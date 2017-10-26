Caterpillar: Take The Money And Run!

The stock is on fire. Let it burn and get out of the house.

Investment Thesis

I’ve been a shareholder of Caterpillar (CAT) for several years now (since 2013). I was there when the stock went from $110’s to the high $50’s. I’m happy that I remained calm at that time and waited for the dust to settle. But now, CAT is crushing numbers like there is no tomorrow and the stock is up by about 50% since the beginning of the year.

Sometimes, the market is being generous with investors; it’s time to apply the most iconic investment strategy, the one that never fails: buy low and sell high. I really don’t see how CAT could reward me with additional growth in the upcoming years.

Understanding the Business

Caterpillar Inc is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel & natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines & diesel-electric locomotives. Its segments include Resource Industries, Construction Industries and Power Systems. It is highly linked to the mining and home construction industries.

CAT construction segment represents 44% of its revenue in 2016 and was the “best performing” one recently. The company benefited from a steady U.S. new house market.

CAT 2016 annual report

The resource division is the smallest and the weakest. In 2016, this sector was quite a weight to carry:

Finally, the energy & transportation division is about the size of the construction segment but slowed down in the past three years:

Revenues

While the company was being hit on all sides, you can see revenue sliding seriously since 2013. After its most recent quarterly report, it seems that CAT has reached the bottom previously this year and it is now back on its way for additional growth. The problem is that I see the stock priced according to this 12-18 months future already. Therefore, I don’t see how CAT will provide me with additional growth in my portfolio.

Earnings

After applying a meticulous cost cutting plan, management reached its objectives and forecasts a 2017 EPS of $4.60. This is quite a journey from the meager $0.15 showed on this graph (this is not including Q3 2017).

Source: CAT Q3 2017 presentation

The main difference comes from the fact that all three segments of business (construction, resources and energy transportation) contributed to both sales and profit increases. After a painful restructuration, it seems that CAT is entering in the perfect scenario.

With a leaner business model, CAT is well-positioned to capture the economic rebound in both resources and energy sectors. After all, they are the largest construction and mining equipment manufacturer in the world.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Caterpillar has successfully increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years. This makes it part of the elite Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

As you can see, it hasn’t been quite a party in the dividend growth department since the last financial crisis. The peak in the graph above doesn’t represent a special dividend; it’s only a timing matter where the first payment of 2013 was paid in 2012 in the fear of tax regulations. Management recently raised its dividend by a symbolic $0.01 to keep everybody happy. CAT dividend yield used to be more attractive, but there is a limit to what the company can do when its stock surged like this:

The market found lots of hope around this company and it seems to pay off. However, I don’t like where the dividend payout ratios are going:

While the classic payout ratio is doing well, the cash payout ratio is rather hectic. As the future looks brighter, I will consider it in my dividend discount model calculation later on in this article. At this stage, CAT doesn’t meet my 7 dividend growth investing principles.

Potential Downsides

Caterpillar is highly dependent on commodities cycles. While most resources are trading at low price, CAT struggles over the past three years. Future perspectives look better, but CAT is always one commodity market swing away from going down in red ink again.

If those markets continue to go sideways, many clients may decide to wait before they upgrade their equipment, putting additional pressure on CAT’s sales. I don’t see the demand for coal, iron or copper surge in the near future as emerging markets don’t grow as rapidly as they used to.

Finally, when a stock goes up so high so fast, it becomes very fragile. Any bad news or bad quarters would put the hammer down on CAT shareholders. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the stock drop by 7-8% on any bad news in the upcoming months. There is just no justification to pay such high value for Caterpillar now.

Valuation

It was a challenging task to take a look at the past 10 years of PE since the company lost money and traded at a 900+ PE before their latest earnings. For this reason, I’ve used the 12 month forward PE ratio:

At a 26 PE ratio, I don’t think CAT is near any type of bargain now. Digging deeper, I’ve used a dividend discount model with a 6% dividend growth rate. I decided to be generous as I think CAT will benefit from a more bullish environment in the future.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $3.12 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 6.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $132.29 $99.22 $79.37 10% Premium $121.26 $90.95 $72.76 Intrinsic Value $110.24 $82.68 $66.14 10% Discount $99.22 $74.41 $59.53 20% Discount $88.19 $66.14 $52.92

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Even then, the discrepancy between the DDM valuation and the current price ($138 at the time of writing this article) is ridiculous. Even if I use a discount rate of 9%, the stock is still over valued by 20%. I’m not saying CAT price will go down under $100 any time soon, but I’m just saying this is a ridiculous price for what CAT has to offer.

Final Thought

As I mentioned in my introduction, I’ve been holding on to my CAT shares throughout the storm. In the light of the latest quarter and the fact the stock surged by 50% this year, I think it’s time to let it go and find another industrial that deserves my money. Subscribers to Dividend Growth Rocks have already been notified of a good pick in the industrial sector this week.

Disclaimer: I do hold CAT in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

