MGP Ingredients - Wait For The Call?

Following up on a prior article, which ran the rule over several long holdings in the “sin” market of alcohol production, this article considers another offering in this space, albeit not a pure-play: MGP Ingredients (MGPI). In spite of its consistent share price climb over the past year, there may yet remain scope for plenty of growth in the coming months. With further potential share price growth of up to 20%, this $1bn market-cap company is an interesting long option, as its increasing focus on the alcohol market bears fruit. Although alcohol stocks are often seen as defensive stocks, MGPI looks like it could well benefit from the continuing bull-market and see one good year turn into two.

Gus Griffin - President and CEO of MPG Ingredients. Source: Seeking Alpha/Earnings

In a Nutshell

The key upcoming date for MGP is its upcoming earnings report on November 2nd. This might seem like a truism, but with a relative earnings decline seemingly already priced in, if earnings break above last year's $83.7m, the company's 52-week high might well be broken. This is, of course, a risk. The smart money would suggest a wait-and-see approach, with a buy at a lower price. That said, with whiskey one of MGP's big-earners, companies as large as Diageo (DEO) on the client roster, and a global whiskey market that is expected to grow by 55.2m 9-litre cases over the next five years, there is a whiff of the good stuff about the Kansas-based company.

MGPI Share Price Continues to Grow - 1 Year. Source: Bloomberg

The Key Numbers

In share price terms MGP Ingredients has had a fine year. The company's stock is up 74.29% in the last twelve months, and 30.29% in the year-to-date. Annual revenues for 2016 were a solid $318m, with the company's net income coming in at $31m, and its profit margin standing at a healthy 9.8%. MGP's debt to assets level is a more than manageable 15.98%, and its operating cash-flow of $19m leaves the company looking in fairly good shape. Furthermore, currently trading around $64 per share, the average available price target for MGP sits around $69 (+9%), with high forecasts reaching up to$76 per share (+20%).

Forecast, and positive highs, MGP (Price Targets) Source: CNN

Alcohol's the Focus

In the most recent earnings call, MGP was positive about its future, and its progress, and well you might be when your stock is continuing to climb. Sales are up 6.7% over the past year, as are profits, by 21.2%, and the company's move toward boosting its drinking alcohol production and partnerships has seen a 15.2% increase in its premium beverage alcohol sales. MGP is also bullish about its development into other areas of formerly niche interests, from plant-based proteins, and specifically non-GMO products. It is, however, the company's alcohol interest that generates the lion's share of revenues, with upwards of 80% of revenues coming from alcohol production. Alcohol, therefore, not foodstuffs, ought to be the focus when analysing the company's future. This puts that 15.2% premium alcohol sales increase in context.

Analyst Rich Duprey notes the positives around MGPI. Source: Motley Fool

MGP Income Statement – Steady as She Goes.. Source: Bloomberg

Risks & Long-term Rewards

Downward pressures do also exist, with distillers feed produce currently suffering a sales decline of 12.6% percent, and the company did miss its most recent EPS target of $0.40 by $0.03. Yet, despite some concerns over the company's failure to meet guidance, earnings are climbing, and are predicted to continue to do so. Additionally, whilst the most recent EPS target was narrowly missed, EPS over the past four quarters has beaten expectations by an average of 27%. This is no mean feat. MGPI's EPS growth over the past five years is also an excellent 68.7%. Furthermore, the large level of institutional ownership (+98%) of MGP suggests that while there are risks in an investment, a long-holding is likely to prove fruitful. Although share price growth in the 75% range for the coming year is unlikely, given that the stock is trading at a high level relative to its sales levels, a stock with a steady history of EPS growth is likely to continue to see its share-price climb, especially in the current market.

Balance Sheet Growth Year-over-year - MGP. Source: WSJ

Conclusion

What marks MGP out as an interesting investment opportunity, alongside its solid share price performance, and the fact that, as its guidance suggests, the company is likely to grow its operating income by between 10-15% year-over-year well into 2018, is the fact that MGP has plenty of the defensive benefits of a liquor stock, and the still somewhat under-the-radar quality of a smaller commodity stock. The company provides the products that help to make the products, and such stocks are always worth considering. Furthermore, their more recent narrow and deep product strategy, with more focus being placed on drinking alcohol - in particular, premium products - may well continue to yield fruit.

Ultimately, long on MGPI looks like a solid position to take, but the question is when to invest. Invest now, in the week running up to the earning's call, and any bad news will hit you in the pocket, but bide your time and near-term profits may well pass you by. MGP is in a strong position, but it does face increasing competition from the deep pockets of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) and Green Plains (GPRE), so an MGP investment carries risk. When all is said and done, if you're looking for an interesting alcohol long holding, MGPI may well be for you. If it's a quick turnaround you're interested in, the safe bet is to steer clear for the time being.