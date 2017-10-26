SK Hynix's (HXSCL) on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SK Hynix, Inc. (OTC:HXSCL) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2017 8:00 PM ET

Seong-Geun Cha - Head, IR

Seok-Hui Lee - Inside Director

Seung Hoon Han - Deutsche Bank AG

Peter Li - Citigroup Global Markets

Woo-Seung Lee - Eugene Investment & Securities Co Ltd.

S. K. Kim - Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Dong-je Woo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Nicolas Gaudois - UBS Investment Bank

Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2017 third quarter earnings results by SK Hynix.

Seong-Geun Cha

Good morning, and good afternoon and evening to those calling in from abroad. This is Cha Seong-Geun, the Head of IR at SK Hynix. Welcome to the SK Hynix 2017 Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. Before starting the conference call, allow me to introduce the executives present here with me today. First, Chief Operating Officer, President Lee Seok-Hui, Head of Corporate Support; Senior Vice President and CFO, Lee Myoung-young; Vice President, Kim Sok [ph], in charge of the DRAM Marketing Group; and Vice President, Kim Young-Rae, in charge of the NAND Marketing Group.

Let me issue a disclaimer that all outlooks presented by the company are subject to change, depending on the macroeconomic and market circumstances.

With that, we will now begin SK Hynix 2017 Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. Let me now turn over to President Lee Seok-Hui, to present the third quarter earnings and the company's plan and market outlook.

Seok-Hui Lee

Good morning. This is Lee Seok-Hui, in charge of SK Hynix corporate support. Let me begin with a review of our financial performance in the third quarter of 2017. Third quarter consolidated sales totaled KRW 8.1 trillion, up 21% from the previous quarter, enabled by the favorable market condition that continued into the third quarter. With continued supply shortage, there was seasonality for mobile DRAM and continued demand growth for server DRAM. As a result, DRAM bit shipment increased by 17% quarter-on-quarter. ASP rose by 6% quarter-on-quarter, rising across all DRAM products for the third consecutive quarter.

For NAND Flash, bit shipment grew by 16% quarter-on-quarter on the back of seasonality in mobile products such as smartphones. But ASP fell by 3% from the previous quarter. There was higher sales portion of high-density mobile products that have lower price per bit. For MCP, sales rose by 13% from the previous quarter, and its portion out of sales was 19%. ASP rose following the increase in sales portion of products using high-density DRAM, 4 gigabytes or higher.

Our operating profit in the third quarter was KRW 3.737 trillion, up 23% quarter-on-quarter, with operating profit margin of 46%. Cost of goods sold and SG&A increased, due to higher depreciation and amortization following the start of volume production at the second floor of M14 in the third quarter, and the higher amortization of R&D expense for next-generation DRAM and NAND. But the significant growth in sales more than offset the cost increase. Depreciation and amortization expense for the quarter was KRW 1.307 trillion, up 8% from the previous quarter. EBITDA was KRW 5.044 trillion, representing an EBITDA margin of 62%.

There was a net nonoperating profit of KRW 106 billion, mostly coming from the foreign currency-related gain of KRW 75 billion. Rise in the Korean won exchange rate at quarter end and higher sales led to increase in the company's net foreign currency assets. There was recognition of KRW 787 billion in corporate tax for the third quarter. Our net profit after corporate tax for the quarter was KRW 3.056 trillion, with a net profit margin of 38%.

Consolidated cash balance at the end of the third quarter was KRW 6.315 trillion, an increase by approximately KRW 1.191 trillion from the end of the second quarter. Our interest-bearing debt stood at KRW 4.304 trillion, a decrease by KRW 319 billion, maintaining a net cash position.

Next I would like to discuss the company's market outlook and plan for the next quarter. DRAM market in the third quarter remained in undersupply despite the supply growth in preparation for seasonality. Strong demand continued for server DRAM, and demand for mobile DRAM recovered as major mobile companies launched new smartphone models. In particular, demand for MCP, which had slowed down in the first half due to inventory adjustments, was back to growth as demand grew for high-density products with over a 4-gigabyte DRAM.

In the fourth quarter, demand will remain strong for server DRAM for data centers. Cloud service continues to grow, while Internet data centers keep investing in AI and machine learning. In addition, demand for high-density modules, 64 gigabytes or higher, will keep growing to handle the sharp increase in the workload. Meanwhile, demand for mobile DRAM in the fourth quarter is expected to grow steadily as effects of new smartphone launches continue and Chinese mobile makers demand increases for their year-end build. In addition, as more AI capabilities and new sensor technologies get adopted to innovate the smartphone, the DRAM content per box is expected to grow to enable their smooth functioning.

DRAM demand growth forecast has been adjusted upward to mid-20% level from the initial low 20% level. Thanks to the higher-than-expected growth in demand for server DRAM. As a result, the undersupply is likely to continue for some time despite the attempts to increase supply. Particularly for DRAM, there is much slower productivity gains from technology migration. The migration process itself is becoming more complex, with more steps in the process, more equipment needed and production time becoming longer than before.

This makes it difficult to a drastically ramp up wafer capacity even when ramp-up is necessary to a certain extent to meet the growing demand. This is because space for clean room is limited and the unit investment for tech migration is prohibitively high. Meanwhile, demand for NAND in the third quarter recovered around mobile NAND. NAND prices remained stable, slowing down growth in content per box among the customers who feel the cost burden and in the client SSD products. But major smartphone makers launched new high-end products with high-density NAND. And like mobile DRAM, there was a spike in demand for MCP products using high-density NAND, 32 gigabytes or higher.

In the fourth quarter, mobile NAND is expected to keep driving growth in overall NAND demand as effects continue from the launch of smartphones using high-density NAND and MCP demand continues from Chinese smartphone makers. For client SSD, the attach rate keeps growing. Thanks to seasonality and specification upgrade in PCs. But the strong price is likely to keep down the growth in density. For enterprise SSD, demand growth is expected to continue despite the relatively high price as Internet data centers require high-spec storage products. In terms of supply, undersupply is likely to continue into the fourth quarter. Companies are keeping up the effort to ramp up 3D NAND production but growth in 3D next-generation product supply appears to be limited.

Given the environment, SK Hynix will double down efforts to meet the diversifying customer needs and contribute to the fast-developing memory market while maintaining a product mix focusing on the fast-growing server and mobile memory, the company will intensify its development of next-generation products to enable timely introduction of high-density, high-performance products to the market.

For DRAM, 1X nano products will go into volume production in the fourth quarter, starting with PCs, then moving to mobile and server products early next year. And HBM2 products, whose demand is expected to grow for GPU and high-performance computing, will be available for sale in the fourth quarter. For NAND, together with the 48 stack, whose production began in the third quarter, the 72-stack volume production will begin in the fourth quarter to be supplied for high-density mobile and SSD markets starting next year. Particularly for the 72 stack, we successfully developed 512-gigabit product following the 256 gigabit to be volume-produced soon. This will enable the company to make a strong entry into the enterprise SSD market next year.

Bit shipment growth for DRAM and NAND in the fourth quarter is planned at mid-single digits and high-teen percent, respectively. For the year, the company's DRAM bit shipment growth will be in the mid-20% level, on par with the market. And for NAND, around 20% level, lower than the market growth.

As the importance and value of memory semiconductor keep growing in the fast-developing IT industry, SK Hynix will keep striving to strengthen our profile as the global memory leader by focusing on our core competitiveness. This completes my report. Thank you.

Seong-Geun Cha

And we are ready to take your questions.

[Operator Instructions]. The first question will be provided by Seung Hoon Han from Deutsche Securities.

Seung Hoon Han

Now conversations on the good performance and I have some questions about the memory density. Now because of the growth of the strong prices, there were some concerns that perhaps the growth in density will slow down. But then we see that despite the strong price, the density for DRAM and NAND commonly has been growing. So for DRAM, especially in the servers and also in the iPhone, so we see that the density has been growing. So I wonder why. What are the causes for this? So why do you see the density keep growing despite the strong price? So if you could share with us the customers' perspective regarding this. And also what is your outlook for DRAM and NAND density growth going into 2018?

Unidentified Company Representative

Now first about the DRAM. Now qualitatively speaking, yes, there has been some de-spec-ing, as you have mentioned, especially in the mobile flagships because of the price. But then we see that there actually has been increase in the density in the mid- to low-end products, as they have tried to upgrade the specifications. And then on the server side, because of the workload that it has to handle, de-spec-ing is almost inherently impossible on the server side, and that is why the -- so they have to maintain at least a certain level of memory density. And also with the new adoption of the SoCs recently, we see that the density on the server side also has been growing.

And then now looking ahead into next year in terms of the quantitative content growth. Now of course, after reaching a certain level, then the growth is bound to slow down somewhat. But despite that, we believe that the content will keep growing on the mobile side. And actually -- even if the content growth on the mobiles side slows down by a few percentage points, we believe that the -- on the server DRAM side, there would still be a bit growth of 30%. And on the mobile DRAM side, a bit growth of about 20% to lead the way toward the low 20% bit growth, which is our projection for next year.

Unidentified Company Representative

Now, I believe, that Mr. Kim Sok [ph] has just given a very good overview of the overall trends and overall system trends, so let me focus on the NAND side. Now the content growth in NAND on the mobile side, I believe that this also has a lot to do with the system structure. So for example, the operating system in general has become heavier with more applications being used. And there is a growing demand from the end user side to keep storing high-capacity photos and videos. And then looking ahead to next year, in terms of the bit growth on the mobile NAND side, we do not foresee a large increase in the number of sets. So the growth overall will be -- so driven by the overall content growth. And for next year, we expect the NAND mobile bit growth to be around 30% -- sorry, the content growth. So we foresee the NAND mobile content growth to be around 30% next year.

The following question will be provided by Peter Li from Citigroup Global Markets.

Peter Li

I have two questions and first is about investment. So in your performance -- earnings release in the second quarter, you have mentioned that there is a likelihood of the investment in memory being increased and also the timing being pulled up. So can you update us on the status of the investment so far? And the second question is about the second floor -- or the upper floor of the M14. So what are your plans for the operation of the second floor?

Unidentified Company Representative

Now first of all, about the CapEx. As we have announced at the end of the second quarter, it was inevitable that we had to increase the CapEx to KRW 9.6 trillion. And for the rest, we believe that there would be increase in CapEx, mostly in the fourth quarter. And then for the second floor of M14, as was mentioned earlier, 50% has been completed for phase 1, and now the NAND is being produced here. And then for the remaining 50%, it will be completed by the -- by early December when the equipment can also begin to be moved in. Now for the 50% of the second floor of M14, which is currently under construction, now how it will be used in the future is it will be mostly used for NAND, but then part of it can be used for the equipment for the tech migration of DRAM.

The following question will be presented by Seung Lee from Eugene Securities.

Woo-Seung Lee

Now first of all, you have announced the additional investment into DRAM and NAND fabs in Wuxi and Cheongju, respectively. So I wonder when the timing will be of the utilization? And also, what is the design capacity? And also, you have given us a good projection for the fourth quarter, so my question is regarding next year. So what do you foresee as the industry supply growth for DRAM and NAND next year and Hynix' supply growth?

Unidentified Company Representative

Now first about the Cheongju and Wuxi fab that is currently under construction, now in terms of the capacity. Now for the Cheongju fab, it will be like the Icheon M14 fab, meaning that it's going to be a multistory fab, and the capacity is also going to be similar to the one in Icheon. And then for the Wuxi fab that is currently under construction. Now it is building a fab that is similar to the size -- similar to the capacity that is already in existence. Meaning that once it is completed, then the Wuxi fab will double in capacity. And your second question was pertaining to the projected bit growth for the industry and Hynix next year. Please understand that it is too early for us to give you the specific numbers because we are currently working on the business plan, so please understand I will just give you the ballpark figures.

First of all, for DRAM. Now as President Lee Seok-Hui has explained earlier, for this year -- we -- the prediction is about mid-20% level, which is higher than our initial plan. So for next year, now there's going to be the base effect as well as some other factors such as demand that would make the bit growth a bit slower next year, so we are forecasting about low 20% or around 20% level of bit growth for DRAM next year. And for DRAM bit growth for Hynix. So we believe that we will be roughly in line with market growth. And for NAND for the market, it will be a bit higher than this year, so we expect this to be around mid-30% level. And for Hynix, we also foresee that we will be roughly in line with market growth.

The following question will be provided by S. K. Kim from Daiwa Capital Markets.

S. K. Kim

I also have two questions on NAND. First is about the technology. So you mentioned that you have developed the 3D NAND for the 72 stack, and the volume production will begin in the fourth quarter. But now according to media reports, SK Hynix seems to have made some significant technological development in controller, and the media had projected that a lot of what -- so for the controller, what's been outsourced so far is going to be, in many cases, turned in-house. So I wonder what is the current status in terms of the controller technology development. So that's the first question. Second question is about the NAND price. So you mentioned earlier that the supply shortage will continue into the third and the fourth quarters.

Despite that, the ASP fell perhaps because of the product mix which focused on the high-density products. So do you believe that such drop in ASP will be short-lived? Or do you believe that this will continue to be so? Meaning that even if there is a higher demand -- but because of -- so even if the shortage, the price will continue to drop because of growth in the high-density products. And also an additional question is you mentioned that the supply growth for 3D NAND seems to be limited. When do you believe that this bottleneck will be removed?

Unidentified Company Representative

I think, there are more than two questions in there. But anyways, now first, about the controller. Now as you would know, NAND solution product is the vertical integration of the controller, firmware and NAND. And for the 72 stack, as you have read in the media, we have actually turned all 3 components, both the hardware and software, to be made in-house. Now our position now is that we understand the importance of developing and producing them in-house. So for NAND, it's 100%; and for firmware, it's close to 100% in-house. But then for controller, now with the growth in the number of products, our capacity is limited in trying to meet all of the growth in the number of products. So for controller, we would have to continue to cooperate with the outside partners for part of the controllers.

And then you also asked about the fall in prices. Now actually the price differential between the MLC and the TLC is already larger than the drop in the price. And now in the market, because of the MLC and the TLC mix, I believe that the swing in the price will continue at least in the single-digit percentage. And then the last question was about the bottleneck or the delay in the company setting up the equipment for 3D NAND. And we believe that, at the latest, it will be by mid-fourth quarter when we will complete the moving in of the equipment.

S. K. Kim

Question about the 3D NAND bottlenecks, that was more about the market in general. So when do you believe that the 3D NAND supply can go back to growth in the market?

Unidentified Company Representative

Now 3D NAND, it is actually not something special. It's just a higher-density NAND. So for the supply to the industry of the 3D, I believe that by next year it will be over 50%. And in terms of the supply-and-demand dynamics in the markets, for both the 3D and 2D, I believe that this will largely be in linkage to the overall market conditions.

The following question will be presented by Simon Woo from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Dong-je Woo

Now I also have two questions. First is about the enterprise SSD or the enterprise solution. So the question is what was the outcome from the third quarter? So now out of the NAND, 3D accounts for about 30% now. Then out of the 3D, out of NAND, then what is the percentage of the enterprise solutions? And from what I gather by observing SanDisk, enterprise solutions is not a spot business. It is more of a long-term business where you have to interact with the customer, for at least 1 to 2 years, receiving preorders, going through qualifications. I can see that it's more longer term and much more complex and tough. So I wonder what the status of your enterprise solution business is now? And do you have enough order backlog?

And the second question is about your usage of the clean room. Now as you have mentioned earlier, the clean room in the M14 is quite tight. So that means that increasing the wafer capacity is not going to be likely. And you also mentioned that the current construction is not to increase the wafer capacity, but more to support the current existing 1x production. Then it seems as if the DRAM wafer capacity ramp-up is not going to be likely, even into 2018 because I can see that the fab in Cheongju and Wuxi that are currently being built, or perhaps the clean room will be ready only by 2019. So if that is the case, then maybe you can convert the 2D NAND capacity in Cheongju for 3D or for DRAM?

Unidentified Company Representative

Now for enterprise SSD, as you have asked about the performance or the result in the -- from the third quarter. Now out of the total NAND supply, the enterprise SSD's percentage is in the single digits. So it's a very small number yet. But then enterprise SSD, as the customers continue to seek higher-density products. Now for the enterprise SSD, we are developing the 72 stack. The development will be completed within this year and samples can -- and we can provide samples starting next year. And your question -- your second question about the wafer capacity. As was responded earlier to a previous question, the 50% of the second floor for the Phase 2 of the construction of M14.

Now I believe, that it is pertaining to how we are going to use this remaining 50% of the second floor. Now if we are to use this 50% of the M14 second floor, then this will give us room to further ramp up DRAM wafer capacity by 20,000. But then given the fact that for next year, the expected bit growth is about 20% -- low 20% level, and we would have to make our plans depending on that as well as our forecast for the bit growth to come from the tech migration. So our plan -- so we will plan on how we are going to manage the wafer capacity next year based on these various factors. Having said that, what you had suggested in terms of converting the NAND fab in Cheongju to DRAM is not part of our plan yet.

The last question will be provided by Nicolas Gaudois from UBS.

Nicolas Gaudois

The first one is on your progresses for 18-nanometer for DRAM. So if you were to look at your progresses so far for yield, how would you compare that qualitatively vis-à-vis 20-nanometer and 25-nanometer, bearing in mind, if I'm not mistaken, you have quite a few process step changes this time with quad patterning lithography and a lot of ALD layers in particular. And my second question is a clarification on what you said earlier. You talked about mid-30s bit industry growth for NAND Flash next year and Hynix growing in line. Now your growth this year is below industry average, and you're ramping up, of course, 72 layers next year. So this, combined with a bit of wafer capacity, one would actually expect would grow more than 45%. So if you could elaborate on why you think you may just be growing in line will be very useful.

Unidentified Company Representative

Now first about 1X nano development. Now we have completed the development for products for PCs and for the products for mobile. And in terms of the quality and performance then compared to the 2Z nano, I would say that both the quality and performance are much superior. So we will start volume production of the 1X nano product for PC starting in the fourth quarter and also part of the 1X nano products for mobile. And then starting in the first quarter of next year, we would also start volume production for servers as well. Now regarding the NAND capacity or the bit growth for next year, I have given you the forecast for the market bit growth next year in the range of mid-30% to high 30%.

And for Hynix, although it is likely that we will be roughly in line with the market, it's likely that we will probably be on the higher end of that range. And we cannot rule out upwardly adjusting this number. But then, as I mentioned earlier, we are currently working on the business plan and that is why I have given you a conservative forecast. And the numbers will be determined based on our CapEx plan for next year as well as our plan on how we are going to utilize the 50% of the Phase 2 of the M14. So there is also the possibility of the supply growth going a bit higher for NAND for Hynix.

