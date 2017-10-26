The Financial Asset Bubble Is Ending - Time To Reexamine Your Risk Allocation

Third-Quarter Review

After a brief correction during July and August, the equity markets rallied sharply in September and extended the S&P 500's rally to eight consecutive positive quarters. Our portfolio was defensively postured (low equity correlation and low volatility) and did not participate in the Q3 rally.

Historically, the stock market has two 10% corrections each year. However, there has not been a 5% correction in the last sixteen months (the S&P 500's previous correction was 6.1% after the June 2016 Brexit vote). The broad stock market (mid-cap and small-cap indices) is typically a reliable leading indicator for the overall stock market because it is more volatile and highly sensitive to changes in investor's risk tolerance. The Russell 2000 and the S&P 400 Midcap indices reached all-time highs in late July and then sold off sharply (declines larger than 6%) into the middle of August. Also, because 44% of NYSE stocks were below their 200-day moving average and August through October is a seasonally weak period, we believed that the market was vulnerable to a long overdue correction.

In September proposed healthcare legislation failed, three disastrous hurricanes hit our shores, the Fed indicated that they would unexpectedly increase interest rates again in December, and the bellicose rhetoric with North Korea was amplified after they launched a missile over Japan and detonated an atomic bomb. We believed that the markets were set up for a long overdue correction, there was significant bad news, yet the markets did not sell-off and instead rallied sharply. While many investors may view this market action as a sign of strength, we believe it validates our view that the financial markets are in a bubble and detached from the fundamentals. In the long-term, fundamentals matter and when the tide of liquidity reverses, stocks will be extremely vulnerable as valuations and profit margins regress to an average level.

Since the election, nearly twelve months ago, our performance has struggled as the stock market rallied sharply despite no substantive change in the fundamentals, significant legislative setbacks, and increased geopolitical tension. We believed that the markets were extremely overvalued and offered a very poor risk/reward. Accordingly, our portfolio was underweight equities and overweight safe assets (U.S. Treasuries, currencies and gold). We continue to believe that the extreme valuations and the waning economic fundamentals justify our defensive investment posture. We are confident that we are in the final stage of this historic asset bubble, and when this bubble deflates, we will be well positioned to prosper.

Recently, Dr. Richard Thaler, won the Nobel Prize for his work in behavioral economics. When asked by Bloomberg News about his view of the markets, he replied: "We seem to be living in the riskiest moment of our lives, and yet the stock market seems to be napping. I admit to not understanding it." We believe that the market is "napping" because the central bank's constant interventions have greatly distorted the price discovery process and detached asset values from their underlying fundamentals. We are confident that when the great tide of central bank liquidity reverses, the markets will "wake up" and complacent investors will be surprised by how far out on the on the risk spectrum they are.

Investment Outlook Summary

Equities are historically overvalued and offer a very poor long-term risk/reward. As value investors, we believe that the price paid for an asset best determines the long-term prospective return. Stocks have rarely been more expensive than they are today and our long-term valuation models estimate that equities will provide a return of less than 2% per annum over the next ten years, which is less than the expected return of the safe-haven 10-year U.S. Treasury bond. In our view, the historic 4.5% risk premium between equities and U.S. Treasuries is now negative because of the $10.5 trillion of financial assets bought by the central banks over the past eight years.

Since prudent investors should consider risk in addition to return, we continue to underweight equities due to their poor risk/reward profile (i.e., similar return, but significantly more risk than U.S. Treasuries). Additionally, since valuations and profitability are highly mean reverting and both are near historic peaks, equities are poised for a significant bear market as the fundamentals regress to the mean. We estimate that fair value for the S&P 500 is 1400, which is 45% below the current price.

The tide of liquidity is beginning to reverse, and risk assets are extremely vulnerable. In our view, the dramatic appreciation in financial asset over the past eight years was a result of the $10.5 trillion of bond purchases by the central banks, the corporate buybacks that reduced shares outstanding by nearly 20% and the recent proliferation of passive and quantitative strategies that are primarily driven by market factors, instead of the fundamentals. After eight years of unprecedented monetary stimulus by the central banks, the central banks are finally moving to the sideline and beginning to remove liquidity from the financial system. This month, the Fed will reduce their balance sheet by $10 billion, and the ECB indicated that in January they would reduce their bond-buying program by fifty percent and then terminate the program in September. We believe that this reduction in global liquidity coupled with the Fed's interest rate tightening cycle and a slowing economy will lead to a bear market in risk assets.

Central Banks remove liquidity volatility will increase to an average level. In addition to fueling asset bubbles, creating wealth inequality and incentivizing corporations to "buy instead of build," central bank's asset purchases suppressed market volatility to a historically low level. Passive and quantitative investment strategies, which are primarily driven by market factors (volatility, correlation, and momentum) instead of the fundamentals, have thrived in this environment at the expense of active fundamental investors. We believe that the significant investment flows into these strategies are having a material impact on the market's structure and has created a self-reinforcing feedback cycle that is driving volatility down and stocks higher, regardless of the fundamentals or the news flow. As the central banks remove liquidity from the financial system, we expect that volatility will increase to a normal level. We are concerned that an increase in volatility could lead to aggressive computer-driven selling and a negative self-reinforcing feedback cycle -- similar to "Portfolio Insurance" -- the 1980s quantitative strategy that accelerated the 1987 crash.

Asset Allocation

As long-term value investors, the market's risk/reward and the economic cycle drive our strategic asset allocation (SAA). Currently, our SAA remains underweight equities and overweight safe assets. We are positioned to perform well in a period of slow economic growth and rising market volatility.

Current Asset Allocation: Large Cap Equity 35.0% Long-term U.S. Gov. Bonds 20.0% Small Cap Equity 0.0% Emerging Market Bonds 0.0% International Equities 10.0% Municipal Bonds 0.0% Emerging Markets 0.0% Gold/Currency 15.0% Equity Hedge (10.0%) Commodity 2.0% Net Risk Assets 35.0% Net Safe Assets 37.0%

Equity Market Outlook

In our view, the dramatic appreciation in financial asset over the past eight years was a result of the $10.5 trillion of bond purchases by the central banks, the corporate buybacks that reduced shares outstanding by nearly 20% and the recent proliferation of passive and quant strategies that are primarily market factors, instead of the fundamentals. We believe that the tide of liquidity is beginning to reverse and that risk assets are extremely vulnerable.

The stock market has been incredibly resilient over the past few years. In fact, the S&P 500 has not had a 5% correction since Brexit in June of 2016 (the markets typically have two 10% corrections each year). Despite this year's unusually volatile news cycle -- numerous legislative disappointments, the Russian election investigation, confrontation with North Korea, Fed tightening cycle, and three major hurricanes -- it has been one of the least volatile market years since the early 1960s.

While many pundits may see this resilience as a sign of strength, we see it as validation that financial assets are in a bubble and the market's price discovery function is broken. We believe the recent resilient market action is best explained by the massive liquidity provided by the central banks, coupled with corporate buy-backs and the substantial investment flows into passive and quantitative strategies, which suppress volatility, mitigate market corrections and inflate risk assets.

Since the last recession, central banks have printed and bought $10.5 trillion of financial assets believing that the QE bond buying would stimulate the economy. Instead, QE led to the weakest economic recovery in the post-WWII era and contributed to significant economic imbalances -- i.e., global asset bubbles, an excessive debt burden, low capital investment and weak productivity resulting from misallocations of capital and significant wealth inequality. Additionally, the artificially low-interest rates incentivized corporations to borrow and buy-back 18% of their shares outstanding instead of making capital investments.

This incredible reduction in supply drove financial assets to a historic level of overvaluation, despite a below average fundamental growth rate. In addition to creating asset bubbles, QE has distorted financial markets. Currently, $8 trillion or 17% of all global sovereign and corporate debt trades at a negative interest rate, and European high yield debt yields presently less than U.S. Treasuries -- i.e., there is a negative risk premium.

Chart 1: Market Capitalization to GDP - Stocks Remain Very Expensive

In a 2001 Fortune Magazine article, Warren Buffet stated that market capitalization relative to GDP "is probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment." Currently, stock market capitalization is 138% of GDP; this is significantly above the 50-year average of 65%. Based on this valuation measure, stocks would need to decline by more than 50% to be considered fairly valued.

Source: FRED

Chart 2: Private Sector Net Worth Relative to GDP Has Never Been Higher

The central bank's easy money policies have driven most asset classes to historical levels of overvaluation. Since 1950, private sector net worth (real estate and financial assets) has averaged 377% of GDP. Currently, private sector net worth is 498% of GDP, which is 2.8 standard deviations above the mean.

Source: FRED

Chart 3: Excess Liquidity, Not Earnings, Is Driving the Markets to an Extreme

Over the past three years, the S&P 500 has increased by 22%, while earnings were flat. The S&P 500's operating earnings peaked at $114.50 in the third quarter of 2014 and had not grown in three years.

Source: Factset

Chart 4: QE has Greatly Distorted the Financial Markets

The ECB's current financial repression policy (negative interest rates and QE purchases of $70 billion per month) despite solid economic growth, has led to $8.0 trillion of negative yielding bonds and European High Yield Debt that yields less than U.S. Treasury bonds. We believe that these are solid examples of markets "broken" by the central banker's profligacy.

Source: FRED

In addition to inflating financial assets, the central bank's QE programs and corporate buybacks suppressed volatility and mitigated markets corrections, which led to the proliferation of passive and quantitative investment strategies. These quant strategies are driven by market dynamics (volatility, momentum, and correlation), instead of fundamentals. During this period of financial repression, many passive and quantitative strategies prospered at the expense of traditional fundamental strategies. JPMorgan estimates that passive and quantitative strategies now account for 60% of equity assets versus 30% a decade ago.

We believe that much of the market's recent tranquil action -- historically low volatility and indifference to negative news -- is explained by the significant investment flows into these computer-driven trend-following strategies. We are concerned that the fund flows into these strategies are having a material impact on the market's structure and has created a positive self-reinforcing feedback cycle that is driving volatility down and stocks higher, regardless of the fundamentals or the news flow. While, in the short run, this virtuous cycle could continue to push volatility lower and risk assets higher, we believe when volatility increases many of these "crowded" strategies will be vulnerable.

We believe that the excess liquidity provided by the central banks, corporate buybacks and the shift from active/fundamental to passive and quantitative strategies created historical bubbles and distorted markets. This tide of liquidity is beginning to reverse, and risk assets are extremely vulnerable. The central banks are decreasing monetary accommodation; the overleveraged corporations have a diminished ability to buy-back their stock and quant strategies have become a "crowded trade" that is vulnerable when volatility increases to an average level.

While the Fed has been gradually increasing short-term interest rates for two years, this month they began to reduce the size of their balance sheet -- i.e., remove liquidity from the market. While the initial reduction is small, this decline in liquidity could have an immediate impact on tranquil markets. Also, the ECB indicated that in January they would reduce their bond-buying program by fifty percent and will eliminate the program in September. Since the growth rate of liquidity has peaked and is poised to decline, we expect that volatility is near its trough and poised to increase.

Furthermore, after eight years of record share buybacks, corporate debt ratios are back to a historic peak, which diminishes their ability to fund significant future buybacks. We expect that the reduction in share buybacks will also increase market volatility and lead to disappointing earnings growth (the share count reduction drove earnings per share growth more than earnings this cycle).

Chart 5: Corporations are Overleveraged

Since 2008, corporations borrowed to buy back 18% of the shares outstanding. Corporate debt is currently 73% of GDP, which is more than 1.5 standard deviations above the 60-year average of 53.2%. This excessive debt burden decreases the likelihood of significant buybacks in the future and limits the ability of corporations to manage their earnings.

Source: FRED

Finally, passive and quantitative investment strategies, which are primarily driven by market factors (volatility, correlation, and momentum) instead of the fundamentals, have thrived in this environment of central bank intervention and declining volatility. We believe that the significant investment flows into these strategies are having a material impact on the market's structure and has created a self-reinforcing feedback cycle that is driving volatility down and stocks higher, regardless of the fundamentals or the news flow.

Since the growth rate of liquidity has peaked and is poised to decline, we expect that volatility will increase. We are concerned that the virtuous cycle that drove volatility lower and stocks higher is poised to reverse. If market volatility increases, as we expect, it will force many quantitative strategies to reduce their risk exposure by selling. This increased selling will lead to higher volatility and ultimately could lead to a negative self-reinforcing feedback cycle -- similar to "Portfolio Insurance," the quantitative strategy that contributed to the 1987 crash.

Economic Outlook

Many investors remain optimistic on the 8.3-year economic expansion (one of the longest on record) and expect an acceleration in growth next year. This view seems supported by the financial markets that are at all-time highs and the ISM manufacturing survey that is at a 13-year high. We believe that despite the optimism in the financial markets and ebullient "soft" economic surveys, economic growth will continue to slow as higher interest rates impact the overleveraged economy.

The yield curve has a solid record of forecasting economic growth. Despite optimistic economic forecasts, the yield curve is at a cyclical low and forecasting slower growth. Also, it is interesting that while the manufacturing survey is the most optimistic since June of 2004, commercial and industrial loan growth is dismal.

Chart 6: Yield Curve Continues to Flatten

Despite the Fed tightening cycle, investors optimism and ISM surveys at 13-year highs, the yield curve is at cyclical low and forecasting slower economic growth.

Source: FRED

Chart 7: Credit Growth is Stagnant

Commercial and industrial credit growth peaked at 12.9% in January of 2015. Currently, C&I credit growth has slowed to 2.0%, down from 8.9% a year ago. Slowing credit growth is not consistent with an ISM survey at a thirteen-year high.

Source: FRED

In our view, the most critical driver of the economy is the consumer, which accounts for approximately 70% of GDP. It appears the consumer is struggling. Real wage growth is stagnant, and employment growth is declining. Additionally, the personal savings rate has dropped sharply over the past two years as individuals were forced to reduce their savings rate to fund their consumption. We believe that a significant economic acceleration is unlikely given the weak fundamentals in the consumer sector of the economy.

Chart 8: Real Wages are Stagnant

Growth in real wages -- the economies most crucial driver -- peaked for this cycle at 2.20% in October 2015. In September, wages grew by only 0.3%, down from a growth rate of 1.16% a year ago. Slowing real wage growth, which is an important leading indicator, is not consistent with accelerating economic growth.

Source: FRED

Chart 9: Employment Growth Continues to Slow

Growth in nonfarm payrolls peaked for this cycle at 2.27% in February 2015. In September, nonfarm payrolls grew by only 1.22%, down from a growth rate of 1.84% a year ago. Slowing employment growth, which is a lagging indicator, is not consistent with the Fed's optimistic economic forecast.

Source: FRED

Chart 10: The Personal Savings Rate Has Declined Sharply

The savings rate has plummeted from 6.25% to 3.6% over the past two years as individuals reduced their savings rate to fund their current lifestyle. The personal savings rate is currently 1.5 standard deviations below its 60-year average of 8.3%.

Source: FRED

Finally, the Fed has indicated that it will increase interest rates again in December and three more increases are likely next year, in addition to decreasing the size of their balance sheet. Despite their hawkish guidance, many at the Fed stated that they do not understand why inflation is falling, while their economic models expect it to increase. Given their poor record of forecasting the economy this admission is not surprising, but because of the record debt level in the economy and the inflated asset values, a monetary mistake by the Fed would be catastrophic.

Summary

We continue to believe that equities are extremely overvalued and offer a very poor long-term risk/reward. Central policies distorted markets and created asset bubbles. Currently, the Fed is tightening, and the ECB will reduce their QE program this January. We expect that the immediate reduction in liquidity, coupled with a decrease in corporate buybacks and a slowing economy will lead to increased volatility and a significant bear market. We estimate that fair value for the S&P 500 is 1400, which is 45% below the current value.

We are concerned that the proliferation of passive and quantitative investment strategies has created a self-reinforcing feedback cycle that suppresses volatility and drives the market higher. Passive and Quantitative investment strategies have thrived in the recent environment at the expense of active fundamental investors. We believe that the significant fund flows into these strategies are having a material impact on the market's structure and has created a self-reinforcing feedback cycle that is driving volatility down and stocks higher, regardless of the fundamentals or the news flow. While these strategies benefited from eight years of declining market volatility and the "central bank put," we expect that volatility is poised to increase as the central banks remove financial liquidity. Since many of these quant strategies are levered, we are concerned that a sudden increase in volatility will lead to aggressive selling and potentially a negative self-reinforcing feedback cycle -- similar to "Portfolio Insurance," the 1980's quantitative strategy that accelerated the 1987 crash.

As long-term value investors, we are confident that we are well-positioned to prosper as the central banks tighten, volatility returns to average, and the markets are driven by fundamentals and not the profligate central bankers. As always, we will remain focused on capital preservation and provide positive absolute returns, until equities offer a favorable risk/reward and the rate of change in economic growth improves.

Disclaimer: This material contains the opinions of the author but not necessarily those of Manley Capital Management, LLC and such opinions are subject to change without notice. This material has been distributed for informational purposes only. Forecasts, estimates and certain information contained herein are based upon proprietary research and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. All investments contain risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, QUAL, VEU, QID, TWM, TLT, TBT, PHYS, FXE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.