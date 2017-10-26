No Upside For Kroger - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/25/17)

Includes: BIIB, GLW, KR
by: SA Editor Michael Hopkins

Summary

Kroger may suffer as Amazon moves into the grocery space.

Biogen is fine.

Cramer likes what he sees from Corning.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, October 25.

Bullish Calls

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB): Cramer said to hold the stock. "It's fine."

Corning (NYSE:GLW): Cramer liked the quarter. He would like to see the price come down before making a move.

Bearish Call

Kroger (NYSE:KR): Cramer said he frets about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) moving into the grocery space. "We have no upside story on this one."

