Green Bancorp's (GNBC) CEO Manny Mehos on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Terry Earley - CFO

Manny Mehos - Chairman and CEO

Geoff Greenwade - President and CEO, Bank

Donald Perschbacher - Corporate Chief Credit Officer

Analysts

Brad Milsaps - Sandler O'Neill

Brett Rabatin - Piper Jaffray

Brady Gailey - KBW

Michael Young - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Brian Zabora - Hovde Group

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Green Bancorp Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. During today’s presentation all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation the conference will be opened for questions with instructions to follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Terry Earley, Chief Financial Officer of Green Bancorp and the Bank. Please go ahead, sir.

Terry Earley

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate your participation in our third quarter 2017 earnings call. With me today are Manny Mehos, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company; Geoff Greenwade, President of the Company and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank; and Donald Perschbacher, Corporate Chief Credit Officer of the Company and the Bank. As a reminder, a replay of this call will be available through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on November 1, 2017. A slide deck to complement our discussion is available on our website at investors.greenbank.com.

Before we begin today, I want to remind you that many of our remarks today contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to slide three of our earnings slide deck as well as our third quarter 2017 earnings press release and our other public filings, including the risk factors in our 10-K where you will find factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Manny.

Manny Mehos

Thank you, Terry and good afternoon everyone. We really appreciate your time and attention today.

Turning to slide four, I am pleased with our performance this quarter in light of the challenging conditions that we experienced as a result of Hurricane Harvey, which proved to be a life changing event for many Houstonians as well as several of our employees given the widespread flooding that devastated many neighborhoods.

Though the damage was extensive, it was largely confined to residential real estate and smaller local businesses with the core the Houston economy and the foundation of the city, retaining its ability to recover quickly. In fact, Houston is getting back to normal and we expect the local economy to improve as FEMA and insurance monies flow in and the process of rebuilding the areas that incurred damage gets underway.

Turning to slide five, we reported solid financial metrics for the third quarter including earnings per diluted common share of $0.31. That said, our business experienced a slowdown through the quarter as the hurricane brought Houston to a stand still for several weeks in August and September.

As Geoff will discuss in more detail, this economic slowdown combined with our successful efforts to reduce our commercial real estate exposure to below 300% of regulatory capital contributed to a $52 million decline in loan balances for the quarter. Importantly, we have seen our loan pipeline strengthen and new commitments steadily rise through October, which bodes well for the future growth and gives us confidence in our outlook for 2018 loan growth.

We recorded a provision for loan loss of $2.3 million in the third quarter, which included $1 million for the potential impact from hurricane Harvey. As Donald will discuss, we performed an extensive review of our portfolio in the wake of the storm. And at this point, believe that our provision estimate should prove conservative.

Looking forward, we remain confident that we will continue to realize the benefits of our scalable infrastructure and branch like business model and expect the Bank to return to generating loan growth beginning in the fourth quarter of this year and continuing through 2018. We have built the Bank to drive positive operating leverage and anticipate that our current platform can provide incremental efficiency as we grow our asset base.

We will also continue to benefit from our decision to maintain our asset sensitivity given our long standing view that rates would eventually rise. Importantly, whether or not the Fed continues to raise interest rates, we are very cognizant about the benefits and risk that our asset sensitivity holds and will carefully manage our balance sheet.

I would now like to turn the call over to Geoff to discuss our results in more detail.

Geoff Greenwade

Thank you, Manny and good afternoon, everyone. I would like to start by thanking the entire Green Bank team for their tireless efforts and dedication as they persevered through very difficult conditions. While our branches were closed from midday Friday, August 25th through Wednesday August 30th, our operations team relocated to a hotel next to our operation center to ensure that our clients receive superior and uninterrupted service over the week.

We also moved a team to Dallas to ensure that we had adequate redundancy in the event the condition worsened in Houston. Despite widespread flooding, our 11 Houston branches escaped the storm unscathed and we were able to reopen for business on Thursday morning August 31st.

While the Bank avoided the worst of the storm, 11 of our employees had damage to their homes and many of our local communities experienced significant flooding and personal loss. As a result we have been active raising funds to help our employees get back to on their feet as well as donating to local charities who can get the proceeds directly to those who needed most.

We've also been actively working with our customers to assess the impact of the storm and have been in contact with nearly all of those clients located in regions declared a disaster area by FEMA. As Donald will discuss in more detail, the process took approximately a month to complete and I'm pleased to report that our clients weathered the sort well.

That said the Bank experienced a decline in loan growth for the quarter, which was due to three factors. First, Hurricane Harvey resulted in a sharp temporary deceleration in business activity in Houston. Second, Harvey necessitated a detailed impact analysis by our bankers of the borrowers in the affected areas. This effort took the remainder of the quarter and significantly impacted the Bank’s new loan production, which declined 40% from the same period in 2016.

Third, we successfully reduced our Commercial Real Estate exposure to under 300% of regulatory capital, which was achieved in August and ended the quarter at 288%. The challenge, however, was to restart our CRE lending business in the midst of Hurricane Harvey, which proved difficult.

Looking forward, our goal is grow our CRE portfolio in line with capital, which will take time as our rebuilds our loan pipeline. As a result of these three factors total loans contracted by $52 million from June 30th and ended the third quarter at $3.1 billion as shown on slide six.

Looking forward we remain confident that the Bank will return to loan growth in the fourth quarter and reiterate our outlook for 7% to 9% loan growth in 2018.

Turning to slide seven, deposits increased by $47.8 million to $3.4 billion, up 5.7% annualized from the second quarter. At the end of the third quarter our loan to deposit ratio stood at 90.1% down from 92.9% at the end of the second quarter of 2017. As discussed Hurricane Harvey curtailed our loan production in the third quarter, which led to the decrease in our loan to deposit ratio, while also negatively impacting our margin expansion.

I would also not that a portion of the linked quarter increase in deposits was driven by a single account belonging to a larger customer, which is expected to be drawn down in the fourth quarter.

As we discussed last quarter, we are continuing our marketing efforts to drive core deposit growth including promotional rates on money market and DDA accounts with a goal of growing our core deposits to keep pace with our loan growth.

Turning to noninterest income, excluding the impact of gain or loss on available for sale securities and gain or loss on held-for-sale loans third quarter noninterest revenues were roughly in line with the second quarter results. And increase in our SBA revenue was offset by a decline in other income, primarily driven by lower customer interest rate swap revenue. On an annual basis we remain comfortable with our guidance around noninterest income.



I would now like to turn the call over to Don.

Donald Perschbacher

Thank you, Geoff and good afternoon everyone. During the third quarter we showed a slight deterioration in credit quality. The change is primarily the result of a single energy relationship placed on nonaccrual and not the result of Hurricane Harvey. As it relates to Harvey, I would like to take a moment to discuss our response from a credit perspective. As can be seen on slide eight, in the immediate aftermath of the storm our team worked swiftly to identify our exposure starting with loans greater than a million and categorized the degree of expected impact into various categories.

In total, we found that two-thirds of our loan portfolio or approximately $1.9 billion was concentrated in areas that have been affected by the storm. Importantly 78% of that portfolio had no impact from Harvey. 14% may see only a minor impact, 5% may see a moderate impact and the remaining 3% are in the process of being reviewed. Importantly we have not identified any specific losses related to these loans thus far.

From slide nine, on a consolidated basis classified assets increased by $19.7 million during the quarter to $145.4 million or 32.2% of total holding company regulatory capital as of September 30, 2017.

Meanwhile, nonperforming assets increased to $92.6 million or 2.23% of period end total assets at September 30, 2017 compared to $75.5 million or 1.80% period end total assets at June 30, 2017. Primarily due to the down grade of the previously mentioned energy relationship, which is $14.6 million in held for sale.

From slide 10, our energy loans today stand at just 2.8% of the portfolio, excluding the loans in held for sale status, E&P loans represent just 0.4% of the total portfolio and oilfield service loans represent just 2.3% of the portfolio. As we have said, we expect our energy exposure to continue to decline as the remaining loans paid down or are sold.

During the third quarter we recognized net charge-offs of $800,000 or just 3 basis points of total loans, $400,000 of which was related to partial charge-offs in energy loans. This represents a decrease compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2017 where we recognized net charge-offs of $1.5 million or just 5 basis points of total loans. $154,000 of which was related to partial charge-offs of energy loans.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, we recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.3 million, which includes roughly $1 million in reserve related to the potential impact from Hurricane Harvey. This represents a slight increase compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2017, where we recognized provision for loan losses of $1.5 million, which included the net charge-off for the period in addition to $55,000 in reserves related primarily to loan growth.

For the full year, we expect provision expense to be in the range of $12 million to $15 million. Our allowance for loan losses was 1.09% of total loans at September 30, 2017 compared with 1.02% of total loans at June 30, 2017. At the end of the third quarter, our allowance for loan losses plus the acquired loan net discount to total loans adjusted for the acquired loan net discount was 1.25%.

The slight increase in our reserve percentage was largely due to the incremental conservatism that we use when factoring in the impact of Hurricane Harvey. The remaining total reserve on our energy loan book including general and specific reserves the $6.7 million or 9.5% of total energy loans held for investment as of September 30, 2017.

I’ll now turn the call over to Terry.

Terry Earley

Thank you, Donald. Turning to slide 11, we are pleased with the third quarter results, which demonstrate the Bank’s ability to successfully manage through a time of significant business disruption in our primary market. As we have been emphasizing operating metrics to present a clear picture of our core profitability please consider the impact of the loss on the security sales and the loss on sale of loans held for sale on these key metrics.

These two items negatively impacted our return on average assets by approximately 10 basis points and our return on tangible common equity by 115 basis points and our efficiency ratio by 200 basis points.

Turning to slide 12, net interest income for the quarter was $36.3 million and our net interest margin increased 2 basis points to 3.65%. This compares to $35.3 million and 3.63% in the second quarter. There were several factors that affected our net interest margin in the third quarter. First we received the full quarter benefit of the Fed’s June rate increase. This benefit however was partially offset by higher non-accrual loans, higher deposit betas and an unfavorable shift in the earning asset mix, which resulted from lower Q3 loan production.

We now believe that our net interest margin should run between 3.65% and 3.70% in the fourth quarter and net interest income should run between $139 million and $143 million for the 2017 fiscal year.

Turning to slide 13, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, noninterest income excluding gain or loss on sale of available for sale securities and gain or loss on held for sale loans totaled $5 million, which represents a $200,000 decline compared to the prior quarter and a 22% increase over Q3 2016. This reflects the impact of a handful of factors including an increase in SBA revenue and deposit fees offset by lower other income, which includes a $508,000 decrease in derivative income.

Overall, we continue to be pleased with the progress that we have made, with regards to increasing the percentage of the Bank’s revenue contribution from our various non-interest income sources over the past several quarters.

Turning to slide 14, non-interest expense totaled $20.1 million for the quarter, which represents a $500,000 increase compared to the second quarter and a 14% decrease over Q3 2016. This increase for Q3 2017 was mostly driven by higher professional and regulatory fees and higher other expenses with slight declines in several other categories. We continue to believe that our total non-interest expense will run at approximately $20 million to $21 million for the fourth quarter.

From slide 15, our performance in the third quarter resulted in a sequential improvement in the capital levels at both the company and the Bank, which will continue to support our ability to pursue our growth strategy. In addition, earnings have contributed to substantial growth in our tangible book value per share, which stood at $9.93 at quarter end. We've grown tangible book value per share at a 12.8% annualized rate since the beginning of 2017. Further, our balance sheet remained highly asset sensitive, which has clearly been a beneficial for this position given the recent actions by the Fed.

Finally, before turning the call back to Manny, we've historically given guidance on all major income statement categories. And you’ll recall that last quarter we decided to also give EPS guidance in order to be transparent with regard to the company's view of its future earnings potential.

From slide 16, we now expect earnings per share to be in the range of $1.15 to $1.20 for the full year 2017 and between $1.50 and $1.60 for the full year 2018. This earnings guidance currently assumes to 25 basis points increases in the Fed funds target rate with the first in December of this year and the second in the first half of 2018.

With that, let me turn the call back to Manny for concluding remarks.

Manny Mehos

Thank you, Terry. I am very proud of our employees, who worked tirelessly to ensure that we delivered uninterrupted support and service to our clients when they needed it the most. While the storm proved to be a life changing event for many Houstonians, our local economy is recovering and the business outlook remains robust.

Looking forward, we continue to believe that we have the capital and liquidity to support our many opportunities for growth. Our infrastructure has the capacity to scale further, our bankers have ample room to build their loan portfolios and our balance sheet remains asset sensitive.

Thank you again for your time today. Operator, please open the call for questions.

Question-And-Answer Session

Operator

At this time, we'll be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Brad Milsaps, Sandler O'Neill. Please proceed with your question.

Brad Milsaps

Hey good evening guys.

Manny Mehos

Good evening, Brad.

Brad Milsaps

Appreciate all the guidance items. Just kind of curious on the '18 earnings guidance. You've tightened it up a little bit from $1.50 to $1.65 down to $1.50 to $1.60, so not a huge move. But just kind of curious obviously your business really ground to a halt this quarter. So I presume that it just really got delayed and you're going to pick that business back up either in the fourth quarter or into 2018. So why wouldn’t we see sort of the '18 target move higher kind of given the slowdown you saw this quarter?

Terry Earley

Brad its Terry, I'll be glad to try to answer that question for you. I think we had a view that we were going to end the year with little bit higher loan balancing when we gave that guidance at the end of Q2, given what we've experienced with the slowdown from Harvey in Q3. It just seem prudent to knowing we're going to have a lower jump offs to pull down the top end of the guidance a little bit.

And so that was really you said it well, and that's really what our thinking is there. That's really the biggest change in the guidance it’s just a function of growth in the back half of 2017 and how that's going to affect our jump off for next year.

Brad Milsaps

Sure that makes sense. So Geoff or anyone else you don't see sort of loan growth accelerating because of pent up demand. You still feel that 7% to 9% is the right place to be?

Geoff Greenwade

Yes because I think Brad it's not just the Harvey effect for us it's the CRE effect also. We turned it back on towards the end of August but then basically we haven't really filled the pipeline up because of the Harvey distraction from that standpoint. So I think instead of it contributing more in the fourth quarter will really start contributing more in the first quarter.

Brad Milsaps

Got it. And just maybe final question around that. Terry or Geoff, what do you think is sort of the kind of lever inflection point that would put you at the low end of the guidance versus the high end, where is kind of the loans variability in your mind?

Terry Earley

Always think it’s with the Fed and rates, I believe with the markets we are in, I believe in our ability to grow the loan book, but we have got a carrying in excess of lower yielding earning assets if you will in the forms of liquidity and investment portfolio and we got to get that moved over. So assuming no macro events I think it’s really just the Fed.

Brad Milsaps

Great, that’s helpful. I’ll hub back in the queue. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Brett Rabatin, Piper Jaffray. Please proceed with your question.

Brett Rabatin

Hey, good afternoon.

Manny Mehos

Hey, Brett.

Brett Rabatin

Wanted just to talk about you have got down into the 300 and you have restarted the CRE program, can you talk about maybe just the outlook for growth and what you are going to be doing in CRE going forward? And will you manage that around 300 from operational perspective quarter-by-quarter or maybe just some thoughts there. And then what you’re growing in the C&I what opportunities you are seeing whether it’s Houston or Dallas?

Geoff Greenwade

Yes so from CRE standpoint, I think you will see us much more active on the many perm, be it refinance or purchase money then you will on the construction side. We have got our construction bucket down below 50% and we’ll be planning on staying in that level. So we will be a little more particular about what we do on the construction side and look more for the many perm business, that’s going to be really spread to all three of our markets, DFW and Houston.

And probably be more spread towards industrial some retail although we’ll be looking at the carefully to make sure we’re doing stabilize properties multifamily because there is this normal churn that happens in multifamily. And then office in the right locations probably more in DFW and Austin than Houston.

And then from a C&I standpoint, we continue to see pretty much a variety of all the NAIC codes and the different types, I think the one benefit of turning the CRE off for those three or four quarters is we have been able to remix a few of our bankers to be much more C&I oriented plus we have hired some C&I people that replaced open spots we had. So that’s going to give us and we are already seeing that this towards the end of the year from a pipeline standpoint help us from more deals flowing in that and more variety.

Brett Rabatin

Okay. And then I was just curious, what are your -- when you are thinking about the margin, what are your assumptions for deposit betas and what kind of pressure are you guys seeing the interest bearing bucket was up about 8 basis points linked quarter, what are you seeing from that regard and what are you assuming for that?

Terry Earley

I will start, the deposit beta for the quarter was obviously we moved 5 bps in deposit costs total deposit costs. So about 20% deposit beta 16% in Q2 and over the last four quarters it’s really been about 12%. So you can see that the deposit beta is moving up as we all expected it would, I would say this though its actual results have been less than we had modeled. So I feel good about our level of asset sensitivity, but I expect that deposit beta as the Fed moves in December and as we get into 2018 if they move I think it will move up with it.

I think pricing, deposit pricing one thing to keep in mind is that loan to deposit ratio at just above 90% there, we certainly have the ability not to compete at the highest level on rate to attract deposits and I think that’s been our strategy to be sort of defensive I think that’s working well for us. But as we -- but even though I’d say we have been defensive, I’d say the competition has picked up, but not for deposit pricing, I don’t it’s got unreasonable by any stretch of the imagination.

So interest bearing I think we got some things underway that we certainly grew it we did our promotional money market rates aren’t that much higher than what you’re seeing and our quarterly yield for this type of transactional deposits and yet it’s bringing in cost. So I feel pretty good about that we're going to be able to maintain a pretty much stable trend if you will on our cost of funds.

Brett Rabatin

Okay, great. Appreciate the color.

Operator

Our next question Brady Gailey, KBW. Please proceed with your questions.

Brady Gailey

Hi, good afternoon guys.

Manny Mehos

Hey, Brady.

Brady Gailey

So looking at the remaining energy loans that you all focused on continuing to wind down, if you include held for sale that's $86 million, that's pretty much the same level that it was last quarter, I would have thought we would have seen some resolutions or sales to get continue to define that number, but why the flat balances when you are trying to shrink it?

Donald Perschbacher

Hi, Brady, this is Donald. I think two things really one, it is taking us longer to work through some of these because we're taking a measured approach, it’s still a difficult environment for borrowers to raise capital particular on the E&P side to try to do things that will allow them to either increase value and create opportunities for them to sell portions of their production. And so that inability to raise capital has I think delayed some of the resolutions, we're trying to work through some situations clearly on the E&P side that gets them to a better position.

Prices have somewhat stabilized and I think that's helped, but it’s still is a very challenging environment. We sold loans during the March initiative, but we're not going to do that today just to expedite or accelerate the disposition at a loss, if we think there is greater opportunities to continue to work through the assets and maximize the net realizable value.

The oilfield service side has performed I think better than people expected through this cycle, we've seen some uptick in activity for most of those barrowers. And so we continue to believe a measured approach makes more sense to try to work through and get them out of here at the best resolution versus trying to do it under any particular time constraint.

Manny Mehos

Brady remember -- this is Manny, remember, I mean, when we did more as we always thought we would have a tail and this is the tail and the tail really is comprise of two loans on the E&P side. And those are the two that we just didn't feel like they were the type that we would -- that exiting is a better strategy than allowing them to work out whether they are raising capital and putting money into some of the wells or whatever the case might be, they just became the sale. And this didn't surprise us and on the oil service side, those are really C&I loans. So -- and it's most of them are operating companies that are tend to be on the improving side in terms of their operations and cash flow.

Donald Perschbacher

We are no less committed to exiting, we are just thinking it’s just taking us little longer to do it but we're taking a measured approach.

Manny Mehos

It's not the modest strategy any more, it's not the -- it's just working out with those customers so we can exit them without taking any much further loss.

Brady Gailey

And then in the loan balances, was there mush volatility in the mortgage warehouse business this quarter. I think last quarter that finished at 180, did that changed much in Q3?

Terry Earley

It was -- it finished at the end of third quarter exactly about the same and a big part of that is we've got our mortgage warehouse team is offices up in Dallas so they tend to have more customers up in the North Taxes area than in Houston area. And so they were able to come through at about the same amount of activity for the quarter.

Brady Gailey

Okay. And then finally Manny any updated thoughts on M&A for you guys?

Manny Mehos

Not really it's about the same as last quarter, we're sort of on the side lines, our stock is doing well as a currency, but so is everyone else’s and so are everyone else’s expectations. So until we get to the level where we see something that fills our market in Dallas and is accretive we’ll stay passive for now.

Brady Gailey

Great, thanks guys.

Operator

Our next question is from Michael Young, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Please proceed with your questions.

Michael Young

Hey, good evening.

Terry Earley

Hey, Michael.

Michael Young

Donald wanted to start on the analysis you did of your existing portfolio and potential impact there. I know you guys out conservatism put up kind of the $1 million in additional reserves, but sounds like you think that's fairly conservative at this point. Can you just talk about what impacts you have seen within kind of the modest and moderate impact group and any sort of insurance or anything else that's helping to offset some of the impact for those customers?

Donald Perschbacher

Sure and just briefly I'll give you sense of really what the analysis was. And it was really a bottom-up approach loan-by-loan where we went through the portfolio after having identified the counties, the borrowers within there, whether it was our real estate related in terms of collateral issue whether it was an operating entity in those counties whether it was a residential loan, mortgage loan or consumer loan. We took a detailed approach, we had questionnaires and aids for all the bankers and focused on dialogue and conversations with each one of the customers.

And that's really the basis of how we assess the impact is through again identifying then and talking with them one-on-one or doing site visits. The impact really when we talk about low or moderate impact generally Michael has to do with timing. That customer for example in a low impact category might expect a 90 day or less impact to their company, maybe they're displaced for a little bit, maybe they've got some supply chain issues that are going to need to be rectify. But it's viewed as very temporary and short-term in nature doesn't necessarily affect their operations long-term or even impact from a credit quality it's just they may have a quarter that show some changes in their numbers.

The moderate impact is generally just going to be a little bit longer that is going to take them to work through maybe they’ve got again greater supply chain issues or some construction needs that they have to take care of in terms of maybe displaced residents in a multifamily project. So there will be a longer cycle to recover.

To the extent that we had some or they've asked for some payment deferrals where we've gone on interest only basis or expanded some lines to let them access greater working capital under their borrowing base. But all of the impacts are really low to moderate from that perspective. To the extent that borrowers have flood insurance, we identified those, whether it was residential or on the commercial side, that's been factored in. Borrowers are making claims the process has started.

And so it's all of that Michael that went into our analysis and determination and we just see really no real impact that's been identified. But obviously it's a fluid process, I mean, companies may as they get further in realize that maybe things have impacted them greater. Hence we put up additional reserves in the allowance just to make sure for the unknowns that are out there.

Michael Young

Thank you for that color. And Terry, maybe switching gears a little bit just looking at the provision estimates for next year. You've got a case or [indiscernible]. What does that assume in that provision guidance in terms of kind of resolution next year and maybe incremental charge-offs that might be necessary related to that.

Terry Earley

Given what Donald was just talking about and kind of what we're seeing from Harvey and where we are in the energy book. We expect a pretty normal year next year and the EPS guidance with respect to provision. And by that I mean we're going to provide for loan growth in the 125 range, 125 bps range. And we're going to provide for charge-offs.

And that's really the key where we're thinking about it with charge-offs about what you would expect at this point of the credit cycle. I mean, they hasn’t been very well behaved I'd say I am modeling higher than what we've experienced this year just out of some conservatism. But we're expecting provision to be very well behaved next year based on what we know right now.

Michael Young

Okay. And Geoff maybe one for you just touching on the CRE growth again going into next year with the capital accretion looks like maybe you could grow about $30 million or so per quarter in CRE balances. But how much of that is maybe already spoken for in terms of existing pipelines of projects funding up that maybe in construction versus actually new relationships and lending that you can do there?

Geoff Greenwade

Our construction has been primarily focused this year on owner occupied, I think you will see it less on construction fund ups and more on just new loans that we add to our pipeline. We’ll be able to go back to existing customers and we have had a time out with and fill those up. And that’s one thing that comes from paydowns is usually they are selling or going into some agency permanent lending and then now we are being able to replace those before we want.

So I’d say that quarterly growth can be up to about $40 million so it’s not just the growth piece of it, it’s the replacement of paydowns that we weren’t doing this year, that’s as much as anything that’s probably averaging around $50 million or so a quarter.

Terry Earley

So certainly have a $90 million turn instead of a $50 million influence.

Michael Young

Okay, thank you guys, I appreciate it.

Manny Mehos

Thanks.

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our next question is from Brian Zabora of Hovde Group. Please proceed with your question.

Brian Zabora

Thanks, good afternoon.

Manny Mehos

Hey, Brian.

Brian Zabora

Just a question on the margin side, you mentioned that there were some interest reversals related to nonaccruals do you have how much that was in the quarter?

Terry Earley

It’s about 3 bps on the NIM.

Brian Zabora

Okay. And then just lastly on the provision, your guidance for this year is about I think $12 million to $15 million little wider than it was last quarter, just what would get to I guess imply to maybe that high side of maybe a provision of $5 million in the fourth quarter?

Donald Perschbacher

Well, this is Donald, I mean, I think we increased it some to reflect just the Harvey change in our methodology and again conservatism and then I think the other is our asset quality is relatively unchanged from the last quarter, it looks like deterioration, we mentioned in the call. And so we just want to be I think conservative and think about potential risk in the portfolio from that perspective. Nothing in particular just thinking about the changes.

Brian Zabora

Thanks for taking my questions.

Donald Perschbacher

You bet.

Manny Mehos

Thanks, Brian.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. And I would like to turn the call back to Mr. Manny Mehos for closing remarks.

Manny Mehos

Thank you, operator. So in community banking commercial real estate lending is a main stay of its business and we are no different we very conservatively make our real estate loans but I think they are necessary part of our balance sheet, we have spent -- we saw to hit the vertex of rapid decline in real estate loans not replacing the ones that were paying off and at the same time Harvey hits.

So it was an unfortunate vertex, we ended up with a decline this quarter, we hope it’s the end of that, but I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to us that we get back in that business because it’s all of our peers and us, we really rely on that part of our business to maintain our net interest income.

So we are excited about it, we are excited to being back in the business, our loan committees have been going at record times with just C&I. So you add real estate into it we are going to double this on and I think that’s going to start -- you’re going to start seeing that in the numbers. But anyway we appreciate your time. We look forward to talking to you after the fourth quarter with hopefully ramping up more in loans and higher income and in the next year. So thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

