High Octane 8.75% From Golar LNG

The LP is taxed like a corporation, which means US investors receive a 1099, not a K-1.

Golar LNG Partners has become the newest shipping company (marine transport/vessel operator) to tap the preferred market for perpetual capital.

Two sectors have been tapping the preferred market rather frequently lately: REITs and shipping (used loosely as vessel owners for the purists). Wednesday, another shipping company tapped the market, raising perpetual capital at 8.75%. That company is Golar LNG Partners (GMLP).

For those unfamiliar with the company, Golar LNG Partners is a growth-oriented limited partnership that was formed by Golar (GLNG) to own and operate floating storage and regasification units and liquefied natural gas carriers under long-term charters. The contracted vessels in its fleet is chartered to a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), PT Pertamina, Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), Dubai Supply Authority, PT Nusantara Regas, Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E), Kuwait National Petroleum, the Kingdom of Jordan and a major international oil and gas company under charters that, as of September 30, 2017, had an average remaining term of approximately 3.5 years.

The details of the new preferred are:

The prospectus can be found here, the term sheet here.

Many MLP/LP companies distribute partnership income and report these payments to the IRS and investors via form K-1, which can often preclude tax advantaged accounts from investing beyond a certain limit. Fortunately, GMLP has elected to be taxed as a corporation. From the prospectus:

Although we are organized as a partnership, we have elected to be taxed as a corporation solely for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For such purposes, we believe that all or a portion of the distributions you would receive from us with respect to your Series A Preferred Units would constitute dividends. If you are an individual citizen or resident of the United States or a U.S. estate or trust and meet certain holding period requirements, such dividends would be expected to be treated as "qualified dividend income" that is taxable at preferential capital gain tax rates. As a result of its election to be taxed as a corporation, Golar LNG Partners issues a US form 1099 to its registered unitholders, not a form K-1.

As this is its inaugural issue, there are no other series to compare it to within the company; so I will jump right into a peer comparison including other LNG-focused companies as well as other new shipping issues.

Due to the notoriously cyclical nature of the shipping industry (read massive overbuild, painful contraction), the preferred (and baby bond) issues of the companies within this sector have some high yields. The new GMLP is attractive versus LNG peers. It does, however, lag the baby bonds of Scorpio Tankers (STNG) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP).

Graphically, the stripped yield:

And the yield-to-call:

I thought it might help to provide a (basic) financial overview of the peer group.

As the table above shows, GMLP is more levered than its peers and has one of the highest equity dividend yields as well (second highest after Dynagas (NYSE:DLNG), which is half its size in assets and a third of its size in market cap).

The following table shows the "cost of stability" of owning preferred shares. While many preferred stocks have higher yields than the common, GMLP has a cost of 145bps.

Graphically:

The marine transport sector has not done well for investors, generally speaking - although there have been some bright spots like GasLog Partners (GLOP) and Teekay LNG (TGP).

Graphically, its total returns for a year:

GMLP Total Return Price data by YCharts

One other thing to consider (which is a real selling point for me):

The distributable cash flow of GMLP ($72mm most recent quarter) covers the preferred dividend (including greenshoe) by over 20x. 5.52mm shares at 8.75% ($3mm quarterly). The distributable cash flow covered the $41mm of equity dividends by 1.7x. Ultimately, the $41mm of equity distributions is a nice cushion for the preferred.

Bottom Line: I like this new issue and will probably take a position (1% or so). The coverage of the dividend is strong and the company has been positioning itself for growth. It has a similar risk profile to my Teekay Offshore (TOO) Series A and B positions and a bit higher risk than my Costamare (CMRE) Series C. I believe it fits in well with the maritime exposure and has an attractive yield.

