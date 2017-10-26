Legg Mason (LM) CEO Joseph Sullivan on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)

Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Alan Magleby - Head of Investor Relations

Joseph Sullivan - Chairman and CEO

Peter Nachtwey - CFO

Analysts

Craig Siegenthaler - Credit Suisse

Dan Fannon - Jefferies

Chris Harris - Wells Fargo

Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank

Mac Sykes - Gabelli

Kenneth Lee - RBC Capital Markets

Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research

Michael Carrier - Bank of America

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Will Katz - Citi

Alan Magleby

Thank you. On behalf of Legg Mason, I would like to welcome you to our conference call to discuss operating results for the fiscal 2018 second quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Today's call will include remarks from Mr. Joe Sullivan, Legg Mason's Chairman and CEO; and Mr. Pete Nachtwey, Legg Mason's CFO, who will discuss our financial results. In addition, following a review of the company's quarter, we will then open the call to Q&A.

Now, I would like to turn this call over to Mr. Joe Sullivan. Joe?

Joseph Sullivan

Good evening. And thank you for joining us. With me this evening, as always, is Pete Nachtwey, our CFO. Looking at our second fiscal quarter, we are very pleased with our results, which saw earnings per diluted share increase 24% year-over-year and rise 50% from the first quarter.

While we certainly benefited from strong performance fee results, our core business performed well on both the revenue and expense side. As I'm sure most of you have noticed by now, there was very little noise in our financials as we've left behind the majority of the one-time charges related to building and strengthening our affiliate portfolio.

Solid inflows in fixed income for the period were offset by outflows in equities and alternatives, and we were especially pleased to see our flows in alternatives turn nicely positive in the month of September.

Global distribution net sales, although down from the first quarter, were up slightly from the year ago period, with almost 70% of all affiliates, 80% of international regions and 90% of US channels all generating positive net sales.

Global distribution asset persistency continues to compare favorably to the industry with redemption rates at 19% globally and 17% in the US, due in large part to the momentum that we're experiencing with the SMA vehicle. Global distribution remains a key competitive asset for us, and our second quarter results certainly bode well for the future.

Adjusted operating margin for the second quarter increased sequentially over the first quarter by over 200 basis points. And our capital return story remains strong, as we repurchased $90 million worth of our shares in the quarter and paid out $27 million in dividends to shareholders. We are well on our way to returning $450 million in total capital to shareholders this fiscal year, consistent with the goal that we stated in May.

So as we sit here today, we are pleased with the quarter and the significant repositioning and transformation of Legg Mason. Let me share some concrete numbers supporting the results of that repositioning.

In today's world, expanding and guiding client choice is essential. We have approach that imperative in three context, specifically, expanding investment capabilities, products and vehicles and client access for investors.

Our repositioning activity over the past few years has created broad diversification within our business across asset class, geography, clients and revenue. Importantly, we're far more diversified than simply viewing our business by AUM.

Let's look first at the evolution of Legg Mason's investment capabilities. Over the last 5 years, we've added a solutions capabilities, non-U.S. equity, liquid infrastructure, private equity commercial real estate and differentiated alternative strategy capabilities.

Further, 5 years ago, fixed income represented 56% of our AUM, but now it's 54%. Equities made up 21% of AUM, and today, it is 27%. Alternatives were only 3% and are now 9%. And liquidity AUM was 20%, but is down to 10%.

Over the past 5 years, our equities and alternatives AUM have increased 50% as our liquidity AUM has decreased 50%. However, the revenue mix by asset class also tells a much more diversified story than our AUM mix today would suggest. Our 54% of fixed income AUM makes up 37% of Legg Mason revenue.

The 27% of equity AUM represents 43% of our revenue, and that 9% of AUM alternatives represent 17% of revenue. Liquidity AUM at 10% of AUM makes up only 3% of revenue. The evolution of our AUM and revenue mix over the past few years has been quite intentional and speaks directly to the resiliency of our operating revenue yield.

Next, let's think about how we've expanded choice in products and vehicles. Our product development activity has evolved to almost exclusively next generation, more benchmark agnostic strategies over the past several years. In fact, the total number of such within our overall retail line up today approaches 40%.

And assets in those strategies have grown over 50% over the same time frame. Part of that growth is due to the fact that many of our next gen strategies are delivered in a multitude of vehicles, which is actually a good segue to discussing the next dimension in which we think about choice.

We continue to be a leader in expanding vehicle choice for investors. In the U.S. retail space, we are currently the second largest SMA provider in the industry, and this leadership position, combined with our ability to deliver strategies in CITs and ETFs, continues to shift our sales mix in the US with approximately 50% of retail sales year-to-date domestically in vehicles other than the mutual fund.

Obviously, this strong vehicle creation capability is especially critical in this changing regulatory environment. Additionally, we are hopeful that ActiveShares, Precidian's technology for semi transparent active ETFs, will be approved by the SEC, further adding to our ability to expand the vehicle choice for investors.

Now let's look at client access. As you know, our business remains broadly diversified in terms of clients between institutional and retail in U.S. and international. On an AUM basis, our book by client domicile is roughly 2/3 U.S. and 1/3 international. Expanding the international percentage of our business continues to be a key strategic priority.

Also on an AUM basis, the make up of our book is nearly 3 quarters institutional and 1 quarter retail. However, on a revenue basis, our business mix is 60% institutional and 40% retail. Further to that, in digging a bit deeper on retail, you will see that the diversification of our business by geography and channel drives the resiliency of our business.

A very timely example relates to our leading Japanese business. Sales in Japan slowed this quarter as we predicted on our last call. However, our international net sales were quite robust in Australia, which, when combined with record net quarters for Europe, Asia and LATAM, all served to help offset the Japanese slowdown. Again, diversification and distribution and client access is helping us here.

Finally, as we look back on our U.S. retail business over the past 5 years, we've seen our continued investment in the platform payoff nicely as we've increased both the number of advisors with whom we do business to 157,000, as well as the average number of products with those advisors to 3.5 products per advisor.

Remember, industry research strongly suggests that as the number of products per advisor increases, so does the persistency of all the assets that you have with that advisor.

So in strengthening our company across these 3 dimensions, we have positioned ourselves for growth and insulated the business to some extent from the volatility associated with large asset class swings driven by the markets.

Examples of this can be seen in our operating revenue yield, our margin, our flows, our cash generation and our credit profile. First, in an environment of increasing fee pressure, we've encountered that trend and have actually maintained our operating revenue yield.

This is largely due to the addition of affiliates access Clarion Partners, EnTrust and RARE Infrastructure, combined with our growth into alternative-like strategies by our historical affiliates, which have helped offset fee pressures in our legacy businesses.

Also at the time, when industry margins are deteriorating, you can see that our adjusted margin has held relatively firm, even increasing slightly. Finally, as we all know, the past few years have been a period of extreme pressure on active managers with global active outflows since mid 2014 of over $100 billion and significantly greater outflows during that time frame from US mutual funds. Our long-term asset flows during this period have been slightly better than breakeven at plus $3 billion.

So I think if you look at many of our active industry competitors over the same period, you will agree that our relative flow performance is solid, especially in the context of the significant corporate repositioning that we've achieved.

More importantly, on much improved investment vehicle and distribution platform now gives us the opportunity to grow and take share in a period of increasing industry and distribution platform consolidation.

As we've long highlighted, our cash generation remains robust. And given our tax shield and low cash tax rate, we retain a significant percentage of that cash. And finally, our credit profile is strengthening as evidenced by the outlook upgrade from Moody's just this month.

So Legg Mason is a far stronger business today than it was 5 years ago, and arguably, even from 3 years ago. Choice for our clients translates into the diversification of our business for shareholders. And we are seeing both the relevancy and resiliency of our business improve as a result.

So you can understand why we are optimistic with respect to the repositioning of Legg Mason and the opportunity that it affords us. And with that, I'll turn it over to Pete. Pete?

Peter Nachtwey

Thanks, Joe. I'll start off on Slide 6. As Joe noted, for the quarter, we generated earnings of $76 million or $0.78 per share. And these results included a few small items that combine the negatively impacted earnings by $0.01 per share. So let's walk through some details on a very strong quarter.

First, average AUM increased to $750 billion, largely driven by market appreciation. Operating revenues decreased $26 million from fiscal Q1 due to lower passthrough performance fees at Clarion of $46 million, partially offset by higher average long-term AUM and additional day in the quarter and higher performance fees, primarily at Martin Currie and Western.

We estimate next quarter's non-passthrough performance fees to be approximately $25 million to $35 million. Also, passthrough performance fees at Clarion are estimated to add approximately $10 million to our total GAAP performance fees.

Finally, our GAAP effective tax rate was 31%, slightly lower than our projection for the quarter and in line with our projected rate for the full fiscal year, which you can see in the appendix on Slide 22.

Also on that slide, you will note that our actual cash tax rate was 8%, which continues to run at a substantially lower level than our GAAP rate. We expect our cash tax rate to stay below 10% through the early part of the next decade, after which, we will continue to benefit from goodwill amortization well into the future.

On Slide 7, you can see the total AUM increased due to market appreciation, positive FX and liquidity inflows, partially offset by long-term outflows. Those long-term outflows totaled $1.2 billion, and Clarion had approximately $500 million in realizations.

Turning to Slide 8. Western and Brandywine's combined fix income inflows were $1.5 billion, despite the $5.6 million in low free reductions we called out in our monthly AUM releases.

Equity outflows totaled $2 billion, with ClearBridge flows turning negative, while Royce outflows increased from the prior quarter. Alternative outflows totaled $700 million, driven by EnTrustPermal, while Clarion and RARE had positive flows for the quarter. As you can see this quarter, we had slight long-term outflows following the last 2 quarters of inflows.

The consolidated operating revenue yield on Slide 9 was basically unchanged. The drop from 39 to 38 basis points on the chart was the result of the current quarter rounding down, while the prior quarter rounded up. The drop in the prior quarter was a relatively de minimis 2/10 of a basis point.

Operating expenses on Slide 10 decreased by $63 million, $46 million of which related to the decrease in Clarion passthrough performance fees, and I'll discuss other drivers of comp expense on the next slide.

Last quarter we had a $34 million impairment charge, partially offset by a $17 million earn out credit, both of which are non-cash. In this quarter, communications and tech expenses increased from last quarter, but not to the level we had anticipated due to timing differences. Next quarter, we expect that communications and tech expenses to increase by $3 million to $4 million from this quarter's level.

Turn to Slide 11. Comp and benefits decreased by $45 million, driven by the decrease in passthrough performance fees at Clarion. The $2 million increase in salary and benefits was largely due to compensation on higher revenues, primarily offset by last quarter's seasonal factors, which included accelerated deferred comp on retirement eligible employees. Next quarter, we expect the comp ratio to drop down to the range of 52% to 53%.

Slide 12 shows our operating margin as adjusted, which increased from last quarter, reflecting lower seasonal compensation expenses, the impact of higher average long-term AUM, 1 additional day in the quarter and an increase in performance fees.

Slide 13 is a roll forward from fiscal Q1's net income of $0.52 to this quarter's net income of $0.78 per share. As you may recall, fiscal Q1 results included the items noted in Footnote 1, which combined to decrease earnings per share by $0.14.

In the current quarter, higher operating earnings increased earnings per share by $0.14, primarily due to increased revenues and seasonal compensation expenses in the prior quarter.

The impact of the decrease in mark-to-market on our seed investments, not offsetting comp, was partially mitigated by the impact of our share buybacks, which combined to decrease earnings per share by $0.01 quarter-over-quarter.

Finally, corporate severance and acquisition-related costs were pre offset by an annualized tax credit adjustment, decreasing our current quarter earnings per share also by $0.01.

Slide 14 highlights our disciplined and balanced approach to capital deployment. In the upper left, you can see we have steadily reduced our share count by 44% since March 2010.

And in the upper right, you can see our dividend progression over the same period. We have now increased our annual dividend for 8 straight years from $0.12 per share in 2010 to our current level of $1.12 per share. That current dividend rate represents an eightfold increase since March 2010.

On the bottom of the chart, you can see our total annual return of capital since 2011 as well as are for the first half of fiscal '18. You will note that the first half of fiscal year '18 reflects $192 million of share retirements through a combination of open market purchases, as well as shares from our net share settlement program related to annual vesting of deferred compensation.

As Joe mentioned on last quarter's call, our total targeted capital return for fiscal '18 is approximately $450 million. So with our dividend increase, this means our share repurchases will moderate from $360 million annually to $340 million, meaning $150 million to be deployed during the remainder of the fiscal year. So thanks, as always, for your time today and for your interest in Legg Mason. And now let me turn it back over to Joe.

Joseph Sullivan

Thanks, Pete. Earlier, I spoke to how the actions we've taken over the past several years have made us increasingly relevant to clients and have strengthened the resiliency of our business. Now, I would like to share some thoughts on the results that we expect to deliver for shareholders.

I know we say it over and again, but it is important. The centerpiece of our growth strategy is expanding client choice, which is entirely consistent with how we think about shareholder value creation. That's because choice across the 3 dimensions of investment capabilities, products and vehicles and client access expands both the potential we have with existing clients, while drawing new clients to Legg Mason.

Choice also supports client and asset retention as we believe that our ability to pivot to alternative strategies and vehicles, in tandem with shifting client needs and preferences, will increase the persistency of client assets, all other things being equal.

Simply put, investors should be more likely to remain within our family of affiliates for the products, the solutions and the customization they seek. And this increased market competitiveness should drive greater revenue growth.

But increasing our revenue is one thing, bringing it to the bottom line is another. We believe that while we do need to continually invest in our business, our model really is scalable and we can both invest and increase our margins over time.

There is a real opportunity for us to achieve margin expansion by succeeding on 2 fronts: Strong organic growth and exceptional cost efficiency.

On the growth front, I've discussed how we have significantly improved the platform for our retail business over the past several years. And how that successful repositioning is helping us to improve market share in retail and grow. Given all that Legg Mason has to offer, and especially in this period of industry and platform consolidation, we should be able to grow organically even faster.

And I expect us to do so. And given the relatively low percentage of variable costs within our retail distribution platform, continued growth there should drive enhanced margins for us.

Similarly, I expect our affiliates to increase the organic rate of growth on the institutional side of our business, which is highly profitable to Legg Mason and would accelerate further the growth in our margin. So as growth will drive higher margin earnings, we also need to maintain our corporate ethos of rigid cost control.

Now the good news on this front is that a high percentage of our cost in the corporate center are fixed. Our focus on cost control has demonstrated good results. For example, over the past 3 years, total corporate costs, excluding sales-related compensation expense, have compounded at only 2.1%.

And if you include sales-related comp costs, those costs have still only grown at 2.3% on a compounded basis over the same time frame. We feel very good about that cost discipline.

Now much like flows, there can be some expense variability from quarter-to-quarter depending upon seasonal and other factors, and I urge you not to make too much or too little of short-term margin movements in any single quarter.

But overall, with a high percentage of sales and corporate cost being fixed and variable costs residing mostly within distribution and directly sales-related, it just doesn't take huge revenue increases to improve our margin, and we are confident in our ability to drive our margins higher over time.

So we are pleased with the quarter, and we believe that the portfolio restructuring and enhancement of the prior years has positioned us to grow our business, our earnings and our margins going forward.

Now before we turn it over for questions, I want to encourage you all to stay on the call after its completion - after the completion of the Q&A for just a moment, as I'd said like to share some very brief thoughts on a different topic.

And with that, we are happy to take your questions.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Craig Siegenthaler from Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Craig Siegenthaler

Hey, good evening Joe, Pete. Hope all is well guys.

Joseph Sullivan

All right, Craig.

Craig Siegenthaler

So first one on the margin. If we add back the one-time transition severance expenses, I'm getting to an adjusted operating margin of low 25 range, like 25-3. But part of that lift was driven by a better than expected performance fees. I just wanted your perspective on sort of what's the normal margin here as we exit the September quarter and enter into the December quarter?

Peter Nachtwey

Well, you talked about normal margin, I mean we typically expect to get performance fees. This obviously was a pretty good quarter and next quarter is going to be even better than that.

But I think if you strip out performance fees in terms of the margin this quarter, you're probably talking 50 basis points, may be that you might want to temper expectations going forward if we don't have quite as high level of performance fees.

But as Joe said, again, just due to the quasi fixed nature of the cost at the corporate level, our share of those performance fees generally are going to fall to the bottom line after rev shares. So they definitely can be very impactful.

Craig Siegenthaler

Got it. And then just second, looking here on Slide 9. There's been a decline in the fee rates in both the ops and the equity segments over the past 2 quarters. I just want you if you could provide some commentary on what’s driving that underlying mix shift in both buckets? And I think equities probably SMA is my best guess?

Peter Nachtwey

Yes, on the equity side. And on the outside, it's really legacy Permal co-mingled products, but again, is relatively small impact from that. And I think we've kind of hit a bit of a floor at least for the time being on the outside.

I think particularly at EnTrust Permal Greg feels very, very confident in the level of fees that we're negotiating right now for the new products that they will be deploying over the course of the next couple of years.

And the other thing that impacts on the equity side, just keep in mind, Royce is the one affiliate with a little more challenged. Their fees are probably, on average, 30 bps higher than ClearBridge is. But ClearBridge is making that up on volume. So its all kind of a mix in what drivers are impacting at an individual quarter.

Joseph Sullivan

But, Craig, you are right to a degree, that with our e mix changing more and more to SMAs, you're going to see that fee rate come down. But remember, what we’ve talked about before is that the profitability of SMAs is actually very similar to that of mutual fund. So the revenue may come down a bit, but the profitability will hold. So you're right.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Dan Fannon from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Dan Fannon

Thanks.

Joseph Sullivan

Hi, Dan.

Dan Fannon

Hey. I wanted to just follow-up on your comments, Joe, about boosting the institutional sales of your affiliate level, just wondering what you can do given the structure of your model to kind of get them in more incentivized to do that?

Joseph Sullivan

I think they're actually incentivized on their own, Dan. Because what we're hearing from them is that increasingly much like on the retail side, institutional investors are moving towards a fewer but sort of larger partnership model.

And so our affiliates are actually initiating some of that themselves and we're seeing more collaboration and dialogue between affiliates than we've ever seen. We just recently had a nice win with QS in Western partnering on a strategy, an LDI type strategy.

We've got RARE and Western working and collaborating on a new product right now, targeting a certain type of institutional client. The Clarion and Western are talking about products.

So there's much more of both product, but also institutional collaboration because that's what clients want. And our affiliates are hearing that and that they want to be able to - these larger institutions want to have fewer partners, but broader capabilities.

Dan Fannon

Understood. And I guess if you could talk a bit more about some of the kind of flow dynamics at the affiliates. You know, ClearBridge going into outflows for the first time in a little bit, but the backlog still looks reasonably good.

Can you just talk about some of the ins and outs, maybe that you know, as you look ahead a little bit, but also just generally across the landscape of affiliates where you're seeing the most strength and are most optimistic?

Joseph Sullivan

Well, look, we continue to see very good strength in fixed income overall. If you look for the quarter, we were in fixed income about $1.5 billion. And quite frankly, it was a better quarter than that performance would indicate, because we had about $6.3 billion in some very mid single digits types low fee reductions. We also had an inflow there of about $1.5 billion.

So net-net, we are probably $4.5 billion, $4.7 billion or something out in what we classify - $4.8 billion out maybe in what we classify as long-term, but actually a very low fee kind of single digit type flow.

Away from that, we had actually pretty darn good quarter in fixed income actually might surprise people, but we had the best retail quarter with Western Asset Management ever and that includes any given quarter having to do with Pemco and all that kind of stuff.

So it was the sixth consecutive quarter of long-term net inflows at Western. And again, currently, they are at their highest level of AUM since back in September of '09.

ClearBridge, we did have – what through them into outflow was kind of a late reallocation from a large platform of about I think $600 million or thereabouts right at the end of the month. Other than that, they had been in positive flows.

There are some outflow in a couple other strategies where we’ve had – where performance is moderated a little bit, aggressive growth and large-cap. There's been some slowing of activity there in terms of net.

But here again, ClearBridge is at their highest AUM ever, and that’s a combination of good flows over recent times, as well as the market, obviously.

Martin Currie, I mean, Martin Currie is about $6 billion, I think, was the last I saw, increased AUM year-over-year. So they've had tremendous success, particularly with their Japanese - excuse me, their Australian high dividend strategy in Japan.

That did slow a little bit last quarter because that we had a soft close on that strategy. But they've got other good products out there. They are getting some traction with some GEMs and some long/short strategies.

So look, we feel kind of broadly good about the platform. Fixed incomes are very strong and equities we've got a nice mix of - nice mix of business and then, of course, Clarion Partners just chugs on. I mean, they just kind of grow consistently and steadily. So I think we feel pretty good across the patch.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Chris Harris from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead with your question.

Chris Harris

Thanks. Joe, you mentioned that expanding and continuing to grow internationally remains a key goal. Can you talk to us about some of the things you're working on to continue to achieve that?

Joseph Sullivan

It's really about bringing as many of our strategies into different markets and also in different vehicles on the international platform. So it's really just about bringing for example, RARE. We've had a nice win with RARE in Taiwan recently bringing that.

We're bringing - our teams are talking about bringing Clarion to market. A little bit of EnTrustPermal, particularly with the blue ocean strategy fund. But Clarion is getting a lot of traction. They are getting actually that traction institutionally, but we're also getting a lot of interest in US real estate outside the US on the retail side as well.

So nothing - we've had a couple of small wins, I don't want to overstate with respect to that. But we've had - we're just goosing our activity across the globe. Again, record sales in Asia, record sales in the UK, record sales in Europe, broadly, record sales in LATAM.

And I think some of that is just a function of maturity, right. We've been investing overseas for a number of years and in various geographies and as we mature and as we have more to bring to them, whether it's RARE, whether it's Clarion, whether it's EnTrust or whether it's just our US strategies, or you know, a big winner for us international, more recently has been Macro Ops with Western. Again, that's been a home run of a strategy, its performed extremely well. So we’ve just got a lot to talk to, a lot more to talk about and we've just got a greater maturity in our various international locations, I would say.

Chris Harris

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Brian Bedell

Great. Thanks. Good evening, folks. Maybe you could talk a little bit just on back to Western, obviously, that's doing very well except for the lumpy mandate losses. But if you can talk about - we're seeing a little bit of pressure on the fee rates and other categories, should we be expecting some fee rate improvement on the fixed income side, maybe that 27 getting into 28 basis points. I know you probably don't want to provide decimal points on that, but are we closer to that or is something else moving that back?

Joseph Sullivan

Yes, look, I think the biggest thing about Western is, in addition to the fact that they're at their highest AUM, I think I said since '09, their fee rates have held up and have actually increased a bit in here. And that's really a function of them diversify their business in terms of strategies.

So as I mentioned earlier, moving into more non-traditional fixed income. So things like Macro Ops have much higher fee rates, and then also doing increasingly more on the retail side, obviously, at higher fee rates.

And then with overall, with their money fund business, so their liquidity book coming down, their average fee rate is actually relatively - is held up well and actually moved up a touch in here.

Brian Bedell

Okay. Is that approaching 28 basis points or are we still kind of far away from that?

Joseph Sullivan

I don't think we disclosed that. So I think - but it is moving up, it has moved up. I leave it at that.

Brian Bedell

And then on the – as you think about global distribution, can you maybe talk about how you think say over the next several quarters the contribution of new products structures that you've been creating and the collaboration you’ve been doing?

How you think that will influence the gross sales in the global distribution segment, whether do you expect that to improve or do you think environmental factors will start to hold that back?

Joseph Sullivan

Look, the environmental factors always have an impact on sales and on that – so that matter, but it's interesting. We’ve - I mentioned I think in my original comments that our redemption, level of redemptions, our redemption rate, is as low as anybody can remember. Globally it's about 19% and in the US, our redemption rates are down to 17%.

I think what that speaks to, in large part, is the fact that a couple of things. One, the distribution platforms are consolidating. And I think we're a beneficiary of that. But secondly, we've got the vehicles and as I mentioned, what we see as a significant differential in the persistency of assets that are in the SMA vehicle, as opposed to the mutual fund vehicle, as much as 2 years. And that has a significant impact on the profitability.

Now, obviously, the macro environment is going to play into that level of redemption activity and our performance will play into that. But look, when you think about growing business in this environment, and as I mentioned, active managers are under a tremendous amount of pressure.

But we think about 5 things, particularly for traditional managers and kind of in the classic active space where we've been winning. We have continued to win in the classic active benchmark relative space. We won – we’re winning in fixed income, we've done quite well in equity.

We've got to have 5 things, you've got to have the relevant strategies, the strategies have to have good performance, those strategies have to be available in a broad choice of vehicles, you have to have a strong world class distribution supporting those affiliates and those strategies in the market place, and then they need to have competitive pricing. And if you look at many of our winning strategies, we're compelling on all 5 of those.

So we're continuing - and one of the opportunities for us, one of the major opportunities for us is, as proud as we are of this SMA platform, I mentioned we're the second largest provider in the industry, it's predominantly Western and ClearBridge.

And so I know we've around on track to bring Martin Currie and their GEM strategy on to that platform, in the first calendar quarter of ’18, it takes a while to get some of these others on. I know Royce is looking to getting on, Brandywine is looking to getting on.

So as we get more of our affiliates onto that SMA platform, we think that we can elongate the persistency of those assets, and that will help profitability quite a bit. We're always going to be affected by the macros, by what's going on, markets up or down and all that kind of stuff, but by having relevant strategies available in the kind of vehicles and increasingly in an increasingly higher regulatory-type environment, having a choice in multitude of vehicles really helps. So we think we're pretty well positioned in here.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mac Sykes from Gabelli. Please proceed with your question.

Mac Sykes

Good afternoon. [indiscernible] just three quick questions for Pete. First is what is the total AUM raised from alts that would be performance – fully performance fee eligible to Legg Mason for the next calendar year?

And then Pete, if you could you just remind us as we toy with corporate tax changes, the impacts on you guys with respect to the DTA and a lower effective tax rate?

Peter Nachtwey

Sure, Mac. Good questions. And maybe I'll even backup – step our performance fees a little bit higher. So we've got about 7% of our long-term AUM is eligible for performance fees. And of that number about 50% we’re actually earning - a little bit less than 50% we're actually earning performance fees last quarter. So we're very happy with the performance fee performance last quarter, but there's a pretty big engineer that isn't hitting yet.

In terms of our – and I think we all like to give specific numbers for each affiliate, but in terms of total lifts in Alts, it's about $5 billion, the Clarion kind of is the wildcard there. But keep in mind, we don't get much in a way of performance fees on Clarion yet, they go through the next cycle, the 5-year cycle where they have the locks before we'll start participating. So if you ignore them, we've got roughly $5 billion, I think, in alternative assets that our performance fee earnings.

And then on the corporate tax change, I mean, obviously we're following that closely. We're cautiously optimistic that we get something in terms of exactly the shape of it just given the political discourse, pretty hard to predict. For us, we're going to be very, very happy to ultimately be a lower federal taxpayer, and obviously it makes the value of our tax shield a little bit lower.

But as we kind of think about how shareholders should look at that right now, we think probably less than half of the buy side that are following this are doing as much credit for that tax shield anyway.

We put out the value on it, as long as to return lot of capital to shareholders. But as it goes forward, if there's meaningful tax reform, the value of it will go down, but the flipside is we're going to be paying less federal taxes over the long-term, and I think that's a good thing.

Mac Sykes

Thank you.

Peter Nachtwey

Thanks, for your question Mac.

Operator

And our next question comes from Robert Lee from KBW. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, everyone. This is Anne McGough [ph] on for Rob Lee.

Joseph Sullivan

Hi, Andy.

Unidentified Analyst

You mentioned some of the low tier redemptions from fixed income during the quarter. Can you give us a sense of kind of what your organic revenue growth has been, either year-to-date or for the quarter, just kind of curious how that differs from the organic growth rate?

Joseph Sullivan

Yes, it's something we've talked with the NDA in terms of disclosing that publicly, we haven't. But obviously, it is going up. When you strip out the performance fees, you can see that our advisory fee revenue is going up.

What's going on in fixed income, particularly Western is just the change in behaviour of clients post the change in the money market fund where also we're seeing more volatility there and lower fee mandates. And we're calling it out both directions, just happen to be more going out this past quarter, just because of people again using longer term AUM vehicles for liquidity purposes, because they are willing to go out a little further on the curve now that they don't have stable NAV and a regular mutual fund. But we can certainly look to kind of get that organic rate with something we've been talking about and your question gives more emphasis on building that going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you. And if I could just ask one quick more one. Just in regard of MiFID II, do you guys have any idea of what the impact would be like and are the kind of any cost going to be absorbed by your affiliates?

Peter Nachtwey

So Andy, the way we think about, first of all, obviously, the implications of MiFID are fairly broad, both for asset managers and for the sell side, as you know. As it relates to the unbundling of execution costs from research and advisory, the execution from research and advisory, I think the directive is going to force all of our managers to rethink research usage.

Across our 9 affiliates, approximately 2 - we have approximately 200 analysts, internal analysts, that provide research and help I think really differentiate our managers. But as it relates to us, we expect that this - first of all, the costs as of January 2018, external research cost that are incurred for Legg Mason MiFID II impacted funds will be absorbed by our investment affiliates.

As it relates to research cost for institutional clients, our affiliates are working with those clients directly on an individual basis as they do with all aspects of their specific IMAs related to those clients. And that will address them discreetly and individually those clients. But we do not expect there to be a material financial impact of the directive on the company at all or not terribly significant on any of our affiliates.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead with your question.

Kenneth Lee

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Just had a question on EnTrustPermal. In terms of the outflows, was that mainly driven by co-mingled hedge funds? And just wondering when should we start to see some of the positive impact for fund raising and direct lending co-investment opportunities to sort of like offset that?

Joseph Sullivan

That really is what has driven the outflows at EnTrustPermal. And frankly, those outflows have been really mostly from the legacy Permal business. And it is, as you pointed out, largely in co-mingled single strategy fund-to-fund products.

Now what they have done, there has been some movement where they’ve been focused on moving some of the clients who had - who are in the co-mingled single strat funds into separate accounts and they have had some success doing and restructuring the fee rates and the performance fee, the management and performance fee to try to retain those funds. And they've had some success with that. That's where the majority of the outflows have been.

They have been, I think, successfully launching - they have successfully launched Blue Ocean, they did their first raise that raised just over $200 million or close to $250 million or so. They're in the second period of doing that right now where they are raising - they're doing a second raise for Blue Ocean.

So three, they are in the process of finalizing the capital calls on S03 and investing those dollars, and I think they expect that to be done over the next quarter or so. But they are in the fund raising process for SO4, which is a strategic opportunity that co-investment vehicle. There have roughly 600 million or so in unfunded wins in S04, but interest in quite a bit more.

So it's happening, I mean, it takes time and it's a different business, right? The funds in the co-mingled business can go up pretty quickly, but it takes a while to raise. And then we don't - it's a matter of calling the capitals. So we have to raise the capital, then we have to call it to actually invest it when there's something to invest into.

But we feel good about this evolution of EnTrustPermal away from just the co-mingled single strat fund-to-fund business into a more pure direct lending co-investment opportunity business. And that transformation - that evolution is happening.

Kenneth Lee

Got you. And just one follow-up. In terms of the performance fees for this quarter, between the revenue share and the pass-throughs, how much of that $40 million ended up by dropping to the bottom line?

Joseph Sullivan

So if you look at the amount that once – that was pass around Clarion and that was just under $20 million. So that leaves a similar number that we would - the parent would participate in. Again, we talked about our rough revenue share with our affiliates being about 40%, so you can see roughly $8 million should have of dropped to the margin line from then.

Kenneth Lee

Great.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Patrick Davitt from Autonomous Research. Your line is open.

Patrick Davitt

Hey. Good evening, guys.

Joseph Sullivan

Hi, Patrick.

Patrick Davitt

Hi. Last December quarter, you highlighted some lumpy redemptions from sovereign and insurance companies as key headwinds. Could you frame that risk as we head into that same period and why we may or may not see a similar year end redemption trend?

Joseph Sullivan

Yes, I don't –I really don't think we can predict that quite candidly. I think Pete made a comment or addressed this a little bit earlier, we are seeing, particularly at Western, some elevated volatility in their flows, as a result of clients who have moved out of - some clients who moved out of money funds and into these lower fee kind of single, low single-digit fee rate, longer strategies. That might go out a year or 1.5, something like that, where it's really corporate cash that has moved out, a little bit further to grab some additional yield, where they become comfortable with the floating NAV.

And so we have seen that come in and go out. And as I mentioned, we had I think 6.3 go out, not all of it, some of it was other just regular low fee business. But again, the volatility were seeing around corporate cash going in and out of what candidly are being - what we classify as long-term assets either now that might only be a year or year and half.

I do think there are often times - at this time of year investors who do some thinking around management changes, but that's just really hard to predict. So I would be guessing if I try to predict what next quarter might be.

I will tell you though, and maybe this is – this gets to it a little bit, you know, in terms of unfunded wins, we haven't talked about that. We ended the quarter, the September 30 number was with unfunded wins of $7.2 billion, which was slightly down about $900 million or so over the last quarter.

This quarter's unfunded wins included $7.5 billion of new wins, which replace $6.9 billion of funding. And we're actually now aware of some nice new wins that are not in that $7.2 billion, bringing what I would call our contemporaneous unfunded wins, meaning as of today to $9.3 billion.

Large beneficiary there again would be Western, ClearBridge, Western probably about almost $6 billion in unfunded's, ClearBridge approaching $2 billion. Brandywine and EnTrustPermal each was some nice unfunded wins there.

So we feel good about what has become - what are categorized as wins, and they will come in over the next couple of quarters, uncalled but committed capital, remains right around $3 billion. It's down a little bit touched about $$100 million or so quarter-over-quarter. Clarion at 1.7 or so in committed but uncalled capital, and EnTrustPermal around $1.3 billion or so. So maybe that helps a little bit.

Patrick Davitt

Okay. Thanks. And that, I know you hate this question, but we…

Joseph Sullivan

Obviously…

Patrick Davitt

Actually quarter-to-date fair picture?

Joseph Sullivan

Quarter-to-date, yes, that’s always one of our favourites. It is only because it always ends up getting me in trouble. Look, I think that we - there's still a week to go. It looks to be a solid month, okay.

That's said, and this is the caveat we have the past and we can still experience month end institutional lumpiness that could change what is currently our view. But at the moment, it looks to be a solid month. At the moment, we look to be positive in all 3 asset classes.

At the moment, and I think this will continue our retail business does look quite solid again for the month. But again, there's still a week to go, thanks to change, especially as it relates to the institutional side. So we’ll just wait and see.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Michael Carrier from Bank of America. Your line is open.

Michael Carrier

Thanks, guys.

Joseph Sullivan

Hi, Mike.

Michael Carrier

Pete, maybe just a clarification on both the fee rates and the comp ratio, so just - when I look at the hike [ph] on the fee rate, it just keep the market flat, but if I look at on equities moving into SMAs, strength in fixed income, all have seen a little bit of growth.

Do you guys think that the fee rate should be like pretty flat? Do think it could held a little bit lower if like fixed income strong or the SMAs continue to gain traction, just wanted to get your sense there.

And then on the comp ratio, the 52 to 54, given that we've kind of gotten through a lot of the noise with some of the transactions, is that kind of a good run rate for - I don't know, the next year, like 52, 53, just trying to get a sense to kind of that longer-term ratio just given that it's been noisy over the past?

Peter Nachtwey

Yes, sure, thanks, Mike. On the field, and I think you can see it given the number of quarters we show there, that has actually been a real strength for us. And it's coming through kind of three factors at the moment, the acquisitions that we’ve done have all been in higher-yielding types of products and strategies. And their performance in general is holding up. So they're attracting assets.

And then our legacy affiliates, and the Joe talked a good bit about what's going on Western, but its going also – across pretty much the entire platform, next generation products and those basically for all of our affiliates tend to be higher fee types of products.

And then the other thing that's helped us, this will probably level off a bit, that is been on liquidity side just due to the fact that’s been an outflow. So we’re reasonably bullish, as far out as we can see over the course of the next few quarters that those trends should stick with us and then just the types of things that Tom Hoops and his team are doing in the product area, and you've heard Joe talk about it before. I mean, our we are primary focus is on next generation product launches and it's been a good partnership between our product folks, the distribution folks and the affiliates on getting those into the market and starting to win assets.

And then on the comp ratio, there's a lot of seasonality to that. So I'll start with the beginning of the year, but you always get in the January to March quarter an uptick in the social cost that everybody has to pay those for winning off the next quarter. But the June quarter tends to be high because of the payment of bonuses. And then September, December will be a bit lower.

But the comp ratio as we talked about before, the affiliates, if they don't spend it and other expenses and occupancy, et cetera, it's going in the comp. So we're not as concerned about controlling that. But at the parent level, we're very, very focused on controlling it, primarily through headcount and efficiencies. And I think we've been doing a good job at that.

And actually, if you don't mind, Mike I want to ask - to answer question no one has asked yet, but there are a couple of items for expenses next quarter, we want to make sure you guys are aware of one in the tech space. You saw a little seasonality - a little bit of a delayed spend impact that but did not hit this quarter that we've guided to. That's going to likely hit in the December quarter and add about $3 million to our tech expense.

And similarly, on other expenses, it's probably about a $3 million increase. And those are the number that hit the parent, anything that hits in the affiliates there could be some variability, but will just be offset in comps. So those really the two numbers you need for our operative margin.

Joseph Sullivan

And then Pete, just a little bit more on the other $3 million is really investment in the distribution side.

Peter Nachtwey

Right. But investment distribution is also a seasonal factor, there tend to be a lot more conferences and other things, year in, year out, we're spending, but we're actually doing more now in terms of the investments we're making, good point.

Michael Carrier

Can you just clarify, the 3 in the 3. Is that more for 1 quarter? Or is that like a better run rate? Just so you know, we're clear on kind of go forward?

Peter Nachtwey

Yes, I’d say it's mostly just for next quarter, there might be - there will be an ongoing tick-up in some of those things in tech, but we think though - that will match kind of our revenue growth.

We clearly have to continue to spend in technology just as our peer group is, and as Joe has talked about before, the investments for making in distribution are paying off significantly when you look at where we are from a gross sales and net flows and retail. So we're not going to be afraid to spend money there because it's making money for the shareholders.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Michael Cyprys

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. Just wanted to circle back on the performance fees. Pete, I think you said you had about $5 billion of AUM in Alts that were generating performance fees that were eligible, excuse me, and I was backing into about $4 billion outside of Alts. I just want to make sure that was right, and that’s outside of Clarion.

And then just wanted to get a sense in the terms of that’s change over the past couple of years and any color and how you kind of expect that to evolve from here over the next couple of years just looking out as a teams absent asset owners or increasingly looking for greater alignment of EnTrust. So just curious your perspective on that?

Peter Nachtwey

Yes. I think, just to give you specific numbers, our total eligible AUM is roughly about $50 billion today. So - but roughly half of that is coming out of Clarion that we don't participate in yet. And then of the remainder, the amount that's in alternatives is primarily at EnTrust, and then we've got some alternative products that are somewhere other.

But we just had a very, very good quarterly business update from Gregg Hymowitz on the EnTrust front. And he would say that either they are able to kind of hold the line a bit on their base fees in these co-investments and strategic partnerships. In part because they are able to negotiate with the underlying hedge funds that are going into in the activist to not really be - having to pay them a fee. So there's not as much of a duplication there.

But he would say that trends is going to be - we need to align, we do well and our clients do well, and that you'll probably be seeing more performance fees in his space, and I think the rest of our affiliates would say the same thing, not massive.

There’s not going to be as much as the traditional space, but there is more of that type of thing going on, and the trade-off is always - we may cut the base fee a little bit, but we want to make sure that our shareholders can still win when we’re doing a really good job of clients.

Michael Cyprys

Okay. Great. And then just on the liquidity business, Joe you mentioned that's more portion of the business today, $75 billion AUM, and I think it's just about 3% of revenues. But just given that it increasingly scale gain there and you've seen a lot of outflow I think about the $50 billion over the past year and half or so.

Just roughly just thinking of the strategic rational for staying in that business, or shall I say what context could it make sense to consider kind of exiting and using the proceeds or any sort of sale there to invest in some of the faster growing and higher key parts of your business that you've been speaking to?

Joseph Sullivan

Look, I don't think, candidly selling it right now would generate much for us. And I think strategically, Western feels like and I agree that its nice business to be in. We have an upscale for that business to be portable even at the much lower level, that at is in terms of AUM.

But as I said strategically, a number of their clients have some assets in the liquidity business and then also in some longer-term accounts. So I think it's more of a strategic, as much of a strategic business line to be in as anything.

Look, I think as time goes on here, what we saw and what experienced, as many others did, was a significant out of prime and into government funds or into bank deposits in some cases that were a little bit more contemporaneous in terms of rates moving higher.

I think as people with time what you're starting to see is the prime funds are beginning to grow a little bit again. And I think as people are getting more comfortable that the floating NAV actually works in the money fund that the variability of that the floating NAV is not significant. People are getting a little bit more comfortable as rates move higher and as you can get higher yields, with the prime fund, I think you may see some - and you are starting to see a massive amount of AUM left to prime funds in the governmental banks, you’re starting to see the prime funds grow a little bit again and we could see that. So it's a business worth keeping for us, it is a profitable even at lower levels, and it's strategic for Western.

Operator

Thank you. We only have time for one more question. Question is from Will Katz from Citi. Your line is open.

Will Katz

Okay. Thanks for taking the question. I guess, just, Joe, coming back to strategic rationale, you mentioned that you sort of in a goods spot now from the sustainability and persistency of the business.

When I look at your global retail business, one of the trends that seems to be playing out is having a combination of active plus passive, plus Alts, plus risk management, plus digital distribution. I think you’re doing a little bit in all of that.

So I think about the passive solutions set, seems like that business is increasingly scaled up and or built on price. Where do you think you stand on that strategically and do you need to sort of look outside of the existing book to maybe get that business to grow a little bit more to really fit in with what's happening on the dissolution side of the changes?

Joseph Sullivan

Yes. Bill, I think as it relates to kind of purely passive, I mean, I don't see us growing into that and in the market cap weighted space. I think that's - that shift in sales in terms of the things sort of an oligopoly as we all know. We go after that through smart beta. And we have launched 6 different strategies managed by QS in the smart beta space, and we think at smart beta, we think its better beta.

And so we are having I think good progress in our particularly LVHD, which is our low vol, high div strategy. We've got 6 different strategy, but that’s the one that seems to be gaining the most traction. Its just under I'd say, $500 billion, and that's giving to be kind of a critical mass where it can get on platforms. It's getting a lot of traction, a lot of attention, it's performing well.

And so as we start, it just takes time. As we get that out there, as it build some scale, as people can allocate into it, QS becomes better known for being able to manage those kind of strategies. We can put those up against the market cap weighted type strategies and I think have a compelling argument. We're not going to go into the market cap weighted stuff against the big 3. But I do think it’s a nice complement to the overall business that we’ve got.

That's the strategy as it relates to passive, how we're going to kind of come back passive. The other side of it is as you know, not a strategy, but a vehicle. ETF is a big focus for us. So while we have 6 smart beta ETFs we have all 11 in total. In the last 3, 4 months we’ve introduced 5 full transparent active ETFs. And there is Precidian.

And we do think Precidian is in a good spot. We've been working very, very closely with the SEC both at the investment management and trading market divisions and we're actually very hopeful to have an answer for them by the mid-end of the year. We've got Precidian filed for exemptive relief back in May, that's filed and they updated it, refilled in September.

We've got the NYSE having filed. We've got Bat’s having filed. We actually because of that rules need to hear for them trading in markets is required to respond within 240 day's which would kind of get us to that year end time frame. And our level of dialogue with the SEC on Precidian has increased as a result of that kind of that shot clock.

So we feel very good. The conversations have been good. We've been supplying all the information. So we've kind of built out smart beta to deal with the passive and that is just going to take time and then we continue to build out our ETF vehicles to compliment SMAs and the 4d ACT.

Operator

Thank you. That concludes our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over to Mr. Sullivan for closing comments.

Joseph Sullivan

Thank you, Nicole. I'd like to take just a moment and do something a little bit out of the ordinary. I'd like to salute my colleagues at Legg Mason for something that's different than what you might think of as the normal course of business, but frankly what has becoming normal in the regular course of business for us.

As some of you know, I am, on behalf of Legg Mason, a founding signatory to the recent CEO action for diversity and inclusion pledge, which includes a list of CEOs that now numbers well in excess of 200.

I was proud to sign that pledge to publicly acknowledge Legg Mason's commitment to addressing and improving diversity and inclusion in the workplace generally, and at Legg Mason in particular.

Our commitment includes but goes far beyond just creating a diverse workforce. It is a commitment to harness the knowledge, experience and perspectives of our best asset, our people, to find new and creative ways to execute our strategy and achieve our mission.

As part of this commitment, hundreds of our global colleagues took place in the first Legg Mason day of conversation, an event designed to begin a broader internal dialogue among our colleagues, to expand the awareness and understanding among one another and increase our appreciation for and the unique experiences and backgrounds that each of us brings to work and which make us Legg Mason.

And I’d like to claim credit for this idea, but the truth is, we borrowed it from Tim Ryan and our friends at PWC. This date was a powerful investment of time for us, and we will see tangible dividends over time in working diligently to create a more productive and cohesive work environment for all at Legg Mason. Our work on DNI continues. And I am proud of how my colleagues have embraced our needed to be more diverse and inclusive with passion and determination.

So I would simply urge my fellow CEOs to consider opportunities, such as a day of conversation within their own organizations, as the positive feedback we received from our colleagues has been overwhelming.

And these types of activities held the companies across our nation can spark a constructive change in dialogue and understanding that with time and persistence, can make things better for all.

And with that, I thank you for joining us, and I wish you a good evening.

