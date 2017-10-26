No Upside For Kroger - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/25/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, October 25.
Bullish Calls
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB): Cramer said to hold the stock. "It's fine."
Corning (NYSE:GLW): Cramer liked the quarter. He would like to see the price come down before making a move.
Bearish Call
Kroger (NYSE:KR): Cramer said he frets about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) moving into the grocery space. "We have no upside story on this one."
::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!
Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up