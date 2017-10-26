Mellanox Technologies' (MLNX) CEO Eyal Waldman on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2017, 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Jeffrey Schreiner - IR

Eyal Waldman - President & CEO

Jacob Shulman - CFO

Analysts

Kevin Cassidy - Stifel

Mark Kelleher - D.A. Davidson

Harlan Sur - J.P. Morgan

John Pitzer - Credit Suisse

Gary Mobley - Benchmark

Andrew Nowinski - Piper Jaffray

Joseph Wolf - Barclays

Hans Mosesmann - Rosenblatt

Jeffrey Schreiner

Good afternoon, and welcome to Mellanox Technologies' third quarter conference call. Leading the call today will be Eyal Waldman, President and CEO of Mellanox Technologies; and Jacob Shulman, Chief Financial Officer.

By now, you've seen our press release and associated financial information that we furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K this afternoon. If not, you may access them on our website at ir.mellanox.com.

As a reminder, today's discussion includes predictions, expectations, estimates, and other information, all of which we consider to be forward-looking statements. Throughout today's discussion, we present important factors relating to our business that may potentially affect these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made today. As a result, we caution you against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we encourage you to review our most recent SEC reports, including our 10-K and 10-Q, for a complete discussion of these factors and other risks that may affect our future results or the market price of our ordinary shares.

Finally, we are not obligating ourselves to revise our results or publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

Now I will turn the call over to Eyal for his opening remarks. Eyal?

Eyal Waldman

Thank you, Jeff, and good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us. I'm pleased to report Mellanox achieved record quarterly revenue and return to growth in the third quarter of 2017.

Our Ethernet revenues increased 27% sequentially driven by expanding customer adoption of our 25-gigabits per second and above product. The third quarter 2017 continued to deliver on our multi-year revenue diversification strategy.

During the third quarter, InfiniBand revenues declined 7% sequentially mainly due to a large Department of Energy CORAL deployment in the second quarter. On a year-over-year basis, our InfiniBand high-performance computing and artificial intelligence revenues increased by double-digit percentages.

Third quarter revenues was $226 million, a sequential increase of 6.5%. Third quarter diluted non-GAAP EPS was $0.71. We generated $53 million in operating cash flow and ended the quarter with $346 million in cash and investments.

Customer demand on Mellanox's 25 gigabit per second and above Ethernet adapters accelerated in the third quarter. Mellanox remains the leader in this market with the majority of market share for third-party analysis. According to Creon Research Data, Mellanox is 65% of the 25, 50, and 100 gigabit per second Ethernet adapter markets during the first half of 2017 even as competitive alternative have entered the market.

Mellanox is the preferred Ethernet adapter at 25 gigabit per second and above by the Global OEMs. In addition, Mellanox adapters have been selected across multiple global Tier 1 and Tier 2 hyperscale customers. The transition to 25, 50, and 100 gigabit represent a multi-year growth opportunity.

Our Spectrum Ethernet Switch revenues achieved another record growing 27% sequentially. Both sequential and year-over-year growth was driven by increased deployment across multiple markets.

During the quarter, we announced an additional design win with HPE for the M Series Ethernet storage switch. The selection of our spectrum switches by HPE Storage Group is significant and represents our leadership in the emerging Ethernet storage fabric market that is becoming an alternative to Fibertel as storage interconnect. We expect other OEMs, storage OEMs to adopt our Ethernet Storage Fabric technology for the next generation software defined and hyper-converged storage solutions.

In the data center market, Spectrum recently achieved the significant design win with it's another leading Web 2.0 customer in Asia. The customer selected Mellanox's spectrum based switch system over the incumbent OEM and other OEM candidates due to a superior performance and capability. Deployment of Spectrum as leading tier 1 hyperscale customers looking to pull their internally developed network operating system onto Spectrum continues to gain momentum. We believe that customer engagement and commitment to future white box deployments remain fair. We anticipate production of our Spectrum shipment to one hyperscale customer in early 2018.

With InfiniBand Solutions continue to deliver superior performance admitted by customers at a lower total cost of ownership, we see high performance computing customers continue to select InfiniBand as their preferred interconnect.

The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology in Japan has selected InfiniBand Solutions for their new Supercomputer to be deployed in early 2018. It will be the fastest Supercomputer in Japan. Also a large global oil and gas company has decided to use all InfiniBand in their new large scale infrastructures.

InfiniBand revenues associated with high performance computing deployments grew double-digits in the third quarter compared to the same quarter in 2016.

Customer Engagement regarding artificial intelligence remains high across multiple geographies. Increasing performance requirements in artificial intelligence keeps well with our current and future products.

We continue to see headwinds in InfiniBand revenues in storage and embedded due to customer product transitions and customer M&As. During 2018, we're projecting InfiniBand storage based revenues to improve as key OEM customers introduced new product platforms.

Customers' interest in Bluefield system on a chip remains high. We're engaged with tens of customers regarding the use of Bluefield in future storage platforms. Multiple OEMs have announced storage platforms which will incorporate Bluefield and we anticipate shipments of this customer products will occur during 2018.

Customers recognize Bluefield's key advantages versus competitive offerings such as RDMA, offloading, acceleration, latency, and total balance.

In addition to the use of Bluefield for storage platforms, we anticipate releasing network adapter version of Bluefield which will allow Mellanox to target emerging smart NIC market. Adoption of smart NIC technology still requires continued wafer system development and additional software development internally.

Now I will turn the call over to Jacob for a review of our third quarter results and to discuss our expectations for the fourth quarter of 2017. Jacob?

Jacob Shulman

Thank you, Eyal. Good afternoon everyone. Let me now review some financial details relative to our third quarter 2017 results. Our total revenues were $225.7 million, up 6.5% sequentially from $212 million in the second quarter of 2017, and up approximately 0.7% from $224.2 million in the third quarter of 2016.

The following are a few selected Q3 2017 revenue metrics for you. Revenues from our ICs represented 21% of third quarter revenues. Revenues from boards were 37% and switch systems revenues accounted for 25%.

Third quarter InfiniBand revenues were $100.2 million. Our InfiniBand revenues declined 7.3% sequentially mainly due to a large Department of Energy CORAL deployment in the second quarter. Revenues from our InfiniBand based products represented 44% of revenues in Q3 2017, down from 54% of revenues in Q3 2016.

Our EDR 100 gigabit per second InfiniBand products were up 146.7% year-over-year and represented 45% of InfiniBand revenues.

Quarterly Ethernet revenues were $110.7 million, up 27.2% sequentially, and up 23.6% year-over-year. Ethernet revenues represented 49% of third quarter revenues. Ethernet revenue growth in the quarter was driven primarily by 25 gigabit and above adapters. We had one more than 10% customer in the third quarter; it was HPE with 12% of revenues.

Our non-GAAP gross margins in the third quarter were 70.7%, up 10 basis points from the second quarter of 2017. Major reconciling items from GAAP to non-GAAP gross profit are share-based compensation expenses of $470,000 and amortization of acquired intangibles of $10.6 million.

Third quarter non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by $2.3 million sequentially to $121 million and represented 53.6% of revenues compared with $123.3 million or 58.2% of revenues in the second quarter of 2017. Major reconciling items from GAAP to non-GAAP operating expenses are share-based compensation of $18.1 million, amortization of acquired intangibles of $2.4 million, and acquisition of related charges of $290,000.

Third quarter non-GAAP operating expenses were below the lower end of our guidance due to decreased employee related expenses as well as lower tape-out and development cost.

Our non-GAAP research and development expenses in the third quarter was $79.8 million compared to $81.7 million in the second quarter of 2017 representing a sequential decrease of 2.3%.

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses were $31.2 million in the third quarter compared to $31.9 million in the second quarter of 2017 representing a sequential decrease of 2%.

In the third quarter, our non-GAAP general and administrative expenses were $9.9 million compared to $9.7 million in the second quarter representing a sequential increase of 2.6%.

The third quarter 2017 non-GAAP operating income was $38.5 million and it represented 17.1% of revenues compared with operating income of $26.5 million or 12.5% of revenues in the previous quarter.

Interest expenses associated with the current debt during the third quarter were $2 million. During the quarter, we paid down an additional $16 million on the debt. The outstanding debt principal amount was $200 million at quarter end.

The third quarter non-GAAP tax expense was $800,000. We expect our non-GAAP tax rate for the full year to be in mid-single-digits.

Third quarter non-GAAP net income was $36.6 million or $0.71 per diluted share. This compares to our second quarter 2017 non-GAAP net income of $22.4 million or $0.44 per diluted share.

Cash provided by operating activities during the third quarter 2017 was $53 million compared to $6 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Our cash and investments at the end of the quarter were $346.2 million compared to $310.3 million at June 30, 2017.

We currently expect our fourth quarter 2017 non-GAAP results to be as follows: Quarterly revenues of $230 million to $240 million, non-GAAP gross margin range of 69% to 70%. We expect non-GAAP operating expenses of $125 million to $127 million. We estimate our fourth quarter share compensation expense to be between $18.3 million to $18.8 million and non-GAAP diluted share count in the fourth quarter of 51.7 million shares to 52.2 million shares.

I will turn back to Eyal now for a few closing comments. Eyal?

Eyal Waldman

Thank you, Jacob. We demonstrated strong sequential growth in our Ethernet product lines during the third quarter. Mellanox is the market leader in Ethernet adapters at space of 25 gigabit per second and above. InfiniBand is being utilized in the majority of high performance computing and artificial intelligence deployments.

Mellanox's products satisfy our customers' requirements for increasing performance efficiencies and return on investments. The introduction of multiple new products will be a positive catalyst for growth over the next few years. Our customers are waiting key product introductions such as BlueField, Spectrum 2, and their release of 200 gigabit InfiniBand. We anticipate revenue contribution from all three of these products to start in 2018.

We are seeing good design win momentum for our Spectrum family of Ethernet switches with key OEMs, hyperscale, and additional end customers. We anticipate Spectrum revenue growth will accelerate in 2018 and with the introduction of key customer product platforms as well as strong pipeline of future opportunity.

We expect growth of HPC and artificial intelligence in 2018. During 2018 we project InfiniBand storage based revenues will improve as key OEM customers introduced new platforms to the market.

We regularly review our operating expenses and investments on a project-by-project basis and focus on the project that will deliver the highest return on investment. We remain confident that Mellanox is well positioned to deliver the right product in the right place at the right time. We will now take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Kevin Cassidy

Thanks for taking my question and congratulations on the strong Ethernet results. And on your guidance for gross margin for fourth quarter is that coming lower due to more switch revenue as a product mix issue or what can you say is the difference in the quarters?

Jacob Shulman

Yes, it's primarily product mix issue, Kevin.

Kevin Cassidy

Okay. And as you mentioned hyperscale customer that would be taking deployments of the Ethernet switch in early 2018, I think you said. How much lead time do you get from that customer and how much lead time do you need to manufacture for them and can you give us a relative idea of how many units that would be?

Eyal Waldman

Yes. So I think that customers are already deploying [indiscernible] in the hundreds of our switches in the data centers this quarter and we hope this will go into the thousands in future quarters.

Mark Kelleher

Great, thanks for taking the questions. You talked about large InfiniBand deployment driving some revenue last year, was there particularly large Ethernet deployment this quarter that drove that upside?

Eyal Waldman

No. When we have a large Supercomputer systems CORAL, it's tens of millions of dollars per one project, if you look at hyperscale customer, we also sit to them in tens of millions of dollars. But this is not a one-time supercomputer build. There is just an ongoing customers it continues building and deploying a data center. So on the HPC front we definitely can identify the core projects as contributing tens of millions of dollars in Q2 that was a much smaller number in Q3 and that's decline in the InfiniBand revenues Q3 to Q2.

Mark Kelleher

Okay. And last quarter you talked about the China opportunity, is that still a big opportunity, could you update there?

Eyal Waldman

Yes. We continue to grow in China. The Web 2.0 design win with Ethernet is we also have in China and we grow in China both with InfiniBand Ethernet and yes we see nice growth in China.

Harlan Sur

Great, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. InfiniBand, this business is down 17% year-over-year and historically we've thought of InfiniBand being a growth here especially when there is a new CPU upgrade cycle. So I guess two questions here within your guidance for the fourth quarter, are you guys anticipating a return to sequential growth in the InfiniBand business in Q4. And if you can help us understand what are the drivers there? And then second question Eyal you mentioned confidence on storage and embedded programs coming back next year, what drives the confidence there do you guys have design wins, do you have visibility into when customers are going to be ramping these new storage and embedded platforms?

Eyal Waldman

Okay. So first just to make sure the InfiniBand HPC revenues did demonstrate growth year-over-year. So our HPC where InfiniBand is mainly used did demonstrate growth year-over-year and we anticipate this will continue to grow. Again the headwinds for the InfiniBand revenues was mainly the embedded and the storage revenues. We believe storage customers we have design wins that we will go into market in 2018. Some of the embedded designs that we have will switch to Ethernet. We believe that the majority of the transition to Ethernet will remain with Mellanox Ethernet products. So we don't -- we will not see a significant change there, but, yes, both two elements, storage and embedded InfiniBand revenues were down with the HPC InfiniBand revenue was up year-over-year.

Harlan Sur

Okay. Do you guys expect quarter-on-quarter growth in InfiniBand in Q4?

Eyal Waldman

We believe, yes.

Harlan Sur

Okay. And then on the Ethernet business good to see the growth there, I guess first question do you expect the Ethernet business to continue to grow sequentially in Q4 and if I just turn back to the September quarter results, what drove the strength there was it 25 gig circle in the U.S. with the cloud and hyperscale customers, was it the China cloud guys clearly you saw some better Spectrum Switch sales as well. I'm just thrilled growth in Q4 do you expect that for Ethernet and what drove the strength in Q3?

Eyal Waldman

So, yes, we do expect our Ethernet revenues to grow in Q4. So there is multiple engines to this growth. I mean first the revision of our NIC is growing and people that want to go 25 gigabit and above usually choose Mellanox. We also see more and more RDMA related application. They start using RDMA in their underlying drivers go and expand and that obviously also drives our NIC business moving forward.

On the Ethernet Switch side, we are very happy to see multiple things happen. First is Tier 2 Web 2.0 customers are deploying us in multiple territories around the world and we like seeing that. We are seeing financial services in New York which is a great lucrative and early adopter of Ethernet switch technology start to use. We have several banks that have started utilizing Mellanox Spectrum-based Ethernet switches. We have additional financial services such as Stock Exchanges and other financial services companies, entities start deploying Spectrum-based Ethernet Switches in their markets. We believe Tier 1 hyperscale guys already are deploying Spectrum Ethernet Switches in their data centers and this will increase. We have seen triple digits growth with our Ethernet Switch revenues and we expect it to continue going to 2018.

So both the momentum in transition to 25 gig and above we're the majority or the leaders in this market continue to drive our Ethernet mix, the transition of RDMA and other offload engines such as NVMe and others drive the use of our mix. On the Ethernet switch side we see both Web 2.0 cloud guys all over the world start using our Ethernet Switch. Some of them you know in hundreds of switches for deployment and then we also see enterprise customers both in financial services and other private clouds start to use our spectrum based switches and we believe this momentum will continue forward.

Yes, good afternoon guys. Thanks for taking the question. Eyal, I wonder if you could just give a little bit more granularity as to what the DOE business would have represented in the quarter and I guess I'm just trying to understand when do you expect that to come back and I guess importantly, Harlan, talked about sequential growth in InfiniBand, I'm kind of curious as to when you would expect to start to see year-over-year growth for the entire business i.e. have the headwinds from the storage side kind to peak in the calendar third quarter and anticipating going forward or they going to stick around for couple of quarters, and I have a follow-up.

Eyal Waldman

Right. So first in the InfiniBand side this large deal was tens of millions of dollars in Q2 and a single-digit millions of dollars in Q3, in terms of revenues for Mellanox.

In terms of the storage and embedded platform, as we said, some of the embedded platforms will switch more to InfiniBand recent, so we will not see a growth from the embedded side on the InfiniBand front. We believe we will see a growth there from the embedded front on our Ethernet products.

On the storage platforms, it's just to be remained how successful the new platforms will be compared to the previous platforms. We currently from both the embedded and storage don't expect to see growth in the near future in the coming two or three quarters.

John Pitzer

That's helpful. Eyal my second question just on OpEx and leverage clearly given all these big opportunities you had in front of you, you've been growing OpEx faster than revenue especially on a year-over-year basis. I think it is important to highlight that revenues were up sequentially in Q3 and OpEx was down which is a nice step in the right direction. But as you look into the Q4 guidance, you are guiding revenue and OpEx up about the same sequentially some, I'm kind of curious if you can help us understand where you think you are in your investment cycle to go after these new TAMs and importantly when can you start to see I think more meaningful operating leverage in the business model?

Eyal Waldman

So I will give you some simple example the Ethernet switch business, many people have thought that we're investing too much in the Ethernet business, Ethernet switch business and maybe it’s not a such good ROI. I think now it's starting to prove the growth momentum behind that and I think in 2018 and 2019 we will reap the fruits from the investments we have done in the past years on the Ethernet switch product lines.

Like we said in the Street, we are monitoring our operating expenses. We would like to have our operating expenses grow in a smaller number compared to our top-line, so we would like to take more to the bottom line. We'd like to stay in the high teens and later on get to the low 20s in terms of bottom line, that's our target as a management.

At the same time, we see the opportunities in front of us. We see the market and we see the competition and the opportunities are pretty significant, both on the Ethernet NIC which I think we're leading on the Ethernet Switch which we’re growing very nice and taking market share, the BlueField the system on a chip is a big opportunity, we haven't seen anything yet before we get silicon but I think we will start seeing early 2018 and then also the LinkX the cable business which I think will grow in 2018 and 2019.

People want to deploy 100 and 400 gigabit per second in the future and we believe we can lead with those technologies. But like we are committed to our investors we will monitor our operating expenses and not let them grow faster than our top-line so that we take more to the bottom-line.

Okay, thanks for taking my question. Jacob, you went over those revenue mix numbers pretty quick for Q3 just to clarify Ethernet that was what $110 million and up 22% sequentially.

Jacob Shulman

Ethernet was $110.7 million, up 27% sequentially.

Gary Mobley

Okay.

Jacob Shulman

And InfiniBand was $100 million, down 7.3% sequentially.

Gary Mobley

And balance is pretty much comprised of cables and whatnot?

Jacob Shulman

The audit software services and other non-related to InfiniBand or Ethernet products.

Gary Mobley

Okay. How do you feel about the competitive position for BlueField should we view the main competitor their as Broadcom's net extreme? And how do you feel about your time to market relative to Broadcom? And do you see this perhaps is emerging as a two horse race.

Eyal Waldman

So there are multiple companies providing an ARM based multi course system on the two products to the market. Broadcom is one of them but there were more. We believe the advantages we have are based on the NIC interconnect that we have that's attached to the RM course. So Connect X-5 we've had RDMA outflows, as the NVMe fabric offload has the low latency as it gets to connect both InfiniBand and Ethernet and we're putting more offloads there in the future that's what will differentiate our system on a chip solution from our competition. And we believe that people that have been using our NICs and you've seen there are multiple of them and it's growing will be attractive to use our system on-a-chip as a smart NIC, as intelligent NIC, in those designs wins, in those data centers because it's the same model, similar software just more offloading into the NIC. So our main differentiation is the NIC with its offload capabilities.

All right thanks. I'd just like to go back to OpEx and operating margin question. So, operating expenses look they came in below your guidance this quarter and was well below the normal 3% to 5% sequential growth that you've given in the past. I guess did you put a pause on hiring in Q2 at all when you saw that revenue was going to come in a little bit below the midpoint of your guidance and is that why operating expenses are out little bit higher in Q4 here.

Jacob Shulman

There is two reasons for this reduction in investment there one is yes, we did hire less and we were managing that according to our top-line and second is delay in some of our R&D programs.

Andrew Nowinski

Okay, got it. Thanks, Eyal. And then with regard to the operating margin o know you've given guidance for a FY18 but directionally would you expect operating margin to expand in both FY18 and FY19 from where it is likely to finish in FY17 year?

Eyal Waldman

Yes, we expect like we said the bottom line to increase and the operating margins to increase percentage-wise, yes to high teens and maybe the low 20s.

Andrew Nowinski

Okay got it. And then last question for me I guess how should we think about normal seasonality in your business now on a quarterly basis as we start planning for calendar 2018.

Eyal Waldman

Usually Q1 is the seasonal quarter and we grow from there like we've seen in most five years.

Andrew Nowinski

And when you say Q1 is seasonally low right down sequentially in the 8% to 10% range or is that too much.

Eyal Waldman

We don't give guidance for Q1 but if you monitor some of our historical years you see Q1 slightly down or flat and then sequential growth from there throughout the whole year. But what I want to say about this, we crossed the $900 million run rate this quarter for the first time. And we hope to continue growing our revenue base from here. Now whether this is a quarter here or there early in next year that's a different question but we believe that we will continue growing nicely into 2018.

Thank you. I had a question about just the outlook that you've got if you take the BlueField and the switching as to emerging opportunities for next year. Do you think your growth the same raters the potential that the opportunity for BlueField would mean that by the middle or the end of 2018 those businesses would be the same size.

Eyal Waldman

No, I don't think they're going to be the same size, definitely no. Ethernet that switch is going to grow much faster we already are seeing this today BlueField will just start deploying in early 2018 so they will definitely not be the same size in 2018. But we do expect BlueField to start growing but it will be much more significant the late 2018 and 2019 timeframe where the Ethernet switches will become more meaningful in definitely in 2018.

Joseph Wolf

Okay. And then you mentioned a couple of end markets for the switching where you're seeing success banking in particular but could you give us a little bit more color in terms of applications for the banks is it a trading platform situation for the hyperscale guys in Asia is it specific for applications are they running your whole data centers, are they looking for certain offloads for certain customers how broad or how narrow are some of these applications for the switching right now.

Eyal Waldman

So we're glad to see that in some people it's like for deploying their whole private cloud include financial services guys putting their whole private cloud with Mellanox switches and NICs. On the other customers sometimes it's syndicated, it's an island for some application. But in multiple places just deploying their private cloud in their on-premise data centers that they use or through this more so, we think it's pretty broad it's not narrow to some applications.

Joseph Wolf

And if you look at those private clouds are those these hybrid clouds on the way where cloud trajectory is that new data centers? Like what was the selling cycle where they decided to use your switch versus some of the competitors.

Eyal Waldman

It’s simple ROI, return on investment you get more efficiencies, better productivity the robust its stable it's to manage they tried out; they were surprised with how ready it is. So, people like using it and we see very nice growth interaction with it.

Joseph Wolf

Okay. And then just finally with the overall growth rate of the company in the low-single-digits but some of your business is obviously growing very, very quickly right now. I'm assuming that there's some sort of mix in transition where you've got a legacy drop-off and maybe that hit hardest in 2017 which is on the slowest current years at a while. Can you tell us where we are in that if you look towards your mix that you would expect a year from now how much of your business do you think is sort of capable of growing double-digits and how much of it still has to -- is still in areas where you're seeing, you're going to see slow declines for a while.

Eyal Waldman

Yes. So we definitely think that our Ethernet business is capable of growing double-digits. Obviously the system on a chip processor is double-digit maybe even triple digit and the InfiniBand we expect to stay flat or very low growth in the coming years because of the headwinds we’re seeing.

Yes, thank you. A question regarding the Purley platform is that positively impacting on your overall InfiniBand business just in general. And then associated kind of question is the integration of OmniPath fabrics into some of these new Purley Skylakes is that potentially impacting your storage in embedded markets going forward. Thanks.

Eyal Waldman

No, I'll start with the second question because it's easier for me. The answer is very simple no because we didn't see any storage nor embedded design for OmniPath at all and I don't think we'll see in the future.

Regarding the Purley system, yes, the more powerful CPU you see out there the -- I think the higher attach rate for both our Ethernet and InfiniBand that we are seeing out there. Like we said we did see a growth in our InfiniBand HPC related business.

Okay, thanks. Can you say is there any change in your visibility from say even the third quarter to fourth quarter where you have on backlog versus what you're guiding towards?

Eyal Waldman

There is a slight improvement in visibility, yes.

Kevin Cassidy

Right. Is that due to more switch businesses longer lead times or I guess what's causing that.

Eyal Waldman

I don't know but that’s what we're feeling. That’s what we’re seeing. I don’t know what's causing it.

Yes, thanks for taking my follow-up, can you guys give us an update on the ramp of your MP5 network processor, is this helping to contribute to some of the growth here in the second half and we have also heard that your largest customer here may have adopted internal ASIC efforts for next generation, so I'm just wondering if this means that Mellanox now has a shot at winning this next generation platform at Cisco with the MPS400 platform?

Eyal Waldman

So we do see new designs with MP5 at Cisco and other places as well and we expect that to continue seeing growth for the MPU and MP5 volume and dollar wise. We can't comment on the other questions, so we don't know.

Eyal Waldman

Yes, thank you everybody for your interest at Mellanox and we hope to see you soon. Thank you very much.

