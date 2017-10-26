Total System Services' (TSS) CEO Troy Woods on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2017, 05:00 AM ET

Executives

Shawn Roberts - Senior Director of Investor

Troy Woods - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Paul Todd - Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

James Berkley - Barclays

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citi

Dan Dolev - Instinet

George Mihalos - Cowen

Dave Koning - Baird

James Friedman - Susquehanna

Brett Huff - Stephens

Jim Schneider - Goldman Sachs

Tom McCrohan - Mizuho

Shawn Roberts

I'd like to remind everyone that if you are participating in the Q&A personally you are able to ask two questions before the operator places you back into the queue.

I'll now call your attention to the fact that we'll be making forward-looking statements about the future operating results of TSYS. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause TSYS' actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements are set forth in TSYS' reports filed with SEC, including our 2016 annual report on Form 10-K. We will also discuss items that do not conform to GAAP, and we reconcile those measures to GAAP measures in the appendix of the slide presentation and in the supplemental schedules to the press release.

I'll now call your attention to the fact that we'll be making forward-looking statements about the future operating results of TSYS. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause TSYS' actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements are set forth in TSYS' reports filed with SEC, including our 2016 annual report on Form 10-K. We will also discuss items that do not conform to GAAP, and we reconcile those measures to GAAP measures in the appendix of the slide presentation and in the supplemental schedules to the press release.

At this point, I'll turn the call over to Troy Woods.

Troy Woods

Thank you, Shawn, and good afternoon. We appreciate your support and interest in TSYS and for joining us for our third quarter earnings call. The TSYS team members across our global footprint have delivered another outstanding performance. Our strong organic revenue growth, disciplined expense management and effective investment reflect the consistent execution of our strategic goals as we remain focused on delivering exceptional performance across our company.

Some of the highlights for the quarter that I would like to call out are total revenues were up 8.8%, and net revenue increased by 8%. Adjusted EBITDA was $309.5 million, an increase of 15%.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 23.7%. Operating margins expanded in all 3 segments. And we reduced our debt another $175 million during the quarter, bringing our year-to-date reduction to $400 million and the total over the past 6 quarters to $800 million.

The ability to accelerate our deleveraging commitment allowed us to resume our share repurchase activity ahead of schedule, and we purchased 400,000 shares of our stock for $27.6 million during the quarter.

Our strong free cash flow and stability of earnings have provided us with the confidence and the means to increase our dividend and resume our share repurchases over the past two quarters.

I will address a few additional items across our enterprise and then ask Paul to provide additional financial highlights.

First, on issuer solutions. It was another strong quarter for issuer solutions with many records being set. Some highlights include: Traditional accounts on file ended at 562 million, up 10%, and total transactions were up 8.6%. Both of these metrics are new records. Also, net revenue and adjusted operating income set new records, surpassing the record set last quarter.

On the business development front, we signed contract extensions with Green Dot through June 2019 and M&T Bank through September 2022. We are in the final stages of contract negotiations with a leading UK retailer to add to our strong stable of retail-oriented brands and operating models. This particular portfolio is scheduled to convert around midyear 2018.

Also during the third quarter, we converted a significant portfolio of co-brand accounts to TSYS on behalf of Capital One bank. TSYS and Capital One agreed to focus during the third quarter on the co-brand conversion and, therefore, have mutually agreed to extend the contract renewal until this quarter.

Our issuer business development pipeline continues to look solid in both our core processing, as well as our Managed Services business, where we continue to make progress around our digital agenda as we streamline the end customer experience.

On the product development side of the segment, one of the key initiatives in issuer solutions is to greatly expand the value-added products we offer to our clients. One of our main areas of focus is in fraud and risk management.

Last quarter, we announced our first implementation of machine learning with Foresight School. Foresight School is a fraud and risk scoring tool that incorporates machine learning and bolsters an issuer's ability to fight transactional fraud, especially in card-not-present situations.

We have completed successful pilot with 2 clients, and the early results are very encouraging. These clients have experienced a 15% improvement in overall fraud detection and up to a 35% increase in card-not-present fraud detection.

In addition, the false-positive declines have improved, which allows for a better cardholder experience at the time of the transaction. We currently have a very robust pipeline to extend this new product beyond these 2 pilot clients.

Beyond transaction fraud scoring, we are looking at application fraud, customer segmentation and digital identity verification as potential areas for the application of machine learning.

Another point of progress on our product road map is the formulation of our partnership with Argus. Through this partnership, we will be able to quickly introduce our new market-leading data management and analytics solutions to help our clients maximize the value of data by transforming it into insightful information and analysis that assist our clients in managing their business, mitigating risk and capitalizing on their financial objectives.

As I said before, our goal is to consistently deliver remarkable products and services that our clients want and need and which will differentiate them in the market. Foresight Score and our totally new analytics platform are just two great examples of our issuer product road map being driven under the leadership of Karim Ahmad and his very talented team.

Now I would like to make a few comments about our merchant solutions segment. This segment also set records for net revenue and adjusted operating income during the third quarter.

Pro forma revenue growth has improved sequentially in each quarter this year, and we expect that trend to continue in the fourth quarter. We also delivered a margin of 36.6%, 206 basis points over 3Q 2016.

Our dollar sales volume growth was up a robust 9.8% even with some degradation from 2 hurricanes. This revenue improvement is reflected in both our direct and indirect businesses. And while direct continues to drive most of our growth, we are now seeing our indirect business completed as they expand and gain share from our competition.

On the business development front, a couple of callouts. First, our integrated business continues to be a strong growth channel for our Merchant segment. Our focus remains on strengthening our relationships in key verticals such as health, dental, wellbeing and direct selling.

During the quarter, we added several new integrated partners and renewed three of our top 10 partners. Second, in an effort to expand our addressable market and to follow our partners, we are continuously building out our International capabilities.

To that end, we recently launched a TSYS Australia entity focused on integration partners that have already produced over 400 new merchant relationships in Australia, and we anticipate additional International markets will be launched in 2018.

We remain confident with our merchant topline outlook and margin as we continue to drive strong growth across our distribution channels, particularly our fast-growing technology led integrated business, which now makes up approximately 30% of our direct merchant revenue.

Finally, turning to a NetSpend. NetSpend delivered strong results this quarter with double-digit growth in gross dollar volume, active cards, revenue and adjusted operating income. All four of our distribution channels made a solid contribution to our performance in the quarter.

In particular, I want to call out three new developments in our retail channel for the quarter. First, we signed a new 3-year agreement with the Kroger Company, the largest grocery in the United States with 3,400 locations around the country. Kroger will be an excellent retail distribution partner, and we expect to be totally rolled out in their stores soon.

Second, we're very excited about expanding our relationship with Walmart. In addition to NetSpend accounts being offered at Walmart stores, we have expanded our distribution to include the 3,400 Walmart money centers across the U.S. We have several renewals under negotiation.

And during the quarter, we signed a three year renewal with Speedway, the third largest convenience store chain in the United States with 2,700 locations. Speedway has one of the best loyalty programs in the industry known as Speedy Rewards.

In addition to being able to acquire a NetSpend account at Speedway, we have an integration that enables customers to earn Speedy rewards points with their NetSpend accounts, enhancing the value of the NetSpend product.

Last quarter, I mentioned that we were piloting our demand deposit account products and we're encouraged by the early results. During the third quarter, we rolled out the DDA product nationwide at ACE Cash Express and continued our pilot in our direct channel.

Through the end of the third quarter, customers have opened over 100,000 DDA accounts. This includes both customers who are new to NetSpend products as well as those who have chosen to upgrade from their Prepaid card to a DDA account.

Our small business product continues to gain traction as well, and we exited the quarter with over 5,000 new small business 90 day active cards. Our small business GDV for the third quarter increased 30% over the second quarter.

And as indicated last quarter, the second quarter saw a 50% increase in GDV over first quarter '17. We are very encouraged by these results for our 2 newest NetSpend products.

In summary, a very good quarter overall with strong organic revenue growth across the broad margin expansion, accelerated deleveraging commitment, resilient share repurchases and increased 2017 guidance.

Before closing, I would like to take a moment to recognize the many people who are impacted by the recent series of hurricanes and tropical storms across the United States and in Puerto Rico. Our thoughts and prayers remain with them as they continue the long recovery process from the devastation of these storms.

Fortunately, we were able to leverage the assets of our businesses to provide assistance in the aftermath of these storms. Those efforts included assisting employers and paying people who could not get to their workplace to receive pay checks; providing disbursement cards so money could be more easily distributed to people in need; and waiving certain fees for NetSpend and merchant customers at affected areas.

In addition, I would also like to thank the many TSYS team members who contributed both time and money to the recovery process. As always, I am impressed and humbled by the eagerness of our team members to lend a hand to those in need.

While we are focused every day on delivering strong product and customer service experiences as well as strong operating and financial performance, we are also committed to having a positive impact on the areas we serve around the globe.

Now I will turn it over to Paul Todd to provide a more detailed financial information for the quarter and to discuss our revised guidance for the remainder of 2017. Paul?

Paul Todd

Thank you, Troy, and I want to say again how pleased we are with our third quarter and year-to-date results. As a continuation from our Q2 call, you can see that our organic revenue growth and margin expansion goals are playing out.

Now to discuss our consolidated and segment performance and our revised 2017 outlook, let's turn to Slide 6. Our third quarter GAAP total revenues were $1.25 billion, up 8.8%; and non-GAAP net revenue was $852.8 million, up 8% from 3Q last year.

This builds upon the 6.2% net revenue growth we saw last quarter, and both of these quarters are all new organic revenue growth with no acquisition-related impacts. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.66 for the quarter, an increase of 43.3% over 3Q of 2016 and non-GAAP quarterly adjusted diluted EPS was $0.88, an increase of 23.7% from 3Q last year. Our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA grew by 15% for the quarter to $309.5 million.

On the consolidated margin front, our adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was a strong 36.3%, up approximately 220 basis points from 3Q last year. We continue to improve our margin picture for the company and are raising our consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin outlook from the previous 75 basis points to approximately 100 basis points of consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin expansion for 2017.

On free cash flow, we had another strong quarter of free cash flow at $207.4 million, increasing our year-to-date free cash flow to $542.7 million, up 22.3% over last year. We are now raising our full year free cash flow outlook from the $600 million to $630 million range to the $610 million to $640 million range.

On the capital front, we reached a major milestone in our deleveraging plan by reducing our debt an additional $175 million during the quarter, completing our targeted $800 million of deleveraging over the last six quarters and two quarters ahead of schedule.

We were also excited to resume our share buyback activity with the repurchase of 400,000 shares for $27.6 million. As we look at our year-to-date results, our GAAP total revenues are up 20.3% over last year with non-GAAP net revenue, up 12.1%.

GAAP diluted EPS, up 39.2%; and adjusted diluted EPS, up 21.6%. At the consolidated level, the third quarter was pivotal as it relates to organic net revenue growth, margin expansion, deleveraging and resumption of stock buyback activity.

Now I will move to our segment results starting with the issuer segment on Slide 8. First, on growth. Segment net revenue grew 5.8% for the quarter on a reported and constant currency basis, while adjusted segment operating income grew 14.6%.

As has been the case each quarter this year, the segment reached a new record level of reported quarterly net revenue at $401.1 million. We saw good growth in both volume and non-volume constant currency net revenue for the segment with volume-based constant currency net revenue up 5.3% for the quarter, non-volume-based constant currency net revenue up 6.4% as value-added product related constant currency net revenue grew 9.4% and constant currency managed in Output Services net revenue grew 1.4%. We continue to be pleased with the strong growth in these key net revenue growth drivers in the issuer segment.

Next, on margin. 3Q adjusted segment operating margin increased approximately 280 basis points to 36.8%. The continued execution of our margin expansion goals for this segment played out during the quarter much like we saw in 2Q.

And finally, on outlook for the segment. We continue to expect net revenue to grow in the 5% to 7% constant currency growth rate range for the year and are increasing our outlook on adjusted segment operating margin expansion for the year from 100-plus basis points to 125-plus basis points of expansion.

As I mentioned on our last call, we will be making additional investments in this segment in 4Q that will help position this segment for the longer term. These investments are primarily in 3 groupings.

First is related to our Columbus, Ohio Output Services facility going live in the quarter. Second, our employment-related costs, both on the incentive side and severance side.

And finally, our investments in our technology and product areas, some of which we talked about at our Investor Day in May. It will all be made while still allowing for the 125-plus basis points of adjusted segment operating income margin expansion for the segment this year.

So for the quarter, our issuing segment hit on all cylinders with constant currency net revenue growth in the 5% to 7% range, a 14.6% increase in adjusted segment operating income, a 280 basis point margin expansion in the quarter and positioning us for a 125-plus basis points of annual margin expansion for the segment, inclusive of investments.

Now on to Slide 9 and our Merchant segment. First, on growth. Net revenue grew 7.4% for the quarter to $281.8 million with adjusted segment operating income growth of 13.8%. The 7.4% net revenue growth builds upon the 6.5% net revenue growth in the second quarter.

Our direct business net revenue grew almost 9% with roughly 1% growth on our indirect side yielding the segment net revenue growth of 7.4%. Our integrated channel continues to grow in the strong double-digit range and continues to be our focus for growth in the future, and we were pleased with some positive growth on the indirect side.

Next, on margin. Our adjusted segment operating margin expansion success continues with an approximate 210 basis point expansion to 36.6% from 3Q of last year. This follows the 222 basis point expansion we saw last quarter.

And finally, on outlook. We continue to expect this segment to grow organic net revenue in the 7% to 9% growth range for the year, and we are increasing our margin outlook from the 75 to 100 basis points of annual margin expansion for the segment to 125-plus basis points of margin expansion, in line with the margin expansion expectations of issuing.

Now on the NetSpend on Slide 10. First, on growth. The key highlight for this segment again this quarter is the better-than-expected organic net revenue growth of 15.8%, up from 12.6% in the second quarter.

Adjusted segment operating income grew 18.9% for the quarter. This growth was the result of several factors, including growth in gross dollar volume of 13.7%, growth in total debit active cards of 12.8% and some onetime items accounting for about 100 basis points of growth.

The organic net revenue growth picture for this segment has continued to improve throughout the year and the track record of the NetSpend team growing the business and faster than the market growth rates has continued.

We were pleased to exit the third quarter of 2017 with almost 4.7 million active cards. Although it did not have a meaningful impact on Q3 financial results, as Troy noted, we were very pleased to add Kroger as a distribution partner in the quarter. And our ever-expanding distribution network got even stronger and now expands more than 115,000 distributing locations and employers.

Next on margin. Q3 2017 adjusted segment operating margin of 27% is up slightly from the 26.3% in Q3 2016. But excluding the onetime items I mentioned earlier, adjusted segment operating margin would've been slightly down from 3Q 2016.

And finally, on outlook for NetSpend. Based on the strong year-to-date performance and our remain expectations for 2017, we are raising the net revenue growth outlook for this segment by approximately 200 basis points to the 9% to 11% range from the previous 7% to 9% range.

We are raising the adjusted segment operating margin outlook by approximately 100 basis points to a margin range of 22% to 24% for the year from the previous 21% to 23% range I mentioned on our last call.

As with our other segments but specifically related to NetSpend, we will increase our investments in 4Q from 3Q and we have a history of increased marketing spend in 4Q in this business.

We have increased our marketing spend in 2017 as the environment has improved from our original expectations, and we have seen the positive results of this increased spend with our improving revenue growth picture throughout the year.

We will continue to invest in the business in 4Q with marketing and other product investments, and we'll continue to make some margin trade-offs for growth as we have in the past.

Based on the transitionary period we are in with NetSpend this year and next, given our new product rollouts at DDA and small business in preparation for the upcoming CFPB rule changes, we are pleased to be in a position to raise our revenue and margin outlook this year while making investments in the business.

Moving back to the consolidated level on Slide 13, I want to make a few comments on our revised guidance. We are pleased again to be able to revise our guidance upward for 2017.

We now expect total revenue to be in the range of $4.839 billion to $4.889 billion, an increase of 16% to 17% over 2016 with net revenue to be in the range of $3.345 billion to $3.395 billion, up 10% to 12% over 2016; and our new GAAP EPS range to be $2.37 to $2.43, an increase of 37% to 40% over 2016; and our new adjusted diluted EPS range to be $3.29 to $3.35, an increase of 18% to 20% over 2016. We now expect our effective tax rate to be in the 32% to 33% range.

Finally, I want to wrap up with 3 key points from today's call. First is on performance and specifically on organic revenue growth and margin expansion. Each of our businesses had strong organic net revenue growth that was consistent with the ranges provided at the beginning of the year and fueled a quarterly consolidated all-organic 8% net revenue growth for the company.

This growth was achieved while expanding our adjusted segment operating margins in the issuer and merchant over 200 basis points a piece during the quarter and delivering better than expected 3Q margin in NetSpend. The organic revenue growth and margin story was a strong in this quarter and shows the power of the TSYS earnings in you.

Second is on our outlook. Our better-than-expected performance puts us in a position to once again raise guidance for the year to a net revenue growth range of 10% to 12% with an adjusted diluted EPS growth rate range of 18% to 20%. Also, we are raising the margin outlooks for each of our 3 segment and is the consolidated level.

This quarter's results and our revised outlook for the year is further support that we are delivering against our strategic and financial goals while also making proactive investments that will benefit us over the longer term.

Final takeaway is on capital allocation. At the announcement of our TransFirst acquisition, we stated an $800 million deleveraging goal to be executed over 8 quarters and our accelerating free cash flow has allowed us to reach this goal 2 quarters early.

Equally important is that we were able to resume our buyback activity in the quarter with a repurchase of 400,000 shares. We are now in the best capital position we have been in, in the last 18 months, which will enable us to make strategic acquisitions and continue share repurchases consistent with our capital allocation principles.

In all, as I said earlier, the third quarter was a crucial one for TSYS with strong performance, a strong balance sheet and, most of all, a strong and winning team executing every day.

And with that, we will open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question today comes from James Berkley with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Darrin Peller

Hey, guys. This is actually Darrin on.

Paul Todd

Hello?

Darrin Peller

Hey, could you hear me.

Paul Todd

Hey, Darrin. We can hear you Darrin.

Darrin Peller

All right. Thanks, guys. It's Darrin Peller. Listen, just want to start off with NetSpend. It obviously was a very strong result, at least versus our model and your guidance. You just added an additional opportunities around distribution with Kroger. I mean, I guess, why would that growth rate outside of the 100 basis points of onetime items you talked about, why would that decelerate in the next, let's say, 6 to 12 months?

I mean, I think it's fair to say that you're still rolling out some of the incremental distribution synergies you'd added already before, and now, you're adding Kroger, Speedway and others. So just a little more color on what's going on there and if we should really be expecting that kind of growth profile to persist?

Paul Todd

Sure, Darrin. This is Paul. I'll start. So you're right, I mean, we have had an improving sequential quarter net revenue growth rate picture in NetSpend this year, and it's primarily been driven by improvement in two of our channels, primarily our retail channel as well as our direct channel, but we have seen improvement in a couple of our other channels.

The outsized growth there has been one that we obviously planned at a certain level, but it's come in at a much faster pace. And so we pulled back in the fourth quarter to a more normalized level of what we expect that to be.

And then there is been some other things. You mentioned the onetime item, which pulls out of 3Q and goes into 4Q. I think if you look at our revised revenue guide for the year, you see a much improved 4Q relative to our initial expectation even with that movement in that onetime timing item.

Darrin Peller

Okay, all right. So it does sound like the trends are there, and it's just a matter of now turning it over and executing on the new contacts and deal with the distribution. It's great to hear.

Other than the onetime, I guess, just a quick follow up now on the capital allocation strategy, guys. I mean, like you said, you came to a point where you've obviously delevered faster.

With - looking ahead, in terms of what types of assets you'd be wanting to really bring in, can you just update us on your thoughts around that in terms of M&A and strategic tuck-ins versus buybacks?

And then, I guess, why not keep your leverage or do you expect to keep your leverage levels where they are today. You add debt as you grow EBITDA in order to enhance even more liquidity for buybacks at a material rate that's maybe even better than you previously thought, given cash flows coming in better than you thought? And thanks again, guys.

Paul Todd

Sure, Darrin. I'll start and then maybe Troy will add to it. Let me take kind of the second part of that. As I said in my prepared remarks, we are glad to be in a position now to kind of get back to the capital allocation principles that we have outlined previously.

And I think, as it relates to kind of the pacing of that or the sizing of that, those are still in line with how we talked about those in the past. So we're in a position this quarter to accelerate the debt repayment as well as to - just a small bit of share repurchase.

But as we move forward on the share repurchase side, it would be consistent with the principles that we've outlined before. As it relates to debt and M&A capacity, I'll let Troy speak to kind of the strategic side of the M&A, but we now have the capacity to obviously do something upwards of $1 billion.

So that's easily done given kind of the capacity that we now have from balance sheet flexibility. So we're still committed to our investment-grade rating. We're still wanting to kind of lever it up to then lever it back down. So all those principles are all still intact, and now we're in a position where we can execute.

Troy Woods

I think, the only thing I will add to that, Paul, Darrin, is that - a couple of things. One, as we've said on a few occasions before, we feel like we're playing where we want to play with the assets that we have. Very strong issuer processing solution, a very strong merchant position, and course, our self-banking Prepaid segment, number one.

Number two, from an M&A perspective, strategically, we still look at all 3 segments to look at strategic M&A and tuck-in product enhancements. As we've said before, our primary focus will be on acquiring a merchant.

And within that, we clearly want to look at continuing to expand our integrated capabilities, particularly in our main Vertical and Integrated, being healthcare and some of the other things I mentioned in my prepared remarks around dental and well-being and direct selling. So that kind of gives you some sense of what we're trying to do from an M&A perspective.

The next question comes from Timothy Willi with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Timothy Willi

Thank you and good afternoon. First question, and then I have a follow up. Troy, just on merchant, it appears, I guess, with the last couple quarters' results that this business seems to be winning, I guess, maybe more than it has in the past. And obviously, there could be comparative issues that come and go.

But I guess, if you could talk a bit about how you're thinking about the competitive position within the market. There's been a lot of M&A, a lot of people that are trying to figure out what to do.

If you just feel like you've risen into a position of more competitive strength as others try to figure out what their next step is. Just any color you might have around the momentum there?

Troy Woods

Sure, Tim. Thank you. Well, I think a couple of things. One, all of our segments are competitive and each one has their nuances, of course. But the Merchant segment is also very competitive, and each of our channels within Merchant has its own nuances as well. I think when you think about our competitive strengths in Merchant,

I think you need to look at our FI capabilities and our integrated capabilities as I indicated before. Primarily, we feel like we're very strong in the help side for the integrated.

We're very good at the payment facilitator model with ProPay. As I mentioned we've now, through ProPay, moved into Australia and had a very good just 30 or 45 days coming out of the shoot there.

On several occasions in the past few quarters, we've talked about some of our FI growth that we picked up by signing banks and bringing in additional branch distribution.

I think the other thing to talk about here from winning is Philip's onboard. Philip has built out a wonderful team. And even just prior to that, we've got a very robust product road map in our Merchant segment.

It's improving our gateway capabilities, enhancing our analytics and insight capabilities for our customers. So all in all, we feel good, as Paul indicated, with our sequential quarter improvement with our Merchant revenue growth.

Timothy Willi

Great. And then my follow up was on card issuing. I know you talked about the value-add products, security and things of that nature. I guess, as we move down the path of the mobile wallets and the omnichannel, can you just talk a bit about how you think about the revenue opportunity as we move more into the digital world and the banks get more aggressive around their own, I guess, wallet aspirations as well as maybe the telco-type wallets, et cetera?

Is it turning out to be the revenue opportunity that may be bigger than you would've thought to help banks with the credit card and the digital experience, or trailing or just any thoughts you might have around there as that evolves.

Troy Woods

Well, I'll certainly start that one, and Paul may have something to add back on the card issuing side, Tim. But again, a couple of points. One, I think TSYS has been at the front of the line every time to help our customers enable digital, if you will, mobile payments, from things like Apple Pay and Android Pay and support. All of those have been done since day one.

Number two, I think when we talk about some of the product innovation that we're focusing on, digital is a very big piece of it. We talked about that quite a bit at the Investor Day in New York, and we talked about our primary focuses in issuing.

One of those primary focuses is around the digital experience, so we're building out that digital platform. I think with all that said, though, time will only tell, Tim, because we're not seeing a lot of activity coming through the mobile devices for payments at the point of transaction.

I know that will improve, I'm sure, over time, but here we are 1.5 years in, and we're just not seeing significant activity through mobile devices.

Paul Todd

I think the only thing I might add just as it relates to the strategic positioning of the Issuing business would be the - going back to the comments that Troy made in the prepared remarks around the partnerships, and the partnerships that we've talked about here today, 2 of which, both Featurespace and Argos.

And so you will see us do more of those type partnerships in the innovative areas to enhance kind of the competitive offering that we have in Issuing.

Timothy Willi

Great. Thanks so much.

Next question comes from Ashwin Shirvaikar from Citi. Please go ahead.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Thanks. Good quarter, guys. Well, let me start with a question on AOF growth, particularly consumer accounts on file was quite solid. Could you sort of break down the sources of the growth in new clients versus sort of same-store sales type of growth? And is it - do you consider this level of growth sustainable going forward? If you could answer that.

Troy Woods

Yes, Ashwin. Thank you. Troy. A couple of points. One, I think we're on the sixth quarter where we've seen in the area of around 10 million accounts added on a sequential basis during the quarter on the consumer side of the business. So that has been extremely healthy now for 1.5 years, number one.

Number two, I did not provide a number, but I did indicate as a part of that consumer growth during the quarter was a co-brand conversion that we did during the quarter. Number three, about sustainability, it's been 1.5 years. It's been 6 straight quarters of circa 10 million accounts a quarter added organically by our customers.

Clearly, we've all seen some of the recent uptick in delinquencies, uptick in charge-off rates, uptick by most issuers and their provision for loan losses, and who only knows what some of the recent breach activity may do for new accounts as well. So it's very difficult, as we sit here this early into the fourth quarter to talk about sustainability.

But so far, in talking to our customers, everything into our guidance, obviously, we'll give more color on '18 and beyond when we give '18 guidance. But right now, it's an extremely healthy growth visibility, and the pipeline of inorganic or portfolio and/or conversion looks healthy as well.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Got it. And for my follow up, I know you're not going to go towards a 2018 guidance. But based on the comments you already made on the call about NetSpend and about the Issuer business, just on a mathematical perspective, if I kind of overlay the trajectory that you have into next year, it would seem to exceed your sort of annual - your typical annual initial guidance, particularly in terms of margin expansion and then a higher EPS growth would follow.

Could you maybe sort of take that up? Not asking for guidance, but can you take that up and kind of tell me why or under what circumstances that logic might be wrong?

Troy Woods

Well, Ashwin, I'll start off, and Troy may want to add, but if you think about what we talked about at Investor Day and you go to those growth rates by segment, and so obviously, we talked about those being longer-term growth targets, not specifically for 2018.

But if you take those growth targets, 5% to 7% for issuing, 7% to 9% for merchant and 6% to 8% for the NetSpend business, obviously, right at the start, NetSpend kind of comes off because of the CFPB impact. And obviously, we don't know exactly how that plays out, but we're planning as if it plays out the way it's out there right now.

And as it relates to the other businesses, we really haven't provided any specific 2018 commentary. As it relates to margin, we talked about over that horizon being a 25 to 50 basis points of annual adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. We've built this business kind of net of any kind of onetime items to have annual margin expansion.

And so certainly from an issuing standpoint, we're expecting to expand the margin in our issuing segment, 2018. We're expecting to expand the margin overall. And so that's the way this engine's built is to have annual margin expansion.

Certainly, you have things that can kind of play in on that on any one year, but the investments we're making, have all that baked in, the pluses and minuses to be able to have kind of annual margin expansion. So I think those would be my comments. Troy, you may want to add but...

Troy Woods

No, I really wouldn't have much to add. Obviously, Ashwin, the wildcard's still in 2018, of course, and our NetSpend segment, we'll be able to see CFPB impact and where all of that goes.

And we've given a lot of numbers on that as well as the success of these 2 very large products that we've talked about for the last several quarters, DDA and Small Business. And beyond that, I think Paul has hit the center cut of the target, and we'll certainly give you a lot more color on that in January.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Okay. Thank you, guys. Congratulations.

Operator

Dan Dolev

Hi. Thank you. Great quarter. Congrats.

Paul Todd

Hi, Dan.

Dan Dolev

Thank you. Can you make a quick comment on the Issuer solutions? I don't know if someone already asked about it, but growth decelerated a little bit. I believe, compares were a little easier last year. Maybe something on - just on the - maybe the de-conversion impact, or any light you can shed on that would be great. And I have a follow up.

Paul Todd

Sure, Dan, and you're exactly right. What happened in the third quarter, is we just had some comparative pressure on some of the Prepaid processing that's diminished. So if you've kind of backed that out and put that on a neutralized basis, we actually would've had sequential quarter improvement.

But the 5.8% constant currency growth rate is a strong one, but that's the big issue between the sequential quarters that you're asking about.

Dan Dolev

Got it. And then I kind of have to ask this question because I've been getting a lot of calls. You had a - this is for Troy. You had a pretty big departure in September. We've been getting a lot of calls on this. Can you maybe shed some light on succession and kind of what is going on inside? That would be great. Thank you.

Troy Woods

Well, thank you, Dan. I'm not sure there's really a whole lot more I can add to it, Dan. As I indicated previously that the departure you're making reference to, of course, was our President and COO, and those were very amicable and mutual decisions to go our separate ways.

Sometimes, these things just don't work out and the chemistry doesn't play out, but we're very appreciative of the contributions that were made. I think as far as that position you ask, look, I was President of the company for 10 or 11 years prior to assuming the role of CEO. I kept the role of President for at least another 1.5 years after that and relinquished it maybe for 15 months, and now, I've reassumed that title as well. So that's not an issue for this company in any shape, form or fashion.

We're really not on a time line or a schedule. The Board has the ultimate call about succession planning, of course, with a lot of inputs from me and management. And we certainly review that a lot with the Board. And so I think we'll make those decisions when we need to and when we're ready. Beyond that, I don't think there's really a lot that I could add to it.

Dan Dolev

Thank you very much. Congrats again on a great quarter.

Troy Woods

Thank you, Dan.

The next question comes from George Mihalos with Cowen. Please go ahead.

Georgios Mihalos

Hey, guys congrats on the quarter as well. Just wanted to circle back to the accounts on file, I guess, the Issuer Solutions Segment broadly. Troy and Paul, should we be thinking that ex the private label conversion that's come on board this sort of $10 million or so sequential rate of growth in cards is sustainable going forward?

And just given the uptick that you've had, should we not expect to see an acceleration in the organic rate of growth for the segment above 6% over the near term?

Troy Woods

Thank you, George. Appreciate your comments. On the traditional accounts on file, a couple of points again. I think I addressed most of that a minute ago, but it was not a private label conversion. It was a co-brand conversion, by the way, number one. As far as sustainability, again, I don't know how much more I can add to it.

We've seen through our customers 6 straight quarters of approximately 10 million accounts per quarter added to the file. I mentioned obviously some upticks that I mentioned earlier around delinquencies and charge-offs and provision for loan losses that we've seen reported by some of the big issuing banks. And whether that will pull back some on the issuance of new accounts, I think time will only tell.

Again, as I said a minute ago, our conversations with our largest customers seem to indicate that the trend is still out there. And whether it's in that range of 10 million a quarter, I just think it's too early to handicap.

We've had six great quarters of doing that, but I think it's just a little bit early to call that one out. I don't know if you've got anything to add to that, Paul, at all. Okay. George, does that answer your question? Or did I miss it? Or...

Georgios Mihalos

Yes - no, no, no, that's fine. Just related to that then, given that you have had that AOF growth coming in this quarter, should we expect the overall rate of revenue growth for issuer solutions broadly to maybe accelerate a little bit, fourth quarter going into early '18?

Paul Todd

No, George. On that question, I would say no to that. I just commented on the pressure that we have on this prepaid processing piece. It's not necessarily tied to the question you had about account-on-file growth, but it is providing us comparative pressure in our fourth quarter just like it did in our third quarter.

And so we've got that playing as a headwind. And then we've got some other things in play, both on the positive and negative side as we move forward, so I wouldn't make that step to where you were going there.

Georgios Mihalos

Okay, appreciate that. And just a quick follow up as you think of sort of the strategy around the business. Obviously, you've got a strong Issuer business. You've got a strengthening Merchant business.

But just given the changing nature of merchant acquiring, a lot more of it coming in from the integrated channel, ISVs. You mentioned payment facilitators. Do you think there's still the same sort of halo effect around the 2 businesses, meaning that the Issuer segment or the Merchant segment are contributors to kind of cross-sells between the 2 segments?

Troy Woods

Thank you, George. I think we've indicated, even going back to Investor Day, that I would say I would not give ourselves an A+ grade in what we've been able to deliver to the market on cross-selling across these three segments. Certain aspects of what we've been able to do have been better than others.

We've given examples of that, for instance, in our Small Business product rollout with - at NetSpend that we're coordinating with ProPay for the dongle to allow those small businesses to accept payments and some other things like that.

We've had some success in working with the issuing side to try to get traction on the FI side for Merchant. I think that was the question. If I missed part of it, let me know.

Paul Todd

And I think I can add, too, just as it relates to some of the investments that we're making here, specifically as it relates to data lake and some of the other things that we're doing on the technology side and the product side, specifically, as it relates to fraud products, we're seeing cross-segment utilization of those products on kind of a go-forward basis.

So kind of layering on top of Troy's comments around the pro-growth aspects, there's also kind of a product/technology aspect that we're executing with on a cross-segment basis as well.

Georgios Mihalos

Appreciate the color, guys.

The next question comes from Dave Koning with Baird. Please go ahead.

Dave Koning

Yes. Hey, guys. Thanks. I guess, first of all, just on the Issuer segment, progress is good. And I guess, on Capital One, do you expect the 5% to 7% growth to keep going even after that renewal? Like it might have an impact, but you can still be in that range?

And then I just wanted to call out FX. For the first time in many quarters, it's actually going to be like a 1% tailwind to that segment in Q4, I believe. So just, I guess, those 2 things on that segment first.

Troy Woods

Yes, David. I'll take that, and Paul can certainly add to it. One, as I indicated, we do have the renewal that we will get done this quarter that we've talked about, and that will have some impact, number one.

And number two, we're still saying 5% to 7%, of course, is our range for the Issuing segment for 2017. And beyond that, we just haven't gone there yet.

Paul Todd

Yes. No, that's right. And just 2 comments. One, obviously, the Capital One renewal does provide pressure for us in 2018. So until you anniversary that renewal, we certainly will have some pressure related to that big customer.

As it relates to FX, we will potentially see some benefit there. I think the 1%'s a little bit rich on what that tailwind would look like. But now that we've anniversaried Brexit, the constant currency and reported are much tighter in line just like we saw this quarter, and we're expecting a tight correlation in the fourth quarter as well.

Dave Koning

Okay, great. And just my one follow up, so the CPAY, I think you're going to buy that out in Q1. What would be the impact? Is it even material - I just can't remember, to, I guess, the Merchant segment when you buy that out?

Paul Todd

Yes. It wouldn't be anything material that I'd call out. It's really, I think, kind of a 2Q expectation around that. We consolidate that today, and so you're just backing out kind of the minority interest piece. So we're picking that up at kind of the consolidated level, so it isn't anything that I would call out as being significant. We - obviously, we'll have the cash outflow in the second quarter related to it, but outside of that, it's nothing I would comment on.

Dave Koning

Okay. Great. Well, thanks. Nice job.

Paul Todd

Thank you.

The next question comes from James Friedman with Susquehanna. Please go ahead.

James Friedman

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. It's Jamie at Susquehanna. I'll just ask two up front. I don't think anyone asked you yet, Paul, about the contribution from CUP Data, which has been a star portfolio for you. So any commentary on the trajectory going forward there? That's the first one.

And then, Troy, I was just wondering about your comment about value-added services. On the Issuer side, it sounds like - and you had talked about this at the Analyst Day with the pilots. It sounds like you're making good progress there, especially with fraud and risk management that you had called out.

How meaningful could this be? In past years, I think it was a while ago, it was a very significant portion of Issuer revenue. Are we going to return to that trajectory? So the first on CUP and the second on value-added services. Thank you.

Paul Todd

Yes. So I'll take the first one, Jamie, and Troy can take the second one. On CUP, as I've commented before, we're still expecting that CUP line to increase in that 40% to 50% range. You did see it pull down a little bit this quarter on a sequential quarter basis between 1Q, 2Q.

And now, 3Q and 4Q are expected to be relatively in the same range, so this is just kind of normal kind of seasonality. So 40% to 50% is still the growth rate range for CUP. And as we've said, CUP continues to be just a fantastic growth story in itself, but also then a nice additive piece of growth to our overall TSYS mix.

Troy Woods

And I'll add to that, Jamie, on the value-added on the Issuing side, a couple of points, I guess, to make. You're right. We did talk about it at length at Investor Day, and we've indicated and I don't think there's any doubt that expanding our product set in innovation and Issuer solutions is a big piece of our ability to continue to grow that section.

And we also further said that we're primarily focusing in three areas: fraud and risk and, of course, we talked this quarter about rolling out the TSYS Foresight Score, the new machine learning transaction fraud capability.

Data and analytics is our second big focus. And we've also, again, went out with a partnership with Argos there to roll out our new best-in-class analytics platform. And the third piece, of course, I mentioned earlier was digital experiences.

I think what's important when we combined the 2 sections, we now report on value-added revenue as a percent of our overall revenue and value-added products, and that's 19 - a little over 19% for the third quarter.

So up slightly sequentially over the second quarter. And clearly, our goal is to continue to grow that. We have made significant investment in product for the issuer segment, both in people - Paul mentioned some of the things around data lake and some of the APIs.

We've built over 200 APIs in the issuing segment, open APIs. So we continue to invest. It's going to continue to be a very big piece of our growth story for issuing.

James Friedman

That's fascinating. I appreciate the color. Thank you.

Troy Woods

Thank you.

The next question comes from Brett Huff with Stephens. Please go ahead.

Brett Huff

Good afternoon, Troy, Paul and Shawn. Congrats on a nice quarter.

Troy Woods

Hi, Brett.

Brett Huff

A couple of quick questions, kind of - a little bit of the nuances on things that have already been asked. Can you just - I want to make sure that I got the contribution from the co-brand cards that you called out. I know we've had kind of 10, 10, 10 organic sequential growth in traditional accounts on file.

Can you be any more specific on how big that portfolio was? I mean - or can you even just say that the organic was at least 10 sequential here in the 3Q?

Troy Woods

Yes, Brett. Really can't add any more to that. I think you can look at the numbers and see for yourself. But no, we can't give you that number.

Brett Huff

Okay. That's helpful. And then the second question follow up is on - you talked a little bit about margin expansion thoughts in 2018. I think you said total company, you're kind of standing on the 25 to 50 basis points that you outlined at the Analyst Day for kind of the long term. In terms of the puts and takes that we need to make sure that we're aware of, you've called out Capital One, and we can make guesses ourselves on that.

The DDA products, I don't know if you can comment on whether or not you think that will be a net add or a net headwind on margin by the time we get to '18. Maybe comps on the Issuer side. Will that cause any difficulty in margin? Anything else, Paul, that we need to know about as we think about '18?

Paul Todd

Brett, there wouldn't be anything - the ones you've identified there, the Capital One as well as the CFPB are the 2 biggest ones that I would highlight. There wouldn't be anything else. I mean, there's puts and takes.

As I've said earlier, we've got investments we're making, but we're also making some spend that's going to save us on the expense base later on. So there wouldn't be anything else that I would comment on this point.

Obviously, we'll give a lot more color on it as it relates specifically to 2018 consolidated and segment in January with our guidance.

Brett Huff

Great. That's all I needed. Thanks, guys.

Paul Todd

Thank you.

The next question comes from Jim Schneider with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Jim Schneider

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. I was wondering if you can maybe just follow up on the Capital One commentary you made, understanding that any new renewal of that size is going to have some pricing pressure attached to it, but can you give us a sense where you stand in the contract negotiations today? Is that any more or less than what you kind of expected heading into the beginning of this year?

Troy Woods

Hey, Jim, Troy. No, not really. Nothing else to add. Our plan all along was to get it done in the third quarter. We mutually agreed that we'd put a lot of our focus on this co-brand conversion that we completed toward the end of the third quarter.

We see absolutely no issues to getting it done this quarter. And again, it's all baked into our guidance and our numbers, and we see no issues whatsoever.

Jim Schneider

That's helpful. And maybe just a bit of a follow up on the NetSpend business. Obviously, very strong performance there kind of across the board. Maybe if you can kind of give us an update, especially on the margin side in that business. You previously talked many times about the CFPB impact and being able to offset about half that impact with new initiatives and new products, et cetera.

Can you maybe give us any kind of update on that? It seems like the DDA fraud seems to be doing well, and you're doing well kind of on an operational level, too. So maybe, do you think you can do any better than that in terms of the half of the impact offset as we head into '18?

Paul Todd

So Jim, this is Paul. I think that it's just too early to comment on anything further as it relates to CFPB, just - and the impact there. As we've always done on that, we've been kind of very transparent once we have finality of what those impacts look like. We are pleased, as Troy said, with the initial DDA success that we're having, but it's too early to comment on anything there until we have some certainty.

Jim Schneider

Thank you.

The last question today comes from Tom McCrohan with Mizuho. Please go ahead.

Tom McCrohan

Hi. Thanks for squeezing me in. It's Tom McCrohan with Mizuho, and two quick questions. On the Issuer segment, what was the growth rate in Value-added Services revenue this quarter?

Paul Todd

Yes, on a constant currency basis, it was 9.4%.

Tom McCrohan

Great. So a little acceleration from Q2, I guess, from some of these new products, the fraud products. And in terms of investment spending, which you've talked about last quarter. You're kind of reminding us again this quarter.

And is there any way to kind of quantify the impact on the investment spending this quarter on margins? And then going into Q4, is the absolute dollar of investment spending going up in Q4? Or is it just kind of staying the same as we go into the end of the year?

Paul Todd

Sure. So as it relates to the investment spending, yes, it is going up in the fourth quarter overall. And so if you think about it kind of at the segment level, obviously, NetSpend has the kind of biggest lift between 3Q and 4Q.

If you go back to last year and you look, there's about a 460-basis-point decline in margin between 3Q and 4Q related to the enhanced investments as well as some of the product stuff we were doing.

So just on kind of a standardized level, there'd be that kind of increased investment on NetSpend between 3Q and 4Q we've added on top of that this year related to some of the marketing spend, the CFPB rollout and the products that we're working on.

So that would be the comment there. And we do have some added investment on the Issuing side that I've talked about as it relates to our people and some investments there, salary increases, severance, incentives, so kind of the bucket there.

We have this Columbus, Ohio facility that's coming online, and then we have technology and product. I think the key point to all of that is, is we're managing all of that, where we are - if you kind of look at where we're landing from a guidance standpoint on margin expansion, we would see some margin expansion continued in 4Q related to Issuing with those investments being made.

And so I also commented that we do expect the Issuing business to have some margin expansion in 2018. So those are the 2 biggest buckets that I would talk about, both on the Issuing side and on the NetSpend side. We do have some additional investments on the Merchant side, but those are the big buckets.

Tom McCrohan

Okay, Great. Thank you.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Shawn Roberts for any closing remarks.

Shawn Roberts

Thank you, Anita. I'd like to thank everybody who participated on the call and listened in, and as always, feel free to give me a call. I'll be here for any questions that you have. Thank you very much and hope to see you at an Investor Conference or [indiscernible] Thank you.

This conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

