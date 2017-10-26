Looking For The Perfect REIT, No Tricks Just A Treat

"The quick profits are just froth. They arouse a fever in the blood anddon’t last. The worst thing that can happen to a new spectator is to make a lotof quick money on his first trade." Frank J. Williams

With just over two months left in 2017, I am very satisfied with my overall portfolio positioning; my Durable Income Portfolio has returned ~9.5% YTD.

Throughout the year, I have written numerous articles on many so-called SWANs and it’s my goal to maintain outsized exposure to these sound dividend growers.

By applying margin of safety principles, I am continuously hoping to lower my overall risk to generate greater potential profits.

In the upcoming edition of my monthly newsletter (Forbes Real Estate Investor) I will be publishing my quarterly SWAN (sleep well at night) report. As many of you know, I take special pride in my SWAN picks because these REITs are deemed to be the safest divided-payers held by many retirees as well as pre-retirees.



Yesterday I started a series called “What a Fool Believes” in which I am purposely promoting value investing in hopes of steering investors away from the concept of market timing.



As many of you know, I consider myself a value investor, and that simply means I am content with results in that in any given year I expect to generate sound, but not necessarily spectacular, returns. By applying margin of safety principles, I am continuously hoping to lower my overall risk to generate greater potential profits.

With just over two months left in 2017 I am very satisfied with my overall portfolio positioning; my Durable Income Portfolio has returned ~9.5% YTD. Throughout the year, I have been able to capitalize on the REITs that offered the best sustainable competitive advantages, while maintaining adequate diversification across property sectors and geographies.



Throughout the year, I have written numerous articles on many so-called SWANs and it’s my goal to maintain outsized exposure to these sound dividend growers.

My goal for the SWAN is to provide you with a diverse basket of companies that are deemed to be stress-free. A few rules come into play: (1) no small caps (must be at least $1 billion market cap), (2) no high leverage (must be investment-grade rated), (3) no sucker yields (dividends must be paid and covered from AFFO), (4) no flat tires (dividends must grow annually, and no exceptions), and (5) management must be vetted.

Over time, I have found that investing SWANs can not only be stress free but highly profitable.

While many of the so-called market timers are out chasing REITs like Washington Prime (WPG), Wheeler REIT (WSR), and Global Net Lease (GNL), I am sitting back drinking a cold glass of lemonade, saying to myself, “why all the drama?”

I remember when I was a kid and I used to watch The Adams Family. Some of you may recall Gomez Adams trying to read the science of tape-reading. As the legendary Wall Street writer, Frank J. Williams explains,

“(Tape reading) is a lost art. The market is too big and broad to judge a stock by its action on the tape. Chart-reading was a high art in the days before the war, when only a handful of stocks were traded in and a million-share day was record. Charts are of doubtful value to the speculator today.”

I encourage you to invest in the paperback, If You Must Speculate, Learn The Rules, and Frank Williams wrote,

“The quick profits are just froth. They arouse a fever in the blood and don’t last. The worst thing that can happen to a new spectator is to make a lot of quick money on his first trade.”

In other words , value investing is the stress free route to investment success. The game boils down to price and value, and the secret sauce is to find stocks with above-average appreciation potential and safe and growing dividends, and most importantly to buy them at attractive prices…ladies and gents, let’s go shopping for SWANs.

Just Beautiful SWANs

As the title to my article suggests, I am focusing on all TREATS, and no TRICKS, and specifically a handful of beautiful SWANs. As the legendary value investor, Benjamin Graham, explained,

“One of the most persuasive tests of high-quality is an uninterrupted record of dividend payments going back over many years. We think that a record of continuous dividend payments for the last 20 years or more is an important plus factor in the company’s quality rating.”

Graham certainly knew how to pick the winners, and he suggested that “paying out a dividend does not guarantee great results, but it does improve the return of the typical stock by yanking at least some cash out of the manager’s hands before they can squander it or squirrel it away.”

As I explained, every SWAN in my REIT Lab is hand-picked and to vet the best (from the rest) I utilize a few different screening models.

As you can see, this list of REITs includes 23 companies ranked by their historical and forecasted FFO/share growth. As you see, PS Business (PSB), Equity Residential (ESS), Simon Property (SPG), Public Storage (PSA), and Digital Realty (DLR) screen attractive on this growth metric.

This chart (above) illustrates the historical and forecasted dividend growth for all 23 SWANs. As you can see, PSB, ESS, PSA, LTC Property (LTC), and Tanger Factory (SKT) rank in the Top 5 in terms of dividend growth.

We also screen for Payout Ratio as this provides us with dividend capacity or more specifically the margin of safety as it relates to the dividend itself, Here is a snapshot of the Payout Ratio for these 23 SWANs:

As you can see, the REITs with the most attractive FFO/share and Dividends/share are shaded in green. This suggests that these are sound growth stocks and the payout ratio is one of the best tools for getting a quick snapshot of the REIT’s ability to maintain ad grow its dividend.

Be careful not to focus solely on the REIT’s dividend yield, always analyze the safety of the dividend and the ability for the dividend to grow, as well as the overall merit of the company. Ben Graham once remarked that earnings are the principal factor driving stock prices.

Of course, we all know that owning a basket of SWANs is not the secret to success. The key is to but these SWANs when they are cheap and in periods of economic uncertainty. Following the principles of value investing, if shares are cheap, you generally buy them, and forget about the noise.

So what is the perfect SWAN?

Look, I got you this far, I helped you find the most attractive REITs, and in order to get the other piece of the puzzle (buying them), you must subscribe to the Forbes Real Estate Investor. Never forget, stocks are driven by earnings and by focusing on these metrics and maintaining adequate diversification, any intelligent REIT investor will be able to SLEEP WELL at NIGHT.

Research List:

W.P. Carey (WPC), Urstadt Biddle (UBA), STAG Industrial (STAG), Realty Income (O), Welltower (HCN), Public Storage (PSA), Ventas, Inc. (VTR), National Retail (NNN), Omega Healthcare (OHI), American Campus (ACC), LTC Properties (LTC), Kimco Realty (KIM), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), Federal Realty (FRT), Taubman Centers (TCO), AvalonBay (AVB), Equity Residential (EQR), Digital Realty (DLR), Simon Property (SPG), Regency Centers (REG), Essex (ESS), Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT), and PS Business (PSB).

REIT Beat is a premium investment service on the Marketplace at Seeking Alpha. For a limited time you get:

An $89 discount applied to a yearly subscription.

Renew at the same reduced rate, $511, for the life of your subscription.

Subscriptions may be canceled at any time.

The offer is available to new subscribers through October 31, 2017.

As any portfolio manager recognizes, the key to building a successful portfolio is to maintain adequate diversification across property types. REITs have consistently outperformed many more widely-known investments. Over the past 15-year period, for example, REITs returned an average of 11% per year, better than all other asset classes. By maintaining a tactical exposure in the brick-and-mortar asset class, investors should benefit from my REIT research. After all, I am the #1 ranked analyst (1+ million page views every 90 days) on Seeking Alpha with an exceptional 5+ year track REIT record.

I will soon be launching a weekly podcast called "Show Me The Money," in which I will be providing sector updates and valuable REIT retirement investing strategies. I encourage all of my followers to post comments, as I try extremely hard to maintain an informative presence within the Seeking Alpha community.



Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.