Telefonica Deutschland Holding's (TELDF) CEO Markus Haas on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 04:00

Call End: 05:05

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCPK:TELDF)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2017 04:00 AM ET

Executives

Veronika Bunk-Sanderson - Director of IR

Markus Haas - CEO

Markus Rolle - CFO

Analysts

Polo Tang - UBS

Frederic Boulan - BAML

Georgios Ierodiaconou - Citi

Sam McHugh - Exane

James Ratzer - Newstreet Research

Wolfgang Sprecht - Bankhaus Lampe

Josh Hallett - Redburn

Mathieu Robilliard - Barclays

Siyi He - Berenberg

Guy Peddy - Macquarie

Veronika Bunk-Sanderson

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Telefonica Deutschland's third quarter 2017 preliminary results conference call. Before proceeding with the presentation, we would like to inform you that the financial information contained in this document has been prepared under international financial reporting standards. This presentation may contain announcements that constitute forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees for future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Also, certain results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of variety of factors. We invite you to read the complete disclaimer included in the first page of this presentation, which you will also find on our website in the Investor Relations section.

Here with me today, I have our Chief Executive Officer, Markus Haas and our Chief Financial Officer, Markus Rolle. They will take you through the presentation today. Markus please go ahead.

Markus Haas

Thank you, Veronica. And good morning, everyone. Today, I have the pleasure to present to you again another solid set of results for the first nine months of 2017. Our 15 year anniversary promotions and the launch of our new big bucket portfolio has been a significant success with our customers. We took to learnings from the anniversary campaign and implemented them in the form of the new portfolio. Customers are embracing their newly found mobile freedom. They are using significantly more data, which presents a significant revenue opportunity for Telefonica Deutschland.

Our average usage for postpaid LTE customers has now reached 2.4 gigabyte versus just 2 gigabyte in July this year. And customers in the new portfolios are already using over 5 gigabyte. Our LTE customer base now stands at almost 16 million customers. Clearly, our focus on ARPU accretive price points is supporting a [indiscernible] sequential improvement in mobile service revenue to minus 0.4 year-on-year for the first 9 months of 2017 excluding regulatory effects.

OIBDA has also come in line with expectations at 3.1% year-on- year reflecting synergy capture of €115 million in 2017 so far. As a result of regulatory effects as well as ongoing investment into O2 free in the marketplace, we are refining our OIBDA outlook range from flat-to-mid single digit percentage growth for 2017 to flat-to-low single digit percentage growth. We believe these investments are necessary to partake in the opportunity we currently see in the German market. We also continue to see strong operating cash flow momentum on the back of operational trends and synergies. As a result we are proposing a dividend for the financial year 2017 of €0.26 per share which we intend to propose to our AGM in May 2018. This presents an improvement of €0.01 versus the prior year, which is in line with our mid-term guidance of dividend growth over 3 years from 2016 to 2018.

If you move on Page number 4, in the third quarter, our mobile service through ex regulation sell only 0.1% year-on-year and this is almost flat versus Q3, 2016, driven by strong operational momentum in the market. We are also now showing in the 12th consecutive quarter of OIBDA growth since the integration started in 2015. While the impact from regulation was significant in the third quarter, we were still able to produce 2.1 percentage of OIBDA growth, driven by additional synergies of €40 million. On the back of these results, we once again confirm our outlook for the full year, 2017. At the same time, we are refining the OIBDA range by bringing the top end of that range from mid single to low single digit percentage growth. The introduction of the roam-like-home regulation, as well as the trend towards bigger data packets are driving a significant increasing roaming related costs. In addition, we are keeping our options open with regards to the market in west needed to drive further revenue growth in the German market.

Let us now on Page five turn to the latest market developments we see in Germany. We continue to operate in a dynamic market with a strong focus on profitable growth. As I said before, bigger data packets are fueling data growth and we are already seeing data usage of over 5 gigabytes amongst customers in the new portfolios. In addition, our high-speed DSL portfolio complements our mobile offering in what we continue to fuel as a soft converged market. In the non-premium space we see a more benign pricing environment on the back of the introduction of the roam-like-home regime. MNVOs appeared to be shifting their focus to higher price points and larger data allowances in line with the rest of the market.

Our multi-brand & multi-channel strategy continues to support a broad customer reach across segments enabling us to drive subscriber growth going forward. Based on market standards we have now reached a total subscriber base of almost 53 million customers in Germany. With thus remain market leader in terms of subscribers and we will continue to leverage this subscriber base by cross and up selling.

If we move on Page number six, in the context, you can see on our new portfolio was launched on September 5th, 2017. With the new portfolio we offer customers the mobile freedom to enjoy the digital life without limitation. We clearly focused on price point at or above €30 offering significantly more content than what it here with to available to our customer base. Having previously tested the effect of larger bundles on customer behaviors this is our 15th year anniversary promotions. We continue to see an encouraging effect on customers on the new O2 free portfolio. Data usage more than doubled versus the postpaid average largely driven by music and video service streaming.

The focus on driving data consumption is the next step in an increasingly digital world. As a result of the focus on price points at or above €30 the new portfolio is clearly ARPU accretive and will help us to monetize data usage going forward with new customers and within our existing customer base. We continue to subsidize on a selective basis to drive revenue growth in the market and maintain stringent focus on market investments. Nevertheless the refinement of our OBIDA guidance reflects our willingness to invest in profitable growth to partake in the market opportunities we currently see.

A word on our network on Slide seven. While driving momentum in the market with our new portfolio, we have also been pushing ahead with our network integration in the background. With the nationwide conversion to a common mobile network code for our 2G, 3G and 4G networks. We have achieved a further key milestone in the consolidation process. As a result of the so-called recoloring of all our customers, we now see the same network on their mobile devices, even in areas of the country where the network has not yet been consolidated. In addition, we have activated HD voice so that customers can now also make calls to other network operators in HD voice quality. We are thus helping to gradually improve customer's perception of our network as we are progressing towards our goal of one network for all. We will continue to use a region by region approach in line with our original targets to finalize the majority of the network integration efforts by year-end 2018. Our efforts are bearing fruits. In fact, an independent test showed that measured at signal strength, we are now on par with competition in a variety of areas with 50% of customers receiving over 25 Mbps in transmission speeds.

If we move from integration, the momentum efforts to transformation on Slide #8. In addition to maintaining our momentum in the market and building a future proof network, we are planning and driving a variety of transformation activities to take our business to the next level. As we are steadily moving fully integration process and looking ahead to the completion of most integration work streams by year-end 2018, we are already envisaging the next steps to transform our business with a core focus on our customers. We are rethinking customer journeys in the digital age and aiming to improve the customer experience in [indiscernible] with us across the wide spectrum of products and services we offer. The new Management board setup, as communicated in July this year, reflects this focus. With this new structure as a backbone, we are working towards the finalization of our transformation agenda, which we would like to present to you in the context of the Q4 2017 results. We will explain to you our vision and strategy and give you further details about the main work streams. Of course, we will also outline the associated investment requirements as well as growth and efficiency related benefits in the mid-term.

I'm looking forward to continuing our journey together and I would like now to hand over to our new Chief Financial Officer, Markus Rolle, who will take you through the Q3 results. Over to you, Markus.

Markus Rolle

Thank you, Markus. And ladies and gentlemen also a very warm welcome from my side. For those who do not know me yet, I'm since August 2017 in the new role as CFO for Telefonica, Germany. In this new role, I'm very happy to present to you today another strong set of results for the third quarter 2017. As described by Markus, we have seen another quarter of solid operational momentum. At reverted level MSR has come in at minus 3.6% year-over-year, reflecting increasing regulatory headwinds from the termination rate cuts, which we have already seen in Q1 and Q2, and the roam-like-home legislation that is fully in place since mid of June. Excluding regulatory effects year-over-year MSR trend further improved to minus 0.1% year-over-year from minus 0.4% year-over-year in Q2, 2017 with some remaining headwinds from mix shift and legacy based repricing. Our trading momentum was solid with 183,000 postpaid net additions, partner performance reflected the move towards higher price point and larger data buckets, while our retail business showed improving growth at Q-over-Q.

Retail versus wholesale trading does continue to rebalance. Prepaid saw 535,000 net disconnection as the business was effected by lower demand from customers on the back of A, more complex registration process after the introduction of the ID check which was literally applied in July, and B, the roam-like-home regulation. VDSL posted record net adds of 103,000 while the migrations of wholesale customers continued as expected.

OIBDA growth remained solid, up 2.1% driven by successful synergy capture of €40 million of incremental savings mainly coming from FTE restructuring and network integration. This was partly offset by roughly €28 million of regulatory add effect. We have also delivered additional CapEx synergies of around €30 million.

Solid cash flow momentum and the leverage of 0.8, supports our dividend proposal of €0.26 per share, which Markus has already mentioned to you.

Moving to Slide 10 for more details on our operational momentum. As I said before, retail versus wholesale trading is further stabilizing and gross adds in our retail business grew Q-over-Q, leveraging the strong demand from customers for over 15 gigabyte anniversary tariff and the new big buckets portfolio. The partner share of postpaid gross adds was 2 percentage points lower Q-over-Q at 53% of total postpaid gross adds in the quarter. As the discount segment continues to shift to higher price points and data allowances in line with market dynamics.

Churn trends in mobile postpaid remained solid at 1.6% for total postpaid and slightly better at 1.5% in the O2 brand. The slight seasonal uptick is in line with expectations and prior year trend.

In our fixed business, the migration of our wholesale DSL customers continued in line with expectations as a result of the planned shutdown of our legacy ULL platform. The retail DSL customer base holds broadly stable at 2.1 million accesses with more than half of these customers already on high speed VDSL lines. We have seen a strong uptick in the VDSL demand and posted record net adds of 103,000 plus 70% versus Q2, which took the VDSL customer base up 45% year-over-year to 1.1 million. Overall, we remain confident with our fixed performance.

Turning to Slide 11 and the data consumption. Data KPIs remains strong and we see a clear proof points for customers changing their usage behavior on the back of larger data buckets. Music and video streaming are still the biggest driver for increased usage. Total data traffic is showing sustained growth rate of almost 50% year-over-year in the third quarter or 12% compared to Q2 to more than 110,000 terabytes. In a maturing market, the LTE base saw another quarter of strong growth, up 9% Q-over-Q to 15.7 million customers at the end of September, as we saw particularly strong demand for LTE amongst our prepaid customer. Also the data usage of our O2 postpaid LTE customers continued to grow at impressive rate. From 12% Q-over-Q in Q2 to even 17% Q-over-Q in Q3, now standing at 2.4 gigabytes per month, up 51% versus the prior year quarter. This is a clear confirmation for the success of our new portfolio initiatives.

On Page 12, some more details on the P&L. We see further improvement of the underlying MSR trends. In reported terms, the third quarter of course face stronger regulatory headwinds from the European roaming legislation and came in at minus 3.6% year-over-year compared to minus 3% in Q2. Excluding the regulatory effects of roughly €48 million in Q3, year-over-year performance of MSR further improved sequentially to minus 0% from minus 0.4% in Q2. With continued accretive effects from the successful introduction of large data buckets in the O2 portfolio and the demand from customers for these tariffs. At the same time, headwinds such as the sustained OTT trends, legacy base rotation and retail to wholesale migration, continued to work against us. Partner share of postpaid MSR remained stable at prior year level 22%, which is in line with the trading trends we are seeing.

Handset sales in the quarter were up 28% year-over-year, benefiting from stock clearance activities. Also the underlying trends showed improvement with slightly higher demand from customers. Finally, in our fixed business, the expected effects from the wholesale customer migration continue to weigh on wholesale fixed revenues and the related low margin carrier voice business. In VDSL we see strong trading but promotional phasing effects remain visible.

On Slide 13, you can see that OIBDA growth in the third quarter remains solid despite increasing regulatory headwinds and our continued investments into the market. Excluding exceptional effects, OIBDA grew 2.1% in the third quarter and benefited from €30 million of synergies as we continue to execute on our integration activities. In the nine months period, OIBDA before exceptional effects, was up 3.1% year-over-year with the steady margin enhancement driven by successful synergy capture of €115 million.

Looking into the different cost lines, supplies were down 1.1% year-over-year until September. Hardware related cost of sales were up slightly year-over-year as a result of higher volumes sold. Connectivity related cost of sales further benefit from termination rate cuts, fee savings where however partly offset by higher wholesale cost for outbound roaming, as a result of elasticity effects.

Personal expenses further declined 3.6% year-over-year mainly as a result of the FTE restructuring. As I mentioned before, we maintained a continued investment focus to partake in the data monetization opportunity presented by big data buckets, to generate future MSR growth, we continue to invest in the positioning of the O2 Free, using selective subsidies in selective retail channels and invest in customer service.

Let us turn to Slide number 14. As Markus already said before, we have maintained solid operational momentum throughout the year and our nine months 2017 results are fully on track to achieve the full year 2017 in a dynamic competitive environment. We are confirming our full-year outlook for underlying MSR of slightly negative to flat, and CapEx of around €1 million. At OIBDA level, we are refining our EBITDA outlook with the initial range from mid-to-low single-digit growth on the back of regulation and market investment.

We already see significant usage uptick of our customers under that the roam-like-home regulation with roughly half of customers actively roaming. We are expecting that the adoption of larger data bundles will also weigh on wholesale costs. We continue to expect regulatory impact of 4% to 5% of OIBDA. We remain confident in our ability to generate free cash flow and our leverage remains way below the stated 1.0. As a management team, we will thus propose a dividend increase of 4% to €0.26 to the AGM in May 2018.

Moving on to the free cash flow Slide 15. Free cash flow dynamics show the typical seasonality phasing across the year with a reported free cash flow of €268 million by the end of September. The difference versus the prior year is mainly related to the sale of our tower assets in 2016. Working capital movement of negative €322 million are mainly the result of CapEx reverses and the usual prepayments at the beginning of each year for leased lines and mobile site venture which unwind throughout the year. Our working capital movements driven by factoring transaction and change in trade receivables plus restructuring outlook. To-date, we have seen accumulated restructuring cash out of €460 million. Net debt stood around €1.5 billion at the end of September. Compared to the year-end 2016, the payment of the dividends in May and the third and final tranche of the 700 megahertz spectrum in July were the most important drivers. Other changes in net debt are mainly related to changes in interest bearing handset receivables. Overall with a leverage of 0.8, we remain well below the stated target of 1.0, adjusted for operating leases leverage would be at around 2.4 using a multiplayer of [indiscernible].

So let's summarize on Page 16. Our Q3 and nine months 2017 results are fully in line with full-year outlook, we have presented to the market at the end of February. We are confirming our MSR and CapEx guidance and refining our EBITDA guidance within the given range to flat-to-low single-digit percentage growth as described before. With the successful launch new O2 Free portfolio, we are setting a new standard for mobile freedom for our customers. We see strong demand from customers for larger data packages and firmly believe in the revenue opportunity arising from these data allowances. We will continue to invest in the market and our O2 positioning to generate future MSR growth. We are monitoring the market closely and are keeping the flexibility with regard to the investment levels needed now and in the future. And finally, we continue to believe in our free cash flow generating ability and are reiterating our dividend outlook for growing dividends over the years 2016 to 2018 and are proposing 4% dividend growth to €0.26 for the financial year 2017 to the AGM 2018.

With that, I would like to hand back to the operator and open the line for Q&A. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, at this time we'll begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

The first question comes from the line of Polo Tang of UBS. Please go ahead.

Polo Tang

Just two questions. The first one is really in terms of service revenue trends. At the bulk of your direct gross adds coming on board given the [EUR 30] per month price points, I mean that yields an ARPU of €24. And I estimate that the ARPU in your direct base is about €20. Is there any reason why we should not expect [initial] improvement in terms of underlying service revenue growth, excluding regulatory effects over the coming quarters? The second question is related to the group fees. Can you explain why these charges are coming down? So was there anything specific to Q3? Or should we think about €10 million a quarter as the new run rate? Thanks.

Markus Haas

Hey Polo, good morning. So first of all, let's start with your service revenue questions and as you described also very well, we are positive about the developments that we see in terms of the introduction of the new portfolio. However, as we have a huge customer base, it takes time and we are happy with the development that we have seen and with the improvement -- the gradual improvements that we have seen also now from Q2 to Q3, and we can hope that we can continue on that positive growth. With regards to the group fees, group fees we are constantly negotiating at [indiscernible] also the group fees with Telefonica. You have seen here a now positive deviation in Q3, but let's also remember that Q3 of the last year was pretty high. So from that perspective, we remain confident, we continuously renegotiate on the group fees and we remain positive about the development.

Polo Tang

And I just have one follow-up question, which was just about some prepaid. Because you obviously has news about declines in terms of prepaid net adds for Q3. So I just like to clarify, is this a one-off effect given the new ID registration process? Or can we expect net adds on prepaid to be a [initial] drag for several more quarters? Thanks.

Markus Haas

So the reason for that drag that you saw, is driven by two effects. On the one hand , you see the legislation process which is enhanced in Germany due to the legislation that we received. So that dragged down the gross add numbers slightly. And on the other hand, what you see also is the roam-like-home regime also effecting the number of process especially with our ethnic brands. Where in the previous years, customers bought ethnic brand cards when they came to Germany, they partly use now their cards when they come from within the EU.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Frederic Boulan of BAML. Please go ahead.

Frederic Boulan

Hi, good morning. Two questions from my side. Firstly, if you could specify the impact and the phasing of roaming in [Q4] 2018, I think the impact in Q3 was a bit less and expected. So should we compensate with more drag later. And then secondly we've seen another a strong increase in data usage, can you explain how this is impacting the traffic that your -- then giving into United Drillisch and what is the reaction you expect from them receiving way more data. Thank you very much.

Markus Rolle

Good morning, Frederic. I would take the first question, what you have seen is slightly lower than you expected uptake in terms of revenue dilution from the [EU] regulation. As you know, we have the possibility to remain our customers -- our customers can remain within their old bundles and they have to the possibility to opt in to the new tariffs. As you have, as we have seen that now also in the figures part of the customers decided to stay in their older bundles. So we will see a more gradual effect than originally expected.

Markus Haas

Coming back to your second question, think to remind everybody Drillisch is still underway to get to the 20% of usage and capacity and we have a model that the model reflect on used data capacities. So whatever its use they are of up to 20% by end of next year. We are still in the middle of the glide path to get to the overall 20%. We clearly now see this merger between United Drillisch and as an opportunity in order to utilize this capacity in the best way and in total, we have no concerns that the overall market, but overall data usage increase this year on our network and has effects.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Georgios Ierodiaconou from Citi. Please go ahead.

Georgios Ierodiaconou

Hi, I was wondering if you could give us, you commented on this year's regulatory effect on EBITDA. Is it possible based on the comments you outlined on usage to give us an indication, what you are expecting comparison for next year's regulatory effects to be. And then my second question is on partner revenues, we've seen a very small increase in the third versus second quarter and I was under the impression that you act as an intermediary for some of the roaming agreements as well so, I would ask forth in general, it should have accelerated rather than decelerated. Do you mind just giving us any ideas to why that was the case and how you account for these roaming agreements. Thank you.

Markus Rolle

Okay. So we of course have seen the seasonality peak of regulatory effects on Q3 due to the holiday season in Germany. We are expecting the trends that we see and the roaming elasticity increases to continue on the back of the availability of higher data bundles in Germany and also because of the fact that the German continue to increase their adoption for the roaming services. The second question about partner revenues, I did not fully understand and I think we should follow that up in the details with the Investor Relations team to give you some more flavor on the details about their location questions that you had. Thank you.

Georgios Ierodiaconou

Just a follow-up on the first one. Looking into next year, I mean, you also have the MTR impact on EBITDA in 2017. Do you mind just to giving us an indication of what kind of headwinds you are anticipating in '18 from regulation based on the information you have now versus the ones you've already outlined around 5% for this year.

Markus Rolle

So this year of course we expect the high double digit effects that we were discussing already before, which is in line with the guidance that we have given. Of course on MTR, we will see the annualization of the effect, beginning of next year. Therefore, the effect will be lower because the regulation is already in place for MTRs next year. And as we all know roaming legislation kicked in only mid of June. So until mid of June we continue to see an continuation of the trend that we currently see including the before mentioned roaming elasticity effects depending on the customer usage.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Sam McHugh of Exane. Please go ahead.

Sam McHugh

Just two short ones, there is why a lot of focus on the synergy you're delivering but you -- can you talk a little bit about the inflation you're seeing in the underlying cost base, maybe in terms of salaries, electricity costs, whatever you think is important. And then just on the ARPU accretion point from the O2 Free tariffs. Can you give us an idea of what the ARPU driven current O2 branded customer versus your other retail brands and what's happening to the share of gross additions between those two different brands.

Markus Rolle

So, thank you Sam for your question. I will take the first one about the synergies so we are well on track to deliver the synergies that we have committed to the market. We have reiterated the €160 million of OpEx synergies and year-to-date we have received already €150 million of synergy capture. The other question that you had about salary increases, et cetera, we are always trying to optimize our cost positions and we are also heavily negotiating, of course, with workers council et cetera the current conditions, while also maintaining an interactive employee for our FTEs. So from that perspective, we are also, we are always trying to find the best solutions for us. As you know, we have no unions yet having access to Telefonica, Germany. So it's our commercial negotiations that we do together with workers council. Over to Markus for the ARPU question.

Markus Haas

Unfortunately you know we publish a blended ARPU of our wholesale and retail business and for the third quarter for €15.70 but really it's no secret that ARPU of our own customers is higher and also in line with comparable ARPUs of competitors. But nevertheless, there is still huge opportunity and this is clearly what we are currently seizing with the step-up that was already also mentioned on the call with the new APRU profile we see because we see a higher willingness to pay by customers. And I think this is the key trends that we see in the German market now throughout the year driven by higher mobile data usage there is a higher willingness to pay. Customers are no longer looking for the best deal for one or two gigabyte whatever in the segment or whatever in the price has been in the market, they are clearly, they want mobile freedom, they want in a relaxed way use mobile data and the €30 price point is a very attractive price point for this big data package and this clearly creates an ARPU up opportunity. So, between the €15.70 and the price point, we currently attacking at the €30 price point there is a huge ARPU up opportunity of us clearly for our own customers we have an higher ARPU on competitive level. But there is a clear opportunity for us, if the majority of the inflow volume of new customers but also of contract extensions of the existing customer base that comes at that price point.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of [indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [indiscernible]. A couple questions on my side. The first is on your dividend policy, I would be interested to know how it's basically being devised, [indiscernible] most of your peers wait until the end of the year while you actually talk mid-years. Look at your cash flows and free cash flow as of the first 9 months was only [268 million] that's a [indiscernible] dividend, you need in fourth quarter actually delivered double the amount you cover in the first 9 months. You mentioned a seasonality but your free cash flow in the third quarter versus third quarter last year was down 43%. So my question is that why don't wait until at the end of the year to basically talk about the dividend for the full year rather than announcing on the 9 months. And the second question is basically on the restructuring -- looking your restructuring cost, basically after 4 years, since the merger was implemented, that still account for 4% of the EBITDA. So the question is how long the restructuring cost will be there and what would be the [indiscernible] for the next 1 or 2 years? Thank you.

Markus Haas

I would take your first question on the dividend policy. So we have always, also in the past, announced our dividend proposal in Q3 to give clarity to the markets. From our perspective, the cash flow follows -- that was the second part of the question, follows the normal seasonality and the normal phasing that we have also previously seen. And the effect of the year-over-year comparison, you were mentioned -- before is mainly driven by the sale of towers that we did -- in the previous year. To your restructuring questions, we have always guided the market that we will have roughly €600 million of restructuring, which was part of our synergy case. So far year-to-date we have reached roughly €450 million of that and the remainder is to come with -- in line with the synergy capture of our synergy case within the next 2 years.

Unidentified Analyst

If I can follow-up on that, actually my comparison year-on-year was not on the 9 months, was on the third quarter over the third quarter. Your gains on the tower disposal was booked on the second quarter. So the 43% is clean, and I was wondering solely due to working capital or there is anything else going on. Thanks.

Markus Haas

Let us also follow-up on your comparison, I cannot 100% follow you here on that comparisons that you have. So we are fully in line with our expectations and the cash flow is following the phasing. So, the only difference that you see -- the big difference that you see is really from the tower sales in the previous year, the rest is just pure working capital phasing that you have, for example, by doing some more factoring tranches in one or the other quarter that depends then on when we place into the markets. But from our perspective, this is in line with our expectations.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of James Ratzer of Newstreet Research. Please go ahead.

James Ratzer

Yes, thank you very much indeed. Good morning. I had two questions please. The first was just of interest if you could talk a little bit more about the customer reaction to your Jubilee tariff promotions? I look at the kind of Q3 figures, your postpaid net adds was actually the lowest, have been for couple of years. And although data growth is still strong, the rate of growth has actually slowed quite sharply. In fact kind of the sequential uptick in data in Q3 '17 was lower I think than in Q3 '16. So, I am kind of surprised by both of those trends given the heavy promotion you put into that Jubilee tariff promoting high data usage. So, we'd be interested to kind of hear your thoughts around that.

And then second question I had was just regarding the guidance. I mean if I look at your EBITDA excluding synergies, I think in Q3 down almost 6% to 7% year-on-year, the Q4 guidance would imply that is weaker I think to about minus 9%. So just interested, again to comment on how much incremental investment you think you do need to put into the market in particular as we go into 2018? Because we're not hearing about this level of commercial investment from the other operators in Germany at the moment. So what's different about your commercial proposals going forward? Thank you.

Markus Haas

Thank you. Let's start with your first question. Overall, I think what you also see on Slide number 10 of the presentation, we are happy with the development of tariffs between our own gross adds and partner gross adds. So I think that is getting much more into balance. And clearly last year, we have seen an acceleration of, especially partner gross adds and the driven of very aggressive offers we have seen in the market. So overall from our perspective, if you see a gross add increase on the first part and you see also a much healthier mix between owned gross adds, so driven by our own brands and gross adds driven by our partner brands. And I think overall with the net add development that we published with 183,000 for this quarter, I think we were also driving really high value customers and I think it's not about the volume from our perspective, it's really about the value -- the inflow value we achieved with this gross adds. And if you ask us directly, I think what has happened in the last two quarters, as I also said earlier, there is a higher willingness of customers to pay more for the right offer in the right package.

And I think this is something we haven't seen in Germany for very long time that a huge proportion of the inflow value comes not at lower price point, really comes at higher ARPU classes, especially or namely the €30 price point. And so far, the volume gain I think gives us an indication of the mix in the market where the volume goes, but not from a clear value perspective. I think this is very important to note what the market conditions from our perspectives and ARPU up in the value gain.

Markus Rolle

Coming back to your second question about the guidance, we have decreased the upper end of the EBITDA guidance slightly, because we do not expect to reach it. Also, if you compare it to the year-to-date performance, which is 3% year-to-date that would mean an exceptional positive performance Q4. This is mainly driven by a combination of two effects. On the one hand side, the regulatory effects with the increasing elasticity on roaming and our continuation of the investment into the market to partake of the data monetization opportunity of the German market. From our perspective, we do not expect the consensus to change significantly at this basis as the consensus currently is within the range of the guidance that we have given.

James Ratzer

And do you expect -- thank you, I mean do you expect the higher level of commercial investment needed to continue into 2018 to support the topline growth?

Markus Haas

We continue to monitor the market very carefully as we have also done in the past. Currently, we feel comfortable with the level of investment that we do. And it is also supporting our growth and we have continue to partake at that data monetization opportunity of the German market. So as a result, we continue also to invest into the market in 2018.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Wolfgang Sprecht of Bankhaus Lampe. Please go ahead.

Wolfgang Specht

Two questions from my side. When I look at your agenda, there is a point investment needs and benefits. That sounds for me a little bit, are you probably preparing us for some extra spend coming up in the years? And the second question is on data consumption and data ARPU. Data ARPU is still falling by a good 3% despite traffic up by around 50%. How do you want to balance, that's where it's coming into, let's say a better balance.

Markus Rolle

I think on the overall transformation case that we're currently building, I think we clearly see more opportunities coming from additional efficiencies of digitalization namely but also from the different customer behavior and clearly revenue growth opportunities. And clearly digitalization, in order to transform your IT spec and your systems, will come with some investments. But I think this -- we are not concerned about these and we are clearly happy to share with you all the details on our Capital Market Day in Q1 next year. So it's not the preparation as you phrased it from our perspective, I think this is a next wave of growth that we want to rise after the integration and synergy case will come to an end by the end of 2019. I think now to capture the opportunities that we see from digitalization mainly, because in the last few years, we had everything twice, two networks, two IT systems, many brands and we clearly consolidated everything and that was clearly a very significant and very heavy synergy case coming from, from these activities. And the next wave of the business is going to be how to capture the benefits of digitalization under our transformation program. So it will be the right balance of additional efficiencies we want to create coming from this and also clearly revenue opportunities in line with adjustment and efficiency investments need to be done in the the IT, for example.

Markus Haas

Answering your second question about the data revenue development. So first of all, we are very happy with the consumption of our customers and increasing elasticity that we see from the standards that we introduced recently. Secondly, we are very happy also about the upper ARPU up opportunities that we sees and that Markus was describing already earlier. The decrease that you see is just a question of bundle allocations. It's more a technical topic. So the overall fundamentals remain intact and we are very positive about the development that we're seeing with the introduction of the new portfolio. The data ARPU itself is just the technicality in our reporting.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Josh Hallett of Redburn. Please go ahead.

Josh Hallett

And just a quick one on the EBITDA guidance. Obviously, I know the [indiscernible] is only to in line with consensus, but my question is more on what's happened throughout the course of 2017 that it disappointed you and let you cutting that EBITDA guidance because the regulatory effects were known about when you guys were initial guidance and in fact framing has been less damaging than you expected so far as we seen Drillisch and United Internet merge, which is also a positive. So what has disappointed you this year, which has led you to a miss on the initial EBITDA guidance. Thank you.

Markus Rolle

So first of all, we do not miss the guidance we have just refined the guidance and that is, that is the first step and we are not at all disappointed by the developments, what we still -- that we see currently. We see that rather positive because the market is shifting to bigger data bundles currently and that's a big opportunity in the German market on which we want to partake in order to grow in line with the markets that in terms of data opportunities. Secondly, the roaming effect in terms of revenue as you rightly described, it's slightly lower in terms of service revenue dilution, but the EBITDA impact is in line with our expectations, which we've guided of 4% to 5%. So from that perspective, the only thing that we see is the opportunity to invest into the market and that opportunity we are following and that is also why we do not reach the upper end that we -- that we guided at the beginning of the year.

Operator

The next question comes from the line Mathieu Robilliard of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Mathieu Robilliard

Thank you for taking the question and the question was regards to the review have been [indiscernible] again is currently still doing on the FTTH and I was wondering if you could share with us what are your thoughts on this process? And how do you see your role potentially in FTTH world? Thank you.

Markus Haas

I think from our perspective for the next 12 months, I think this discussion that now goes for very long time we will further evolve. I think you know that so far it has been a challenge to deploy FTTH in Germany for all players because, namely there is no willingness to pay for customers significantly more especially in areas where you have infrastructure competition. It's very difficult to really justify a rollout and in Germany it's so expensive because we have a different infrastructure situation than many other European countries.

But I think with the new government that's currently under negotiation I think that different concepts also in how to boost and how to come up with a nationwide FTTH plan in Germany. You know that different concepts from the [Indiscernible] agreement of conservative parties how to fund or how to stimulate investments into FTTH in Germany. So I think I believe in the next 12 months, there will be progress in order to see how this could work. But there is also not, not -- lets also be open and this would -- this is a 10 years program for Germany in order to reach a significant percentage on population covered with FTTH to the demands, the capacity would need in order to build and also the overall concept.

So this is not a program that last two or three years. This is a long-term program where I think the stimulation for investment needs to be given. We're also clearly than a clear regulatory framework needs to be done for the parties who invest, but also for the parties we use infrastructure because scale will also needed for this kind of investment. So in the next 12 months we would clearly expect that there will be progress, there is more clarity how our nationwide FTTH plan could look like in Germany. And so let's follow the debate.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Siyi He of Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Siyi He

Hi, thank you for taking my questions. I have two, please. The first one is on ARPU, in your press release you talked about, you still see OTG drags. However, if I can remember last quarter Q3 -- last year Q3 you also did a more for more benefits, which hasn't really come through. I just wondering whether you can give us a idea of how much of the back book re-pricing drag you see to continue.

And the second question is also about ARPU and also EBITDA guidance, it seems that -- you seems more concrete when you define -- when you come to define your commercial costs so compared to your defined ARPU significant opportunities. I was wondering why there is a difference in that and what other potential headwinds make you less concrete where it defined the top line opportunities. And if I misunderstand would you be able to give the scale of the potential ARPU upside coming from the large bundle and data consumptions. Thank you very much.

Markus Haas

I will take the first one, clearly I think if you look at the overall market in the last 12 months, I think we have had seen an escalation regulation and that's clearly also reflected in our ARPU coming from MTR and roaming and republished or give a guidance on 3% to 4% on overall MSR. So I think to compare this on a like-for-like, year-on-year basis is very difficult and from my perspective because you also would need to take into account and the majority of that telecom from the regulatory effects. There are still some smaller paths in then, the [battle] of data

monetization is strong and is really overcompensating many of these effects because we don't publish an ARPU ex regulatory, so it's a net ARPU that we publish and -- but clearly it overcompensates the regulatory effects it over compensates the OTT effects and also why we only publish our blended ARPU between retail and wholesale clearly offsets in the past covered retail to wholesale effect. So but -- what you now see is that we are clearly recovering on that trend and the simulation that we have driven by the O2 Free portfolio launched a year to go now allows us really to charge higher ARPUs and to bring in the majority of the value of -- volume of new customers, but also constricts of [indiscernible] of existing customers and at a higher ARPU level as than before.

Markus Rolle

Yes and to answer your the second part of the question. Maybe starting with the, with the MSR development and the ARPU upside, so first of all the ARPU upsides from the new portfolio, much higher than the ones of the portfolios that we recently introduced in previous years. So from that perspective, we are positive about the development that we see there. But, and that is also clear until it kicks through in the overall MSR development, it takes some time. And you have seen gradual improvements over the last couple of quarters and we hope that we continue on that route. With regard to your commercial cost questions of course, yes, it's not so visible because you have the synergy capture on which we are very explicit on. We said that we have year-to-date €115 million and that we are confident that we reached €160 million by the end of this year. We are very explicit also on the regulatory effects, where we have disclosed the Q3 figures, and we expect the continuation of this trend with some seasonality in Q4. And as a result, you come up to the commercial cost lever where we are currently very happy with the level of investment we put into the market, because we can reach the commercial momentum that Markus was describing and that we envisage. So from that perspective, we feel comfortable with the investment that we currently have in that market circumstances.

Siyi He

Can I just have a follow-up, I mean if you're happy with your commercial spending, if we think from next year, do you expect the MSR -- underlying MSR improvement to accelerate on this basis?

Markus Rolle

We do not -- as you know, we do not give guidance at this stage, we would give the guidance with the Q4 results. But as stated before, we are very happy with the trends that we are currently seeing of gradual improvements of our MSR development and we hope that we can continue on that route.

Operator

The last question comes from the line of Guy Peddy of Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Guy Peddy

Just a quick -- while two quick questions. Firstly, can you confirm that your branded revenue growth rate is weaker than your reported revenue growth rate? And secondly has Q3 -- is that really a turning point in the business strategy? Because previously, in past few years, you've been focused so much on synergies that you've almost given up at the revenue line. And now it seems that you are prepared to invest more in customer acquisition. You've dramatically cut your pricing portfolio. And the logical [read] through would be, given you've got higher churn in the corner and you're getting rid of a handset backlog that effectively you are running behind where you are thinking from the consumer perspective and the customer perspective. So therefore, you are having to react and therefore get more aggressive. And does that mean that actually part of the reason for the EBITDA decline in guidance is the fact that your EBITDA growth rate is going to be lower going forward because you guys have to chase customers? Because [this is] very well growing ARPU, but if you've got less customers using it, it doesn't seem to come out and that seems to be the problem. So can you just elaborate a little bit on whether you actually -- what your growth rate is from a branded perspective and perhaps just talk about whether there has been a change in strategy in this quarter? Thank you.

Markus Haas

Maybe we start with the strategy question with your second one. I think we clearly said once I took over in January that I want to bring back this business to revenue growth as quick as possible and be on our track, as Markus Rolle, our CFO just mentioned and its so far shrinking sort of strategy so and so far we need to bring back this business to growth and we have to 2 key levers. One is clearly new customers, but also let's also bet, forget we have the biggest consumer customer base in the German market. So this is a great opportunity to seize also the data monetization opportunity in the customer base. So it's clearly not only acquisition strategy, it's clearly also to bring existing customers who are happy with our brand, who know us we're happy with the package that they have and stimulate them also to bigger data bundles. So I think it's a two-fold strategy. As a market leader for consumers in the German market, we have to have this. And so and so far, I wouldn't see it's a change in strategy. I think we clearly had focus on synergy capture in the last few years that was clear. And clearly now also with -- if I'm asked -- I think -- you are asking is Q3 a turning point? Clearly in Q3, we have seen the execution of the Drillisch-United merger. And on the one side, that clearly allows a clear utilization of the capacity going forward and clearly we see mobile data usage increased this year. So I think it's all happening now in Germany from our perspective. And so what we were missing in the past, heavy mobile data usage increased, customers were optimizing themselves as I earlier said on our 1 or 2 gigabyte package, and not really going for 10, 20 or 25 gigabyte. This is now actually happening and we are in the middle of that, and we are seizing this opportunity. And this is on acquisition, but especially also on retention once the 2 key drivers in order to bring back to business to revenue growth.

Markus Rolle

Okay. Let me follow-up on the second part of the question, which was what's -- with regard to own brand developments that we see. Of course, we do not disclose the details about the own brands, but we give you some hints and we are very positive about the developments that we see there. For example, on Page 10, you can see that the share of partner gross adds is decreasing from 55% to 53%. And then also in line with that, you can also see that the growth of our partner business in terms of MSR is slightly decreasing if we compare quarter 1 to 2 and 3, where we still had 5% and now we have just 3%. And the main point and that is the main important thing that we want to mention positive that you can see back on Page 10, we are increasing our gross adds on the retail brands Q-over-Q from Q2 to Q3. So we are back on a growth path that Markus was also describing, being driven by the factors of the new portfolio, et cetera. So we are very pleased with that development although I cannot disclose now the details about the revenue split.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I hand it back to Bunk-Sanderson for closing comments.

Veronika Bunk-Sanderson

Thank you, operator. Thank you everyone for attending our Q3 conference call and please don't hesitate to get in touch with us if you have any follow-up questions. Thank you and have a great day. Bye.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.