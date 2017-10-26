PBF Earnings Forecast

PBF Energy, Inc. (PBF) will release its earnings results for 3rd quarter 2017 before the market opens on November 2nd, 2017. I anticipate that PBF will beat the current average analyst estimates for both the 3rd and 4th quarter, due to improved refining margins.

After Hurricane Harvey, petroleum refining margins spiked, which enabled PBF and other refiners to enjoy higher profitability for a few weeks. Refining margins have remained at levels that are favorable for refiners. My estimates for PBF earnings and other key metrics are listed below.

Discussion of 3rd Quarter 2017 Forecast Results





PBF follows a lower of cost or market accounting rule for inventory purposes, and my assumption is that PBF will post a $36 million favorable adjustment. Without this adjustment, PBF earnings for Q3 would be $1.29 per share, close to the consensus estimates. The LCM adjustment is a non-cash accounting adjustment that in this case would be added to income, and deducted from EBITDA. If my earnings target is achieved, and the stock price remains at $27.50, then PBF's trailing 12 month P/E ratio will be over 37.6 when earnings are reported. At the same share price, and according to my current estimates, PBF will have a trailing 12 month P/E near 30 after 4th quarter earnings are reported. While many investors will focus on the P/E ratio, I consider PBF and other merchant refiners to be best valued on the basis of its Enterprise Value / EBITDA ratio. I am forecasting PBF’s EV/EBITDA ratio to improve to 8.3 for the third quarter, and further improve to 5.8 when 4th quarter earnings are reported. A lower EV / EBITDA ratio suggests that the company has a favorable valuation. In simple terms, the inverse of the EV/EBITDA ratio is a proxy for un-leveraged pre-tax cashflow. An EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.0 suggests that the enterprise earns a 16.7% un-leveraged, pre-tax return (1 divided by 6.0). PBF has fairly substantial long-term debt in relation to its full-year trailing EBITDA. While I anticipate that PBF will have no problems in servicing its debt, the relatively high leverage may minimize investor enthusiasm in the short run. PBF has always declared a dividend of $0.30/share, and I do not expect this to change for the 4th quarter. Any reduction of the dividend for this and other quarters would likely be viewed as unfavorable by investors.



Discussion of Assumptions & Biofuel Blending

The EPA recently issued guidance that they would consider reducing some of the explicit or implied mandates for biofuels blending. A reduction in the blending mandate would be very beneficial to merchant refiners, who see the mandates as a serious hindrance to their long-term profitability. Just last week, the EPA seemed to indicate that they are back-tracking on their plans to reduce the biofuel mandates. The biofuel blending mandates are a very important political topic for PBF and other refiners, and any real news surrounding these mandates could easily move share prices up or down substantially. PBF has refineries in the East Coast, Gulf Coast, in central US, and on the West Coast. As a result, they earn a variety of local crack spreads, which can vary greatly from region to region. This is beneficial from a portfolio perspective, and PBF in theory has the ability through its network to optimize procurement and sales between regions. I have no way of knowing whether PBF was able in the recent quarter to out-perform or under-perform the refining margin indices in their several operating regions. PBF owns and controls a logistics company, PBFX, which owns the title to storage tanks, pipelines, blending racks and other logistical assets. For the purposes of calculating my financial metrics, I attempt to isolate PBF from PBFX; as a result PBF’s long-term debt is net of PBFX long-term debt. My current projections include a RIN expense of $77 million for Q3 and $82 million for Q4. If PBF’s actual RIN expense differs greatly from these assumptions, then that could substantially change my forecast.

Disclaimer and Notes

All charts above were taken from Trading View unless otherwise indicated, and all tables were created by Viking Analytics unless otherwise indicated.

This article was written for information purposes, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. All my articles are subject to the disclaimer found here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.