Nutrisystem's (NTRI) CEO Dawn Zier on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nutrisystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

John Mills - Managing Partner, ICR

Dawn Zier - President & CEO

Mike Monahan - CFO

Keira Krausz - CMO

Analysts

Alex Fuhrman - Craig-Hallum

Chris Krueger - Lake Street Capital Markets

Frank Camma - Sidoti & Company

Matt Gall - Barrington Research

Linda Bolton Weiser - DA Davidson

Kara Anderson - B. Riley & Company

Greg Badishkanian - Citi

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Nutrisystem Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. An interactive question-and-answer session will follow formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. John Mills. Thank you, you may begin.

John Mills

Thank you. Good afternoon everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss Nutrisystem's third quarter 2017 financial results. Today, Dawn Zier, President and Chief Executive Officer will provide an overview of the business. Mike Monahan, Chief Financial Officer will review the third quarter results and provide fourth quarter and updated full-year 2017 financial guidance.

And Keira Krausz, Chief Marketing Officer, will review and provide insight into the company's marketing initiatives. We will then open up the call to take your questions. Please note, on today's call we would appreciate participants to limit themselves to two questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during this conference call, Nutrisystem management will make certain forward-looking statements about its outlook for 2017 and beyond that involve risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally preceded by words such as believe, plan, intend, expect, anticipate, or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are protected by the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risk, and changes in circumstance that are difficult to predict, and many of which are outside the company's control.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Nutrisystem's filings with the SEC. Nutrisystem is making these statements as of October 25, 2017, and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements made during the call.

In addition to the GAAP results, Nutrisystem will provide certain non-GAAP financial measures on this conference call.

Nutrisystem's earnings press release for the third quarter of 2017 can be found under the News Release link on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at nutrisystem.com. The tables attached to that earnings press release include reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Dawn Zier.

Dawn Zier

Thank you, John, and thanks to everyone who has joined. As America strives to become healthier, the first step for many is to embark on a weight loss journey that helps benefits realize from even modest weight loss is significant and we are committed to helping consumers achieve their health oriented goal through a platform of solutions and programs that can be tailored to what works best for them. That is what our multi-brand approach to the market is all about, choices that work and solutions that are safe and effective, scientifically backed and a design to help simplify the busy and sometimes overwhelming life style that many of us lead.

Today, I am pleased to report our 17th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth which reflects the strong demand and overwhelmingly positive reception to our program.

In the third quarter our top line grew by 27% and our earnings per share increased over 80% compared to last year. These very strong results are driven by a number of factors including one, our success in attracting new customers, building out our relationship with them and better serving them through each phase of their weight loss journey. And two, our ability to grow reactivation revenues as former customers return to us at increased rates as they learned about our new program, expanded option, the new tools and services designed to help them succeed every step of the way.

Because of these results, which exceeded our already high initial expectations we are raising our full year guidance ranges again for 2017 Mike will provide more details in a moment.

I’d now like to share some third quarter highlights across our primary areas of focus, Nutrisystem direct, Retail and a South Beach Diet. For Nutrisystem, our direct business continues to benefit from many drivers including increased customer activation and engagement. We have more new customers, more big activated customers, more women, more men and the average spend across all of these groups is increasing as they add ancillary products to their orders and remain engaged to be our more flexible and current options host program.

In Retail, we continue to grow the channel and expect to achieve double-digit growth for the year. Our groceries come from both the grocery channel as well as Wal-Mart and based on the commitments that we have recently received for 2018 this area of the business remains on track.

While a smaller part of our business we believe we can help to extend our brand handle and relevance by making our products more visible to a wider audience of consumers who are not as familiar with us.

And now turning to the South Beach Diet, we are learning a lot about the brand and its potential in our initial year of launch. South Beach is enabling us to broaden our reach and on board new consumers on to our platforms. This validates our assumption that our business model flexes [ph] nicely across multiple brand offering as we seek to cash on more of the growing audience of weight loss and tenders moving forward.

The low sugar, low-carb approach of the South Beach Diet is extremely relevant and on trend. And the best practises that we are able to report over from Nutrisystem are working. You will see that a lot has suppressed on a South Beach Diet for 2018 and we are excited about the long term potentials of this brand as we build out our offerings, our distribution and our customer base.

The momentum at our company is strong. This is not an overnight phenomenon, but rather a carefully engineered plan that began to implement several years ago and constantly build and iterate upon. Our approach is rooted in the expenses study and understanding of consumer dynamics to which we verify analytics to identify few leverage points.

This inturn enable us to make an impact across all stages of the customers’ weight loss journey from on boarding to initial weight loss to maintenance to even sooner because we know why we it happens along the way.

Four years of new customer growth, enhance customer engagement, increased retention revenues and of course higher reactivation provides strong tailwinds as we head into 2018, assets having multiple power house brands that address different groups of customers.

Our mission is to help, to offer platform of weight loss solutions that work for as many people as possible. Our company culture, our employees and our business model are lined with this mission. We have a passionate group of employees that take great pride in helping people achieve what are often [ph] life changing goal.

As a company, we are active light and knowledge deep. We have price development, marketing, e-commerce and contact center teams in place that allow us to expand quickly and efficiently. Our established national supply chain is invaluable and difficult to replicate. And we continue to draw on data analytics to develop targeted solutions for different customer segments that allow us to increasingly match their diverse needs.

By continuing to leverage and build on our formidable strength we are well positioned as we head into 2018 to further drive growth if possible to Nutrisystem and South Beach brand and to gain a larger share of the growing weight loss market.

I’ll now turn the call over to Mike who will walk through our 2017 third quarter financial results and discuss our updated guidance. After that, Keira will add more insight into the factors, much of our third quarter success and why we are confident as we look for 2018.

Mike Monahan

Thanks, Dawn. Good afternoon everyone. We had a strong second quarter. Revenue increased 27% to $158.1 million compared to $124.6 million in the same quarter last year. Our year-over-year growth continues to be primarily driven by three factors, acquiring new customers, reactivating former customers and improving revenue per customer.

Gross margin in the quarter increased 50 basis points year-over-year to 54.2%. We were able to expand our marketing reach by profitably increasing spend nearly 26%. Marketing spend was $42.1 million or 26.6% of revenue in the third quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share increased nearly 53% and 81% year-over-year for the quarter respectively.

For the third quarter of 2017, the effective tax rate was 29.8% versus 35.6% in the same quarter of 2016. The lower effective tax rate benefited from favorable non-cash compensation tax treatment within the quarter.

As a result of our continued strong performance, we are increasing our 2017 full-year guidance for both the top and bottom-line. For the full-year of 2017, we are now projecting revenues to be in the range of $692 million to $697 million.

We are projecting adjusted EBITDA of $109.4 million to $111.4 million and consolidated earnings per share of $1.91 to a $1.96. We expect our full-year effective tax rate to be approximately 30.7%.

Capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $14 million for the full-year.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, we are projecting revenues to be in the range of $126 million to $131 million, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $23.7 million to $25.7 million, and earnings per share of $0.37 to $0.42. We expect the fourth quarter effective tax rate to be approximately 35%.

The South Beach Diet program which officially launched earlier this year contributed $5 million in revenue in the third quarter. We remain excited about having this additional brand as part of our platform and our overall multiband approach to meet customer demand and capture a larger portion of the weight loss market. We continue to expect the South Beach Diet to contribute approximately $26 million of revenue this year.

With each of our brands, we are focused on four core levers to support long-term growth. One, attracting more customers. Revenues from customers in their initial guide cycle were up over 27% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2017 primarily driven by increased, Nutrisystem customer starts, the launch of the South Beach Diet and increased upsell and a la carte sales.

Reactivation revenue remained strong as a result of increased customer count, increased product offerings, and improved reactivation yield. We delivered over $42 million of reactivation revenue in the third quarter of 2017, up over 30% from a year ago.

Two, improving customer satisfaction and economic contribution. We continue to invest in leverage data analytics to better understand the customer diet journey. Using these analytics we’ve increased upsell rates and pricing and improved the overall consumer experience that has resulted in meaningful increases in revenue per customer over the past few years.

Additionally, improvements in average selling price within the direct channel and effective management of food and distribution cost within our product portfolio and supply chain are leading to improved gross margins. Our consolidated gross margins in the third quarter were 54.2%, up 50 basis points from the third quarter of 2016.

Three, extending our marketing reach in brand awareness. Total marketing expense in the third quarter of 2017 including the South Beach Diet was $42 million or 26.6% of revenue compared to $33.5 million for the third quarter of 2016 or 26.9% representing 30 basis points of improvement largely driven by new customer and reactivation revenues.

Retail revenue in the third quarter of 2017 was $8.4 million. We had consistent performance at Wal-Mart and key progress of select grocers. We expect the retail channel to deliver approximately $37 million in revenue for the full-year.

Four, investing in the business to support future growth. We have a total of seven warehouses across the continental United States. Over the last few years, we’ve double our frozen warehouses from two to four as demand for our frozen products has increased.

We continue to deploy capital to strengthen our infrastructure and invest in areas to enhance our operations and the customer experience.

We believe data analytics, digital content, and digital tools will help support future growth. Attractive apps, and content sites for both brands service engagement points with our customers that are gaining traction, usage of our NuMi App is up significantly year-over-year and sales of products through the App have proven to be an effective way for our existing customers to purchase our Ala Carte option. These tools also provide additional data that we use to improve the overall customer experience.

Over the last 12 months, we've returned over $20 million of cash to shareholders' through our dividend and in the third quarter we repurchased $1.5 million of our stock. Additionally, our board of directors authorized a new $50 million share buyback to commence upon the exploration of our existing buyback authorization in November 2017. This gives us the flexibility to take advantage of market conditions to further enhance shareholder value. Our business model remains capital efficient enabling us to both return capital to shareholders and invest in strategic growth initiatives to drive shareholder value.

The board of directors has declared a dividend of $0.175 per share payable November 16, 2017, to stockholders of record as of November 6, 2017.

I'll now turn the call over to Keira.

Keira Krausz

Thanks Mike. The census for disease control recently released updated statistics on the prevalence of obesity in our country. Grades have increased again. Various sources estimate that over two thirds of U.S. adults are overweight or obese. That’s over 170 million women and men.

As Dawn relates, our mission is to help to offer various weight loss solutions that worked for as many people as possible. Weight loss is more relevant than ever. Using [Indiscernible] September weight management report we estimate over 85 million people are trying to loose weight. The opportunity for commercial weight loss companies to help is immense. Consumers have an increasing appreciation for the value of the health benefits related to weight loss which fundamentally changes the purchasing decisions and provides great information to spend in a critical arena of their lives.

In 2018 we plan to continue to grow Nutrisystem via channel, segment and program diversification along with optimization of customer life time value. Simultaneously we will appeal to other market segments by leveraging unique brands and approaches, including the Southeast side which is on track for expansion.

Nutrisystem is having a great year. Our easy-to-follow convenient proven programs clearly resonate as an effective way to loose weight and improve your health. We are attracting more new and former customers, people are staying on program longer and as we offer enhancements that make sense, people are spending more.

As we look ahead to 2018 we see growth coming from three broad areas, first we plan to expand we, feel by diversification across television and digital. The team is always pushing for new opportunities for television.

In 2016, we leveraged significantly higher viewership for new stations think to the unprecedented Presidential election. In 2017, we expanded spending on cable, we foresee another year of expansion in 2018.

In the digital channel, during 2017 we tested and grew our presence across many sources, including social digital display and content marketing and our position to expand digital spend and reach aggressively during our next diet season.

Second, we expect to grow in our traditional customer group and we will [Indiscernible] on them. As highlighted, we now have a platform that allows us to tailor products and messages which inturn allows us to segment the large market and target new customer groups. We are ready for diet season and look forward to sharing more on our next call.

Third, we will make continued improvements to the customer experience, offers targeting engagements to drive revenue for customer and reactivation, to maximize life time value. As we discussed on prior calls, our state business and Ala Carte offerings have been significant contributors to lifetime value.

In 2018, we plan to expand our products and services that help customers throughout the journey from weight loss to weight maintenance and the occasional turnout. We’ll continue to refinance target office to trends and former customers and improve our absent constant sites to drive engagements. This year, growth and revenue for customer and reactivation enabled our ability to profitably increase reach and we expect these drivers to play a major role in our growth in 2018.

South Beach, our second brand which just launched this year is ready for expansion. [Indiscernible] notes that over 50% of the people who want to loose weight are looking for food that has low sugar. The South Beach approach to eating low sugar, lean protein, nutrients, bridge cars from [Indiscernible] vegetables and fruits and healthy pack seems to have high appeal to a new segment of the market for us.

South Beach also attracts per annual dieters who may have tried another weight loss program previously but are brand switchers. When we launched South Beach earlier this year, we have an advantage in that through the Nutrisystem business we have a proven business model on which to adapt best practises, an initial blue print to follow.

As we progress through 2017, we’ve employed our methodical and analytic approach to watching response and version engagement and a host of customer metrics. Therefore the South Beach that we’ll market in January 2018 will be stronger than last diet season. Here’s just a few of the specifics to give you a feel for where our confidence is coming from.

We have clinical results in customer’s success stories that will help us communicate the program efficacy. In addition to running on television, we are promoting through an array of digital channel, we were not using back to diet season in 2017.

Jessie James Decker joined us in the second quarter and her authenticity and ability to connect to people via social, television and other channel will help increase response. Our contact sensor team has a year of customer experience and consequently we can expect higher conversion rate and better customer support.

We’ve increased the menu selection and we’ve replaced or reformulated 30% of the menu items. We have a balanced mix of cuisines, preparation methods and affordability and all food development was 100% driven by customer feedback.

Believe me, program and content notifications that will make following South Beach even easier. We have a revamp app, our content side is robust and engagement is terrific. We developed new stakes that provide nutritional benefit to the customer that help with cross sell. We’ll be introducing new products throughout 2018 to support revenue per customer.

Of course, there are things we are focussed on just as we are for Nutrisystem, increasing response and conversion, expanding reach and accessible car, growing revenue per customer by understanding customer needs and supporting people throughout their weight management journey. We’re excited for 2018 and quite enthusiastic about the low sugar state and healthy South Beach approach.

Again, they need for quality, effective weight loss solutions has never been greater. We look forward to bringing more solutions to more people to help them live healthier and happier life.

I’ll now turn the call back to Dawn for some closing remarks.

Dawn Zier

Thanks Keira and to everyone on the call today. As I said earlier, we have strong momentum as we head into 2018. Products and branded document, marketing and ecommerce, data analytics, customer care and supply chain logistics are important building blocks to drive ongoing value.

We remain focus on consumer insights and product innovation to expand our market reach and further grow our relationships with existing returning and new customers. We take great pride in being a leader in the weight loss industry and our mission based focus to help people healthy outcome. We intentionally keep our formula simple.

We offer stays effective and scientifically back weight loss program and have a distinguished Science Advisory Board and strong clinical study standing behind us. Our programs that work for millions of people and the daily testimonial we received from our customers that were many driving forces behind our reside [ph] to bring proven results to the millions more that are starting for weight loss solutions that work.

I would be remiss if I do not thank the Nutrisystem team for their hard work and dedication and delivering our 17th consecutive quarter of growth that has resulted in significant value creation for our shareholders. Our team’s passion and commitment and helping millions achieved their weight loss goals and became healthier version for themselves truly makes a difference.

With our long standing track record it should come as no surprise that we are prepared and excited about 2018. We tried ourselves on leaving little for change. We are well positioned with multiple brands and levers and have confidence that we will be able to continue to drive results in 2018 beyond as Nutrisystem continues to grow, as South Beach begins against the scale and as we look to create future value to the platform we’re building.

We’ll now open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We now would be conducting a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Alex Fuhrman from Craig-Hallum. Please go ahead.

Alex Fuhrman

My question and congratulations on another great quarter here. One thing I’d love to add, but I think you mentioned in the prepared remarks that the number of customers you have and the length of the stay, sounds like everything is moving in the right direction. I’m not sure if there were any specific numbers given on the customer account, but I’d be curious to of the different kind of key metrics that are driving revenue growth, the number of customers, how long they’re on the program, average monthly price for customer. Can you give us a sense of what were the biggest drivers of growth in the quarter and what you would expect to be the biggest opportunity going forward?

Mike Monahan

Sure, Alex. So if you look at the growth in the third quarter, 27% topline growth. The largest driver of that was customer’s coming on to the program. So that’s a combination of new customers as well as bringing back former customers. They’re starting the program. If you look next that what’s kind of driving the growth behind that? Three to four points is around our ability to effectively upsell customers, so it shakes and Ala carte sales have been a growth driver of this year. And then behind that is more around customer behavior, so your program pricing and the length of stay programs are also been positive. So it’s really a combination of a number of different levers that’s driving the growth year-over-year.

Alex Fuhrman

That’s very helpful. Thanks Mike. And then also wanted to ask just as it relates to the actual menu and the food offerings, I mean, certainly from everything we read and hear anecdotally, it certainly sounds like that the South Beach Diet low carb, low sugar seems to be a very on trend diet. I’m curious as you look at the Nutrisystem menu well over 100 items. Have you seen similar trends where customers are kind of incrementally gravitating towards those lower-carb, lower sugar items and just any other high-level insights on where customers are moving in terms of which menu items they purchase would be helpful?

And then kind of building on that I seem to remember in a given year typically maybe somewhere in the range of 10% to 20% of the menu items for Nutrisystem could be reformulated or retired and replaced with new ones. Should we expect something similar to that in 2018 or could there be a more substantial retooling of the menu like we saw few years ago?

Dawn Zier

Okay. Thanks Alex. This is Dawn. So, first, South Beach will have somewhere between over 100 items of Nutrisystem will have close to that on South Beach for 2018 launch which is more than we had when we launched in 2017. When we look again remember that Nutrisystem is all about your favourite food made healthy and South Beach is about the low carb, low sugar approach to weight loss.

So, we believe that they are attracting different source of customers for each of the brands. When they look at product reformulation we do that constantly throughout the year. So, we did do a couple of years ago a big reformulation on Nutrisystem where we eliminated the artificial sweeteners and preservative that sort of stuff. But what we do right now is if we look at our ratings and we tend to reformulate products that are getting med [ph] ratings to make them better and we tend to eliminate products that are getting low ratings then we introduce them as constantly. You know what we do? We’re similar things with the South Beach brand.

Alex Fuhrman

Good. That’s very helpful, Dawn. Thank you very much.

Dawn Zier

Sure.

Operator

Our next is from Chris Krueger from Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Chris Krueger

Good afternoon and nice quarter.

Dawn Zier

Thank you.

Chris Krueger

Just couple of quick ones. I don’t think you mention this, but did the hurricane activity in Texas and Florida and down in the Southeast, do you think that had any impact on sales trends?

Mike Monahan

Hey, Chris, we estimate that the storms in Texas and Florida put about a $1 million of revenue pressure on the business. And if you look kind of at the bottomline that can equate to roughly about a penny give or take. The numbers – so the impact is kind of obviously included in the Q3 result and we factored any impact that we expect to follow forward into our guidance?

Chris Krueger

Okay. Then my other question is, can we get an update and how large you think the weight loss industry is? I know you’ve mentioned that having roughly 5% share in the past, just wonder where we at there?

Dawn Zier

The weight loss industry is pretty broad and it really depends on how you define, is the way that we like to look at it is we think if it has $10 billion to $15 billion addressable market which include people who are on structured weight loss program, people who are dieting on their own and using books and things like that. So we think the audience very big. Again we think people are segmenting themselves to prefer different sorts of program which is why we love our multi brand approach to the market.

Chris Krueger

All right. Very good. Thank you.

Dawn Zier

Welcome.

Operator

Our next question is from Frank Camma from Sidoti & Company. Please go ahead.

Frank Camma

Good afternoon, guys.

Dawn Zier

Hi.

Frank Camma

Our main area that I’m curious about is media spending. I know Mike had mentioned little bit more effectively when you look at a percentage of revenue. And considering your lasting period, the political cycles, I was wondering if you could talk pricing as far as individual media as particular on TV a year-over-year and the trends you’re seeing there?

Keira Krausz

Sure. This is Keira. So, the rates go up and down, they general follow viewership sooner or later. We have to remember also that we always watches the acquisitions cost and what we do is something looks like the acquisition cost for order [ph] is getting higher than we look for another opportunity and we’ve been adapt to finding a new opportunities where to keep the acquisition cost in line where we want them.

Frank Camma

Brings the acquisition costs you mean conversation rate or do you mean like…

Keira Krausz

The cost per order.

Frank Camma

Okay. That’s what I thought. Okay. So you would perhaps shift to digital that’s what you’re saying or something like that a lower cost?

Dawn Zier

We will shift. We will reallocate them based on where we can get the most orders for the money.

Frank Camma

I got it. Okay. And so far I know it’s a small part of the overall revenue mix. But are you seeing similar sort of acquisition metrics for South Beach. Is it for Nutrisystem or is it hard to really compare those, so a new, wondered if you talk about that qualitatively?

Dawn Zier

Mike and I look in each other. I’ll take the first part and you can jump in. We are seeing a great response to the South Beach brands and housing commercials and the other advertisements that we have on source [ph]. We’re encouraged about what can happen in 2018.

Mike Monahan

And as far as South Beach we’ve discussed Frank, the reactivation revenue is an important stream and so South Beach you think about marketing as a percentage of revenue, it’s a higher percentage this year, but over time as we build up those streams that’s where you’ll get the efficiency.

Frank Camma

Okay. And Mike, I have missed it. Just small question on the tax rate in the quarter itself; was this a little lower than you had expected, can you remind me on that?

Mike Monahan

Yes. So the tax rate came in a little bit lower than we had forecasted. So we got versus what we projected. It was probably $0.02 to $0.03 of benefit within the quarter versus where we originally expected at the beginning of the quarter.

Frank Camma

Okay. It has to do with stock comp or something, it just create like that or is it a combination?

Mike Monahan

Primarily due to the new accounting rules around non-cash compensation, yes, that would be correct.

Frank Camma

Thanks guys.

Dawn Zier

Thanks Frank.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question is from Matt Gall from Barrington Research. Please go ahead.

Matt Gall

Hi. Good afternoon everyone. Thanks for taking my question. One, I just wanted to follow-up, Keira, you had mentioned you are excited about South Beach for 2018, and are looking at ways to kind of expand your reach there and looking at maybe new media channels. Is there anything that you can gauge, I guess, having South Beach now for nine months or little longer than that. Is there a different buying pattern or reach, television versus digital versus social media that is maybe a little bit different or unique on South Beach versus your core Nutrisystem brand we have a strong knowledge based on historical data to look at?

Keira Krausz

We definitely haven’t been through full diet season of all channels flowing at the same time, so that’s something that will be adjusting as we go through first quarter. That I would expect us to be you seeing this very similar multichannel approach that we use for Nutrisystem.

Matt Gall

Okay. Yes, I’d figured as early stages that seeing -- you’re finding different diet for South Beach couple of [Indiscernible] maybe thinking that digital could potentially be as effective. So, that was one thing. And then also you had mentioned that your revenue through the NuMi App, it has been increasing, and is up very strong. Is that an emphasis point of you not maybe more mobile orders rather than traditional phone or the selling [Ph] part, laptop is mobile orders an opportunity, and where do you see that going?

Dawn Zier

So there is a couple of clarifications just on these, so it is true that NuMi uses and interactions has increased greatly. When we say mobile that would be the mobile traffic that comes into our site which is little bit different from NuMi, so just Nutrisystem not come in mobile, that growth has happen this year as people move from just like in the rest of the world that they move to mobile net that it has been an area of growth.

Matt Gall

Okay. Thanks for the clarification. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Linda Bolton Weiser from DA Davidson. Please go ahead.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Hi.

Dawn Zier

Hi, Linda.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Hi. So, as you’ve been growing your topline you have been getting some very decent G&A leverage. Do you think that will continue kind of going out the next, I don’t know, a year, 18 months, two year, or do you think there’s a wave that you need to make up building in more infrastructure or people hiring, or how do you view that over the next one or two year?

Mike Monahan

So, we think that G&A line is where we can get leverage out of a business over the next few years. And so in particular one of the rational for investing in the South Beach Diet plan as we can get leverage out of that particular line kind of going forward. So tens of question I guess in a more direct way, yes, we believe that there’s more leverage that we can get out of that line item.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Okay. And then even you just think for hurricane impact in the quarter, it seems like last quarter was just kind of more impressive in terms of your exceeding your own guidance or expectations. Is there something you could explain to us about why like last quarter was more exceeding of your expectations versus this quarter it was closer to your expectations?

Mike Monahan

We tend to have more visibility in the back half of the year in terms of onboarding new customers, so if you look at the mix of revenue just because of the seasonal aspect of our business the mix of revenue in the back half of the year is weights a little bit more heavily towards customers who we just acquired that were on program and reactivation revenue.

When you look at the front of the year, you can – you have a little bit more volatility with the mix of revenue tends to lean a little bit more towards new customer acquisitions but until we saw this year.

Dawn Zier

And Linda, I’ve maintain that both quarters are pretty spectacular.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Yes. Very high growth rates. Also can you comment to share repurchase, you did a little bit for the first time in the quarter but a very small amount. Can you comment on the timing? Is it something where you started it towards the end of the quarter and you’re going to be doing more or do you just view a totally opportunistically or can you comment on that?

Mike Monahan

So, in the near term our priority is to invest in business and maintain the dividend. You know in the medium and longer terms we regularly evaluate acquisitions and share repurchase option. So per normal is something that we’ll continue and take advantage opportunistically.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Dawn Zier

Thanks Linda.

Operator

Our next question is from Kara Anderson from B. Riley & Company. Please go ahead.

Kara Anderson

Hey, good afternoon.

Dawn Zier

Hi, Kara.

Kara Anderson

So with the South Beach Diet heading into its second year, can you talk it all about how you think about those reactivation revenues and what kind of ramp is it all you might expect to see in here too?

Mike Monahan

Sure. The reactivation revenues the way we define it is revenue collected from 10 months or more removed from when we bring a customer on board into the diet program. So as we this year we hit are new customer acquisition targets in terms of number of people we are looking to bring on for the South Beach Diet. So what you’ll see with reactivation revenue is that will ramp over time into next year and into the following year as we continued to on-board new customer in to that brand.

Kara Anderson

And I’m not sure that you’ll be able to talk about it, but I’ll ask anyways. Can you speak to the average subscription link for those on South Beach Diet or [Indiscernible]. And second to that what is being done or offerings been made to turn that?

Mike Monahan

So the South Beach was still early on with South Beach – with the South Beach Diet. Earlier when we started the year length of stay was less than Nutrisystem primarily because of the freezer space issue. We have more frozen options than we had kind of ready to go. So, we put that issue kind of behind us and we’re working to throughout the year we’ve seen length of stay overall improved. It’s not at the levels where Nutrisystem is over time, but we’re continually improving the product and monitoring the customer experience.

Kara Anderson

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Greg Badishkanian from Citi. Please go ahead.

Fred Wightman

Hey, guys, this is actually Fred Wightman on for Greg. Just a quick follow-up to an earlier question. If we look at sort of the actual 4Q guide versus what was implied last quarter little bit higher on the topline sort of in line on the EBITDA on earnings level. Can you sort of talk about what’s change as far as your outlook for the fourth quarter here relative to when you guys guided last quarter?

Mike Monahan

So in the last quarter we guided for – we’re actually raising if you look at the midpoints where I believe we’re raising where we were on the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter in general tends to be much more predictable, it’s kind of our lowest quarter of the season. So what we tend to say as customers tend to start diet kind of at the beginning of the quarter and at the end of the quarter. So it tends not to fluctuate dramatically even from our original guidance that we gave in July till today.

Fred Wightman

Great. Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And there are no further questions. I’ll just turn the floor back over to management for any closing comments.

Dawn Zier

Thank for your time today and for getting on the call this afternoon. As always thanks to our shareholders for their ongoing support and confidence and we look forward to our next call, we will discuss our 2018 programs initiatives and guidance. Have a good day.

Operator

This concludes today’s teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.