Research, the consensus held currently expected earnings to drop, coming in at $8.43 per share. This is despite a considerable increase in revenue, as the company has repeatedly reported, of over 20%, expected to come to around $22 billion. JPMorgan (JPM) expects that the company will report earnings above expectations. If Alphabet does manage to beat current expectations, it may see its share price go above the $1,000 ceiling it has been hovering under for so long.

This is also the first earnings release since the significant release of the Pixel 2 smartphone, a vehicle by which Google hopes it can crack into the smartphone industry for data collection purposes. The smartphone release has been beset with a range of problems at a bad time for Google, as it attempts to establish a reputable brand in the hardware industry. Pixel phones have experienced problems with their displays, including burn-in and muted colours, as well as producing a high pitched noise. In total, however, these sales represent a very small proportion of the total revenue for the firm.

The Pixel 2 smartphone:

Alphabet’s earnings in the recent past have been hampered by litigation costs, as well as a huge anti-trust fine imposed on the company by the European Commission, which cut significantly into the firm’s bottom line. In total, profits fell by nearly 30% in the previous quarter as a result of this decision, without which profits would have increased by roughly the same proportion. This blip does not change the fact that Alphabet holds a prime position in many emerging high-growth markets, including the cloud, mobile payments and artificial intelligence.

In our past articles, we examined the threat to Google’s search advertising revenue posed by social networks:

Facebook in particular is the obvious dominant player beginning to claw away ad revenue. People have begun to find a lot of content on the internet through news feeds, which use algorithms and user data to display content that is likely to be engaged with. These algorithms have begun ever more powerful over time. Moreover, the way in which users engage with Facebook and similar sites is different from how they engage with Google. While a user might only spend a few seconds on a page of Google search results before navigating away to their desired link, Facebook users spend hours every day scrolling through their news feed, while ads are displayed constantly.

However, it’s important to mention that the user input function of a web search provides valuable information that generalised social networking adverts do not have access to. A social network news feed can never completely replace a specific search engine in terms of content delivery. The news feed operates based on educated guesses of what a user might find entertaining or useful at any given time. By contrast, Google’s search function takes direct user input to find specific information sought after. This has meant that, although Facebook (FB) enjoys users spending more time on their site, Google has been able to benefit from a higher amount of revenue per ad shown, because the targeting is orders of magnitude more effective.

Another key metric to watch out for in the earnings release is the traffic acquisition costs, which are expected to increase by over 25% on a yearly basis. This rapid increase will cause concern among investors as it outpaces growth in revenues. Cost-per-click continues to decrease, declining in the last quarter by over 20%, indicating that the predictable decline of some core revenues is playing out as expected.

Google’s cost-per-click continues to fall rapidly:

As mentioned in our previous article, the Other Bets portfolio represents Google using its competitive advantage of huge scale to make risky, long-term bets that other companies would not be able to make. Alphabet occupies a unique position as a stock that caters both to investors interested in quick and healthy cash-flow growth as well as patient investors willing to look to a long-time horizon for profitability in the company’s more adventurous bets. The “Other Bets” division of Google’s parent company Alphabet is responsible for the latter part of this appeal, where moonshot projects have substantial amounts invested in them year to year in the hope of huge payoffs in the future.

Alphabet’s structure:

The Other Bets portfolio is expected to grow considerably, and by some estimates could rise by as much as 35% year on year. This would place total revenue from the division at over $250 million, and substantially decrease the loss made each year. It may be that this segment does not grow at such a fast rate. But in any case, investors will be comforted in the knowledge that revenue streams outside of Google’s core business are growing into a diverse portfolio of possible businesses.

Conclusion

Alphabet is expected to generate revenues of $21.94B and EPS of $8.43. Investors need to keep an eye on those figures. However, the main figures are as important as other statistics such as cost-per-click. Should the company report another significant decline in cost-per-click, the market might react badly despite an earnings beat. Overall, we like the company and would buy in the range of $900. So a pullback might offer a good entry point.

Author's note: As always, thank you for reading. If you wish to follow our future articles, just click the "Follow" button next to our name at the top. If you would like us to cover a company, please let us know in the comments. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GOOG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.