This 5.8%-Yielding Closed-End Fund Is A Clear Sell

We suggest investors get rid of this and suggest a much better alternative.

Investment Thesis: We see no reason investors should have to pay extremely high fees for mediocre performance in a sector where several alternatives exist.

Cusing Energy Income Fund (SRF) started out as a MLP fund. As long-suffering shareholders will attest, this has been one abysmal fund.

The above chart shows the total return with dividends reinvested and it is a difficult picture to look at. The fund went horribly wrong in 2014 and 2015 where it made the category returns actually look good.

While its past performance, reverse splits and multitude of dividend cuts are common knowledge, what might not be know to everyone is that SRF has now shifted out of the MLP space.

Looks like SRF threw in the towel in this space but still kept a 25% exposure. Today the fund's top holdings look straight out of regular energy fund.

What irks us here is that the fund, due to its own doing, has decimated total assets to abysmal levels, and now the fund operating expenses are disturbingly high for one that looks like just a regular energy fund.

Over the first 6 months of this fiscal year expenses ran at an annualized 2.76%. That is after a management fee waiver of 0.5%. The back half of the year involving audits and annual meeting will likely push this well over 3%. Even now the distribution is nowhere close to being covered, so the fund will likely experience a tilt towards even higher fees.

Currently the fund is close to its average discount over the past year and we suggest investors use this opportunity to exit towards a fund that acts as a better steward of their money. We have two suggestions. If you want an energy and resources closed end fund, Adams Natural Resources (PEO) is an excellent choice.

PEO is also trading a good discount to its NAV and distributes the same yield.

The big reason for the switch is the low annual expenses, which would be less than 30% the expenses for SRF.

The fund has outperformed its category average over the last 5 and 10 years and would be a decent way to play the energy rebound.

If you are looking to have a pure MLP fund we strongly recommend Infracap MLP ETF (AMZA), which have written about extensively here and here.

Conclusion

SRF had close to $200 million in assets in 2012. That has withered down to close to $24 million. The expenses to run such a small fund are highly prohibitive, in spite of small management fee waives. Even now the distribution is not covered and the assets will keep reducing. PEO, on the other hand, is one of the oldest funds is existence and the management fees and total expense ratios are a pure delight. The distribution does consist of a high return of capital (close to 60%), but given the long history of the fund and our thoughts on where energy prices are headed, we think is safe. We prefer PEO over SRF by a huge margin.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Seeking Alpha has changed its policies. Previously "following" someone required a ritualistic commitment and an offering of not less than 4 oxen or 3 breeding horses. Now all it takes is one click! If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.