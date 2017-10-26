No Upside For Kroger - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/25/17)

Cramer likes what he sees from Corning.

Kroger may suffer as Amazon moves into the grocery space.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, October 25.

Bullish Calls

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB): Cramer said to hold the stock. "It's fine."

Corning (NYSE:GLW): Cramer liked the quarter. He would like to see the price come down before making a move.

Bearish Call

Kroger (NYSE:KR): Cramer said he frets about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) moving into the grocery space. "We have no upside story on this one."

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up