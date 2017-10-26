Stay Focused - Cramer's Mad Money (10/25/17)

The best bet is to stick to a long-term plan.

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Wednesday, October 25.

How should investors approach investing after a sell-off, especially in this skyrocketing market?

Wall Street had a down day Wednesday, a change from the strong momentum the markets have witnessed so far in 2017. Whether this could be a respite from the rise, or a sign of dour things to come, isn't certain. But Mad Money's Jim Cramer offered some ideas on what investors could do next (if they do anything at all).

Cramer said investors should exercise discipline. Also, investors should dig deeper into the company and its fundamentals, rather than relying exclusively on the earnings numbers presented, when doing research.

An example: AT&T (NYSE:T) delivered what some observers suggest were subpar earnings. However, Cramer said that maybe subscriber losses at the company aren't so bad, and that AT&T's pending acquisition of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) will pay off long term.

Should investors chase companies that deliver strong results and are seeing strong stock gains? Should they wait for a pullback? Or should they buy into companies before an earnings report, with the expectation of a strong bounce?

Again, Cramer said investors should remain disciplined and consistent with their approach. Maybe they should avoid stocks at all-time highs. But they also could buy into a perennial performer - such as Visa (NYSE:V) - at its highs, given the company continues to present strong results.

And investors should look beyond the markets. For example, the Mad Money host said Wednesday's sell-off may partly be related to what's happening overseas. He said when it comes to European markets and the dollar, "we have the potential for a positive read-through."

Cramer said he doesn't expect a big decline for the markets in the near future, "but we can't rule anything out." He added, "You should respect how much, how far, and how quickly we have run."

The best bet is to stick to a plan.

Know Your IPO: MongoDB

MongoDB (Pending:MDB) has hit the market running, seeing its IPO price above its expected range. Shares are trading at $31 apiece, well ahead of the $24 initial price point.

The company that helps entities with their database needs has more than 50% of Fortune 100 companies as customers. And MongoDB has clients in the government space.

Revenue is growing (though it has slowed somewhat in 2017 from previous years). The company isn't profitable, which is expected for a company piling its earnings into growing the company. And the company faces stiff competition from well-established players.

Cramer's verdict? He likes the company. And MongoDB could be a money maker. But the stock should be considered a speculative investment.

Stanley Black & Decker Impresses

Cramer offered up Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) as a company that's making bold moves to grow its business. The pushes, so far, have paid off.

The big deal pulled off by the company and its CEO, James Loree, was the acquisition of the Craftsman tool business from Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD). Not only has the acquired business broadened Stanley Black & Decker's reach, the iconic American brand is "now owned by competent management."

And Craftsman should be a big deal for Stanley Black & Decker. The company expects the business to present strong results next year. And Craftsman is moving into key retail spaces, such as Lowe's (NYSE:LOW).

Cramer said after a "series of bold moves… suddenly the stock turns into one of the best performers in the market." The stock is up 42% so far this year. The Mad Money host said Stanley Black & Decker is a buy.

Logitech Eyes eSports

Cramer hosted Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell on the show. The company that offers PC peripherals, gaming devices and other hardware delivered "a great quarter," Darrell said. Key areas of growth include gaming and its bluetooth/WiFi speaker businesses.

Asked whether Logitech may have missed the boat on eSports, Darrell said this sector has yet to peak.

Logitech, which beat on both its top and bottom lines in its fiscal second quarter report, said it expects fiscal year 2018 growth at 10%-12%.

Incumbents on the Rise

According to Cramer, the stock market incumbents are on the offensive.

Some veteran names are delivering for shareholders, and in a big way. For example, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) impressed some on Wall Street when the company and its CEO, Steve Easterbrook, outlined how the company is focused on driving sales and leveraging technology, and how energized its domestic and international teams are within the business.

Meanwhile, Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) seems to be lingering along, with Cramer suggesting the company is delivering forward-looking messaging that appears "lackluster, confused." When comparing the two, Cramer said McDonald's is playing offense while Chipotle is on defense "without an interception in sight."

Cramer offered AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) as another example. The semiconductor company is "making strides in key areas," but the question remains whether AMD is making enough money in its core businesses.

Could an incumbent put AMD on defense?

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) reports Thursday, and all eyes are on the chip veteran to see if it's on offense.

Viewer Calls Taken By Cramer

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:SWM): Cramer said while he likes the company's e-commerce business, it faces too much competition in the online sales space.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR): Cramer said Whirlpool's quarter was "sloppy." He said shareholders could hold the stock, and consider selling it on a bounce.

